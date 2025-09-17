Not too long ago, in my publication on defending liberty, I left you with the observation that the act of standing up for federalism and our fundamental rights isn’t about evading a ticket or some jejune notion of disobeying “Big Brother.” It’s about reclaiming our Republic. FULL STOP.

Before my 2023 case for driving with an expired driver’s license in Bastrop County, Texas, was dismissed, for no other reason than nolle prosequi, I was ridiculed for listening and acting upon so-called ideals of “sovereign citizen” theories. This is a conundrum in itself, as America was founded upon doctrines of popular sovereignty & divine source; the people are sovereign citizens from whom the government derives its power through the consent of the governed.

“…how true it is, that States and Governments were made for man; and, at the same time, how true it is, that his creatures and servants have first deceived, next vilified, and, at last, oppressed their master and maker.” — Chisholm v. Georgia, 2 US 419, 455 (1793)

This status of sovereignty has been well-established since the inception of this great country, but is most clearly displayed in a 1940 joint resolution passed by Congress and signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Peculiar wording, no?

It makes one wonder why all this talk about sovereign citizens is viewed negatively. People who demand justice from their government are portrayed as if they are invasive pests that need to be dealt with by bullying them away. As of 2010, the FBI classifies anyone identifying as such a domestic terrorist threat. This is unacceptable, and a notion that I cannot let go of without strict scrutiny.

Is it possible that the FBI is unaware of legitimate constitutional origins? Has our decline in civic education regarding constitutional principles reached such a point that there is a generational disconnect from the founding principles?

The conflation of all sovereign citizen references with “extremist movements” fails to distinguish between legitimate constitutional doctrine and criminal behavior. This raises serious concerns that have gone far too long unaddressed. Criminalizing political beliefs and constitutional interpretation is a First Amendment violation. The government’s creation of terrorist classifications for legally protected speech is a violation of due process. Selective enforcement based on political beliefs violates equal protection.

The chilling effect has taken root in modern society, where citizens increasingly hesitate to discuss constitutional principles out of fear of reprisal or misunderstanding. Even academics and scholars, who should be at the forefront of critical inquiry, often self-censor their historical research to avoid professional or social backlash. This climate of silence erodes the very foundation of public discourse, stifling open debate about government legitimacy and the rights of citizens.

The danger of allowing historical ignorance to criminalize constitutional concepts is at an all-time high. Democracy requires citizens who understand their sovereign role. This foundational understanding of the citizen as sovereign, a master, not a servant, of the state, has been systematically eroded over two centuries through a complex interplay of legal, financial, and administrative mechanisms.

This analysis traces the historical trajectory of that erosion, examining how elements of American sovereignty and national resources have been incrementally transferred to foreign, private, and supranational interests (a topic long discussed here on De jure Media). We will define sovereignty not merely as the authority of the state, but as the ultimate, indivisible power vested in the people to govern themselves. Foreign influence will be examined beyond overt espionage to include the subtle yet powerful sway of international financial consortia and legal frameworks. Supranational entities, such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the World Trade Organization, will be analyzed as mechanisms that can subordinate national law to international norms and directives.

This publication will argue that this transfer of sovereignty was not a singular event, but a gradual process facilitated by public ignorance, civic complacency, and the deliberate engineering of complex legal and financial structures that obscure accountability. From the creation of a privately-controlled central bank in 1913 to the post-World War II Bretton Woods agreement and the rise of the modern administrative state, a consistent pattern emerges: the delegation of constitutional authority to un-elected, often unaccountable, bodies. The modern-day pejorative use of the term “sovereign citizen,” a term that should be a proud descriptor for every American, and its conflation with domestic terrorism by federal agencies, serves as a stark indicator of the disconnect from our founding principles.

By dissecting the historical and legal mechanisms of this transfer, this discussion aims to move beyond theoretical debate and provide a practical, actionable roadmap for civic remediation. It will equip the reader with the knowledge to challenge jurisdictional overreach at the local level, engage with state and federal administrative processes, and utilize accountability tools to restore the proper balance of power. Reclaiming our republic begins with understanding how it was lost, and then, with precision and courage, using the tools of the law to reassert our status as the masters and makers of our own government.

The Long Road of Sovereignty Ceded

The American experiment in self-governance was born from a profound skepticism of centralized power and foreign entanglement. The founders, having just thrown off the yoke of a distant monarchy, were acutely aware of the subtle ways in which national sovereignty could be compromised. George Washington, in his 1796 Farewell Address, famously warned against the “insidious wiles of foreign influence,” which he called the “most baneful foe of republican government.” Yet, even in this nascent period, the foundational legal and financial precedents were laid that would, over time, facilitate the very transfers of sovereignty the founders feared.

The first and most significant of these precedents was the debate over the creation of a national bank. Alexander Hamilton, as the first Secretary of the Treasury, advocated for the establishment of the First Bank of the United States, a private corporation in which the federal government would be a minority shareholder. Hamilton argued that a central bank was necessary to manage the nation’s finances, regulate currency, and provide a source of credit for the government and private industry. His vision, laid out in his “Report on a National Bank” (1790), was one of a strong, centralized financial system closely aligned with private monied interests, both domestic and foreign.

Thomas Jefferson and James Madison vehemently opposed this plan, arguing that the Constitution did not grant Congress the power to charter a bank. They saw it as an unconstitutional expansion of federal power and a dangerous entanglement with private financial interests, which at the time were predominantly European. Jefferson warned that an institution with the power to create and control the nation’s money supply would hold undue influence over the government and the people. Despite these objections, Hamilton’s vision prevailed, and the First Bank of the United States was chartered in 1791 for a period of twenty years. Foreign investors, primarily from Great Britain, held a significant portion of the bank’s shares, creating a direct channel for foreign influence over American monetary policy from the very beginning.

The legal battle over the bank’s constitutionality culminated in the landmark Supreme Court case McCulloch v. Maryland (1819). Chief Justice John Marshall, an ally of Hamilton’s principles, ruled that the creation of the bank was a constitutional exercise of Congress’s implied powers under the “Necessary and Proper” Clause of Article I, Section 8. This decision not only validated the existence of the central bank but also established a broad interpretation of federal power that would have far-reaching consequences. The doctrine of implied powers, as articulated by Marshall, provided the legal justification for a vast expansion of federal authority in the centuries to come, often at the expense of state sovereignty and individual liberty.

The early republic also saw the establishment of legal precedents that would shape the relationship between the government and the individual. The concept of the “legal person” or “fictitious entity,” as distinct from the natural person or “man,” began to take root in American jurisprudence. This distinction, while seemingly abstract, has profound implications for jurisdiction and the application of constitutional rights. The creation of legal fictions allows for the establishment of a nexus of jurisdiction that might not otherwise exist. By treating individuals as corporate or commercial entities, the government can assert regulatory authority that would be constitutionally questionable if applied to a natural person exercising fundamental rights. This is apparent in the case of Wilson v. Omaha Tribe, 442 US 653, 667 (1979);

“[I]n common usage, the term ‘person’ does not include the sovereign, [and] statutes employing the phrase are ordinarily construed to exclude it.”

These early financial and legal precedents, while seemingly minor at the time, laid the groundwork for the more significant transfers of sovereignty that would occur in the late 19th and 20th centuries. The creation of a privately-influenced central bank, the broad interpretation of federal power, and the development of legal fictions all contributed to a gradual shift in the balance of power, away from the sovereign individual and the states, and towards a centralized federal government increasingly intertwined with private and foreign interests.

The Rise of the Administrative State and Global Governance