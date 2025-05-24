Greetings and salutations good friends and relations of the Republic & Union of America. I apologize for the delay since my last post but you know how the world can be, it's all go, go, go, feed, sleep, repeat, seldom any “We” in the flux, often prioritizing individual pursuits over our collective well-being. We have lives to lead! Jobs! Families! Understandable, indeed. This reality has become particularly clear to me since acquiring a ‘honey-do list.’ So I’m trying to remember, on the cusp of our Republic’s 249th birthday, I wish that, with time, we all develop a greater appreciation for our interconnectedness. That’s simply my perspective this glorious May day in Texas.

Since we last spoke, a few things have happened, some might call them ‘habbenings.’ Twitter has indeed been rebranded as 𝕏 under Elon Musk’s ownership. Observing the evolving narrative of what the occult oligarchy says the discourse is on what it means to be liberal verses conservative, in legislation and policy perspectives, as well as within social dynamics, on 𝕏 and in the matrix, has been enlightening. The distinction between those that are still listening to a narrative and those who employ logic with compassion, grows ever more. Having worked in many roles, from service to traveling technician, to historian enthusiast, I’ve encountered people across the ideological spectrum, with some appearing more susceptible to the Dunning-Kruger effect. Demanding, as an American, to cry out;

“The British are Here!”

Certain influencers appear to have succumbed to the misguided belief that “everything is fixed now that Trump is here.” A perspective attributed to the Dunning-Kruger effect, among other cognitive biases. Is 𝕏 better? Well, there is still porn and censoring so, I can’t say that I have enjoyed it much over there. Truth Social isn’t big enough to be the town square and it’s filled with echo. So, I am left to discern there is still no real efficient way to discuss our predicament, short of donating me a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket and spending it on a campaign to run around the country filing writs of quo warranto. I mean, if I can’t get Mr. Musk to answer why my premium subscription was revoked; Will we ever really get to Mars? I still have questions. (Why aren’t we going to the dark side of the moon first? Hm?)

As I sit here with the breeze of a Texas summer rolling in, I can’t help but reflect on the strange theater we now call public discourse. The modern media landscape, whether mainstream or “alt,” has become less a town square and more a cacophony of cognitive manipulation. It peddles identity over integrity, reaction over reason. The tragedy? Many Americans mistake this noise for informed consent.

"The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars,

But in ourselves, that we are underlings."

— Act 1, Scene 2

This line from Cassius (to Brutus), it underscores the theme of fate versus free will. It plants the seed that Brutus has the power—and perhaps the obligation—to change the course of history.

Our Framers warned us. In Near v. Minnesota (1931), the Supreme Court struck down prior restraints on publication, recognizing the fundamental necessity of a free press, but this freedom was not meant to protect misinformation from monopolistic manipulation. It was to serve as a bulwark against tyranny. But what happens when the press becomes the enabler of that tyranny?

The rise of platforms like 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) and the ongoing censorship regimes that throttle alternative perspectives under the guise of “misinformation control” raise important legal questions. Consider Miami Herald v. Tornillo (1974), where the Court held that government-mandated editorial content violates the First Amendment. Now imagine if private corporations, entangled with federal grants, shadowy partnerships, and social engineering contracts, have become indistinguishable from the state itself. Are they still “private” actors? When the White House and tech firms collaborate to decide what’s “misinformation,” we tread the edge of state censorship, which may constitute a de facto violation of the First Amendment.

There is a growing chasm between those who seek truth through independent logic and empathy, and those who regurgitate their preferred narrative without scrutiny. This, too, has legal implications. The doctrine of “informed consent” is not limited to medicine. It is embedded in every lawful agreement. If a people are misled, by omission, distortion, or algorithmic bias, can they truly consent to governance? Consider Marbury v. Madison (1803), which famously held that laws repugnant to the Constitution are void. Should not the same standard apply to policy born from propaganda?

And here enters the Dunning-Kruger effect, not merely a psychological curiosity but a civic tragedy. We now witness influencers and pundits, many with no legal training or historical literacy, parroting slogans with absolute certainty, reinforcing the very cage we are trying to escape. Their ignorance, emboldened by likes and retweets, becomes a form of unintentional complicity.

