This week, the administrative state’s grip on classified information and technological advancement faced unprecedented exposure. Outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released declassified evidence confirming U.S. funding for over 120 global biolabs, including facilities in Ukraine conducting gain-of-function research. In Texas, the Republican State Convention saw a grassroots revolt oust the incumbent party chair, signaling deep frustration with the establishment’s refusal to enforce Rule 44 censures against wayward lawmakers. Meanwhile, the Pentagon designated Cirrus Aircraft a Chinese military company, exposing the depth of CCP infiltration into American aviation and state-level lobbying.

The Biolab Reckoning: DNI Gabbard’s Final Disclosure

On June 12, 2026, outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released declassified evidence confirming what the administrative state and legacy media have spent years denying: the United States government has funded more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries .

This disclosure, issued as ODNI News Release No. 10-26, explicitly confirms that these facilities include laboratories in Ukraine. The Intelligence Community had previously warned that a U.S.-funded biolab in Ukraine “likely housed dangerous pathogens and remained vulnerable to longstanding threats of Russian attack, seizure, or damage.”

The implications of this release are staggering. Gabbard’s statement did not mince words regarding the cover-up:

“The information surrounding the existence, history, locations and funding of these US funded biolabs has been intentionally covered up by powerful people falsely, claiming that they do not exist and accusing anyone who says otherwise to be foreign assets and traitors to America.”

The release confirms that many of these government-funded biolabs engaged in research using hazardous pathogens, including dangerous gain-of-function research, with minimal oversight. This directly validates President Trump’s May 2025 Executive Order (EO 14292) aimed at ending federal funding for such research globally.

Gabbard, who resigns effective June 30 due to her husband’s battle with bone cancer, used her final weeks in office to force transparency on an apparatus designed to operate in the shadows. President Trump has nominated former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton to succeed her. The question now is whether the incoming DNI will maintain this momentum or allow the Intelligence Community to retreat behind the veil of “national security.”

The Censure Fight: Rule 44 and the Accountability Gap Inside the Texas GOP

The Texas Republican State Convention convened in Houston from June 11–13, 2026, against the backdrop of a simmering civil war between the grassroots and the establishment. The central battlefield was Rule 44, the party’s formal censure mechanism.

Rule 44 allows the party to formally reprimand Republican officeholders who take three or more actions in opposition to the party’s core principles or legislative priorities. In October 2025, the State Republican Executive Committee (SREC) approved censures against five House Republicans, including Dade Phelan, but notably rejected a censure against Speaker Dustin Burrows. Crucially, the SREC stopped short of invoking the “ballot ban” penalty, which would have required county chairs to reject the primary applications of censured candidates.

This refusal to utilize the most powerful enforcement tool available created an accountability gap. The grassroots response materialized in Houston. In a direct rebuke to the establishment, delegates ousted incumbent Party Chair Abraham George, electing Vice-Chair D’Rinda Randall to lead the party. Randall’s victory was animated by the perception that George was too accommodating to the establishment wing that protected figures like Burrows .

The convention also adopted a platform that the legacy media immediately branded as “extreme,” including language banning IVF, prohibiting Sharia law, restricting mail-in voting, and demanding closed primary elections requiring proof of citizenship. The message from the delegates is clear: platforms are meaningless without enforcement, and the grassroots will no longer tolerate representatives who campaign on conservative principles only to govern as establishment moderates.

Frisco Mayoral Runoff: Demographic Shifts and Development

On June 13, 2026, Frisco voters elected Mark Hill as their new mayor, defeating Rod Vilhauer with over 58% of the vote in a runoff election. Hill, a former Frisco ISD board trustee, will succeed term-limited Mayor Jeff Cheney.

The race garnered national attention due to Vilhauer’s controversial statements regarding the Muslim community, framing the election as a referendum on diversity in the rapidly growing Dallas suburb. This political tension occurred against the backdrop of significant local development, including the Frisco City Council’s recent approval of plans for a mosque, a Hindu temple, and a Jain temple.

The results in Frisco highlight the shifting demographic and political realities in Texas suburbs, where rapid population growth and corporate relocation are altering the traditional political landscape.

Cirrus Aircraft: The CCP Inside American Aviation

On June 8, 2026, the Department of Defense formally added Cirrus Aircraft to its Section 1260H list of Chinese military companies operating in the United States. The designation triggers a federal procurement ban effective June 30, 2026, prohibiting the DOD from entering or renewing contracts with the company.

Cirrus, the largest manufacturer of piston-powered general aviation planes in America, is owned by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the Chinese Communist Party’s primary aerospace and defense conglomerate.

The danger extends beyond federal procurement. Cirrus has actively deployed its capital to influence state-level legislation. The company lobbied to defeat critical infrastructure protections in Florida’s HB 905 (the Foreign Interference Restriction & Enforcement Act) and supported legislation in Tennessee to secure a $5.5 million annual tax subsidy for itself.

This is the reality of modern geopolitical warfare: a CCP-owned military company operating within the United States, lobbying state legislatures to strip security protections and secure taxpayer-funded subsidies. Texas Representative Stan Gerdes’s HB 119 (2025), which prohibits lobbyists from accepting CCP-linked payments, serves as the necessary legislative blueprint to combat this infiltration.

The Invention Secrecy Act and the Fusion “Roadmap”

The Department of Energy recently released a “Finalized Fusion Science and Technology Roadmap” projecting commercial fusion power by the mid-2030s. This is not a scientific breakthrough; it is a managed release schedule.

The administrative state does not need a ten-year roadmap for technology that already exists. Under the Invention Secrecy Act of 1951 (35 U.S.C. § 181), there are currently over 6,500 patents locked under active secrecy orders. The government uses “national security” as a justification to suppress breakthrough physics and protect legacy energy monopolies.

When the U.S. Navy patents an “Craft Using an Inertial Mass Reduction Device” (US20170313446A1), yet the public is told we must rely on fossil fuels or heavily subsidized solar panels, the deception is obvious. The current “public-private momentum” in fusion is simply the administrative state deciding it is strategically advantageous to allow the civilian sector a controlled drip of technology long hidden inside Unacknowledged Special Access Programs (USAPs).

We do not need a roadmap. We need the government to stop hiding the right tools.

USAID Defunding and the Latin American Shift

The recent presidential election in Peru, where conservative Keiko Fujimori narrowly defeated leftist Roberto Sánchez, highlights a broader geopolitical trend.

For decades, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded left-wing NGOs and socialist projects across Latin America, a practice that persisted even under conservative administrations. Following the defunding of USAID and the cancellation of thousands of NGO contracts, the political landscape in Central and South America has begun to shift rightward.

The correlation is stark: when the American administrative state stops funding foreign leftist infrastructure, conservative and nationalist movements gain traction.

De Jure Media FOIA Campaign Update

De Jure Media’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) campaign targeting the classified records behind the Edward Lin case, JTF-519, and VPU-2 continues to yield results.

The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has confirmed our request is at Stage 1 of 9. While they cite an average processing time of 879 days, they made a crucial admission: “multiple offices are in the coordination efforts” and the Information Management Office “is not the owner” of these records. The records exist, and multiple agencies are protecting them.

Simultaneously, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has acknowledged our request (Tracking Number: DF-2026-00467) for the Edward Lin IC damage assessment and the classified addendum to his Stipulation of Fact. ODNI granted our fee waiver, confirming the public interest value of this investigation.

The administrative state relies on the assumption that citizens will eventually stop asking questions. I will not.

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