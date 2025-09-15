As Texas grapples with a deepening water crisis, the decisions made today about our most precious natural resource will have profound and lasting impacts. For the residents of Bastrop County, currently under Stage 2 water restrictions, these decisions are not abstract policy debates; they are immediate, personal, and critical to the future of our community. This article explores the complex web of water policy, corporate interests, and legislative battles that directly affect every citizen of Bastrop County. It is a call to action for constituents to become informed, engaged, and empowered to shape the future of our water.

The Broader Texas Water Crisis

The Texas Tribune’s recent special report, “Running Out: Texas’ Water Crisis,” paints a sobering picture of our state’s water future. Texas is facing unprecedented challenges as population growth and increasing demand strain our water resources. The report reveals that many communities across the state are already experiencing water shortages, and the situation is expected to worsen significantly in the coming decades.

The crisis is not merely about quantity; it’s about access, equity, and the fundamental question of who controls Texas water. As the Tribune’s investigation shows, massive water export schemes are being proposed and implemented across the state, often with little regard for local communities’ long-term water security. These schemes typically involve private companies or quasi-governmental entities purchasing groundwater rights and exporting water to distant markets, leaving local communities vulnerable to future shortages.

The recent failure of House Bill 27 in the Texas Legislature exemplifies the challenges facing water conservation efforts. This bill, authored by Representative Cody Harris of Palestine, sought to pause large-scale water exports from East Texas while the state conducted a comprehensive study of the aquifer. The bill passed the House but died in the Senate after key provisions were stripped away. The Senate removed the moratorium on new export permits, effectively allowing water exports to continue while the study proceeds; a compromise that Representative Harris called “watered-down” and unacceptable.

This legislative failure demonstrates a troubling pattern: when corporate interests clash with local water security, corporate interests often prevail. The East Texas controversy involves Dallas businessman Kyle Bass, who has proposed extracting significant amounts of groundwater that could affect 25% of Texans. Despite widespread local opposition and concerns about the adequacy of current scientific data, the extraction project can now proceed without the protection of a moratorium.

Bastrop County Under Stage 2 Water Restrictions

Bastrop County is currently operating under Stage 2 water restrictions, a clear indication that our local water supply is under stress. These restrictions, implemented by Bastrop County Municipal Utility District No. 1, include specific limitations on outdoor watering, car washing, and other non-essential water uses. The restrictions are not merely precautionary; they reflect the reality that our current water demand is approaching the limits of our sustainable supply.

The Stage 2 restrictions include mandatory watering schedules based on address numbers, prohibitions on watering during peak demand hours, and restrictions on filling swimming pools and washing vehicles. Violations can result in fines and, in severe cases, water service disconnection. These measures, while necessary, represent a significant change in lifestyle for many residents and underscore the urgency of addressing our water challenges.

The timing of these restrictions is particularly significant given the broader context of water policy battles affecting our region. While Bastrop County residents are being asked to conserve water and modify their daily routines, large-scale water export schemes continue to threaten the long-term security of our groundwater resources. This disconnect between local conservation efforts and regional water policy highlights the need for greater citizen engagement in water governance.

The LCRA Groundwater Controversy: A Case Study in Corporate Water Grabs

The Lower Colorado River Authority’s (LCRA) attempt to pump and sell 8.15 billion gallons of groundwater annually from Bastrop County represents one of the most significant water policy controversies in our region’s recent history. This massive extraction plan, first proposed in 2015, would have drawn water from the Simsboro formation of the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer beneath the Griffith League Ranch, which LCRA purchased specifically for its groundwater rights.

The scale of this proposed extraction is staggering; enough water to fill Lady Bird Lake more than 3.5 times annually. The water would have been sold to customers in eastern Travis, Lee, and Bastrop counties, raising fundamental questions about the commodification of our groundwater resources. The proposal faced fierce opposition from multiple stakeholders, including the City of Elgin, Aqua Water Supply Corporation (which serves approximately 50,000 residents across a 953-square-mile area), and more than 30 individual landowners.

The opposition was not merely philosophical; it was based on concrete concerns about the impact on private wells and local water security. Studies showed that the proposed pumping would cause significant drawdowns in the aquifer, potentially leaving private well owners without water. For example, Elvis Hernandez, a local landowner, learned that his well would experience a 42-foot drawdown, representing 20% of his pump depth. Critically, the Lost Pines Groundwater Conservation District had “no obligation to protect” private wells, and no laws required compensation for landowners whose wells might be affected.

The legal framework surrounding this controversy reveals the complex and often contradictory nature of Texas water law. While LCRA purchased the legal right to extract groundwater from private land, the broader community bore the risk of negative impacts. The “rule of capture” doctrine, which allows landowners to pump water from beneath their property, created a system where those with the financial resources to purchase large tracts of land could effectively control vast water resources.

