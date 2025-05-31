Where do we begin?

If the remedy to suffocate lawlessness isn’t violent revolt, what is it? The short answer is the same one Lincoln offered a restless generation in 1838: make “the Constitution and rule of law … the political religion of the nation.” How do we do that? By mastering—then using—the procedural tools our forebears built for us.

When was the last time you or I actually opened our state constitution and looked for the section on citizen petitions or grand-jury powers?

Know the lawful pathways that already exists

Quo warranto — a centuries old writ that lets any qualified citizen demand, in court, that an official prove the legality of the office he occupies or the policy they enforce.

Presentment to a common-law grand jury — still recognized in most states, even if rarely invoked. Samuel Rutherford would call it “Lex, Rex” in action: the law over the prince.

Mandamus and injunction — remedies Chief Justice Marshall praised because “where there is legal right, there is legal remedy.”

None of these require a march on Washington. They require paperwork, persistence and a community willing to sign on.

Re-Frame activism as maintenance—not mutiny

Rebellion destroys institutions, remedy repairs them. Our founders placed the duty to resist unjust power inside the legal architecture itself—before reaching for pitchforks. Which feels more persuasive at your dinner table—talk of tearing it all down, or talk of insisting officials obey their own charters?

Cultivate a culture of lawful dissent

Henry David Thoreau warned that unjust law turns government into a “machine of injustice.” His answer? Become the “counter-friction” that stops the gears—without abandoning conscience of community.

Fund the work transparently

I pledge to publish more often, but lumber, limbs, and limes (carpentry, arboriculture, bartending) still keep the lights on. So here is my promise: every paid subscription funds public records fees, court filing cost, and plain-language guides you can download and customize. No yachts, no grift—just gasoline for the rule-of-law engine.

Are we willing to trade a weekend Netflix binge for a weekend studying our county charter? If we are, rebellion won’t be necessary—because remedy will already be under way. The Republic, dear Brutus, needs maintenance, not martyrs.

