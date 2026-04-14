If you want to see the future of Texas and the contradictions tearing at its seams, look no further than Bastrop County.

Just thirty miles east of Austin, the “Most Historic Small Town in Texas” is caught in the crosshairs of a modern industrial boom. The population has surged to roughly 115,000, making it the 13th fastest-growing county in the state. But behind the glossy press releases of the Bastrop Economic Development Corporation and the ribbon-cuttings for billion-dollar data centers, a different reality is taking shape for the working people of Bastrop.

It is a reality defined by skyrocketing property taxes, strained public infrastructure, underfunded schools, and a local government that seems more interested in courting corporate behemoths than protecting the property rights and civil liberties of its own citizens.

As a pro se student of the law and a working Texan, I look at Bastrop County and see a microcosm of a much larger fight. It is the fight between the American Spirit and Wall Street; between the rule of law and the rule of money. It is the fundamental question of our time: They or We? You decide.

The Abatement Paradox: Socializing the Cost of the Boom

The Bastrop County Commissioners Court, led by County Judge Gregory Klaus, has been aggressively courting industrial investment. The crown jewels of this effort are Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink manufacturing facility, which just began installing equipment for a new $280 million chip packaging plant and EdgeConneX’s massive data center campuses in Cedar Creek.

To lure EdgeConneX a company building a $1.4 billion, 2.8 million-square-foot campus, the county granted a 10-year property tax abatement on 75% of the annual taxes imposed. Precinct 4 Commissioner David Glass championed the deal, arguing that the county needs “more industry here to take the tax burden off our residents.”

But let’s look at the math. For the 2025-2026 fiscal year, Bastrop County raised its property tax rate to $0.42870 per $100 of taxable value. The combined effective tax rate in Bastrop County now hovers around 1.4% to 1.5%—roughly 19% higher than the Texas state average and a staggering 63% above the national average.

While a multi-billion-dollar corporation enjoys a decade-long tax holiday, the working people of Bastrop, where the median per capita income is just $36,637—are left holding the bag. They are paying higher rates on homes with artificially inflated appraisal values to fund the roads, emergency services, and infrastructure required to support this corporate expansion. The people pay now; the corporations pay later. Maybe.

De Jure Media reached out to Commissioner David Glass regarding the disparity between corporate abatements and resident tax hikes. There was no response by the time of publication.

The School Funding Squeeze

The contradiction becomes even more glaring when you look at the Bastrop Independent School District (BISD). Despite the county’s explosive 14% population growth over the last three years, BISD’s enrollment is flat.

At a March 2026 board meeting, BISD Chief Financial Officer Mike White delivered a grim forecast: the district is facing severe budget cuts, with “no sacred cows beyond the classroom.” Why? Because the state has not increased base per-student funding since 2019, and the recent voter-approved increase to the senior homestead exemption, while desperately needed by seniors on fixed incomes, has inadvertently starved local districts of revenue. The state promised to hold districts harmless, but the check hasn’t cleared.

So, we have a county growing at breakneck speed, handing out massive tax abatements to tech giants, while its public school system prepares to slash budgets. The promised $60 million annual windfall for BISD from the data centers is years away from full realization due to the abatement period. Until then, the community bears the cost.

BISD officials declined to comment on how the county’s corporate tax abatements are impacting the district’s immediate budget crisis.

Surveillance Without Consent: The Clearview AI Contract

The disconnect between the government and the governed in Bastrop County isn’t just economic; it’s constitutional.

On March 24, 2026, the Bastrop County Commissioners approved a $17,100 licensing agreement for the Sheriff’s Office to use Clearview AI. For those unfamiliar, Clearview AI is a highly controversial facial recognition tool that scrapes billions of images from the public internet to create a massive, searchable biometric database. It has been banned or heavily restricted in multiple countries and several U.S. states for violating privacy laws.

Sheriff Maurice Cook praised the tool as “highly effective and accurate.” But the adoption of this technology raises profound Fourth Amendment concerns. It allows law enforcement to conduct warrantless biometric surveillance on citizens simply by running a photo against a database of scraped internet images.