Is it any wonder the masses believe the pendulum of justice swings with each election? That the courts will save us, or that one man in a red tie or blue blazer will restore “liberty”? The media mythologizes political figures, reducing systemic reform to fanfare and savior syndrome. But, as Yick Wo v. Hopkins (1886) affirms, “Though the law itself be fair on its face... if it is applied and administered by public authority with an evil eye and an unequal hand,” it violates the Constitution. Discrimination, deception, and dereliction—these are not just social failings, but legal breaches.

When the public is distracted with spectacle, real power consolidates in quiet places. And if you’ve never heard of Curtis Publishing Co. v. Butts (1967), that’s no accident either, because accountability is inversely proportional to what they call “public interest.”

We must begin asking not only “What is true?” but also “By what authority?” That, friends, is where myth ends and lawful reclamation begins.

If the media myth is the theater, then electoral politics has become its most convincing act. A well-rehearsed performance, promising resolution with every cycle, yet delivering only rehearsed resistance. Every four years we are told this one matters more than the last. “The most important election of our lifetime,” they chant, as if we haven't heard that line before. As if the root rot of our institutions could be cured by changing the flowers.

Let me be clear: elections matter. But they are not salvation. The illusion that reform will come top-down, from a president, a senator, or a neatly packaged party platform, is a dangerous pacifier. We must remember what Federalist No. 51 reminded us: “In framing a government… you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself.” The latter part, the obligation of control, has been long abandoned by an apathetic populace and usurped by an elite political class drunk on insulation.

Donald Trump’s re-emergence into the political arena has stirred many to hope again, but hope without scrutiny is merely inertia. A Messiah complex has developed and been placed around executive figures. “Trust the plan,” I hear, while the very plan they cling to keeps secret courts operating under FISA powers, allows the IRS to flag lawful dissent under 501(c) rules, and fails to roll back even one significant surveillance authority granted under the PATRIOT Act.

And when we place our faith in personalities over principles, we create idols, not institutions. The real transformation comes not from above but from beside, from neighbor to neighbor, courtroom to courtroom, petition to petition. Just as Ex parte Young (1908) recognized that public officials may be sued in their personal capacity when acting unconstitutionally, so too must we grasp that our Republic survives not because of the seat behind the desk, but the people willing to stand before it and ask: “By what right?”

No single figure, however charismatic, can reverse the inertia of apathy. The courts are glutted. The bureaucracy is calcified. The agencies operate on autopilot. And yet, the Constitution hasn’t changed. Our access to redress hasn’t vanished. It’s our understanding, and our use of those tools that has withered.

Let’s not forget Bond v. United States (2011), where the Supreme Court affirmed that individual citizens have standing to challenge federal overreach when personal liberty is at stake. This isn't theory, it’s precedent. But it requires action. It requires a populace willing to re-enter the arena not just as voters, but as litigants, as petitioners, as sovereign participants in this Republic.

So when I hear that “everything will be fixed because Trump is back,” I cannot help but see a nation asleep at the wheel, dreaming of rescue instead of rising to reclaim its role.

In light of the foregoing, if politics is the stage and media its script, then law is the backstage pass, quiet, procedural, and devastatingly effective when wielded with understanding. It is here, in the domain of lawful authority and jurisdiction, that real change incubates. But legal empowerment requires more than awareness. It demands engagement. And among the most potent, yet woefully underutilized, tools available to the people is the ancient common law writ of quo warranto.

Quo warranto means, “By what authority?” A simple question. A revolutionary question. And perhaps the most American question ever asked. It was the same spirit behind the Declaration of Independence, where our Founders demanded to know by what authority the Crown imposed taxes, quartered soldiers, and bypassed colonial self-rule. Today, we must ask the same of our governors, judges, school boards, even federal agencies: By what authority do you act?

Under federal and state law, any citizen and taxpayer has standing to petition a court via quo warranto to challenge an individual’s right to hold public office or to compel a corporation to justify its legal standing. This is not just theory, it’s codified. In Newman v. United States ex rel. Frizzell (1914), the Supreme Court affirmed that citizens may bring such actions when the public interest is at stake. The power is there. We just stopped using it.

