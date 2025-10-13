De jure Media

De jure Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anonymous Media Group's avatar
Anonymous Media Group
Oct 13

Excellent work! What a great start to your first collaboration with Anonymous Media Group, The Dirty Dozen Dispatch, and Anonymous! We’re looking forward to seeing many more!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 De jure Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture