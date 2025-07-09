'“Let me now… warn you in the most solemn manner against the baneful effects of the spirit of party.” —George Washington, Farewell Address, September 17, 1796

Today, power in America feels concentrated far from the people, from the halls of Congress to billionaire boardrooms, from party headquarters to high-tech platforms shaping public discourse. What was once a constitutional republic built on civic participation and equal voice has quietly transformed into something more fragile, more manipulated, and less accountable.

Despite the Founding Fathers' explicit warnings against factionalism and the perils of entrenched political parties, the United States has calcified into a binary system: two parties locked in rhetorical combat, both heavily subsidized by mega-donors who shape the agenda behind closed doors. What was once feared as "the greatest political evil" by John Adams is now the normalized architecture of American governance.

This article explores the origins and evolution of the ‘two-party system’, the disturbing rise of billionaire influence in shaping electoral outcomes and public policy, and the urgent consequences this all holds for the future of the Republic. By tracing historical precedent, third-party resistance, and the corrosive power of concentrated wealth, I ask: Has the American Republic been quietly sold to the highest bidder?

The Founders’ Alarm on Factionalism