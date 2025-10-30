De jure Media

A 'private' space for us to converse and connect about your findings RE: #ScanYourArea project.
  
Joshua Biddle
Your Phone Is Watching You Right Now — Here's How to Prove It
EXCLUSIVE: A whistleblower’s discovery reveals the hidden surveillance system embedded in every smartphone, and why you need to scan your area today
  
Joshua Biddle
216
State of the People: Texas in Focus
Reporting Period: October 19-26, 2025
  
Joshua Biddle
1
Three Threats, Zero Leadership
What Bastrop Does Next
  
Joshua Biddle
2
Big Pharma's Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Card
Why It's Time to Repeal the Shield [opinion]
  
Joshua Biddle
Constitutional Integrity vs. Policy Creep: The 2025 Texas Amendments in Review
Why Texans Should Vote Yes or No. [opinion]
  
Joshua Biddle
State of the People: Texas in Focus
Reporting Period: October 10, 2025 – October 19, 2025
  
Joshua Biddle
1
State of the People: Texas in Focus
Developments in Texas, October 1-12th, 2025
  
Joshua Biddle
1
The Echo of a Founding Argument
By a Pro Se Student of the Law
  
Joshua Biddle
10
Bastrop County's Water Future, Part Two
The Data Center Dilemma and Austin's New Water Grab
  
Joshua Biddle

September 2025

