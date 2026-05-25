This week in Texas and the nation, the intelligence apparatus defied the Director of National Intelligence, the Attorney General secured a landmark settlement against a grocery giant, and the state’s highest-profile primary runoffs reached their conclusion. Here is your verified civic intelligence for the week of May 17–25, 2026.

The Intelligence Apparatus Defies the DNI

In a stunning development, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation, effective June 30, 2026. While the official statement cited her husband’s rare bone cancer diagnosis, multiple reports indicate a deeper structural conflict. The resignation follows a “midnight document raid” where the CIA physically seized files from Gabbard’s jurisdiction mid-declassification, defying the constitutional chain of command.

Paxton Secures Historic Settlement on Organic Produce

Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a settlement with Albertsons Safeway LLC, stopping the company’s practice of misting organic produce with synthetic pesticides. The investigation, launched in January 2026, revealed that ProduceMaxx, an EPA-registered antimicrobial pesticide containing hypochlorous acid, was being sprayed on USDA-certified organic produce without consumers’ knowledge. All Albertsons-owned stores in Texas (including Randall’s and Tom Thumb) must cease this practice and implement a potable water rinse.

Paxton Sues Discord Over Child Safety

The Texas OAG filed a landmark lawsuit against Discord, Inc., alleging the platform deceived parents and exposed children to predators. The suit claims Discord defaulted accounts to maximum exposure, staffed critical safety functions with unpaid volunteers, and ignored warnings from federal agencies. Paxton is seeking to force Discord to maximize safety settings for new accounts and implement age verification under the SCOPE Act.

SB 4 Enforcement Appeal

Attorney General Paxton filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, requesting a stay pending appeal to ensure Senate Bill 4 is fully enforced. While portions of the law criminalizing illegal entry remain in effect, the appeal seeks to uphold the remaining provisions, particularly those concerning illegal reentry.

The May 26 Primary Runoffs

Early voting concluded on May 22 for the highly anticipated May 26 primary runoffs. The marquee races include the U.S. Senate GOP runoff between incumbent John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton (who recently secured an endorsement from President Donald Trump), the Attorney General runoff between Mayes Middleton and Chip Roy, and the Railroad Commissioner race between incumbent Jim Wright and Bo French.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill” and Climate Scenarios

The debate over energy policy and climate modeling continues to shift. The IPCC’s ScenarioMIP has officially classified the extreme RCP 8.5 climate scenario as “implausible,” validating critics who argued it was an unrealistic baseline. Meanwhile, the effects of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (signed in 2025) are being felt, as it repealed federal clean energy investment incentives, impacting solar and wind projects nationwide.

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