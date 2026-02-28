Texans, the battle lines are drawn. The March 3rd Republican Primary is not just another election; it is a referendum on the soul of our state and the future of the conservative movement. For years, this publication has documented the struggle against a creeping, centralized power—an entity we call ‘They.’ ‘They’ are the political establishment, the donor class, the globalist interests, and the compromised politicians who manage our decline while paying lip service to our values. ‘They’ believe in power for its own sake. ‘We,’ the people of Texas, believe in liberty.

This voter guide is not a neutral document. It is a weapon for the discerning patriot. It is designed to identify and elevate the candidates who have demonstrated a clear, consistent, and courageous commitment to fighting ‘They.’ We have analyzed their records, their funding, their endorsements, and their principles through the unflinching lens of De Jure Media’s core values: constitutional sovereignty, decentralization, parental rights, election integrity, border security, medical freedom, and property rights.

This is not about party loyalty. It is about loyalty to Texas and to the foundational principles of freedom. The following recommendations are for those who are tired of being managed and are ready to be led. It is for those who understand that a vote is not a valentine; it is a tactical decision in a long war for the soul of our nation. Choose your champions wisely.

The Ballot Propositions: A Declaration of Texan Principles

Before we get to the candidates, we must address the 13 propositions on the Republican primary ballot. These are not mere suggestions; they are a direct mandate from the people to the legislature. They represent a populist, conservative, and profoundly Texan vision for our future. De Jure Media unequivocally recommends a YES vote on all 13 propositions. They are a litmus test for our elected officials and a clear declaration of our principles.

Eliminate all property taxes. The cornerstone of true liberty. Texans should own their land, not rent it from the government. Create a state-run Border Protection Unit. A necessary assertion of state sovereignty where the federal government has abdicated its duty. Mandate E-Verify for all employers. Protects jobs for legal workers and ends the magnet of illegal employment. End all subsidies for illegal aliens. Taxpayer dollars should serve citizens first. Ends the perverse incentive structure. Urge Congress to reject amnesty. A firm declaration that lawlessness will not be rewarded. Prohibit deploying TX National Guard to foreign wars without a formal declaration. Reclaims state control over our military forces and rejects neoconservative foreign entanglements. Use gold and silver as legal tender. A crucial step toward sound money and a rejection of the Federal Reserve’s monopoly on currency. Ensure vaccine freedom without coercion. Affirms the fundamental principle of bodily autonomy and medical freedom. Restrict GOP primary voting to registered Republicans. Protects the integrity of the party from crossover sabotage. Restore AG’s authority to prosecute election crimes. A vital tool for ensuring election integrity and holding violators accountable. Enact universal school choice. Empowers parents and frees children from failing government schools. Funding must follow the student. Require proof of citizenship to vote. A common-sense measure to secure our elections that is bafflingly not already law. Ban the sale of Texas land to hostile nations. Protects our state’s most valuable asset from our geopolitical adversaries.

Marquee Statewide Races: Choosing Our Champions

These are the races that will define the trajectory of Texas for the next four years. The choice in each is stark: a proven fighter for Texas values versus a representative of the managed decline offered by the establishment.

U.S. Senate: The Warrior vs. The Whip

De Jure Media Endorses: Ken Paxton

This is the clearest choice on the ballot. John Cornyn is the embodiment of the Republican establishment—a party leader who has spent two decades in Washington cutting deals, voting for omnibus spending bills, and managing the status quo. He is a creature of ‘They.’

Ken Paxton, by contrast, is the most effective and courageous Attorney General in the United States. He has been the tip of the spear in the fight against federal overreach, suing the Biden administration dozens of times and winning. He has taken on the CCP, Big Tech, and the globalist NGOs flooding our border. The establishment’s failed attempt to impeach him was a badge of honor, proving he is a direct threat to their power. Paxton is a fighter, and Texas needs a fighter in the U.S. Senate, not another functionary. The latest UT/Texas Politics Project poll shows Paxton (36%) in a statistical tie with Cornyn (34%), with a runoff almost certain. We must ensure Paxton is in that runoff and then send him to Washington.

