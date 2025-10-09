In Part One of this series, we explored the broader Texas Water Crisis, Bastrop County’s water security, and governance structure to legislative failures. We celebrated the community’s successful fight against the LCRA’s massive water grab and highlighted the urgent need for continued vigilance. But as one threat is pushed back, two new and more insidious ones are quietly taking root.

While we, the residents of Bastrop County, are asked to conserve every drop under Stage 2 water restrictions, powerful interests are moving in with plans that could fundamentally alter our relationship with our most precious resource. I’m talking about Austin’s new $1.5 billion plan to store treated drinking water in our Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer, and the sprawling data centers that promise economic prosperity while consuming water in staggering quantities. As these threats converge on our community, we must ask ourselves: who truly benefits from these developments, and what will they cost our water future?

Austin’s Latest Aquifer Scheme: Déjà Vu All Over Again

Just as we thought we had secured our groundwater from outside exploitation, the City of Austin has unveiled a new plan that feels disturbingly familiar. The Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) project would inject Austin’s treated drinking water into the same Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer that LCRA tried to drain just last year. Austin officials frame this as a “drought preparedness initiative,” but many residents see it as another attempt by a larger municipality to colonize our water resources.

The parallels to the LCRA controversy are striking. Once again, we have an outside entity seeking to use our aquifer for their water security needs. Once again, local officials are expressing unanimous opposition.

As County Judge Gregory Klaus stated bluntly,

“I think 100% of Bastrop County is not for having this ASR here.”

Commissioner Butch Carmack was even more direct:

“All of Bastrop County opposes this project.”

The concerns are legitimate and urgent. Austin’s treated water contains “forever chemicals” (PFAS) that don’t degrade over time. As local resident and well owner explained to the Austin American-Statesman,

“Once they mess up the aquifer, it is not something time will cure and it will be forever affected. It is simply too great a risk to people’s water around here.”

Many Bastrop County families rely on wells drilled into this same aquifer for their drinking water.

Perhaps most troubling is the fear that this storage project is just the first step. Residents worry that Austin will eventually apply for permits to extract water from the aquifer itself, turning our groundwater into both their storage facility and their supply source. Given Austin’s growing water demands and the precedent set by LCRA’s extraction attempt, these concerns are far from paranoid.

County commissioners are preparing a resolution opposing the project, though they acknowledge that Texas state law limits their ability to stop it. The permitting authority lies with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, not with the Lost Pines Groundwater Conservation District that was specifically created to protect our local water supply. This regulatory gap highlights a fundamental flaw in Texas water law: the agency charged with protecting local groundwater doesn’t control permits for projects that could affect it.

The Unquenchable Thirst of Big Tech

While Austin’s aquifer storage plan grabs headlines, an equally concerning threat is quietly establishing itself across our county. Data centers, the sprawling facilities that power everything from social media to artificial intelligence, are moving into Bastrop County with promises of economic development. But their water consumption is staggering, and their true economic benefits are questionable.

According to a recent report from the Houston Advanced Research Center, data centers in Texas are projected to consume a staggering 49 billion gallons of water in 2025 alone. To put that in perspective, an average midsized data center can use up to 300,000 gallons of water per day, the equivalent of one thousand homes. The largest facilities can consume as much as 4.5 million gallons daily. This is happening while we, the residents, are under Stage 2 water restrictions.

What’s more alarming is the lack of transparency and regulation surrounding this consumption. As The Texas Tribune has reported, the state’s water planning process is dangerously outdated, relying on historical data that fails to account for the explosive growth of new industries like data centers. The Texas Water Development Board has struggled to get accurate data, with only a third of data centers responding to a mandatory survey in 2024. The penalty for non-compliance? A meager $500 fine. This means that while we are under Stage 2 water restrictions, a multi-billion dollar industry is operating with minimal oversight, and its true impact on our water supply remains largely unknown. State planners admit that data centers likely won’t be accurately reflected in state water planning documents until 2032.

Who Really Benefits? A Tale of Tax Breaks and Broken Promises

The argument for welcoming these facilities is always the same: economic development. We’re promised jobs, investment, and a broader tax base. But a closer look at the numbers reveals a different story. In Bastrop County, the massive EdgeConneX data center campus in Cedar Creek, a $1.4 billion project, is expected to create only 60 permanent jobs. That’s a staggering investment for a handful of positions, while the facility itself will consume a massive amount of our shared resources.

This pattern isn’t unique to Bastrop. A study by Michael J. Hicks, an economist at Ball State University, found that data centers in Texas have almost no measurable effect on local employment or incomes. Hicks examined counties with new data centers against those without, focusing on total employment and the sectors most likely to be affected. His conclusion was stark: “There was no evidence that data centers led to more employment or incomes. There’s just no effect at all.”

