The administrative state relies on a fundamental asymmetry: it possesses institutional memory, while the public is forced to live in a perpetual present. The events of Week 38 demonstrate what happens when that asymmetry begins to collapse. From the Texas grid to the federal courts, the mechanisms of institutional control are being forced into the light.

This week’s report covers nine major developments, each revealing a different facet of the ongoing struggle between the administrative state and the constitutional republic.

The Texas Data Center Subsidies

The Texas economic model is increasingly defined by a contradiction: the state subsidizes the very entities that threaten its infrastructure. Under Texas Tax Code § 151.359, large data center projects receive a 100% exemption from state sales and use taxes on equipment, electricity, and software for up to 15 years. To qualify, a project must create just 20 qualifying permanent jobs and make a capital investment of at least $200 million.

The fiscal impact is staggering. According to reporting by the Texas Tribune, the data center sales tax exemption will cost the state an estimated $1.3 billion in foregone revenue in fiscal year 2026 alone, up from approximately $150 million annually as recently as 2023. State Senator Joan Huffman called the figures “extremely concerning” and “unsustainable.” As I noted this week, this represents a massive transfer of wealth from Texas taxpayers to multinational technology corporations, yielding negligible permanent employment in return.

ERCOT’s Breaking Point and the Invention Secrecy Act

The consequences of these subsidies are now manifesting on the Texas power grid. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) reports that its large load interconnection queue, driven primarily by data centers and cryptocurrency mining, has surged to 194 gigawatts. To put that number in perspective, ERCOT’s all-time peak demand record, set in August 2023, is just over 85 gigawatts. The queue is now more than double the grid’s total peak capacity.

The strain is not limited to electricity. Data centers are massive consumers of water, both directly for cooling and indirectly through the power generation required to sustain them. Approximately 80% of a data center’s water footprint comes indirectly from the power plants that supply its electricity. Natural gas power plants, a staple of the Texas grid, consume an average of 2,803 gallons of water per megawatt-hour generated.

Yet, as I have argued, this crisis is artificial.

Under the Invention Secrecy Act of 1951 (35 U.S.C. § 181), the federal government possesses the authority to suppress patents if their publication would be “detrimental to the national security.” According to the Federation of American Scientists, over 6,500 patents are currently under secrecy orders. The administrative state is allowing the grid to approach collapse while suppressing the breakthrough energy technologies that could resolve the crisis.

Texas House Leadership and DEI Funding

The battle over institutional capture continues within the Texas Legislature. State Representative Brian Harrison has publicly criticized the Texas House Republican leadership for advancing a state budget that increases funding for state agencies engaged in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Harrison’s allegations highlight a persistent disconnect between the stated platform of the Texas GOP and the legislative priorities of its leadership.

The Digital ID Warning

Representative Harrison also issued a stark warning regarding Senate Bill 2420, legislation that would pave the way for a comprehensive digital identification system in Texas.

The push for digital IDs represents a critical infrastructure component for a centralized control grid, fundamentally altering the relationship between the citizen and the state.

The Disappearance of General McCasland

The narrative management surrounding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) took a dark turn with the disappearance of retired Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland. McCasland, a former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, vanished from his Albuquerque home on February 27, 2026.

The circumstances are highly irregular. According to police bodycam audio, an unidentified woman called authorities shortly after his disappearance, volunteering that McCasland had recently attended a dinner with Space Force members and possessed a high-level security clearance. As I observed, the immediate injection of these specific details into the public record suggests an active effort to shape the narrative surrounding his disappearance before the facts could be established.

UAP Disclosure and the Intelligence Community

The McCasland disappearance occurs against the backdrop of escalating tension over UAP disclosure. Investigative journalist Ross Coulthart recently alleged that former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo were involved in efforts to conceal UAP information from the public.

The intelligence community’s grip on this technology appears to be fracturing, prompting increasingly aggressive containment strategies.