After years of legal battles, administrative hearings, and community opposition, the controversy reached a resolution in 2024 when the Texas Court of Appeals dismissed LCRA’s legal challenge to the Lost Pines Groundwater Conservation District’s permit decision. The court ruled that LCRA had failed to comply with statutory prerequisites for judicial review, effectively upholding the groundwater district’s authority to regulate such massive extraction projects.

This victory for local water governance was hard-won and demonstrates the importance of citizen engagement in water policy. The opposition coalition included diverse stakeholders: municipal governments, water supply corporations, environmental groups, and individual landowners, who came together to challenge a powerful quasi-governmental entity. Their success shows that organized citizen action can prevail against well-funded corporate interests, but only with sustained effort and broad community support.

The Governance Structure: Who Makes Water Decisions?

Understanding who makes water decisions in Bastrop County is crucial for effective citizen engagement. The governance structure is complex, involving multiple entities with overlapping jurisdictions and responsibilities.

The Lost Pines Groundwater Conservation District (LPGCD) serves as the primary regulatory authority for groundwater management in Bastrop and Lee counties. Created in 1999 by Senate Bill 1911 and approved by voters in 2002, the LPGCD operates under Texas Water Code Section 36.0015, which mandates that groundwater districts balance property interests while preserving, protecting, recharging, and preventing waste of groundwater resources.

The LPGCD is funded entirely through permit fees, not taxpayer dollars, and operates as the state’s preferred method of groundwater management in our region. The district’s board of directors makes final decisions on major groundwater permits, including controversial projects like the LCRA extraction proposal. This local control is significant; it means that decisions about our groundwater resources are made by a locally elected board rather than distant state bureaucrats.

The district offers numerous programs that demonstrate its commitment to community engagement and scientific water management. These include a Groundwater Mitigation Program that provides financial assistance to landowners affected by groundwater production, a Well Watch Program for voluntary monitoring, well capping and plugging support, free flow meters for agricultural users, and comprehensive educational outreach programs.

At the municipal level, various water districts serve different areas of Bastrop County. Bastrop County Municipal Utility District No. 1 manages water and wastewater services for many residents and is responsible for implementing drought restrictions. The City of Bastrop operates its own water and wastewater department, while other areas are served by entities like Bastrop County Water Control and Improvement District No. 2 and Bastrop County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3.

At the state level, the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) plays a crucial role in water planning and policy. The TWDB conducts statewide water planning, provides funding for water infrastructure projects, and oversees regional water planning groups. Regional water planning groups, which include Bastrop County, are required to develop long-term water plans and hold public hearings on their proposals.

This multi-layered governance structure creates both opportunities and challenges for citizen engagement. While local control through entities like the LPGCD provides direct access to decision-makers, the complexity of the system can make it difficult for citizens to understand where and how to engage effectively.

Recent Legislative Failures and Their Implications

The failure of House Bill 27 in September 2025 represents a significant setback for water conservation efforts across Texas and has direct implications for Bastrop County. The bill’s failure demonstrates the political challenges facing efforts to protect local water resources from large-scale export schemes.

Representative Cody Harris’s original bill sought to establish a moratorium on new groundwater export permits in East Texas while the state conducted a comprehensive study of the aquifer. This approach, studying before acting, represents basic prudence in natural resource management. However, the Senate stripped the moratorium provision, allowing exports to continue during the study period.

The political dynamics surrounding the bill’s failure are instructive. Senator Robert Nichols, who sponsored the Senate version, acknowledged that he did not like eliminating the moratorium but felt it was the only way to get the bill through the chamber. Senator Charles Perry supported the amendment, expressing faith that the study would be completed before permit hearings concluded. However, Senator Bob Hall opposed the amendment, calling the moratorium “belt and suspenders” protection for the aquifer.

The failure of this legislation leaves East Texas groundwater vulnerable to large-scale extraction while highlighting the broader challenges facing water conservation efforts statewide. The proposed East Texas extraction project, led by Dallas businessman Kyle Bass, could affect 25% of Texans, according to Representative Harris. Yet without legislative protection, this massive extraction can proceed based solely on the “rule of capture” doctrine and existing permit processes.

For Bastrop County residents, this legislative failure serves as a warning about the fragility of water protection efforts. While our community successfully challenged the LCRA extraction proposal through local governance mechanisms, the broader legislative environment remains hostile to water conservation efforts. Future threats to our water security may require not only local engagement but also sustained political action at the state level.

The failure also highlights the tension between property rights and water conservation in Texas law. The “rule of capture” doctrine, which allows landowners to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from beneath their property, creates a system where those with the financial resources to purchase large tracts of land can effectively control vast water resources. This system prioritizes individual property rights over community water security and sustainable resource management.

The Path Forward: Citizen Engagement Opportunities

Despite the challenges facing water conservation efforts, there are numerous opportunities for Bastrop County residents to engage in water governance and policy. Effective citizen engagement requires understanding the various forums for participation and developing strategies for maximum impact.

