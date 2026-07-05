De Jure Media

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Agent of Chaotic Respite's avatar
Agent of Chaotic Respite
2d

🤔

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Adam Antium's avatar
Adam Antium
2d

Begging the government to enforce themselves is like fucking for abstinence... smh.

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