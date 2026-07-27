The administrative state is accelerating its consolidation of power across multiple fronts, from intelligence community surveillance to the privatization of the Texas energy grid. This week’s report documents the CIA’s “bureaucratic guerrilla warfare” against the Director of National Intelligence, the legal fiction of qualified immunity shielding law enforcement, the explicit authorization of tech companies to operate as private utility monopolies, the systemic failure of the Texas judicial apparatus to enforce substantive law over procedural technicalities and the continued due diligence of the Bastrop data center discussion. The evidence is on the record. The receipts are below.

The Intelligence State: CIA Surveillance of the DNI

The intelligence community’s resistance to executive oversight is no longer a matter of speculation; it is a documented reality. A CIA whistleblower has come forward with allegations of illegal surveillance directed at the investigative team of former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The claims detail a coordinated effort to obstruct transparency initiatives through what the whistleblower describes as “bureaucratic guerrilla warfare.”

“when we started looking at where the individual was working that was on the other line, it’s over at a CIA office involved in breaking into phone lines.” “If you’re having a private conversation on a secure line with a whistleblower, you know what you don’t want? You don’t want a surprise visitor on some sort of listening in. And that is what happened…”

The CIA’s response, issued by Director of Public Affairs Liz Lyons, relies on broad assertions of compliance rather than addressing the specific allegations of surveillance.

“There is no disputing CIA’s record of successfully executing on President Trump’s transparency initiatives. Any insinuation to the contrary is false.”

This is not merely an inter-agency dispute. It is the administrative state actively subverting the constitutional authority of the executive branch. When the agency tasked with foreign intelligence gathering turns its surveillance apparatus inward against the official appointed to oversee it, the system is functioning exactly as designed to protect its own insulation.

The Legal Fiction: Qualified Immunity and the 1874 Deletion

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals recently issued its ruling in Thorpe v. Weaver, a case involving the death of Darren Boykin. The court affirmed qualified immunity for two officers while reversing it for a third who had actual knowledge of Boykin’s deteriorating medical condition. While the reversal for one officer is notable, the broader application of qualified immunity remains a tragedy of American jurisprudence.

Qualified immunity is not a law passed by Congress. It is a legal fiction invented by the Supreme Court in 1967 (Pierson v. Ray) through the misapplication of the derogation canon. The true history of this doctrine reveals a staggering inversion of the relationship between the citizen and the state.

When Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1871 (now 42 U.S.C. § 1983), it included a “notwithstanding clause” that explicitly overrode any state laws or customs that might shield government agents from liability. This clause was the teeth of the statute, designed to ensure accountability. However, during the codification process that produced the Revised Statutes of 1874, this critical clause was omitted.

The Supreme Court later seized upon this corrupted, silent statute to invent qualified immunity out of thin air, twisting a legal rule meant to protect the people into a weapon to shield the state. As Judge Don Willett has noted, the doctrine has become a “Catch-22” that denies justice to victims of constitutional violations. The historical record demonstrates that the current application of qualified immunity is fundamentally at odds with the original intent of the 1871 Civil Rights Act.

The Energy Architecture: Privatizing the Grid

The 20th-century energy architecture is obsolete, and the administrative state is actively managing the transition to ensure corporate control over the new paradigm. The debate between wind, solar, and conventional nuclear is a managed false choice designed to distract from the reality of what is already being deployed.

On July 23, 2026, at the EPA headquarters, President Trump explicitly authorized tech companies to bypass the public grid and establish themselves as private utility monopolies.

“You’re going to be building your own data centers, and you’re going to build your own electric plants. You are essentially becoming a utility, like Con Edison in New York.”

This is the missing link in the data center expansion strategy. The administrative state is not merely permitting data centers; it is authorizing them to operate as unregulated utility monopolies powered by advanced micro-fission reactors. The Department of Energy recently celebrated the successful zero-power fueled criticality demonstration of Antares Nuclear’s Mark-0 advanced reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory.

“Today, as part of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Reactor Pilot Program, Antares Nuclear’s advanced reactor design, the Mark-0, successfully completed a zero-power fueled criticality demonstration at DOE’s Idaho National Laboratory.”

While the federal government eases out advanced fission to solve the immediate data center power crisis, the true paradigm-shifting physics—aneutronic fusion—remains suppressed under the Invention Secrecy Act. Meanwhile, ERCOT continues to operate under severe structural vulnerabilities. Despite Governor Abbott’s claim that the grid “has never been stronger” following a preliminary peak demand of 91,308 MW, the reality is that the grid remains highly susceptible to failure. The Texas Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling granting ERCOT sovereign immunity ensures that when the grid fails, the administrative state cannot be held liable by the citizens who suffer the consequences.

Bastrop on the Record: July 27, 2026 Commissioners Court Hearing

The July 27th Bastrop County Commissioners Court meeting was a defining moment in the ongoing battle over data center expansion. The court faced a packed room of concerned citizens, ultimately adopting the updated tax abatement guidelines while repeatedly asserting that their hands are tied by state law.

The frustration in the Commissioners Court was palpable, but the anger directed solely at the local officials misses a crucial piece of the puzzle: the state-level architecture that built this trap. The structural limitations of Texas county government are not an accident; they are a deliberate design maintained by the very politicians that Bastrop County—and rural Texas at large—consistently elects.

At the July 22 Bastrop Data Center Town Hall, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller pointed directly at the Governor’s office as the root cause of the data center influx.

“Our governor’s... he’s part of my party, but I have to tell you like it is. He’s the one that brought them in here. He enticed them in here. He wanted to have more data centers than anybody. Well, he’s got his wish.”

