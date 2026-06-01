“The people of Texas have spoken, not just in numbers, but in geography. When a sitting four-term U.S. Senator loses 252 of 254 counties, the message is not a preference. It is a verdict.”— De Jure Media, Week 34

The Verdict Is In — Paxton Defeats Cornyn 63-37

The May 26, 2026 Republican primary runoff produced the most geographically decisive statewide result in modern Texas political history. Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated incumbent U.S. Senator John Cornyn with 885,949 votes (63.8%) to 501,725 (36.2%), winning 252 of Texas’s 254 counties. Cornyn carried only Travis County (Austin) and Kenedy County, the latter by a margin of just six votes out of eight cast.

The result was not merely a victory for Paxton. It was a structural repudiation of the Bush-era Texas GOP establishment that Cornyn represented. Cornyn and his allied PACs spent more money on this Senate race than any other Senate primary in Texas history and lost by 27 points. The Brookings Institution noted within days that “Paxton’s landslide win signals the end of Bush-era Texas GOP,” a transformation that has been building since Paxton survived his own impeachment in 2023 and turned the attempt against him into a political weapon.

President Trump endorsed Paxton in the final days of early voting, which observers credited with consolidating the MAGA base in suburban counties that had previously been competitive. Paxton will face Democratic nominee James Talarico, a progressive state legislator from Austin, in the November general election. The Cook Political Report has already shifted the race from “Likely Republican” to “Lean Republican,” acknowledging that Talarico is a stronger candidate than the generic Democrat. That said, no Democrat has won a statewide Texas race since 1994.

The other statewide races: In the Attorney General runoff, Mayes Middleton defeated Chip Roy 755,593 to 612,171 — a 55-45 margin that was closer than the Senate race but still decisive. Middleton will face Democratic nominee Nathan Johnson (a Dallas state senator who defeated Jaworski) in November. In the Railroad Commissioner race, Bo French narrowly defeated incumbent Jim Wright 663,679 to 648,978 — a margin of just 14,701 votes, or roughly 1%. French’s victory means all three Railroad Commissioners will be first-term members when the new term begins.

Fifth Circuit Clears SB 4 for Enforcement — The Legal Seesaw Ends (For Now)

On May 30, 2026, a 2-1 panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a federal district court injunction that had blocked enforcement of key provisions of Texas Senate Bill 4, the state law making illegal border crossing a state crime and authorizing state law enforcement to arrest and deport individuals suspected of crossing illegally.

The injunction had been issued on May 14 by a federal district judge in the LML v. Martin class-action lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Texas and partner organizations. The Fifth Circuit’s stay of that injunction means SB 4’s arrest and deportation provisions are now active, pending further litigation. The dissenting judge argued the law raises serious constitutional concerns under the Supremacy Clause, as immigration enforcement has historically been a federal function. The majority held that Texas had demonstrated a sufficient likelihood of success on the merits to warrant the stay.

This is the third major Fifth Circuit win for Texas on SB 4 in two years. The legal seesaw, injunction, appeal, stay, new lawsuit, new injunction, new appeal, reflects the fundamental constitutional tension at the heart of the law: whether a state can independently enforce immigration law when the federal government has declined to do so. That question will ultimately be resolved by the Supreme Court, which has already signaled interest in the case. The ACLU has announced it will seek emergency relief from the full Fifth Circuit en banc panel.

Governor Abbott called the ruling “a major border security victory.” Attorney General Paxton, who filed the appeal that produced the stay, noted that the ruling vindicates his office’s position that the federal injunction was improperly issued.

Texas Supreme Court Orders Travis County Judge to Rule on Project Connect Jurisdiction

On May 22, 2026, the Supreme Court of Texas issued a mandamus ruling ordering Travis County District Judge Eric Shepperd to stop avoiding a jurisdictional challenge to Austin’s Project Connect rail bond-validation lawsuit and to rule on it before proceeding to trial.

The backstory is a textbook case of municipal bait-and-switch. In 2020, Austin voters approved Proposition A, authorizing a property tax increase to fund Project Connect, a transit plan promising 20.2 miles of light rail, a subway, rapid bus routes, and an airport connection. By 2022, the project had been quietly scaled back to a 9.8-mile surface line with no subway and no airport link. Taxpayers sued, arguing they never approved the diminished version.

In response, the City of Austin and its transit corporation (Austin Transit Partnership, or ATP) deployed an obscure legal mechanism, the Texas Expedited Declaratory Judgement Act (EDJA), to sue their own citizens and validate the bonds before any challenge could be heard. The OAG filed a plea to the jurisdiction, arguing that ATP does not qualify as an “issuer” under the EDJA. Rather than ruling on that challenge, Judge Shepperd took it “under advisement” and let the case proceed to trial, a procedural maneuver that would have prevented the OAG from appealing.