What if every town in America saw citizens file quo warranto petitions to contest officials acting outside their oath or in violation of constitutional duty? What if we compelled public records showing how charters are awarded, how foreign money influences boards, how policies mirror private interests instead of public consent? This isn’t rebellion. It’s remedy. It’s the legal conscience of a Republic in motion.

Yet few understand the difference between what is legal and what is lawful. Legal refers to statute, what is written. Lawful refers to legitimacy, what is right. A tyrannical policy can be “legal” and still unlawful. Segregation was once legal. Internment was once legal. But both were unlawful under natural law, and eventually deemed unconstitutional. Quo warranto serves to bridge this divide by placing the burden of proof where it belongs: on the authority asserting power.

Think of what it would mean to educate even 1% of the population in these tools. We are not talking about protest. We are talking about process. Weaponizing paperwork, not rifles. Filing writs, not riots. Making the courtroom the new battlefield for truth.

It is said in Marbury v. Madison (1803) that “It is emphatically the province and duty of the judicial department to say what the law is.” But it is the right and duty of the people to insist the judicial department listen. And it starts with asking the question that terrifies illegitimate power the most: “By what right do you rule?”

If the court is the battlefield, then the classroom was the first occupation. You cannot challenge unlawful authority if you’ve never been taught what lawful authority is. And therein lies the greatest heist ever pulled on the American mind, an education system subtly redesigned not to elevate sovereign thinkers, but to manufacture compliant consumers of consensus.

Let’s not mince words: what we call public education is, in many places, little more than institutionalized amnesia. It began earnestly enough, with local communities funding literacy for civic participation. But then came centralization. Then came industrial philanthropy. Then came Rockefeller.

The General Education Board (GEB), founded in 1902 and funded by John D. Rockefeller Sr., was no small endeavor. By the early 20th century, it was deeply embedded in shaping American curriculum, promoting a version of civic identity stripped of its radical roots and sanitized of its sovereign implications.

“We shall not try to make these people or any of their children into philosophers or men of learning,….We are not to raise up from among them authors, educators, poets or men of letters.”

GEB said it plainly, they wish to train those they think of low quality. And yet, generations have been told the system is here to uplift them.

How many schools still teach the difference between legal and lawful? Or that the Constitution is not a set of suggestions but a contract with the governed? How many still assign primary source texts, the Federalist Papers, Anti-Federalist writings, or even Supreme Court dissents that speak to liberty's erosion? Instead, we get committee-approved history, often reframed to instill shame over sovereignty, and guilt over grievance. It is not education; it is narrative grooming.

This is not merely academic concern, it is a matter of rights. In Pierce v. Society of Sisters (1925), the Supreme Court affirmed that “the child is not the mere creature of the State.” Parents have the right to direct the education of their children. But what happens when even the parents don’t know what’s been stolen?

The civic illiteracy we see today isn’t accidental. It’s the product of a century-long experiment in social conditioning, shifting the American from rugged, informed independence to soft dependence on “experts.” The result? A nation unsure of its own power.

Let me offer a small but telling example of the kind of nuance we’ve lost in our collective education. Most Americans, if asked, will say our nation declared independence on July 4, 1776. But that’s only partly true. The actual vote for independence, the moment the colonies formally broke ties with the British Crown, occurred on July 2, 1776. The Continental Congress approved Richard Henry Lee’s resolution declaring independence that day. It wasn’t until two days later that the Declaration of Independence, the document we celebrate, was ratified and published.

John Adams, a witness to the event and a fierce defender of liberty, wrote to his wife Abigail on July 3:

“The Second Day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha in the History of America… I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival.”

Colonel John Nixon gave the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 8, 1776, to a crowd at Independence Square in Philadelphia. The Declaration of Independence was read aloud to George Washington and his troops in New York City on July 9, 1776. The crowd gathering there became so excited upon hearing the Declaration that a statue of King George was torn from its pedestal and melted into 42,000 patriot bullets.