Miller confirmed that Texas has now surpassed Virginia as the top data center market in the world, and noted that China has stopped building them because their infrastructure couldn’t handle it. The grid math is stark: if the approximately 500 data centers currently applying for grid connection are built, they would pull nearly 500 gigawatts. “That’s more than five times what we can do,” Miller stated. “That dog won’t hunt.”

Commissioner Beckett and Commissioner Glass noted at the July 27 hearing that the court has been trying “for the past two years” to get legislation introduced to grant counties more regulatory authority over commercial development. Those efforts have repeatedly died in committee in Austin. Texas counties possess no zoning authority unless explicitly granted by the legislature, leaving them with only three blunt instruments: floodplain compliance, road access, and septic requirements.

This powerlessness is compounded by the state’s aggressive incentivization of the data center industry. In 2013, the legislature passed HB 1223, creating a massive sales tax exemption for data centers that covers everything from servers to electricity costs. What started as a modest incentive has exploded into a multi-billion-dollar giveaway. The state is projected to lose $3.2 billion in revenue over the next two years to this exemption—money that could fund schools or disaster relief, instead subsidizing the electricity bills of trillion-dollar tech conglomerates.

Key Public Concerns

The public testimony was overwhelmingly opposed to the data center developments, with citizens raising several critical issues:

Environmental Impact: Deep concerns were expressed regarding the paving of thousands of acres, the resulting stormwater runoff, and the potential impact on the local aquifer and Cedar Creek.

Resource Consumption: The massive water and electricity requirements of these facilities were a recurring theme, especially given the region’s history of drought and power grid instability.

Quality of Life: Residents living near the proposed sites spoke passionately about the anticipated noise pollution (likened to a constant jet engine), light pollution, and the destruction of the rural character of the county.

Safety and Fire Risks: A certified emergency manager highlighted the severe fire risks associated with the lithium-ion batteries used in data centers, noting that such fires are incredibly difficult to extinguish and pose a significant threat to surrounding areas.

Transparency and Process: Many citizens expressed frustration at feeling blindsided by the developments, learning about them only after land had been cleared or through open records requests. They demanded more proactive communication and a “seat at the table.”

The “Bastrop Bill of Rights” Proposal

Attorney Nick Lealis presented a compelling alternative approach, proposing a “Bastrop Bill of Rights.” He suggested that the county could proactively publish all relevant information regarding these developments on its website and establish a citizens’ advisory working group to ensure public input is integrated into the abatement negotiation process.

He also urged the court to pressure the Governor to use emergency powers to grant counties temporary regulatory authority, citing historical precedents where the Governor has taken sweeping action.

Governor Greg Abbott has been a primary architect of this boom. In November 2025, he celebrated Google’s $40 billion data center investment, declaring Texas “the epicenter of AI development.” It is no coincidence that Abbott’s campaign coffers are heavily padded by the very industry now paving over rural Texas. Since last year, Abbott has received over $2 million from tech and AI-linked donors, including $1 million from Ed Roski, Jr. (whose company leases warehouses to Google), $500,000 from Kelcy Warren (whose pipeline company supplies gas to data centers), and $250,000 from Harlan Crow (who is building a Dallas data center).

Only recently, facing intense backlash from rural voters—62% of whom oppose these developments—has Abbott attempted a political pivot. In late June 2026, he called for a ban on AI data centers in “rural Texas neighborhoods,” though his office quickly walked back the statement to mean establishing “best practices” rather than an outright prohibition. Crucially, Abbott has not called a special session to address the issue, nor has he issued an executive order to halt construction.

As Sid Miller noted at the Town Hall regarding Abbott’s pivot:

“He give the six months. That conveniently gets him right past his election, re-election... That’s not an executive order. That’s not a rule. That’s not a law. It’s just something he said. Means nothing.”

The July 27th hearing starkly illustrated the deep disconnect between the Commissioners Court’s legal strategy and the public’s desire for aggressive resistance. The court views abatements as a necessary evil to secure minor concessions; the public views them as a surrender to corporate interests.

But the truth is more uncomfortable: the citizens of Bastrop County are demanding that their local officials fight a war using weapons that the state legislature has explicitly confiscated. If Texans want to stop the industrialization of their rural communities, the accountability cannot stop at the county line. It must extend to the Governor’s mansion and the state legislature, where the true power—and the true culpability—resides.

The Judicial Apparatus: Procedural Technicalities Over Substantive Law

The irony of the Fifteenth Court of Appeals is staggering. The Texas legislature created this statewide court in 2023 specifically to bypass local activist judges and ensure the uniform application of Texas law. All three inaugural justices were appointed by Governor Greg Abbott. Yet, the court’s recent actions demonstrate a prioritization of procedural technicalities over substantive law enforcement.

In the case of Rojas v. State of Texas, the Texas Attorney General arrested a network involving foreign nationals practicing medicine without a license and performing illegal abortions. The trial court granted an injunction to halt these operations. However, the Abbott-appointed Fifteenth Court of Appeals reversed the injunction.

The reversal was not based on the merits of the case or a finding that the clinics were operating legally. Instead, the court ruled that the trial court improperly admitted probable-cause affidavits from a related criminal case as evidence in the civil proceeding, classifying them as hearsay not subject to any recognized exception.

When the judicial apparatus allows illegal operations to resume based on evidentiary technicalities, the system is not broken; it is functioning exactly as the administrative state designed it to. The substantive enforcement of the law is subordinated to procedural hurdles, protecting the very networks the state claims to be dismantling.

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