Local Engagement Opportunities

The Lost Pines Groundwater Conservation District provides the most direct opportunity for citizen engagement in groundwater policy. The district holds regular monthly board meetings with public agendas posted in advance. Recent meetings have been held on September 17, August 27, August 19, and July 16, 2025, with meetings typically scheduled monthly throughout the year.

Citizens can participate in LPGCD meetings through public comment periods, and the district maintains a “Notify Me” system that allows residents to receive automatic notifications about upcoming meetings and agenda items. The district’s website provides access to meeting agendas, minutes, and supporting documents, enabling citizens to stay informed about pending decisions.

The LPGCD also offers numerous programs that provide opportunities for citizen engagement beyond formal meetings. The district’s educational outreach programs include TEKS-aligned classroom presentations, free public workshops on topics like rainwater harvesting and groundwater science, and participation in local fairs and conservation events. Citizens can participate in the Well Watch Program, which involves voluntary monitoring partnerships with landowners, or take advantage of programs like the Rainwater Harvesting Rebate Program.

At the municipal level, various water districts throughout Bastrop County hold regular meetings that are open to public participation. Bastrop County Municipal Utility District No. 1, which implements drought restrictions, holds regular meetings with public comment periods limited to three minutes per speaker. The City of Bastrop holds regular city council meetings with citizen comment opportunities, and residents can submit comments online through the city's website.

These local meetings provide opportunities to address immediate concerns about water service, drought restrictions, and local water policy. Citizens can use these forums to advocate for stronger conservation measures, question the effectiveness of current policies, or propose new approaches to water management.

State-Level Engagement

At the state level, the Texas Water Development Board holds monthly meetings in Austin with public comment periods. These meetings provide opportunities to engage with statewide water policy and planning efforts. The TWDB meetings are held at 1700 Congress Avenue in Austin, and public comment guidelines are available on the agency’s website.

Regional water planning groups also provide opportunities for citizen engagement in long-term water planning efforts. These groups are required to hold public hearings on their draft water plans, and citizens can participate in the planning process through various mechanisms. Bastrop County participates in regional water planning, and residents can engage with these efforts to ensure that local water security concerns are addressed in regional plans.

Citizens can also engage with their elected representatives at the state level. The failure of House Bill 27 demonstrates the importance of legislative action in protecting water resources, and citizens can advocate for stronger water conservation legislation through contact with state representatives and senators. This engagement can include attending town halls, writing letters, making phone calls, and participating in advocacy campaigns.

The Stakes: Why Citizen Engagement Matters

The stakes in water policy debates could not be higher for Bastrop County residents. Water is not merely another commodity; it is essential for life, economic development, and community sustainability. The decisions made today about water policy will determine whether future generations of Bastrop County residents have access to adequate, affordable water supplies.

The LCRA controversy demonstrates that powerful interests are willing to extract massive amounts of groundwater for profit, often with little regard for local impacts. While the community successfully opposed this particular project, similar threats will undoubtedly emerge in the future. The failure of House Bill 27 shows that legislative protection for local water resources is fragile and can be undermined by corporate lobbying and political pressure.

The current Stage 2 water restrictions in Bastrop County are a preview of what may become the new normal if water resources are not protected and managed sustainably. Citizens who fail to engage in water policy today may find themselves facing much more severe restrictions, or even water shortages, in the future.

Economic development in Bastrop County also depends on water security. Businesses considering locating in our area will evaluate water availability and reliability as key factors in their decisions. Communities with uncertain water supplies will struggle to attract and retain businesses, limiting economic growth and job creation.

Property values are also affected by water security. Homes and businesses in areas with reliable water supplies command higher prices than those in areas with water uncertainty. Citizens who fail to protect their community’s water resources may find that their property values suffer as a result.

Conclusion: The Time for Action is Now

Bastrop County stands at a critical juncture in its water future. The community has successfully defended against one major threat to its groundwater resources, but new challenges will inevitably emerge. The current Stage 2 water restrictions serve as a reminder that our water resources are finite and under stress.

The complex governance structure for water policy creates both opportunities and challenges for citizen engagement. While local control through entities like the Lost Pines Groundwater Conservation District provides direct access to decision-makers, the broader legislative and regulatory environment remains hostile to water conservation efforts.

The failure of House Bill 27 demonstrates that legislative protection for water resources cannot be taken for granted. Corporate interests have significant political influence, and they will continue to pursue large-scale water extraction projects that prioritize profit over community water security.

Citizens who care about Bastrop County’s water future must become informed, engaged, and organized. This means attending meetings, submitting public comments, building coalitions, and advocating for policies that prioritize long-term water security over short-term profit. It means understanding the technical and legal complexities of water policy and developing the capacity for sustained advocacy.

The stakes are too high for passive citizenship. Water is life, and the decisions made today about water policy will determine the future of our community. Citizens have the power to influence these decisions, but only if they choose to exercise that power through sustained, informed engagement.

The time for action is now. Our water future depends on it.

