This week, a detailed report surfaced from science journalist Jesse Michels outlining the work of Dr. Charles Buhler, the founder of NASA’s Electrostatics and Surface Physics Laboratory at Kennedy Space Center. Dr. Buhler, a twenty-year NASA veteran with a Ph.D. in condensed matter physics, claims to have discovered a “new force” of nature. He and his company, Exodus Propulsion Technologies, have conducted nearly 2,000 experiments on what they call the “Exodus force” — a phenomenon that appears to generate propellantless thrust using only electricity, counteracting gravity in a way that mainstream physics says is impossible.

This is the story that has been whispered about in the corridors of aerospace for seventy years. It is the ghost of Thomas Townsend Brown and his “electrogravitics” research, which was pursued by major aerospace firms in the 1950s before it vanished behind a wall of classification. It is, according to some, the physics that underpins the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) that have been observed by military pilots for decades.

But while the physics is paradigm-shattering, the most immediate, verifiable, and constitutionally significant part of this story is not about the science. It is about the law.

As part of his work, Dr. Buhler filed a patent for his discovery. That patent was immediately placed under a two-year national security hold by the U.S. government. This was not a conspiracy theory or a rumor. It was a documented, legal action, taken under the authority of the Invention Secrecy Act of 1951.

This is the story of how the secret state uses the law to hide the future.

The Science: A New Force or a New Error?

Dr. Buhler’s claims are extraordinary, and extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. He and his partner, 35-year veteran engineer Andrew Aurigema, assert that their device, a form of asymmetric capacitor, produces thrust in a vacuum, in a sealed container, and even after the power has been disconnected. This last claim, if true, would rewrite our understanding of energy and momentum conservation.

Mainstream physics has a powerful counterargument: this has all been tried before. The infamous “EMDrive” made similar claims and was definitively debunked in 2021 by a team led by Dr. Martin Tajmar, who proved the observed thrust was an experimental artifact. Skeptics, like those at Hackaday, argue that until Buhler’s device is subjected to the same rigorous, independent testing, it should be treated with extreme caution.

Dr. Buhler, for his part, welcomes the scrutiny and has invited independent labs to replicate his work. He argues that his experiments are distinct from the EMDrive and that he has controlled for the confounding variables that plagued earlier efforts. The physics debate will, and should, continue. But the legal and constitutional debate has already been settled.

The Law: The Invention Secrecy Act of 1951

Most Americans assume that if you invent something, you have a right to patent it. That assumption is false. The Invention Secrecy Act of 1951 (35 U.S.C. § 181-188) gives the federal government the power to issue “secrecy orders” for any patent application it deems a potential threat to national security.

Once an order is issued:

The inventor is prohibited from disclosing the invention to anyone.

The patent is not granted.

The inventor cannot profit from the invention.

The secrecy order can be renewed indefinitely.

As of 2023, over 6,000 such orders were in effect — a secret archive of suppressed technology, hidden from the public and the market by law. Dr. Buhler’s two-year patent hold is a confirmed, modern example of this system in action. It is the legal mechanism for creating and maintaining a technological black budget.

This is not a bug in the system; it is the system. It is the same system that allegedly swallowed Thomas Townsend Brown’s electrogravitics research in the 1950s. His “Project Winterhaven” proposal was publicly rejected by the Air Force, but his work continued under classified contracts with the Navy. The technology didn’t fail; it went dark.

The Constitutional Crisis

The question is not simply whether Dr. Buhler’s device works. The question is whether the American people have a right to know about it if it does. The question is whether a government, operating under the color of law, has the right to suppress technologies that could fundamentally alter our world — from energy and transportation to our understanding of the universe itself.

This is the core issue raised by the IMMACULATE CONSTELLATION document submitted to Congress in November 2024, which stated that UAP-related programs have been operating “without Congressional knowledge, oversight, or authorization... for decades.” The suppression of advanced energy and propulsion technology is not a separate issue from the UAP issue; it is the heart of it.

When a NASA scientist with impeccable credentials claims to have found a new force of nature, and the government’s first response is not to fund a crash program to verify it but to legally gag him for two years, it is evidence of a system that is no longer accountable to the public it purports to serve.

It is evidence of a government that fears its own citizens more than it fears its adversaries. It is evidence of a constitutional crisis.

The physics may be the scandal. But the law is the crime.

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