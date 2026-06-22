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The law belongs to everyone. This report is written for the citizen who works with their hands, pays their taxes, and still finds time to ask why the institutions built to serve them so often seem to work against them. Five stories. One week. No spin.

𝕏: @joshua__b

This week, the consequences of the administrative state’s monopoly on information and technology were laid bare. In Texas, the ERCOT grid faces a structural crisis driven by a massive 194 GW data center load queue, while the federal government continues to suppress over 6,500 breakthrough energy patents under the Invention Secrecy Act. On the national stage, a newly declassified 2020 intelligence assessment revealed that the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory knew the Wuhan Institute of Virology was primed for a lab leak, a fact the Intelligence Community classified while publicly dismissing the theory. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a pivotal Sixth Amendment case challenging the constitutionality of six-person juries, and a high-profile legal battle between the Big 12 Conference and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ended with the market solving what the courts could not.

The ERCOT Crisis and the Invention Secrecy Act

The Texas power grid is facing an unprecedented mathematical impossibility. According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the queue of large load interconnection requests, driven primarily by artificial intelligence data centers and cryptocurrency mining, has surged by nearly 300% over the past year. The total capacity now exploring grid interconnection sits at a staggering 233 gigawatts (GW). To put that number in perspective, the entire ERCOT grid’s peak capacity is roughly 85 GW. The queue is nearly triple the size of the grid itself.

In response to this looming crisis, Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive on June 10, 2026, ordering the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) and ERCOT to shield residential ratepayers from the infrastructure costs associated with this massive data center expansion. Abbott’s letter demanded that data centers “fully fund the costs of electric infrastructure needed to serve their operations” and required the PUC to initiate action to reduce residential transmission costs by July 31, 2026.

While the state scrambles to build 765-kV transmission lines and secure more natural gas capacity, a deeper, structural issue remains entirely unaddressed by state leadership: the suppression of breakthrough energy technologies by the federal government.

Under the Invention Secrecy Act of 1951 (35 U.S.C. § 181), the federal government possesses the authority to issue “secrecy orders” on patent applications if the publication of the invention is deemed detrimental to national security. As of recent disclosures, over 6,500 patents remain locked under these secrecy orders.

Many of these suppressed patents relate to advanced energy generation, propulsion, and materials science—technologies that could instantly resolve the ERCOT capacity crisis without requiring Texans to subsidize massive, antiquated infrastructure build-outs.

The juxtaposition is stark: Texas leadership is fighting over how to allocate the costs of a 19th-century grid model to power 21st-century data centers, while 22nd-century energy solutions sit classified in federal vaults under the guise of “national security.”

Editor’s Note: On June 21 there was an editorial update on the status of an ongoing De Jure Media EXCLUSIVE in “ The Deal That Bastrop Didn’t Vote On ” concerning the above section.

The LLNL Wuhan Assessment: The Anatomy of a Cover-Up

The timeline of the COVID-19 pandemic’s origins has been fundamentally rewritten by a newly declassified intelligence assessment. On Thursday, outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released nearly 400 pages of COVID-19 origins records.

Among them was a previously undisclosed assessment produced by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in May 2020.

The LLNL report concluded that “all of the necessary conditions for an accidental release of a laboratory-modified coronavirus – specifically a coronavirus adapted to recognize human cell receptors – were present at the Chinese Wuhan Institute of Virology in mid-to-late 2019.” The assessment noted that Wuhan researchers possessed the capabilities, materials, and research programs required to create and accidentally release a human-adapted coronavirus.

This document is explosive not just for what it says, but for what the Intelligence Community (IC) did with it. As CIA whistleblower James Erdman III recently testified, this May 2020 report was inexplicably excluded from the IC’s public assessments throughout 2020. Instead, it was shared only in a classified annex the following year.

For years, the administrative state, aided by compliant media, labeled the lab-leak theory a dangerous conspiracy, censoring citizens who questioned the natural origin narrative. We now have documentary proof that a premier U.S. national laboratory had assessed the lab leak as highly plausible by May 2020, and the IC chose to classify that finding rather than inform the American public. It is a textbook example of the classification system being weaponized to protect institutional narratives rather than national security.

SCOTUS Grants Cert in Kian v. Florida : The Sixth Amendment on Trial

The fundamental architecture of the American justice system is heading to the Supreme Court. On June 15, 2026, the Court granted certiorari in Kian v. Florida (Docket No. 25-6623), a case that will determine whether the use of six-person juries in criminal trials violates the Sixth Amendment.

Hamed Kian, a Florida chiropractor, was convicted of practicing with a suspended license by a six-person jury. Florida, along with Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts, and Utah, currently utilizes juries of fewer than 12 people for certain criminal trials. In Florida, all noncapital crimes are tried before six-member juries.

Kian’s legal team argues that the Sixth Amendment’s guarantee of an “impartial jury” inherently meant a body of 12 people at the time of its adoption in 1791. This originalist argument challenges a 1970 Supreme Court decision (Williams v. Florida) which ruled that the number 12 was not constitutionally mandated.

The implications of this case are massive. As Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier noted in his brief, overturning the 1970 precedent would “imperil thousands of criminal convictions in Florida and five other states.” The Federal Defenders report that roughly 5,000 criminal convictions are currently pending on direct appeal in Florida alone.

This case represents a critical test of the current Court’s commitment to originalism and the strict interpretation of the Bill of Rights. If the Court rules in Kian’s favor, it will be a monumental reassertion of the original constitutional design over decades of administrative convenience and judicial pragmatism.

The Big 12 vs. Paxton : The Limits of Executive Intervention

The boundaries of state executive power were tested this week when the Big 12 Conference filed a federal lawsuit targeting Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Tech University. The dispute centered on the eligibility of Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

Paxton had attempted to intervene on behalf of the university, but the federal lawsuit checked that executive action. The situation resolved itself through market forces rather than administrative decree when Sorsby opted to leave the university. The incident serves as a localized example of the friction between state executive authority and established contractual or associative frameworks.

USMC F/A-18D Crash in Washington

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet crashed into a hillside near Rimrock Lake, Washington, on Saturday. The aircraft belonged to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323 (VMFA-323), known as the “Death Rattlers.”

The pilot safely ejected before the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

The Marine Corps has stated that the cause of the mishap is under investigation and that such investigations can take several months to complete. This marks the second major military aviation mishap in the Pacific Northwest in under two years, raising questions about operational tempo and maintenance readiness in the current strategic environment.

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