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Don Loucks's avatar
Don Loucks
7h

Regarding the breakneck speed of sudden development in Bastrop County, this sentence is key: “ The developments don’t appear as independent events; they look like coordinated architecture and it’s being assembled faster than residents can respond.”

This indicates one thing: The sudden rush of these matters has been meticulously planned far in advance of them becoming public knowledge. Indeed, the strategy is to overwhelm the public and limit the ability of citizens to respond. This points to certain members of the Bastrop City Council and staff, as well as the Bastrop County Commissioners Court.

The citizens deserve better than secret plots.

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