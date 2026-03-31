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Karen Mead's avatar
Karen Mead
6d

This is so important! Thanks for shining a light on the classification of important work.

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1 reply by Joshua Biddle
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
6d

There are a lot of deceptions.

We are deceived into thinking that we can't have nice things, that we must own nothing and be happy.

Is the Age of Big Bang Cosmology and ‘the Science of Scarcity’ Finally Coming to an End?

https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/is-the-age-of-big-bang-cosmology

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