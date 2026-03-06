This is the fourth installment in a dialogue that began over a month ago. On January 28, in The Texas Domino, I laid out a framework for understanding two seemingly separate struggles: my own investigation into the federal government’s use of a “Digital Leviathan” to crush state sovereignty, and independent investigator Ashton Forbes’s parallel work unraveling the mystery of MH370 and the suppressed physics it revealed. I argued that these were not separate stories, but two fronts in the same war for control over humanity’s future.

In The Tesla Irony and The Fusion Test, I narrowed the aperture, focusing on the specific mechanisms of energy suppression, from the curated future of lithium-ion batteries to the critical test case of Helion Energy’s fusion breakthrough.

Now, Forbes has gone live with a video that synthesizes these threads and demands a direct, comprehensive response. He has explained the mechanism—the physics of non-equilibrium, non-Maxwellian plasma—that connects the dots between the 1989 “cold fusion” experiments, the Navy’s impossible patents, and the advanced propulsion systems he alleges were involved in the disappearance of MH370. His critics have dismissed him as “delusional.” They are wrong. They are not engaging with the evidence. This article will.

This is not just a response to a video. It is the continuation of a dialogue about the most important issue of our time: the active, systematic suppression of technologies that could liberate humanity, and the constitutional principles that are our only defense.

The Two Suppressions: Energy and Sovereignty

To understand the stakes, you must understand that the control grid is twofold. It is not just about energy; it is about information and political power.

The first suppression, which Forbes has so diligently exposed, is of breakthrough energy technology. The official story is that our only options are the dwindling reserves of fossil fuels or the managed scarcity of wind and solar. The truth is far more complex. The evidence points to the existence of at least two, and possibly three, tiers of suppressed physics:

Low-Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR): The phenomenon derided as “cold fusion,” which has been quietly studied by the Navy, NASA, and DARPA for decades, demonstrating anomalous heat and nuclear byproducts in simple electrochemical cells. Aneutronic Fusion: The approach pursued by Helion Energy, using Field-Reversed Configurations (FRCs) to achieve fusion without significant neutron radiation, enabling direct energy conversion. This is the public-facing, venture-capital-funded version of a physics the military has explored for decades. Zero-Point Energy (ZPE): The ultimate prize. The extraction of usable energy from the quantum vacuum, the so-called “zero-point field” that permeates all of space. This is the physics that underpins the work of physicist Hal Puthoff, the claims of Forbes, and the “impossible” patents of the U.S. Navy.

The second suppression, which is documented by De Jure Media, is of political and informational sovereignty. It is the rise of the “Digital Leviathan.” On December 11, 2025, the federal government issued an executive order establishing a federal framework for AI regulation. It threatened to withhold federal broadband and technology funds from any state that dared to chart its own course. This is not regulation; it is federal blackmail, a direct assault on the Tenth Amendment and the principle of federalism.

These two suppressions are not independent. They are the same strategy of centralized control applied to different domains. The same power structure that wants to control your access to energy also wants to control your access to information, your right to govern yourselves, and even your understanding of reality itself.

The Deeper Secret: Consciousness and the Zero-Point Field

The suppression of Zero-Point Energy is not just about maintaining the dominance of the petrodollar. As I first detailed in The Texas Domino, the evidence suggests it is inextricably linked to the suppression of a new understanding of human consciousness.

On January 8, 2026, just weeks before the Texas gubernatorial primary, a groundbreaking paper was published in Frontiers of Human Neuroscience by Joachim Keppler. Keppler’s theory proposes that consciousness is not generated by the brain, but emerges from the interaction between the brain’s most common neurotransmitter, glutamate, and the zero-point field. In this model, the brain is not a generator; it is a transceiver, tuning into a fundamental field of reality.

This is not fringe speculation. It is a serious, peer-reviewed theory that explains phenomena that have baffled mainstream science, from the effectiveness of anesthesia to the very existence of subjective experience. And it has a direct, explosive connection to the world of suppressed technology.

The key figure is Dr. Hal Puthoff. Before he became a leading theorist in zero-point energy, Puthoff ran a classified program for the CIA and DIA at Stanford Research Institute investigating “remote viewing”—the ability of human consciousness to perceive distant locations. For Puthoff, consciousness and the zero-point field were never separate subjects. They were two aspects of the same, deeper physics.

If Keppler and Puthoff are right, then the suppression of ZPE is also the suppression of human potential. It is the denial of the fact that we are not just biological machines, but beings with a fundamental connection to the fabric of the cosmos. And it explains why the control system is so desperate to keep this knowledge under wraps.

The Evidence on the Table

This is not a matter of belief. It is a matter of evidence. The critics who dismiss Forbes and others as “delusional” are counting on you not to look at the primary sources. So let’s put them on the table.

This is the context for Forbes’s video. The “orbs” he analyzes, the non-equilibrium plasma he describes, are not wild speculation. They are the visual evidence of a physics that the Navy has patented, that Puthoff has researched, and that the Air Force has admitted is being hidden.

The Texas Imperative

As I argued in The Texas Domino, this is not an abstract global drama. It is a fight that comes to a head right here in Texas. Why? Because Texas is the only state with the unique combination of industrial might, economic independence, and constitutional culture to challenge the federal suppression regime.

Industrial Leverage : Texas is home to SpaceX, Lockheed Martin, CesiumAstro, and the core of the nation’s aerospace and defense industry. A Texas governor willing to use this leverage could demand transparency from the very contractors working on these classified programs.

Energy Leadership : Texas leads the nation in energy production. The University of North Texas already hosts a Zero Energy Research Laboratory. If a breakthrough is to be commercialized, it will happen here.

Constitutional Culture: Texas has a unique history of independence and a deep-seated skepticism of federal power. The work at De Jure Media is a part of this culture, providing Texans with the legal and constitutional ammunition to fight back against the Digital Leviathan.

The upcoming elections are not just about taxes or border security. They are a referendum on whether Texas will consent to being a vassal of the federal security state, or whether it will reassert its sovereignty and become the engine of a global paradigm shift.

From Delusion to Dialogue

I am not asking you to believe every claim in Ashton Forbes’s video. I am asking you to look at the evidence he presents in the context of the broader, documented reality of technological and political suppression.

The dismissal of Forbes as “delusional” is a tactic. It is a weapon of social control designed to prevent you from asking the hard questions. It is the same tactic used against those who questioned the official stories on mass surveillance, the Hunter Biden laptop, or the origins of COVID-19—right up until the moment they were proven right.

The real delusion is to believe that the system as it currently exists is sustainable, or that the official story is the whole truth. The real delusion is to ignore the patents, the peer-reviewed papers, the passenger manifests, and the on-the-record admissions from senior officials.

The dialogue that Ashton Forbes and I have been pursuing, from our different perspectives, is an attempt to break through that delusion. It is an invitation to you, the reader, to look at the primary sources for yourself and to demand answers.

The physics of control is real. But the power of an informed citizenry is greater. The Texas domino is poised to fall. Let’s make sure it falls in the direction of truth and freedom.

Share

Leave a comment