Governor: The Patriot vs. The Politician

De Jure Media Endorses: Doc Pete Chambers

While Governor Greg Abbott has overseen some conservative victories, his tenure has been defined by a cautious, poll-tested approach that often follows, rather than leads. He is the quintessential establishment incumbent. Beholden to his donors.

Doc Pete Chambers is the antithesis of the political class. A retired Green Beret and physician who was discharged from the military for refusing the COVID vaccine mandate, Chambers is a man who has sacrificed for his principles. His platform is a bold, unapologetic vision for a sovereign Texas: abolish all property taxes, declare an invasion at the border and repel it with force, end lawfare, and restore medical freedom. He is endorsed by General Michael Flynn and is the clear choice for voters who are tired of incrementalism and demand a true constitutionalist leader. While Abbott leads heavily in the polls (91%), a strong showing for Chambers sends a powerful message that the grassroots will no longer be ignored.

Attorney General: The Successor to the Throne

De Jure Media Endorses: Aaron Reitz

With Ken Paxton running for Senate, this open seat is critical to continuing the legacy of a warrior AG. The establishment choice is Joan Huffman, a moderate state senator backed by Abbott. The true conservative choice comes down to a few good men, but one has been hand-picked by Ken Paxton himself: Aaron Reitz.

Reitz is not a creature of Washington D.C. like Chip Roy, nor is he a self-funded state senator like Mayes Middleton. Reitz is a battle-tested Marine and, most importantly, he was Ken Paxton’s “offensive coordinator” from 2020 to 2023. As Deputy Attorney General for Legal Strategy, he was the architect of the lawsuits against the Biden administration, Big Tech, and the globalist NGOs. He was in the trenches with Paxton during the fight to challenge the 2020 election and has the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump, who called him a “true MAGA attorney.”

While Chip Roy has a decent voting record, he is part of the D.C. ecosystem. Aaron Reitz was forged in the Texas Attorney General’s office, the very frontline of the battle against ‘They.’ He has the complete and total endorsement of Ken Paxton, the National Border Patrol Council, and CPAC. For voters who want to ensure the AG’s office remains the tip of the spear for Texas sovereignty, Aaron Reitz is the only choice.

Comptroller: The Reformer vs. The Establishment

De Jure Media Endorses: Don Huffines

This race is a clear choice between a proven conservative fighter and two establishment figures. Kelly Hancock is the acting Comptroller who abandoned his Senate seat, directly causing it to flip to a Democrat. Christi Craddick is a Railroad Commissioner from a political dynasty. Don Huffines, a former State Senator who challenged Abbott from the right in 2022, is the only candidate with a clear, aggressive plan to reform the office. He has pledged to create a Texas Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to root out waste, fraud, and abuse, and to use the office as a bully pulpit to fight for conservative principles. Huffines is the anti-establishment choice.

Bastrop County in Focus: Your Local Ballot

For readers in Bastrop County, the March 3rd primary is not only a statewide referendum — it is a direct opportunity to shape the leadership of the fastest-growing county in Central Texas. Bastrop County has grown by nearly 6,000 residents since 2019, driven by its proximity to Austin and the arrival of major employers including SpaceX. That growth is a double-edged sword: it brings economic vitality, but it also brings rising property taxes, strained infrastructure, and the creeping urbanization of a community that has always prided itself on its rural, independent character. The races below are the most consequential for Bastrop County residents.

U.S. Congressional District 10: An Open Seat, A Critical Choice

For the first time in over two decades, Bastrop County’s seat in Congress is open. Rep. Michael McCaul announced in September 2025 that he would not seek re-election after 11 terms, leaving a red-leaning district that Cook Political Report rates as a Republican hold. Ten Republicans are competing for the nomination, but one has emerged as the clear frontrunner: Chris Gober.

