Author’s Note: This article was prepared in response to an inquiry from Anonymous Media Group .

It’s the kind of story that feels like it’s pulled from a Hollywood script: a secret history of the United States (not that there isn’t one), a financial system that trades human beings like cattle and a hidden key that can unlock billions of dollars. In an era of deep-seated distrust in institutions, such a narrative is not only compelling but, for some, plausible.

A video from Jonah Rogers circulating widely on social media platforms presents this narrative as fact. In it, a man named Brendon Jackson Jones, or Jackson Vanguard on IG, makes a series of astonishing claims: that a suppressed “original” 13th Amendment banned lawyers from public office, that prisoners are traded as securities using CUSIP numbers, and that he possesses a “CUSIP report” proving his own father’s incarceration generated $7.42 billion in trades.

Like many stories that seem too wild to be true, they catch our attention, but a true investigation requires examining all leads. I’ve set out to trace the origins of these claims, verify the documents, and understand the background of the man making them. This article is a presentation of the findings, laying out the evidence for you to consider and decide for yourself.

The Obvious Claim: A $7.42 Billion Bond

The most specific and verifiable claim made by Mr. Jones is that his father’s 15-year imprisonment generated $7.42 billion in bond trades. The investigation into this figure uncovered a crucial piece of public record: in 2007-2008, the State of California, under Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, approved $7.4 billion in lease-revenue bonds under Assembly Bill 900.

However, these bonds were not for trading prisoners. They were issued to finance the construction of new prison and jail facilities, enough to add 53,000 beds. The bond issuance was controversial and even faced a legal challenge from taxpayers who argued it was an unconstitutional debt because it was not approved by voters.

This presents two parallel facts:

The Speaker’s Claim: A $7.42 billion bond is tied to his father’s individual case. The Public Record: A $7.4 billion bond was issued by California for statewide prison construction around the same time period.

This is where a critical distinction must be made, one that is central to the entire theory. The word “bond” has multiple definitions and facets, like most legalese, for two completely different avenues in the American system:

Bail Bonds: A financial agreement with a court to secure a defendant’s pretrial release. This is a contract, not a tradable security.

Municipal Bonds: A form of debt, like an IOU, that governments sell to investors to fund large projects, such as building schools, roads, or prisons.

Does the prison bond theory work by conflating these two concepts?