The names of the signers of the Declaration of Independence were withheld from the public until 1777, because their ‘treasonable’ act would result in death if the Revolution were unsuccessful. Nonetheless, five signers were captured by the British and brutally tortured as traitors. Nine fought in the War for Independence and died from wounds or from hardships they suffered. Two lost their sons in the Continental Army. Another two had sons captured, and the British pillaged and burned the homes of at least a dozen of the fifty-six signers.

And yet, how many of us were ever taught that detail? Or taught to reflect on what it reveals: that independence is not simply declared by words, but enacted by courageous vote and deed. That governance is a matter of active participation, not passive celebration.

It’s a small omission, perhaps. But it is through such omissions that the spirit of 1776 is replaced by the pageantry of the 4th. A spectacle of fireworks, while the principles that lit the fuse fade from memory.

And what is the consequence of historical amnesia? We forget that before 1913 there was no income tax. That the states once held the Senate. That money was backed by something other than trust in a globalist shell game. We forget how hard-won our liberties were, and how easily they slip away when the people lose their sense of legal self.

If we are to reclaim our Republic, we must first reclaim our memory. That means refusing the spoon-fed mythologies of state schooling and rediscovering our birthright in law, in history, and in the deep, buried roots of liberty.

Our journey through America’s forgotten truths in my American Spirit Series now returns to a fateful moment in 1913, a year not merely of policy change, but of structural betrayal. That year saw the birth of two entities that reshaped the Republic at its core: the Federal Reserve System and the 16th Amendment, which allowed for a federal income tax. Rarely are these two events taught side-by-side, but their synergy is no accident. Together, they formed a twin-pronged pivot away from constitutional constraints and toward centralized economic control.

The Federal Reserve Act, signed into law on December 23, 1913, during a quiet holiday session of Congress, established a private central banking system under the guise of stabilizing the economy. Sold as a safeguard against financial panics, it instead handed over the nation's monetary policy to unelected financiers, insulated from democratic accountability. The Act gave birth to what former Congressman Louis T. McFadden would later call “one of the most corrupt institutions the world has ever known.”

What the textbooks often omit is that the Federal Reserve is not a government agency. It is a quasi-private cartel of regional banks governed by a board whose decisions are not subject to congressional oversight in any meaningful sense. Even the Supreme Court in Lewis v. United States, 680 F.2d 1239 (1982), admitted: “The Reserve Banks are not federal instrumentalities for purposes of the FTCA.”

Pair that with the 16th Amendment, rushed into law the same year, which overturned Pollock v. Farmers’ Loan & Trust Co. (1895) and granted the federal government the authority to collect income taxes without apportionment. This set the stage for a debt-fueled, tax-backed empire, one in which the labor of the people would be tethered not to local development or personal liberty, but to interest payments owed to a private consortium.

And just months later, the Seventeenth Amendment stripped state legislatures of their power to appoint U.S. Senators, centralizing authority in Washington and diminishing the balance intended by the Framers between federal and state governments. Together, these three acts, passed under the banner of “Progress,” formed a coup not with rifles, but with ratifications and legislative tricks.

How many Americans today know that this was not the original design of our Republic? That money was once issued directly by the Treasury, backed by tangible assets, and not leveraged through fractional banking schemes? That the Founders warned vehemently against central banking as the gateway to tyranny? Jefferson once declared:

“If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency... the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered.”

Yet here we are.

These were not just political shifts, they were foundational resets. The constitutional Republic envisioned by the Framers was replaced, subtly and systemically, with an incorporated debt state. Citizenship was redefined. Sovereignty was subdued. And the courts, Congress, and even public education were restructured to conform to this new, silent reality.

To understand 1913 is to understand everything that followed: the endless wars, the surveillance state, the rise of multinational monopolies, the decline of local governance. It’s not that history moved on, it’s that the people were never told what really happened.

Reawakening history is not about nostalgia. It’s about jurisdiction. If we can trace how our power was stolen, we can trace how to take it back. One law, one case, one revelation at a time.

