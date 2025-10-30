De jure Media
23 hrs ago
•
Joshua Biddle
3
Your Phone Is Watching You Right Now — Here's How to Prove It
EXCLUSIVE: A whistleblower’s discovery reveals the hidden surveillance system embedded in every smartphone, and why you need to scan your area today
Oct 28
•
Joshua Biddle
971
216
State of the People: Texas in Focus
Reporting Period: October 19-26, 2025
Oct 27
•
Joshua Biddle
4
1
Three Threats, Zero Leadership
What Bastrop Does Next
Oct 26
•
Joshua Biddle
5
2
Big Pharma's Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Card
Why It's Time to Repeal the Shield [opinion]
Oct 23
•
Joshua Biddle
8
Constitutional Integrity vs. Policy Creep: The 2025 Texas Amendments in Review
Why Texans Should Vote Yes or No. [opinion]
Oct 21
•
Joshua Biddle
3
State of the People: Texas in Focus
Reporting Period: October 10, 2025 – October 19, 2025
Oct 20
•
Joshua Biddle
3
1
State of the People: Texas in Focus
Developments in Texas, October 1-12th, 2025
Oct 13
•
Joshua Biddle
5
1
The Echo of a Founding Argument
By a Pro Se Student of the Law
Oct 10
•
Joshua Biddle
3
10
Bastrop County's Water Future, Part Two
The Data Center Dilemma and Austin's New Water Grab
Oct 9
•
Joshua Biddle
2
September 2025
The Great Texas Tax Flip
How Texas Went from Taxing Luxury to Taxing Survival
Sep 30
•
Joshua Biddle
2
When Citizens Speak, Institutions Listen
The Texas A&M Victory and the Power of Grassroots Accountability
Sep 21
•
Joshua Biddle
1
1
