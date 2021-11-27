What started out looking like a trial the Manhattan federal judge understood to be one of the most significant trials in history is now starting to get foggy.

On Nov. 24 a Protective Order was filed prohibiting material likely to contain prejudicial information.

The timing of this order comes off as suspicious at best with the Maxwell family petitioning the UN to intervein on the American case the 23rd of November. A day before this order.

As the US Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has chimed in to comment on the “outstanding” work ethic of Nathan, as reported by the NYP, she will see the trial through despite her nomination. Seeing no conflict of interest.

A spot on the 2nd Circuit US Court of Appeals would naturally come with more elbow room. Sending up red flags for those whom allege Maxwell’s wrongdoings and to those who would see justice done.

As Ghislaine Maxwell is set for trial Monday, November, 29th there is little time in settling these conspicuous events.

Nathan was an associate counsel to former President Barack Obama and then special counsel to New York State Solicitor General Barbara Underwood. A native of Philadelphia, she attended Cornell University for both her bachelor's & law degrees. She clerked at the 9th Circuit and for former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens. She entered private practice with the large corporate law firm of Wilmer, Cutler, Pickering, Hale and Dorr. According to one study examining political donations by large white shoe firms, WilmerHale was ranked as the most liberal out of the top twenty prestigious law firms in the nation. In 2004, she served on the campaign of then Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry.

Nathan is married to a New York University Law School professor, Meg Satterthwaite, and they have two children.

It is not known when the Senate Judiciary Committee will take up Nathan's nomination.