Adding insult to injury, the county paid for this contract using forfeiture funds—assets seized by law enforcement, often without a criminal conviction. Civil asset forfeiture is a legally dubious practice that essentially allows the state to police for profit. Using those funds to purchase mass surveillance technology, without a robust public hearing or community input process, is a direct affront to the civil liberties of Bastrop County residents.

Sheriff Maurice Cook did not respond to requests for comment regarding the Fourth Amendment implications of using seized citizen assets to purchase warrantless facial recognition technology.

Zoning Out the Working Class

The regulatory landscape is also shifting beneath the feet of Bastrop residents. In March 2026, the Bastrop City Council approved a massive overhaul of its development code, replacing the 2019 B3 Code with a new Euclidean-based zoning ordinance. While city planners tout the new code’s “objective standards and consistent procedures,” the details reveal a troubling trend. The new code removes agricultural use tables and strips zoning protections for no-impact home-based businesses. In a county with deep rural roots and a significant working-class population, these changes threaten the very livelihoods of people trying to make ends meet outside the corporate structure.

This regulatory redesign is happening just as Bastrop prepares for even more massive developments. In April 2026, Swiss firm Acutronic announced it is building Texas’s first dedicated jet engine manufacturing facility in Bastrop, backed by a $1 million infrastructure reimbursement from the Bastrop Economic Development Corporation. Meanwhile, Line 204 just broke ground on “204 Texas,” a sprawling 600-acre film studio complex along the Colorado River. It is a regulatory environment designed for subdivisions, data centers, and Hollywood studios, not for the legacy residents of the Lost Pines.

The Water Commons

Finally, there is the question of resources. The Colorado River and the Trinity Aquifer are finite. The new EdgeConneX data centers claim to use closed-loop systems that require “very, very little water.” But the sheer scale of development—SpaceX, Acutronic, 600-acre film studios, and thousands of new homes—is placing unprecedented strain on local infrastructure.

As one local resident aptly put it on a community forum: “At this rate, Bastrop is going to be 40% data centers, 40% SpaceX, and 20% people wondering where all the water went.”

Reasserting Sovereignty

Bastrop County is a beautiful, historic piece of Texas. The Lost Pines ecosystem, still recovering from the devastating 2011 wildfires, is a testament to resilience. But the current trajectory of the county’s governance is unsustainable.

When local officials prioritize corporate tax abatements over citizen tax relief, when they fund unconstitutional surveillance tools with seized assets, and when they rewrite zoning codes to squeeze out agricultural and home-based enterprise, they are not serving the people. They are serving a system.

As Texans, we must remember that the law belongs to us. The power of the county commissioners, the sheriff, and the appraisal district is derived entirely from the consent of the governed. It is time for the people of Bastrop County—and all of Texas—to reassert their sovereignty, demand transparency, and remind their elected officials that they work for the citizens, not the corporations.

Not a rebellion, but a remedy.

The Bastrop County Action Guide

Knowing the problem is only the first step. The second step is action.

The system relies on the assumption that you are too busy, too intimidated, or too confused by the bureaucracy to push back. They count on the complexity of the Appraisal Review Board, the opacity of the Texas Public Information Act, and the procedural hurdles of the Commissioners Court to keep you out of the room where decisions are made.

The PDF is designed to dismantle that assumption. It is a practical, step-by-step manual for Bastrop County constituents to reassert their sovereignty, demand transparency, and hold their elected officials accountable.

In this Paid Subscribers PDF guide, you will learn how to:

Master the TPIA: File targeted public records requests to uncover the communications behind the Clearview AI contract and corporate abatements. Dominate the Property Tax Protest: A step-by-step guide to beating the Bastrop CAD at your ARB hearing before the May 15 deadline. Command the Commissioners Court: How to submit public comments and force debate on the record. Infiltrate the Party Apparatus: How to secure a vacant Precinct Chair seat and influence primary elections from the inside. Confront Your State Representatives: The exact protocol for securing and dominating an in-person meeting with Sen. Schwertner and Rep. Gerdes.

Subscribe to get the full Action Guide Download.