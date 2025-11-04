The United States is in the midst of an unprecedented data center construction boom, a modern-day gold rush driven by the exponential growth of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital services. These facilities, the physical backbone of the digital world, are proliferating at a staggering rate, consuming vast amounts of land, power, and water. While this boom fuels economic growth, it also raises critical questions about who is building, funding, and ultimately controlling this essential infrastructure. This investigation provides a research-based analysis of the rate of data center construction across the United States, the key entities behind their development, and the significant foreign ownership and controlling interests involved. Furthermore, it examines the profound national security implications of this trend and the adequacy of the current regulatory framework designed to protect America’s digital sovereignty.

The Great Acceleration: Data Center Construction and Proliferation

The rate of data center construction in the United States has reached a fever pitch, transforming the sector from a niche real estate asset into a dominant force in the national construction landscape. The scale of this growth is unprecedented, with spending and development pipelines reaching record highs.

According to a comprehensive investigation by Business Insider, which involved analyzing air permits across all 50 states, there were 1,240 data centers already built or approved for construction in the U.S. by the end of 2024. This construction surge is reflected in national spending data. In July 2025 alone, data center construction starts accounted for $14.0 billion, with monthly spending having peaked at a staggering $40 billion in June 2025, a 30% increase from the previous year. Overall, data center construction spending surged by 50% in 2024, and these facilities now represent 32% of total construction spending, a dramatic increase from just 5% in 2014.

The market is projected to continue its explosive growth. The U.S. data center construction market is expected to grow from $69 billion in 2024 to $128 billion by 2034. This expansion is not just in the number of facilities but also in their scale. The average data center size is increasing, with projections showing a rise from 40 MW today to 60 MW by 2028, and approximately one-third of new campuses are expected to exceed 200 MW in capacity. This growth is fueled by insatiable demand, with a record-low vacancy rate of 1.9% in primary data center markets in the first half of 2025.

The Architects of the Digital Age: Who is Building America’s Digital Infrastructure?