The first 20th century financial crisis to extend across the world, the Panic of 1907

Do you have a bank account? Does the bank keep all of the money that you and other account holders deposit on hand at the bank, that is, as cash in its vault?

By law banks must keep a fraction of deposits in cash reserves, its called fractional reserve banking. The banks may then use the rest of the money deposited to make loans or purchase investments. Banks generally hold only enough reserves to fulfill the needs of their customers for cash and to make payments to other bank customers. In other words, they keep enough money on hand to fulfill the need for cash under normal conditions.

A bank run occurs when many depositors rush to the bank to withdraw their money at the same time. Why would people rush to the bank to withdraw their money?

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insures the deposits of customers up to a certain amount. Prior to the creation of the FDIC, if a bank failed, customers could lose their deposits.

In earlier times banks often distributed the funds they had on hand on a first come, first served basis. If you did not get there soon enough and the bank failed, you could lose your money.

Bank runs can be triggered simply by lack of public confidence. For example, in Hong Kong in the 1980’s a long line formed at a pastry shop in the morning. The line wrapped around to the front of the bank next door. Passers-by thought the line was for the bank and interpreted it as something being wrong with the bank, so people stormed the bank to withdraw their money.

A bank panic occurs when a bank run begins at one bank and spreads to others, causing people to lose confidence in banks, regardless of the real financial situation.

The Heinze Brothers