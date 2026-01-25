A recent tweet by commentator Michael Guimarin set off a firestorm by framing California’s proposed “Billionaire Tax Act” not as fiscal policy, but as an act of “irregular warfare” by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) designed to hollow out the state from within.

Guimarin argues the tax is a weapon to force out wealthy citizens who would resist CCP encroachment, making it easier for foreign agents to seize control of California’s economic and political infrastructure. He points to the recent, conspicuous cleanup of San Francisco for Xi Jinping’s visit as part of evidence of a state government already beholden to foreign interests.

It is a provocative, almost cinematic claim. And while the question of foreign influence in American politics is a serious one, for the purposes of constitutional governance, the motive behind this tax is arguably secondary. The primary question for De Jure Media, and the urgent warning for Texans, is this: What are the first principles at stake when a state government asserts the power to retroactively confiscate private property?

Whether the 2026 Billionaire Tax Act is a CCP plot or simply the latest evolution of progressive fiscal policy, its mechanics represent a direct assault on the foundational principles of American law. It is a constitutional crisis in the making, and its shockwaves are heading for Texas.

The Anatomy of a Constitutional Crisis

The policy, set for the November 2026 ballot, proposes a one-time 5% tax on the net worth of California residents valued at over $1 billion. On its face, it sounds like a straightforward, if aggressive, wealth tax. The devil, however, is in the details—details that appear deliberately crafted to create a constitutional minefield.

The most alarming provision is its retroactive effective date. The tax would apply to anyone who was a California resident on January 1, 2026. This means that by the time voters go to the polls in November, the trap will have already been sprung for nearly a year. The window for billionaires to legally change their residency and escape the tax was a mere handful of weeks between the initiative’s announcement in late 2025 and the New Year’s Day deadline. This is not a legislative oversight; it is a weaponized statute.

This retroactivity raises profound constitutional questions:

Ex Post Facto Violation: The U.S. Constitution forbids ex post facto laws—laws that retroactively punish an action that was legal when it was performed. While typically applied in criminal law, the principle of forbidding retroactive punishment is a cornerstone of due process. By passing a law in November 2026 to punish the “act” of being a California resident on January 1, 2026, the state is violating this fundamental principle of legal fairness.

Due Process and the Takings Clause: The Supreme Court has historically been wary of retroactive taxes, especially what it terms a “wholly new tax.” Furthermore, the Fifth Amendment’s Takings Clause prevents the government from taking private property for public use without just compensation. When does a tax become so punitive and targeted that it ceases to be a tax and becomes an act of confiscation? The California proposal forces this question into the open.

A System Designed for Destruction

The constitutional problems go far beyond retroactivity. The very structure of the tax seems designed not just to raise revenue, but to dismantle the wealth and influence of its targets. A detailed analysis by the Tax Foundation reveals that the effective tax rate could be far higher than the advertised 5%, in some cases exceeding 100% of an individual’s assets.

One of the most egregious examples is the “voting rights valuation” method. For company founders, the tax would be calculated based on their percentage of voting control, not their actual economic ownership. Consider the case of DoorDash founder Tony Xu. He owns approximately 2.6% of the company but controls 57.6% of the voting shares. Under this proposal, his tax liability—including the capital gains taxes required to liquidate shares to pay the wealth tax—would amount to an astonishing 173% of his ownership stake’s value.

This is not taxation; it is targeted destruction. It would force founders to sell their controlling interests in the companies they built, potentially sending stock prices plummeting and wiping out value for countless smaller investors and employees with 401(k)s tied to these companies. Whether the goal is to fund healthcare, as the bill’s union sponsors claim, or to weaken America’s economic titans, as Guimarin suggests, the result is the same: a fundamental destabilization of private enterprise.

A Warning for Texas

For Texans, this is not a distant spectacle. It is a clear and present warning. The influx of businesses and individuals from California to Texas is not merely a demographic trend; it is a flight from a failing political ideology. These are refugees from a state where the rule of law is becoming contingent and private property is increasingly viewed as a public resource to be plundered.

The California wealth tax represents a dangerous new front in this ideological war. If it succeeds, it will create a powerful precedent. What is to stop other states, or even the federal government, from adopting similar models of retroactive, confiscatory taxation?

This is the warning for Texas. The principles of sound money, predictable law, and inviolable property rights are not self-sustaining. They must be defended. The California experiment, whether driven by domestic ideology or foreign influence, seeks to prove that these principles can be discarded in the name of “fairness” or “emergency.”

We do not need to subscribe to a theory of “irregular warfare” to see the existential threat. The weapon is not a missile; it is a ballot initiative. The target is not a military base; it is the constitutional foundation of our Republic. And as the front lines of this battle shift, Texans must be prepared to stand in defense of the principles that have made their state a beacon of prosperity and freedom.