The Bolton Espionage Act Plea

The hypocrisy of the national security establishment was laid bare this week in federal court. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton pleaded guilty to a violation of the Espionage Act (18 U.S.C. § 793(e)) for the unauthorized retention of national defense information. Bolton admitted to transmitting TOP SECRET/SCI diary entries to his family via an unsecure personal email account, which was subsequently compromised by Iranian hackers. He faces a $2.25 million fine and sentencing on October 28.

This is the same John Bolton who previously argued that whistleblower Edward Snowden should “swing from a tall oak tree” for disclosing classified information. The administrative state demands lethal consequences for those who expose its crimes, while negotiating fines for its own architects who compromise national security for personal convenience.

The Michigan Voter Rolls and the Sixth Circuit

Election integrity efforts had a significant, albeit defensive, victory in the federal courts. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a Department of Justice lawsuit seeking to compel the state of Michigan to hand over its unredacted voter registration database, including Social Security numbers and dates of birth. The DOJ had attempted to use the Civil Rights Act of 1960 to force the disclosure, a move the court rejected.

The stakes in Michigan are high. Data analyst Seth Keshel has pointed out that Michigan currently has 105% of its eligible voting-age population registered to vote, a statistical impossibility that underscores the urgent need for voter roll maintenance.

The Alaska Ballot Ruling

In Alaska, the judiciary intervened to stop an administrative attempt to alter the electoral landscape. A state judge ruled that the Alaska Division of Elections acted unlawfully when it removed U.S. Senate candidate Dan J. Sullivan from the Republican primary ballot. The judge found that the Division had improperly applied a subjective “good faith” standard to Sullivan’s candidacy, ordering his name restored to the August 18 ballot.

The SAVE America Act and the Talking Filibuster

In the U.S. Senate, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act—legislation requiring documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections—failed to advance. The bill, H.R. 7296, was blocked by a Democratic filibuster . Crucially, Senate Republicans declined to force a '“talking filibuster,” a procedural maneuver that would have required opponents to hold the floor and publicly defend their opposition to citizenship verification.

The Gramscian March and the Communist Control Act

The institutional capture we are witnessing is not accidental; it is the culmination of a decades-long ideological project. President Trump has recently invoked the concept of the “Gramscian march through the institutions,” a reference to the Marxist strategy of subverting a society by infiltrating its cultural and educational centers.

The legal framework to combat this subversion already exists. The Communist Control Act of 1954 (50 U.S.C. § 841) explicitly declares that the Communist Party and its ideological successors are not legitimate political entities, but rather an “authoritarian dictatorship within a republic” whose policies are “prescribed for it by the foreign leaders of the world Communist movement.” As I have argued, this statute provides the legal predicate for an executive response to the institutional capture we are currently experiencing.

The McKinley Tariffs and Federal Revenue

The debate over tariffs and taxation requires historical context. Prior to the ratification of the 16th Amendment in 1913, the federal government was funded almost entirely by tariffs and excise taxes. During the administration of William McKinley in the 1890s, customs duties accounted for roughly half of all federal revenue. The modern reliance on the income tax is a historical anomaly, one that fundamentally altered the relationship between the citizen and the state.

The Human Cost

It is easy to become lost in the legal and institutional details, but we must never lose sight of the human cost. As The Alliance for Responsible Citizenship observed this week, we are watching a population that has been brainwashed over generations against itself.

The administrative state has not merely stolen wealth and suppressed technology; it has waged a psychological war against the American people, attempting to sever them from their history, their agency, and their capacity for self-governance and evolution.

The Question for Week 39

The events of Week 38 reveal an administrative state that is simultaneously aggressive and vulnerable. From the Texas grid to the federal courts, the mechanisms of control are being exposed.

As the contradictions of the administrative state become impossible to ignore, will the American people reclaim their constitutional authority, or will they accept the managed decline offered by their institutional masters?

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