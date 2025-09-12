Another week, another poll drops, and the political world buzzes. The latest, from the newly minted

(TPOR), suggests a tight race in a hypothetical 2026 Texas GOP Senate primary, with incumbent John Cornyn leading Attorney General Ken Paxton. It also shows a Democratic field in disarray without a clear frontrunner.

On the surface, it’s another data point in the endless horse race of political commentary. But before we rush to declare frontrunners or write political obituaries, it’s worth asking a fundamental question: who is telling us this, and why should we believe them? In an era of deep political polarization and declining trust, doing our due diligence on the sources of our information has never been more critical. And when it comes to polls, a healthy dose of skepticism is always in order.

Follow the Pollsters

A quick look at the leadership of TPOR reveals some telling details. The initiative is directed by Luke Warford, the former Chief Strategy Officer of the Texas Democratic Party and the party's 2022 nominee for the Texas Railroad Commission. TPOR has partnered with Lake Research Partners, a prominent national polling firm founded by Celinda Lake, a leading pollster and strategist for the Democratic Party. Lake's firm has a long history of working with Democratic candidates and progressive causes, including Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign. In fact, Lake Research Partners explicitly states that they only work for "pro-choice, labor-friendly clients, and good corporate citizens."

This isn't to say that the data is inherently wrong. But to label the organization as simply "nonpartisan," as TPOR does, is to stretch the definition of the word. The individuals and organizations behind the poll have a clear and vested interest in the success of the Democratic Party. This context is crucial for understanding the potential framing of the poll's questions and the interpretation of its results.

The Ghost of Elections Past

Of course, even with the most transparent and well-intentioned pollsters, a poll is just a snapshot in time, not a prediction of the future. We need only look back to the 2016 presidential election for a stark reminder of this reality. Most national polls predicted a comfortable victory for Hillary Clinton, yet Donald Trump won the presidency by securing key electoral college victories in states where he was trailing in the polls.

Why were the polls so wrong? Post-election analyses pointed to several factors. Many polls underestimated the turnout of non-college-educated white voters, a key demographic for Trump. There was also the "shy Trump voter" theory, suggesting that some of his supporters were reluctant to admit their preference to pollsters. Furthermore, a significant number of voters remained undecided until the very end, and they broke for Trump in large numbers.

The polling industry has made adjustments since 2016, but challenges remain. Response rates for all types of surveys have plummeted, making it harder to get a representative sample of the population. The decline of landlines and the rise of cell phones have also complicated polling efforts. And in our increasingly polarized society, the person answering the phone may not be representative of their community.

What's a Voter to Do?

So, should we just ignore polls altogether? Not necessarily. They can still be a useful tool for understanding public opinion on a wide range of issues. But we should approach them with a critical eye. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Consider the source: Who conducted the poll? Do they have a known political leaning? Who paid for the poll?

Look at the methodology: How was the poll conducted (phone, online, etc.)? What was the sample size? What is the margin of error?

Don't fixate on the horse race: Instead of just looking at who's ahead, pay attention to the underlying trends and what the poll says about the issues voters care about.

Remember that polls don't vote, people do: The only numbers that truly matter are the ones counted on Election Day.

The latest poll from TPOR provides a fascinating glimpse into the current political landscape in Texas. But it's just one data point. As we move closer to the next election cycle, let's remember the lessons of the past and approach all polls with the healthy skepticism they deserve. After all, in a democracy, there are only two opinions that ultimately matter, one is expressed within the voting booth.

