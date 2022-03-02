Share De jure Media

In our first publication a particularly enigmatic institution, the Federal Reserve was mentioned. Which sounds.. well, federal. Doesn’t it?

Officially established 1913, December 23 with the Federal Reserve Act, it acts as Americas’ Central Banking System (CBS) and is the third CBS in American history. Passed by the 63rd Congress and enacted by Woodrow Wilson. The Fed is twelve districts that control monetary policy of the U.S., headquartered in Washington, D.C. at the Eccles building.

How did it come to fruition I hear you ask? To answer this question we must take a quick tour in history c.1757 as the Colonial Scrip is being issued in the colonies.

During the issuance of this currency no taxes were necessary and the economy ran relatively smooth.

After seeing the success of the Colonial Scrip Britain decided to issue the Currency Act in 1764 which forbid the colonies from issuing their own money. One of the main causes leading up to the American Revolution, contrary to popular belief, was the control Britain had over the money supply of the colonies. America was founded in large part by protesting control over the money by foreign hands.

After the American Revolution Hamilton, first Secretary of Treasury, persuaded Washington to sign the “bank bill” for the First Bank of the United States, 1791-1811. At which the time allotted for the agreed duration the bank had monopoly rights to serve the Government expired. Some argued that even then, the banks were profoundly owned by British bankers.

The War of 1812 quickly ensued. The conflict between the United Sates and Great Britain over violations of U.S. maritime rights was one of many reasons said for the war and thus the economic upturn was once again short lived.

Fighting the War of 1812 caused the United States to incur a large debt. At the close of the war in 1815, it appeared that the Government might not be able to make payments on the loans from France and the Netherlands, causing the value of the American dollar to plummet and the government to halt exchanging gold and silver for bank notes. This crisis prompted President Madison and members of Congress to propose a second central bank. This bank would be larger than the first, with regional branches and a 25 year charter.

Chartered February 1816 after much debate in the congress President James Madison, who had opposed the creation of the First Bank of the United States as Representative from Virginia, signed the act establishing the Second Bank of the United States.

Towards the end of the Second Bank of the U.S. charter the powerful banker Nicolas Biddle used every financial trick in the book to keep President Andrew Jackson from putting an end to the bank. Eventually Jackson came out victorious and is able to put an end to the second national bank of the United States. Following the decision, for the first and last time in history America was debt free. Subsequently, on January 30 1835, an assassination attempt was carried out on Jackson. Making him the first president to have been targeted.

As one can see, banks & bankers play a pivotal part in history.

Turning a Page

Admists these pages in history and the start thereof the American Civil War Junius S. Morgan was a prominent upcoming banker. In 1854 he combined business endeavors with London based George Peabody & Co., securing the House of Morgan banking Dynasty. By this time there were many bankers, most across the pond, that had positioned themselves to profit from the Americas.

One in particular was the Rothschild banking family. Between the English Rothschilds in the North and the French Rothschilds in the South, the banking cartels were well placed. In fact, decades before Morgan & Co. stepped to the banking plate. In 1821 the Rothschilds had formed an association with the banking firm of R & J Phillips of Philadelphia. Phillips advised them on investment opportunities and introduced them to a new circle of business acquaintances.