The administrative state does not rest, and neither can we. Over the past two weeks, we have witnessed a flurry of activity across the judicial, executive, and legislative branches from the Supreme Court issuing landmark rulings on citizenship and sports, to the Texas Attorney General securing settlements and court orders, to the quiet appointment of a new special counsel in Miami.

But the most critical battles are not always fought in Washington or Austin. Often, they are fought in our own backyards, in city council chambers and county commissioner courts, where the machinery of the administrative state is assembled piece by piece. This report covers the national developments you need to know, and continues a section—Bastrop In Focus—to track the rapid administrative capture of a single Texas county.

SCOTUS: Birthright Citizenship and Trump v. Barbara

On June 30, 2026, the Supreme Court issued its ruling in Trump v. Barbara (No. 25-365), a landmark decision concerning birthright citizenship. In a 6-3 decision authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the Court struck down President Trump’s executive order that sought to end birthright citizenship for the children of illegal immigrants.

The ruling maintains the long-standing interpretation of the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause, which grants citizenship to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” However, the decision was not unanimous. Justice Clarence Thomas authored a 91-page dissent, arguing for a narrower interpretation of “subject to the jurisdiction thereof,” while Justice Brett Kavanaugh filed a concurring opinion.

As I noted on X, the sheer length of Thomas’s dissent suggests a deep, foundational disagreement with the majority’s historical and legal analysis. This ruling cements the current interpretation of the 14th Amendment, but the debate over its original intent and application remains a central fault line in American jurisprudence.

Texas AG Paxton: Settlements and Court Orders

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been active on multiple fronts. On July 2, 2026, Paxton announced a nearly $34 million settlement with AstraZeneca, resolving allegations that the pharmaceutical company engaged in deceptive marketing practices. The settlement is part of a broader effort by the Texas AG’s office to hold major corporations accountable under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

In a separate environmental enforcement action, Paxton secured a court order against a company responsible for an illegal wind turbine blade dump in Sweetwater, Texas. The order forces the company to clean up the site, addressing a growing environmental concern in West Texas where decommissioned turbine blades have been accumulating.

These actions highlight the dual role of the state attorney general: protecting consumers from corporate malfeasance and enforcing environmental regulations against industrial actors.

DiGenova, Burn Bags, and the Seth Rich Files

The fallout from the Crossfire Hurricane investigation continues to unfold. On April 20, 2026, Joseph E. diGenova was sworn in as Counselor to the Attorney General at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida. In this role, diGenova is advising on significant legal and enforcement matters.

This appointment follows the July 2025 discovery by FBI Director Kash Patel of a hidden Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) at FBI headquarters. Inside the SCIF, Patel reportedly found “burn bags” containing thousands of documents related to the original Trump-Russia probe.

Meanwhile, the push for transparency regarding the Seth Rich case has intensified. On July 7, 2026, Representative Tim Burchett sent a letter to Director Patel demanding the release of all FBI files related to Seth Rich. This demand aligns with ongoing FOIA litigation by attorney Ty Clevenger seeking the same records.

As I have argued, the appointment of diGenova and the discovery of the burn bags suggest a renewed, aggressive effort to uncover the full extent of the intelligence community’s actions during the 2016 election cycle. The January 2029 hard deadline is approaching, and the pressure to declassify and release these documents is mounting.

SCOTUS: Transgender Athletes and Title IX

In another major ruling on June 30, 2026, the Supreme Court decided West Virginia v. B.P.J. (No. 24-43) and Little v. Hecox (No. 24-38). The Court ruled that states may ban transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports at publicly funded schools.

Justice Kavanaugh, writing for the majority, stated that “The Constitution and Title IX do not require an overhaul of women’s and girls’ sports throughout America.” The ruling affirms that Title IX explicitly allows sex-segregated athletic teams and that states are free to limit participation based on biological sex at birth. Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, arguing the ruling inflicts hardship on transgender students.

Prior to this ruling, 27 states had already enacted such bans. In Texas, the debate over these policies has intersected with local governance. Representative Brian Harrison has pointed out that the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) previously lobbied against state legislation restricting bathroom and sports access, using property tax funds to do so. This highlights the ongoing tension between state legislative priorities and the lobbying efforts of taxpayer-funded associations.

Bastrop In Focus: The Speed of Administrative Capture

Bastrop County is experiencing the fastest administrative capture of a small Texas county in a generation. The developments don’t appear as independent events; they look like coordinated architecture and it’s being assembled faster than residents can respond.

The Data Center Buildout

EdgeConneX has filed plans with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to build two 730,000-square-foot data centers in Cedar Creek, spanning nearly 180 acres with an estimated cost of $1.4 billion. This is part of a broader industrialization of over 1,500 acres in the Cedar Creek area, occurring largely without direct resident votes on the specific projects.

ETJ Industrial Districts and Closed-Door Development

On July 10, 2026, the Bastrop City Council held a special meeting to consider an agreement creating an Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) Industrial District near SH-71 and the Hyatt Lost Pines. This utilizes Texas Local Government Code § 42.044 to lock in industrial designations before residents can effectively organize opposition.

Furthermore, the July 14 City Council agenda includes an executive session regarding the “Sendero” project—a 75-acre mixed-use development. The agenda also includes the issuance of infrastructure bonds for Wastewater Treatment Plant #3 to serve developer demand, and amendments to the Bastrop Development Code. These closed-door economic development deliberations and rapid code amendments are the mechanisms of administrative capture.

The SH-71 Address Renumbering

The county is also pushing forward with a comprehensive address range restructuring along the SH-71 corridor. According to county documents, this renumbering will affect 1,697 properties, forcing over 1,000 families to change their addresses to accommodate commercial corridor standardization.

The Thruway Proposal

Finally, residents are organizing against a proposed thruway that would cut through residential neighborhoods to connect a main highway with downtown Bastrop. This proposal aligns with the Bastrop County Transportation Plan 2023, which identified 39 arterial corridor projects, and a subsequent corridor identification agreement with TxDOT.

The window to shape or stop these developments is at the Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council level, before they advance to engineering and right-of-way acquisition. The law, specifically Texas Local Government Code § 211.008, gives citizens the right to appear and be heard at zoning hearings. The machinery is moving fast, but organized, present citizens can still throw a wrench in the gears.

Will the residents of Bastrop and other rapidly developing Texas counties recognize the administrative capture before the concrete is poured, or will the promise of economic development override the preservation of local liberty?

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