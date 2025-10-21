This year’s 17 proposed amendments offer a clear illustration of the ongoing tension between the complex nature of the Texas Constitution and the evolving needs of a rapidly growing state. Each proposition, having cleared the two-thirds legislative hurdle, now awaits voter approval. Here’s a critical examination of their potential implications:

Proposition 1 (SJR 59): Texas State Technical College System Funds

•Official Ballot Language: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the permanent technical institution infrastructure fund and the available workforce education fund to support the capital needs of educational programs offered by the Texas State Technical College System.”

•The Goal: To provide stable, long-term funding for the Texas State Technical College (TSTC) system, crucial for workforce development.

•Constitutional Necessity & Implications: This proposition uses a constitutional amendment to dedicate funds, bypassing the regular legislative budget process. While the goal of supporting workforce education is laudable, this method reduces legislative oversight and creates budgetary rigidity. It sets a problematic precedent for special interests to seek constitutional guarantees for funding, further complicating the state’s fiscal landscape. Funding for TSTC is a policy decision that should be handled by the Legislature, not enshrined in the constitution.

•Recommendation: No. A vote against this proposition is not a vote against TSTC or workforce education. It is a vote in favor of responsible, flexible budgeting through the legislative process, preserving legislative accountability.

Proposition 2 (SJR 18): Ban on Unrealized Capital Gains Tax

•Official Ballot Language: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of a tax on the realized or unrealized capital gains of an individual, family, estate, or trust.”

•The Goal: To prohibit the state from ever imposing a tax on both realized and unrealized capital gains.

•Constitutional Necessity & Implications: This proposition prohibits a specific type of tax. Placing clear and permanent limits on the power to tax is a historically recognized and appropriate use of a constitution. It provides certainty to citizens and businesses about the fundamental tax structure of the state, aligning with Texas’s tradition of a low-tax environment. While it limits future revenue options, this is a deliberate choice to define the state’s economic framework.

•Recommendation: Yes. Prohibiting a specific, and often controversial, form of taxation is a legitimate use of the constitution to define the state’s fundamental economic structure and protect citizens’ property.

Proposition 3 (SJR 5): Denying Bail for Certain Offenses

•Official Ballot Language: “The constitutional amendment requiring the denial of bail under certain circumstances to persons accused of certain offenses punishable as a felony.”

•The Goal: To make it easier for judges to deny bail for individuals accused of certain felonies to enhance public safety.

•Constitutional Necessity & Implications: The right to bail is a fundamental constitutional right. Any modification to the conditions under which it can be denied must be done via a constitutional amendment. This amendment weakens that fundamental principle. Critics argue that existing law already allows judges to set high bail amounts for dangerous individuals and that this change could lead to an increase in pre-trial detention, with potential for disproportionate impact on certain populations. It fundamentally alters a core individual liberty.

•Recommendation: No. While public safety is paramount, weakening a fundamental right like the presumption of innocence is a dangerous step. The potential for misuse and the erosion of a core constitutional liberty outweigh the purported benefits, especially when existing mechanisms for setting bail can be utilized and refined without this constitutional change.

Proposition 4 (HJR 7): Dedicating Revenue to the Texas Water Fund

•Official Ballot Language: “The constitutional amendment to dedicate a portion of the revenue derived from state sales and use taxes to the Texas water fund and to provide for the allocation and use of that revenue.”

•The Goal: To create a dedicated funding stream for water infrastructure projects.

•Constitutional Necessity & Implications: This proposition suffers from the same structural flaw as Proposition 1. It uses the constitution to make a specific budget allocation, reducing legislative oversight and fiscal flexibility. Water infrastructure is a critical priority that the Legislature should fund robustly, but it should be done through the appropriations process where it can be weighed against other state needs. The Legislature can, and should, create and fund the Texas Water Fund through statute. A constitutional dedication is not necessary and contributes to making the state budget an inflexible tangle of pre-commitments.

•Recommendation: No. A vote against this proposition is not a vote against water projects. It is a vote in favor of responsible, flexible budgeting through the legislative process.

Proposition 5 (HJR 99): Personal Property Tax Exemptions (Animal Feed)

•Official Ballot Language: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation tangible personal property consisting of animal feed held by the owner of the property for sale at retail.”

•The Goal: To exempt animal feed held for retail sale from property taxes.

•Constitutional Necessity & Implications: Due to the Texas Constitution’s requirement for uniform taxation, specific exemptions like this often require a constitutional amendment. This is a targeted tax exemption that supports the state’s agricultural industry. While it reduces the local tax base, the impact is generally considered minimal and supports a key economic sector.

•Recommendation: Yes. This is a legitimate use of a constitutional amendment to provide a specific, targeted tax exemption that supports the state’s agricultural economy.