So, if the jobs aren’t materializing, who is benefiting? The answer, overwhelmingly, is the tech giants themselves. These corporations, including Amazon, Meta, and Google, are the recipients of massive tax breaks. In exchange for setting up shop, they receive generous exemptions on sales tax for equipment and electricity. A CNBC investigation found that 42 states offer these incentives, resulting in a $6 billion loss in tax revenue over the past five years in just the 16 states that report the data. Microsoft alone received more than $38 million in data center sales tax exemptions in Illinois while creating just 20 permanent jobs.

Our own county officials have justified these deals, with Precinct 4 Commissioner David Glass stating,

“We need more industry here to take the tax burden off our residents.”

When a project secures a decade-long property tax abatement yet delivers only a fraction of the promised employment compared to other industries, it does not alleviate the tax burden, it merely redistributes it. The substantial demands such facilities impose on local water and energy infrastructure inevitably translate into higher costs for residents, whether through rising utility rates or the expansion of taxpayer-funded systems.

Moreover, these developments carry significant national security implications, which will be addressed in the forthcoming article. Upon closer examination, data centers reveal themselves to be far more questionable than they initially appear. Leading one to ask: Why would one presume that this industry serves local municipalities in any capacity beyond the provision of financial inducements?

A Different Path: The Danish Model of Water Management

It doesn’t have to be this way. Other parts of the world have found approaches to water management that prioritize sustainability and public benefit over corporate profit. In Denmark, the water sector operates on a fundamentally different philosophy that treats water as a public good, not a commodity to be sold to the highest bidder.

The Danish model is built on several key principles. First, there is no subsidization of water services. The full cost of water, from extraction to treatment to delivery, is paid for by the consumers. This “user pays” principle ensures that the true cost of water is reflected in its price, encouraging conservation and providing necessary funds for infrastructure maintenance and upgrades.

Second, the water sector is highly regulated. The Danish Water Regulatory Authority sets annual revenue limits for water companies, uses benchmarking to ensure efficiency, and enforces strict quality and supply standards. This prevents the price gouging and monopolistic practices that can occur when essential services are left to market forces alone.

Finally, most Danish water utilities are municipally owned. This means that decisions about water management are made by and for the community, not by distant corporate boards. The focus is on long-term sustainability and public health, not on maximizing shareholder returns. This approach has led to a system that is both efficient and equitable, with stable water prices and strong incentives for conservation.

Contrast this with the Texas model, where a patchwork of underfunded and often competing groundwater districts struggle to regulate powerful corporate interests, and where the “rule of capture” still allows for the privatization of a shared resource. The Danish experience shows that it is possible to have a thriving economy without sacrificing water security, but it requires a commitment to public ownership, strong regulation, and recognition that water is too precious to be left to market whims.

The Choice Before Us: Our Water, Our Future

As Bastrop County stands at a crossroads, we face multiple threats to our water security. Austin’s aquifer storage plan threatens to contaminate our groundwater with forever chemicals while establishing a precedent for outside control of our aquifer. Data centers promise economic development but deliver minimal jobs while consuming massive amounts of water and receiving generous tax breaks. Meanwhile, we residents are asked to conserve while subsidizing our own resource depletion.

The pattern is clear: powerful interests are privatizing the benefits while socializing the costs. Tech giants profit from tax breaks while residents bear the infrastructure costs. Austin secures its water future while Bastrop County residents face contamination risks. Corporate shareholders benefit while local communities pay the price.

But we have the power to change this trajectory. The successful fight against LCRA’s extraction plan proved that organized citizen action can prevail against well-funded corporate interests. Now we must apply those same lessons to these new threats.

We need to demand transparency from our elected officials about the true costs and benefits of these projects. We need to ask why we’re giving massive tax breaks to corporations that offer little in return. We need to advocate for a water management system that puts the needs of our community first, following models like Denmark’s that prioritize public benefit over private profit.

Some county commissioners are already discussing a resolution opposing Austin’s aquifer storage plan, echoing the successful community resistance that defeated LCRA’s extraction scheme. This is the kind of leadership we need, but it requires sustained community support and engagement.

Our water future is not yet written. We can choose a path that protects our aquifer from contamination and exploitation. We can demand that economic development actually benefits our community, not just distant shareholders. We can insist that our most precious resource be managed for the long-term benefit of all residents, not the short-term profit of a few.

The choice is ours, but only if we make our voices heard. Let’s make sure our water future is one we can all be proud of.

