For decades, anyone who looked up at the sky, pointed to the lingering, expanding trails left by high-altitude aircraft, and asked questions was immediately branded a conspiracy theorist, I remember well. The media apparatus, acting in lockstep with government agencies, deployed the term “chemtrails” as a weapon of mass discreditation. If you questioned the artificial changes in the atmosphere, you were not just wrong—you were crazy.

That era of gaslighting is over. The government has quietly admitted what independent observers have known for years: the intentional modification of the atmosphere through the injection of aerosols is not a theory. It is an active, funded, and expanding field of operation known as Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI) or Solar Radiation Modification (SRM).

The question is no longer whether they are spraying the skies. The question is by what constitutional authority they claim the right to do so without the consent of the governed.

What the Government Admits

The shift from “conspiracy theory” to official policy has been documented in plain sight, buried in bureaucratic reports and congressional mandates.

In June 2023, the Biden White House published a congressionally-mandated report titled Congressionally-Mandated Research Plan and an Initial Research Governance Framework Related to Solar Radiation Modification.

More recently, in March 2026, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO ) released a Science & Tech Spotlight on Solar Geoengineering (GAO-26-108837) . The GAO report defines Stratospheric Aerosol Injection as a method that “adds aerosols—small particles or gases such as sulfur dioxide—high above Earth in the stratosphere using balloons or aircraft.”

The GAO report also confirms that private actors are already operating in this space without federal oversight:

“At least two startup companies have received private funding in recent years to pursue stratospheric aerosol injection. One company has delivered sulfur dioxide gas to the stratosphere with balloons since 2022. In 2025, a second company reported it had received $75 million to develop and test technologies for aircraft-based aerosol deployment.”

The administrative state has effectively outsourced atmospheric modification to private startups, creating a convenient layer of plausible deniability while the skies are altered above us.

The Science: What We Know and What We Don’t

The risks associated with SAI are profound and peer-reviewed. The GAO itself lists the challenges as including “Unknown consequences on human health and environment,” “Termination shock” (a sudden, catastrophic warming if the spraying is stopped ), and significant “Governance gaps.”

Independent scientific analysis has raised alarms about the specific materials being used or proposed for these programs. Research published in the National Library of Medicine has discussed the potential use of coal fly ash as an aerosol component, which could release heavy metals and radioactive elements upon exposure to body moisture. A 2022 review in Elementa: Science of the Anthropocene detailed how SAI could disrupt global hydrologic cycling, alter atmospheric chemistry, and directly impact public health.

We are being subjected to a global, uncontrolled experiment. The sky is being treated as a laboratory, and the citizens below are the unwitting test subjects, again.

The Legal Vacuum

The federal government’s approach to geoengineering is characterized by a deliberate legal vacuum. However, existing law does provide a framework that is currently being ignored.

The Weather Modification Reporting Act of 1972 (15 U.S.C. § 330 et seq.) explicitly defines weather modification as “any activity performed with the intention of producing artificial changes in the composition, behavior, or dynamics of the atmosphere.” Under 15 U.S.C. § 330a, “no person may engage, or attempt to engage, in any weather modification activity in the United States unless he submits to the Secretary such reports with respect thereto, in such form and containing such information, as the Secretary may by rule prescribe.” The “Secretary” is defined in 15 U.S.C. § 330(1) as the Secretary of Commerce.

If private companies like Make Sunsets have been launching sulfur dioxide balloons since 2022, are they filing these mandatory reports with the Secretary of Commerce? Under 15 U.S.C. § 330b, the Secretary is further required to ‘maintain a record of weather modification activities, including attempts, which take place in the United States’ and publish summaries of them. Where is that public record? Where are those published summaries? The silence from the Department of Commerce is itself an answer.

Internationally, the Environmental Modification Convention (ENMOD), ratified by the U.S. in 1978, prohibits the military or hostile use of environmental modification techniques. However, it contains a massive loophole: it does not prohibit civilian or commercial geoengineering. This gap allows the administrative state to claim compliance with international treaties while domestic skies are altered under the guise of “climate research.”