Proposition 6 (HJR 4): Prohibition on Certain Securities Taxes

•Official Ballot Language: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the legislature from enacting a law imposing an occupation tax on certain entities that enter into transactions conveying securities or imposing a tax on certain securities transactions.”

•The Goal: To prohibit the legislature from imposing new occupation taxes on those involved in securities transactions.

•Constitutional Necessity & Implications: This amendment aims to protect the financial industry from future taxation, providing certainty for a significant sector of the Texas economy. It limits a potential future revenue source for the state but reinforces a business-friendly tax environment. Placing clear limits on the power to tax is a legitimate function of a constitution.

•Recommendation: Yes. This reinforces the state’s economic framework and provides certainty for the financial sector.

Proposition 7 (HJR 133): Homestead Tax Exemptions for Surviving Spouses of Veterans

•Official Ballot Language: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a veteran who died as a result of a condition or disease that is presumed under federal law to have been service-connected.”

•The Goal: To provide a property tax exemption for the surviving spouses of veterans who die from service-connected conditions.

•Constitutional Necessity & Implications: This is a compassionate measure providing financial relief to the families of deceased veterans. As a property tax exemption, it requires a constitutional amendment. The fiscal impact on local governments is generally considered minimal, while the benefit to the affected families is significant.

•Recommendation: Yes. This is a legitimate use of a constitutional amendment to provide a specific, targeted tax exemption for a deserving group.

Proposition 8 (HJR 2): Ban on Estate and Inheritance Taxes

•Official Ballot Language: “The constitutional amendment to prohibit the legislature from imposing death taxes applicable to a decedent’s property or the transfer of an estate, inheritance, legacy, succession, or gift.”

•The Goal: To prohibit the state from imposing estate, inheritance, or gift taxes, often referred to as ‘death taxes.’

•Constitutional Necessity & Implications: This amendment provides long-term certainty to Texans regarding the transfer of wealth upon death. It aligns with the state’s general philosophy of limited taxation and reinforces its appeal as a place for wealth preservation. As a fundamental tax prohibition, it is an appropriate subject for a constitutional amendment.

•Recommendation: Yes. This reinforces the state’s economic framework and provides certainty for residents regarding estate planning.

Proposition 9 (HJR 1): Property Tax Exemption for Income-Producing Property

•Official Ballot Language: “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation a portion of the market value of tangible personal property a person owns that is held or used for the production of income.”

•The Goal: To allow the legislature to exempt a portion of the market value of income-producing personal property from property taxes.

•Constitutional Necessity & Implications: This amendment is broadly worded and could lead to significant reductions in the local tax base, impacting funding for schools and local services. While intended to stimulate economic activity by providing business tax relief, the potential for substantial revenue loss and its broad scope make it problematic for constitutional inclusion without clearer definitions or limitations. As a property tax exemption, it requires a constitutional amendment, but its broadness raises concerns.

•Recommendation: No. The language is broad and could lead to significant reductions in local government revenue, potentially impacting public services. The legislature can address business personal property tax relief through other, more targeted, and accountable means without such a broad constitutional change.

Proposition 10 (SJR 84): Property Tax Exemption for Fire-Destroyed Homes

•Official Ballot Language: “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of the appraised value of an improvement to a residence homestead that is completely destroyed by a fire.”

•The Goal: To permit a temporary property tax exemption on homestead improvements following their complete destruction by fire.

•Constitutional Necessity & Implications: This is a practical and compassionate measure designed to provide financial relief to homeowners rebuilding after a devastating event. As a property tax exemption, it requires a constitutional amendment. Its impact is limited to specific, unfortunate circumstances and provides much-needed relief.

•Recommendation: Yes. This is a legitimate use of a constitutional amendment to provide a specific, targeted tax exemption in disaster situations.

Proposition 11 (SJR 85): School District Homestead Exemption Increase (Elderly/Disabled)

•Official Ballot Language: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district of the market value of the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled.”

•The Goal: To provide targeted property tax relief to elderly or disabled homeowners by allowing the legislature to increase their school district homestead exemption.

•Constitutional Necessity & Implications: This amendment provides targeted property tax relief to a vulnerable population. As a change to a property tax exemption, it requires a constitutional amendment. It aims to provide financial relief to elderly and disabled homeowners, who often live on fixed incomes.

•Recommendation: Yes. This is a legitimate use of a constitutional amendment to provide targeted tax relief to a specific, vulnerable population.

Proposition 12 (SJR 27): State Commission on Judicial Conduct Changes

•Official Ballot Language: “The constitutional amendment regarding the membership of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, the membership of the tribunal to review the commission’s recommendations, and the authority of the commission, the tribunal, and the Texas Supreme Court to more effectively sanction judges and justices for judicial misconduct.”

•The Goal: To expand the authority of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, a tribunal, and the Texas Supreme Court to better sanction judicial misconduct.

