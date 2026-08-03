The Illusion of Local Control: How Texas Counties Surrender to the Administrative State

When faced with the industrialization of rural Texas by trillion-dollar tech conglomerates, local officials claim they are powerless to stop it, yet simultaneously claim that granting a 100% tax abatements is a “win” for the taxpayer. This is a contradiction that fails the standard of liberty and accountable government. This investigation analyzes the newly adopted Bastrop County Tax Abatement Guidelines, the simultaneous Texas Senate Finance Committee hearing revealing $3.3 billion in lost state revenue, and the economic reality that corporate tax abatements shift the burden of infrastructure onto the residential taxpayer. The administrative state has engineered a system where local governments act as managers of decline, subsidizing the very entities consuming their resources. But to understand why, we must first understand a structural gap in Texas law that most Texans do not know exists.

The Law the Legislature Never Wrote

Before analyzing what the Bastrop Commissioners Court did on July 27, 2026, readers deserve to understand why the court claims it had no choice. The answer is not incompetence. It is a deliberate gap in Texas law that the Legislature has never closed.

In Texas, cities have broad zoning authority. A city council can designate land as residential, commercial, or industrial and can legally prevent a hyperscale data center from being built next to a neighborhood school. A county government has no such power. Under the Texas Local Government Code, counties are prohibited from zoning commercial development unless the Legislature explicitly grants that authority — and the Legislature has not.

The complete list of regulatory tools available to a Texas county for commercial development is three items long: it can require access to a public road, enforce floodplain ordinances, and mandate septic or water compliance. That is it. For noise, light pollution, industrial setbacks, water consumption, grid strain, or the sheer scale of a 1,500-acre server farm — the county is legally powerless.



This gap was manageable when the largest commercial developments in rural Texas were grain elevators and feed stores. It is catastrophic when trillion-dollar corporations propose to build hyperscale data centers consuming hundreds of megawatts of electricity and millions of gallons of water per day on unincorporated land, with no local government oversight whatsoever.

When Hill County passed a moratorium on data centers in 2025, it was immediately hit with a $100 million lawsuit and was forced to reverse course.



The message was clear: counties that try to act beyond their narrow statutory authority will be crushed.

Bills to grant counties greater regulatory authority have been introduced in the last two legislative sessions. Both died in committee without a floor vote. Both Commissioner Beckett and Glass of Bastrop County stated at the July 27 hearing that the court has been trying to get such legislation introduced for two years. It has gone nowhere. The Legislature has had the opportunity to fix this. It has declined.

This is not an accident. Nearly half of all planned data centers in Texas are located in unincorporated areas — outside city limits, beyond city zoning authority, and in counties that have no power to stop them. That is not a coincidence of geography. It is a business strategy enabled by state law.

The 100% Surrender: Bastrop’s New Guidelines

Understanding that structural trap makes the Bastrop Commissioners Court’s July 27 vote both more comprehensible and more troubling. The court is not acting out of malice toward its constituents. It is acting out of a genuine belief that the abatement is the only tool it has.

On July 27, 2026, the court adopted a new resolution establishing guidelines for tax abatement agreements. Section III(g) of the resolution explicitly authorizes the county to abate “up to one hundred percent of the value of new eligible properties... for a total term of abatement not to exceed ten years.”

The court argues these abatements are their only “leverage” to force developers to comply with environmental and aesthetic standards, pointing to Section III(i)(3), which requires projects not to “negatively impact the environment, including... water quality, storm water and runoff, floodplain and wetlands, solid waste disposal, noise levels, and air quality.”



This is a procedural fig leaf. Who determines what constitutes a “negative impact” on noise levels when the hum of a 500-megawatt cooling system becomes the permanent baseline of a rural neighborhood? The county has no independent enforcement mechanism. Paying a corporation not to destroy your community is not leverage; it is extortion. And the job creation requirements are negligible: a minimum of 25 jobs for a $20 million investment.



Data centers are notoriously low-employment facilities. They are not economic engines for the working class; they are resource extraction operations for Silicon Valley.

The Capitol Hearing: The State-Level Enabler

While the Bastrop Commissioners Court was voting to give away local tax revenue, the state-level architecture that forces their hand was on full display in Austin.