The States Push Back

Where the federal government has failed to protect its citizens, the states are beginning to assert their Tenth Amendment authority.

In April 2024, Tennessee became the first state to ban geoengineering. Senate Bill 2691, signed by Governor Bill Lee, explicitly prohibits “The intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight”

Florida followed suit in April 2025 with Senate Bill 56, making geoengineering and weather modification a third-degree felony. Montana has also enacted similar prohibitions. This state-level pushback demonstrates that the people, acting through their local representatives, do not consent to atmospheric experimentation.

It remains to be seen how Texans will react to this severe lack in oversight in their state.

The Constitutional Case

The legal argument against SAI extends beyond statutory reporting requirements; it strikes at the core of the U.S. Constitution.

The Fourth Amendment: The right of the people to be secure in their persons against unreasonable searches and seizures includes the fundamental right to bodily autonomy. The non-consensual exposure to atmospheric aerosols—substances that inevitably settle into the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the soil we farm—constitutes an unreasonable physical intrusion by the state or its private proxies. The Fifth Amendment: The Takings Clause prohibits the government from taking private property for public use without just compensation. If SAI programs alter precipitation patterns, causing drought on agricultural land, or contaminate private water supplies with heavy metals, this constitutes a regulatory taking that demands compensation. The Ninth Amendment: The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people. The right to clean air, unadulterated sunlight, and freedom from non-consensual chemical exposure are fundamental rights retained by the people. The Tenth Amendment: The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people. The federal government has no enumerated power to alter the global climate. The actions of Tennessee, Florida, and Montana are valid exercises of their reserved police powers to protect the health and welfare of their citizens.

How to Fight Back

The administrative state relies on secrecy and public apathy. To dismantle these programs, citizens must use the legal tools available to force transparency and accountability.

Demand Enforcement of 15 U.S.C. § 330a — and Point to the Penalty: Citizens should file formal written complaints with the Secretary of Commerce demanding investigation of private companies conducting SAI without filing the mandatory weather modification reports. The statute has teeth: under 15 U.S.C. § 330d, “any person who knowingly and willfully violates section 330a of this title, or any rule issued thereunder, shall upon conviction thereof be fined not more than $10,000.” Furthermore, 15 U.S.C. § 330c grants the Secretary authority to obtain records and testimony by subpoena, with enforcement through the U.S. district courts via the Attorney General. The legal machinery exists. The question is whether the Secretary of Commerce will use it. File FOIA Requests — Starting With the Department of Commerce: Under 15 U.S.C. § 330b, the Secretary of Commerce is required by law to “maintain a record of weather modification activities, including attempts, which take place in the United States” and to make all such reports “available to the public to the fullest practicable extent.” File a FOIA request (5 U.S.C. § 552) with the Department of Commerce demanding that public record. Then file with NOAA, the EPA, the Department of Defense, and DARPA for all contracts, funding documents, and internal communications related to SAI and SRM programs. Petition the EPA: Under the Clean Air Act (42 U.S.C. § 7401 et seq.), citizens may petition the EPA to classify SAI aerosols — including sulfur dioxide and proposed aluminum oxide compounds — as regulated air pollutants, which would require the agency to establish emission standards and subject any SAI operations to the Act’s permitting and enforcement regime. Push for State Legislation: If you live in a state that has not yet banned geoengineering, contact your state legislators. Provide them with the text of Tennessee SB 2691 or Florida SB 56 and demand they introduce similar legislation to protect your state’s airspace.

The sky above us is not a blank canvas for technocrats and venture capitalists to experiment upon. The foundational principle of the American republic is the consent of the governed. That consent has never been given for the intentional modification of our atmosphere. It is time to reclaim our skies.

Will you look up and accept the artificial clouds, or will you use the law to demand the clear skies you inherited?

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