If the past few centuries have taught us anything, it’s this: liberty is not self-sustaining. It must be guarded, practiced, and passed down deliberately. The Founders gave us tools, contracts, courts, common law, not to be admired but to be used. And now, with the Republic groaning under the weight of apathy and administrative overreach, it falls to us to answer the quiet question beneath every headline and campaign ad: What will you do?

This isn’t about left or right. It’s about right and wrong. About reclaiming the foundational truth that the people are the sovereigns, not subjects. That declaration needs no politician’s approval. It must be lived, written, filed, spoken aloud in courts and communities.

So what can a single person do in the face of such systemic disrepair?

🔹 1. Reclaim Legal Literacy

Most Americans have more training in algebra than in their basic constitutional rights. That must change. We need citizen schools, sovereign study circles, and community “constitutional boot camps” where neighbors teach neighbors how to:

Read and interpret case law,

Identify administrative fraud,

File lawful petitions and writs, and

Distinguish between rights and privileges.

Use Marbury v. Madison (1803) not just as history, but as instruction: if a law contradicts the Constitution, it is null and void.

🔹 2. Practice Lawful Resistance

This doesn't mean violence—it means process. Learn to use:

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and State Public Information Requests to expose agency overreach,

Quo Warranto to challenge unlawful officeholders,

Writs of Mandamus and Habeas Corpus to protect liberties.

Legal redress is not just for lawyers. As affirmed in Bond v. United States (2011), even private citizens may challenge government actions that intrude on individual rights.

🔹 3. Rebuild the Commons

Recreate the public square, free of surveillance and censorship. If social media is compromised, build decentralized forums. Host physical meet-ups. Start micro-publishing again—pamphlets, newsletters, print broadsides.

Just as the colonies circulated Common Sense in taverns and churches, we must do the same—locally, personally, unapologetically.

🔹 4. Audit Local Power

Ask: who runs your town? Who funds them? Are they properly sworn? Are their records public? Do they adhere to state and federal law?

File requests. Speak at meetings. Demand financial transparency. Remember Shuttlesworth v. City of Birmingham (1969): “A law subjecting the exercise of your Constitutional freedoms to the prior restraint of a license… is unconstitutional.”

🔹 5. Declare Your Role in the Republic

This is the people's nation. Your signature matters. Your affidavit counts. Your petition carries weight. But only if you wield it.

This July 2nd or 4th, don’t just wave the flag. Read the document. Write your own declaration. Reaffirm your rights in writing. Teach your children not just what liberty is, but how to keep it.

We don’t need a savior. We need a revival. One where filing a petition carries as much pride as casting a vote. Where quoting Yick Wo or Brandenburg is as normal as citing your favorite athlete. Where “We the People” isn’t a slogan, but a lived commandment.

The next chapter of this Republic is being written now. The question is: will we author it, or merely observe it?

As I finish writing these words, I think again of Adams’ prediction, that the Second of July would be remembered as a day of great celebration. He was half right. The people, as always, celebrated. But the remembrance? That part we must reclaim.

We are not lost. We are simply distracted. Buried under spectacle, told that power resides elsewhere, when in truth, it has always resided within us. The ink that signed the Declaration has not faded, it waits, silently, on the parchment of our lives, begging for new signatures.

Our birthright is not comfort. It is courage. It is our duty to confront lies with law, to meet apathy with action, to turn skepticism into scholarship, and to raise up a generation that remembers, not because we told them, but because we showed them.

Let this be the moment, not of despair, but of decisive restoration. The moment we stop asking for permission to be free. The moment we stop outsourcing our conscience to candidates and consultants. The moment we reclaim the Republic, not through rebellion, but through record. Not with noise, but with notarized truth.

To those still waiting for a sign, know this: you are the sign.

Rise, not in anger, but in authority. Speak, not in outrage, but in order. Act, not as rebels, but as rightful heirs to a sacred trust.

This nation does not need more slogans. It needs signatures. On writs. On declarations. On community charters. On affidavits sworn in truth and sealed in courage.

We are the last line of defense. But more importantly, we are the next line of authors.

So pick up your pen. Light your candle. And let us begin the new chapter—not in silence, but in sovereignty.