Gober is a 7th-generation Texan, a Texas A&M and Harvard Law alumnus, and a constitutional attorney who served as Director and Chief Lawyer of Elon Musk’s America PAC — deploying nearly $300 million to help President Trump defeat Kamala Harris. He has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, and the Club for Growth. His platform is a direct extension of the America First agenda: stopping the weaponization of government, crushing the cartels, growing the Texas economy, defeating China, defending election integrity, and protecting the Constitution.

Critically for Bastrop County, Gober has made rural Texas affordability a centerpiece of his campaign, pledging to fight rising costs, expand rural healthcare access, and protect communities from AI data center projects that drain local water supplies and drive up electricity rates — a direct reference to the concerns Bastrop residents have raised about the county’s explosive development. He is the clear De Jure Media choice for CD-10.

Texas House District 17: The Grassroots vs. The Incumbent

This is the most consequential local race on the Bastrop County ballot, and it is a microcosm of the statewide battle between the grassroots and the establishment. HD-17 covers Caldwell, Bastrop, Lee, Milam, and Burleson Counties.

Stan Gerdes is the three-term incumbent. He carries endorsements from President Trump, Governor Abbott, and Senator Cruz, and he has a record of conservative votes on border security, the Second Amendment, and parental rights. He helped pass $8.5 billion for public schools and championed the return of the Ten Commandments to Texas classrooms.

Tom Glass is a retired ExxonMobil executive and McDade, Texas resident who has been a citizen-activist for constitutional governance for years before running for office. He founded the Texas Constitutional Enforcement group and has spent years pushing the very legislation that Gerdes now takes credit for. Glass’s central charge against Gerdes is devastating and verifiable: Gerdes voted with Democrats to select House leadership, defying the majority of the Republican caucus and enabling the establishment’s grip on the Texas House to continue. Glass argues that on the three most critical issues — real property tax relief, election integrity, and stopping taxpayer services to illegal aliens — the session ended without resolution because of exactly this kind of capitulation.

Glass is endorsed by Grassroots America – We the People, 26 Republican precinct chairs in HD-17, and the Bastrop County GOP Club. He is funded almost entirely by individuals, not PACs. His slogan — “Let Texans Run Texas” — captures the spirit of this race.

For De Jure Media readers, the choice is clear. Gerdes is a reliable conservative vote, but Glass is the fighter who will refuse to compromise on the foundational issues. The establishment endorsements Gerdes carries are, in this context, a warning sign rather than a credential.

Bastrop County Judge: Accountability in a Growing County

Bastrop County is in the middle of a growth crisis. The county adopted a $219 million Capital Improvement Plan for FY 2026-31, and the county’s property tax rate was raised 8% for FY 2025-26 — generating $5 million more in revenue than the prior year. For a county that overwhelmingly supports property tax elimination at the state level, this local contradiction demands scrutiny.

Gregory Klaus, the 75-year-old incumbent, has served as County Judge and frames his campaign around “responsible growth, financial responsibility, and public safety.” He is a lifelong Bastrop County resident who knows the community deeply.

Donald Loucks, 77, is a perennial challenger who declined to respond to the Community Impact candidate questionnaire — a significant red flag for voters seeking accountability and transparency.

While the De Jure Media philosophy demands scrutiny of all incumbents, the lack of any substantive platform from Loucks makes it impossible to recommend him as a credible anti-establishment alternative. Voters who want to hold Klaus accountable on property taxes and growth management should do so by demanding answers at public forums and through their precinct chairs, rather than by voting for an unknown quantity. This race warrants close watching but does not present a clear anti-establishment choice.

Conclusion: The Choice is Yours

This guide is a tool, not a command. It is the product of rigorous research and analysis, grounded in the principles of liberty and constitutionalism that define De Jure Media. The candidates we have endorsed are not perfect, but they have demonstrated a willingness to fight against the centralized, soul-crushing power of ‘They.’

On March 3rd, you have a choice. You can vote for the managed decline of the establishment, or you can vote for the bold, unapologetic vision of a sovereign and free Texas. You can vote for ‘They,’ or you can vote for ‘We.’

Choose wisely.