On the exact same morning, the Texas Senate Finance Committee held an interim hearing to review the state’s multibillion-dollar sales tax exemption for data centers. The testimony from the state comptroller’s office was staggering: the state is projected to lose $3.3 billion in sales tax revenue in the 2028-29 biennium due to these exemptions. Even more damning was the revelation regarding oversight. Out of 138 qualified data centers receiving these massive state subsidies, only 20 have ever been audited. Of those 20, six were found to be out of compliance, failing to create the required jobs or build the required square footage. The administrative state does not verify compliance; it merely facilitates the transfer of wealth.

This lack of county zoning authority is not an accident; it is a deliberate feature of the system, designed to protect donor investments from local democratic resistance. Governor Greg Abbott has received over $2 million from individuals and companies linked to the tech and AI industries since last year, including major players actively building data centers in Texas. The bills to give counties regulatory authority die in committee. The exemptions that protect the industry survive.

The Fiscal Illusion: Why Abatements Do Not Lower Your Taxes

When confronted with citizen anger, county officials and their legal counsel frequently deploy a theoretical economic argument: data centers bring massive property value, expanding the tax base, which allows the county to lower the overall residential tax rate.

This is a fiscal illusion. When a county grants a 10-year, 100% property tax abatement, it legally prohibits itself from collecting taxes on that increased value for a decade. The infrastructure required to support hyperscale data centers — road wear from heavy construction, water lines, emergency services — must be paid for immediately. If the data center is abated from paying taxes, the residential taxpayer is effectively subsidizing the infrastructure the corporation requires.

A June 2026 working paper published on the Social Science Research Network (SSRN) analyzed the impact of data centers on local housing markets. The findings directly contradict the narrative of broad economic benefit:

“We find that data center development leads to slower growth in local housing prices. Further analysis shows that data center operations increase electricity consumption and prices. In addition, we find little evidence of improvements in employment, establishment formation, or property tax revenue.”

The study concluded that data centers create “noticeable negative externalities for their host communities.” For a renter or homeowner in Bastrop, the arrival of an abated data center means higher electricity bills and strained local resources, with no corresponding drop in property taxes because the corporate revenue has been forgiven.

The Standard of Liberty and the Law That Must Change

When a local government accepts the premise that it cannot protect its citizens without paying off the threat, it has ceased to function as a representative body and has become an administrative manager of decline. But the honest analysis requires acknowledging that the Bastrop Commissioners Court did not build this trap. The Texas Legislature did.

The law is not a tool for the administrative state to manage the populace; it is the shield of the citizen. And right now, the shield has a hole in it. Texas counties must be granted the same zoning authority that Texas cities have had for decades. This is not a radical demand. It is the minimum requirement of a republican form of government, the principle that the people closest to a problem have the authority to address it.

The fix requires the Legislature to act. Chapter 231 of the Texas Local Government Code must be amended to grant counties explicit regulatory authority over hyperscale commercial developments. Chapter 312 must be reformed to cap abatements, require upfront infrastructure impact fees, and mandate independent environmental auditing. The HB 1223 sales tax exemption must be conditioned on verified compliance, not self-reporting.

Governor Abbott has the authority to call a Special Session today. He has not done so. The citizens of Bastrop County, Wise County, Milam County, and every other rural Texas community being industrialized without consent are asking the same question: if the law belongs to everyone, why does it only protect the corporations?

Citizens must stop accepting procedural excuses and demand substantive action. If the county lacks the tools, the county must join its citizens in demanding a special session, not quietly signing 10-year abatements that sell out the next generation.

If a trillion-dollar corporation requires the working-class taxpayers of Bastrop County to subsidize its electricity and property taxes to survive, is it an engine of progress, or a parasite on the republic?

The National Briefing: Surveillance, Pardons, and the Administrative State

Fauci’s Fifth Amendment and the Limits of a Federal Pardon

On July 29, 2026, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. During the three-hour hearing, Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination 111 times. The legacy media framed this as a response to Republican “obsession.” The legal reality is far more significant. Former President Joe Biden pardoned Fauci for all official conduct from 2014 to 2025. Under Article II, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution, the presidential pardon power extends only to “Offences against the United States” — meaning federal crimes. It provides zero protection against state-level criminal charges or civil liability.

The only legal reason to invoke the Fifth Amendment after receiving a blanket federal pardon is exposure to state-level prosecution. The administrative state’s shield is cracking at the state line.