•Constitutional Necessity & Implications: The structure, power, and composition of the judiciary and its oversight bodies are defined in the constitution. Therefore, changing those powers requires an amendment. The method is appropriate. The policy goal of increasing judicial accountability is essential for public trust.

•Recommendation: Yes. This is a proper use of a constitutional amendment to adjust the structure of government to ensure greater accountability and integrity within the judiciary.

Proposition 13 (SJR 2): School District Homestead Exemption Increase (General)

•Official Ballot Language: “The constitutional amendment to increase the amount of the exemption of residence homesteads from ad valorem taxation by a school district from $100,000 to $140,000.”

•The Goal: To increase the general school district homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000.

•Constitutional Necessity & Implications: This amendment provides direct and substantial property tax relief to homeowners. While it reduces the local tax base for school districts, the state typically backfills this revenue loss, making it a popular measure for voters seeking lower property tax bills. As a change to a property tax exemption, it requires a constitutional amendment.

•Recommendation: Yes. This provides direct and meaningful property tax relief to Texas homeowners, a legitimate use of a constitutional amendment for tax policy.

Proposition 14 (SJR 3): Dementia Prevention and Research Institute

•Official Ballot Language: “The constitutional amendment providing for the establishment of the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, establishing the Dementia Prevention and Research Fund to provide money for research on and prevention and treatment of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and related disorders in this state, and transferring to that fund $3 billion from state general revenue.”

•The Goal: To establish the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas and allocate $3 billion from general revenue for research on dementia and related diseases.

•Constitutional Necessity & Implications: While investing in dementia research is a noble public health goal, this amendment uses the constitution to create a specific program and dedicate a large sum of money. This bypasses the normal legislative appropriations process, reduces fiscal flexibility, and sets a problematic precedent for other policy areas to seek constitutional funding guarantees. It is a policy decision, not a constitutional necessity.

•Recommendation: No. The Legislature should fund dementia research through the budget. Using the constitution for this purpose is fiscally irresponsible and constitutionally unsound.

Proposition 15 (SJR 34): Parental Rights

•Official Ballot Language: “The constitutional amendment affirming that parents are the primary decision makers for their children.”

•The Goal: To affirm that parents are the primary decision-makers for their children’s education and upbringing.

•Constitutional Necessity & Implications: This amendment seeks to enshrine a principle that is already largely protected by existing law and court precedent. Its language is broad and could lead to significant legal challenges and unintended consequences regarding school curricula, public health measures, and the state’s ability to protect children. It is more of a political statement than a necessary constitutional clarification.

•Recommendation: No. The amendment is legally redundant, and its vague language is more likely to create legal chaos than to provide any meaningful new protection for parents.

Proposition 16 (SJR 37): Clarification of Voter Citizenship

•Official Ballot Language: “The constitutional amendment clarifying that a voter must be a United States citizen.”

•The Goal: To clarify that a voter must be a U.S. citizen to vote in Texas elections.

•Constitutional Necessity & Implications: This amendment is entirely redundant. Both federal and state law already unequivocally require U.S. citizenship for voting. It serves no practical legal purpose and adds unnecessary clutter to the constitution. It is a symbolic gesture that wastes constitutional amendment space.

•Recommendation: No. This is political messaging disguised as a constitutional amendment. It is unnecessary and lowers the standard for what should be included in our state’s highest governing document.

Proposition 17 (HJR 34): Property Tax Exemptions for Border Security Infrastructure

•Official Ballot Language: “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of the amount of the market value of real property located in a county that borders the United Mexican States that arises from the installation or construction on the property of border security infrastructure and related improvements.”

•The Goal: To allow a property tax exemption for border security infrastructure built on land in counties bordering Mexico.

•Constitutional Necessity & Implications: This amendment uses the tax code to incentivize private construction of border security infrastructure. While proponents argue it enhances border security, it blurs the lines between public and private responsibility for law enforcement and could lead to a fragmented, unaccountable system. It uses a tax exemption to promote a specific policy, which, while constitutionally permissible for tax exemptions, raises questions about the appropriate role of government and accountability for such infrastructure.

•Recommendation: No. This measure could lead to a patchwork of privately-owned security infrastructure and raises complex questions about accountability and the appropriate role of government versus private actors in border security. It uses a tax exemption to promote a specific policy that has broader governance implications.

Final Thoughts: The Weight of Your Vote

The Texas Constitution, a document born of mistrust, continues to grow with each election cycle. While some amendments address critical needs or provide targeted relief, many others represent policy decisions that could, and perhaps should, be handled through the legislative process. As you cast your vote, consider not just the immediate impact of each proposition, but its long-term effect on the flexibility, accountability, and clarity of Texas governance. Your vote is not just for a policy; it’s a vote on the very structure of your state’s government.

Share

Leave a comment