Chief Justice James Blacklock was direct: “Nothing about this scenario is as it should be. A court may not withhold a ruling on the government’s properly presented plea to the jurisdiction in order to prevent the government from appealing.” The Court construed the OAG’s petition as a mandamus and ordered the lower court to rule on jurisdiction. If the court denies the plea, the OAG gets an automatic appeal and stay. If it grants it, ATP’s bond validation suit is dismissed.

The ruling also directly impacts the City of McKinney’s similar EDJA lawsuit against its own citizens to validate airport bonds that voters have twice rejected, a case filed in Travis County, 200 miles from the affected taxpayers.

Texas SB 2420 — The Digital ID Law That Conservatives Are Calling Dystopian

On May 29, 2026, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals allowed Texas Senate Bill 2420, the App Store Age Verification Act, to take effect after reversing a lower court injunction. The law requires Apple’s App Store and Google Play to verify the age of every Texas user before allowing any app download.

The stated purpose of SB 2420 is child safety, preventing minors from accessing harmful apps without parental consent. The law’s supporters point to documented cases of children being groomed through gaming platforms and social media. Apple and Google challenged the law on First Amendment grounds, arguing that compelling age verification for all users, adults included, constitutes an unconstitutional restriction on access to protected speech.

State Representative Brian Harrison has called the law “dystopian” and is calling for its repeal, arguing that the digital ID infrastructure required to implement age verification creates a government-accessible database of every Texan’s app download history. The verification methods permitted under the law include government-issued ID submission, facial scans, and credit card verification, all of which generate persistent records.

This is the core tension: a law with a legitimate child-safety rationale that requires building the precise surveillance infrastructure that civil libertarians, on both left and right, have warned about for decades. The law is now in effect pending further litigation.

Starlink, the Pentagon, and the Accountability Gap in the Iran War

Reuters broke a story on May 26, 2026 that crystallizes a structural crisis in American military accountability: the Pentagon had been using SpaceX’s civilian Starlink network, not the dedicated military Starshield network, to guide LUCAS kamikaze drones during strikes in Iran. When SpaceX discovered the military was using the $5,000/month commercial tier for operations that required the $25,000/month aviation tier, the company demanded a fivefold price increase. The Pentagon, mid-conflict, agreed and paid, nearly doubling the cost of each drone.

Elon Musk publicly confirmed the incident, stating that using civilian Starlink terminals for weapon systems violates SpaceX’s terms of service and blaming the military contractor that built the drones. The Pentagon denied that any “clash” occurred.

The De Jure Media analysis, first published on May 26, identifies the deeper constitutional problem: when the U.S. military conducts lethal operations through a private corporation’s civilian infrastructure, bypassing the dedicated military network specifically built for such operations, the traditional mechanisms of congressional oversight and the War Powers Act are structurally circumvented. The contractor holds pricing leverage over active military operations. Congress has no visibility into the commercial transaction. The kill-switch for military communications is, at least partially, in private hands.

This is not a Musk story. It is a separation-of-powers story.

The New Mexico Cluster — McCasland, Casias, and the Pattern That Demands Scrutiny

Two separate stories from New Mexico converged this week in a pattern that warrants careful, sober reporting.

General Neil McCasland: Retired U.S. Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland, 68, who commanded Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and oversaw classified space weapons programs, disappeared from his Albuquerque home on February 27, 2026. New bodycam footage released this week reveals that the night before his disappearance, McCasland had dinner at a restaurant in Albuquerque with members of the U.S. Space Force. A dinner companion told police he “wasn’t his usual self, he was kind of spacey and quiet.” The FBI joined the search in May. McCasland’s name appears in UAP documents scheduled for declassification through the PURSUE portal.

Melissa Casias: On May 28, 2026, New Mexico State Police confirmed that human remains found off Rio Chiquito Road southeast of Taos are those of Melissa Casias, 53, an administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) who disappeared on June 26, 2025. Her phones had been wiped, her wallet and car keys were left at her home, and her car was parked outside. Cause of death has not been released.

The De Jure Media standard requires stating clearly what is known and what is not. What is known: many individuals with connections to classified national security programs have disappeared or died under circumstances that remain unexplained. What is not known: whether these cases are connected, whether foul play is involved in either, or whether the proximity to LANL and UAP-adjacent programs is coincidental. What is warranted: continued, serious attention from investigative journalists, congressional oversight committees and adherence to the history of government betraying it’s citizens.

Austin’s Crime Crisis — The Data Cornyn’s Allies Won’t Discuss

Data published this week shows that Austin’s homicide rate remains 67% above the pre-defunding baseline, while the national homicide rate has fallen 31% below that same baseline. The Austin Police Department is operating with a 340-officer deficit, a direct consequence of the Austin City Council’s 2020 decision to cut $150 million from the APD budget.

Indecent exposure offenses in Austin are up 35% under District Attorney José Garza. The combination of a depleted police force and a DA who has declined to prosecute a wide range of quality-of-life offenses has produced predictable results: a city where the most basic public order norms are no longer enforced.

This is the policy environment in which Austin voters gave Cornyn his only county-level win on May 26. The irony is not subtle.

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