Following the hearing, Attorneys General from Florida, Louisiana, and Alabama announced they are launching state-level investigations into Fauci. Florida AG James Uthmeier stated,

“It’s past time we get the truth of what happened during COVID.”

The Texas Remedy: Seventeen state Attorneys General previously committed to investigating the COVID-19 response. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton must publicly clarify whether Texas is joining Florida, Louisiana, and Alabama in launching a formal state-level probe into Fauci’s conduct. Furthermore, while the PREP Act provides broad immunity for countermeasures, it does not preempt First Amendment retaliation claims. A class-action lawsuit by scientists, doctors, and journalists whose careers were destroyed for raising legitimate safety concerns represents a viable legal theory that bypasses the federal pardon entirely.

The Texas Stock Exchange: Wall Street in Texas Clothing

Governor Abbott recently celebrated the launch of the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) as a symbol of Texas sovereignty and a strike against Wall Street’s ESG mandates.



A review of TXSE’s own institutional investors reveals a different reality: the exchange is backed by BlackRock, Citadel Securities, Charles Schwab, and J.P. Morgan.

These are the exact same institutions Texas AG Ken Paxton sued for ESG market manipulation. While BlackRock’s voting support for ESG proposals has plummeted from 40% in 2021 to less than 2% in 2025 — a behavioral change forced by legal pressure — BlackRock remains a defendant in the Texas antitrust case. The language has changed, but the financial architecture has not. Celebrating a Wall Street-backed exchange as “sovereignty” while the ERCOT grid remains fragile and property taxes soar is a misdirection of civic energy.

The Surveillance State: Chiliad, Neural Dust, and the 51-Year Gap

The architecture of the surveillance state continues to surface through declassified documents and open-source verification:

The FBI Data Warehouse: It has been confirmed that Christine Maxwell (sister of Ghislaine Maxwell) co-founded Chiliad in 1996. Chiliad’s software powered the FBI’s Investigative Data Warehouse for counterterrorism data analysis and was deployed by the ODNI for post-9/11 information sharing. The intelligence community’s reliance on software developed by the Maxwell family raises profound questions about data security and systemic compromise. Neural Dust Timeline: In 2018, UC Berkeley published research on “StimDust” (neural dust) — microscopic, wireless implants. However, a recently declassified 1967 FBI SECRET memo to J. Edgar Hoover (released via the war.gov PURSUE portal) described a directed-energy weapon capable of manipulating the nervous system wirelessly. The 51-year gap between the classified military capability and the “new” civilian research announcement demonstrates how the administrative state suppresses technology, only to slowly release it decades later under the guise of medical advancement. The DOW Communication Block: U.S. Navy engineer Salvatore Pais, known for patents regarding exotic propulsion technology, recently interacted with Rep. Eric Burlison (MO). Burlison confirmed publicly that “any communication would have to go through the Department of War.” When a sitting U.S. Congressman is required to route communications with a patent holder through the military apparatus, the administrative state is actively managing the release of suppressed technology.

The Cost of the Administrative State

The financial and social costs of administrative governance are compounding:

The Inflation Reduction Act: The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has revised its estimates, projecting that the IRA’s Medicare Part D redesign will add roughly $550 billion in federal costs over the next decade. The legislation sold as “inflation reduction” is functioning as a massive expansion of federal spending.

The Border Crisis: As Spain grapples with a massive influx of military-aged men crossing from Morocco into Ceuta (67 dead, 60,000 crossings), the parallels to the U.S. southern border from 2021-2025 are undeniable. The release of unvetted migrants with final orders of removal — such as the individual responsible for a recent beheading in Dallas — demonstrates the lethal consequences of administrative border policies.

Procedural Surrender: In 2015, Texas refused to accept easily forged foreign consular IDs. MALDEF sued. Instead of defending state sovereignty to the Supreme Court, the Texas AG and DSHS surrendered, signing a settlement in July 2016 to accept El Salvadoran and Honduran documents, codifying it into the Texas Administrative Code (25 TAC § 181.28). The administrative state makes the unconstitutional “legal” not by passing laws, but by settling lawsuits and changing the rulebook.

You cannot sue your way out of constitutional rot using the very system designed to bypass the Constitution. Until the administrative state itself is dismantled, the Republic remains in peril.

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De Jure Media has prepared downloadable citizen action letters and a Model Tax Abatement Guidelines document for readers who wish to contact their Governor and state representatives regarding the data center crisis. These resources are available below.



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