Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson Resigns

On June 2, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson announced her resignation, effective July 17, 2026. Nelson, a former 30-year state senator and the first woman to chair the Senate Finance Committee, served as the state’s chief election officer for three and a half years, the first Secretary of State confirmed by the Texas Senate since 2017.

Her departure lands at the worst possible moment for Texas election administration. The state faces a November general election in which Ken Paxton will be on the ballot for U.S. Senate, three major statewide races will be decided, and the TEAM 2.0 election management system, which the Texas Association of County Elections Officials (TACEO) warned about in writing in October 2025 and again in February 2026, remains unreliable. Nelson’s tenure was further shadowed by her decision to hand the state’s full voter roll to the U.S. Department of Justice, including dates of birth, driver’s license numbers, and partial Social Security numbers for all 18 million registered Texas voters. That decision triggered federal lawsuits from voting rights groups that are still pending.

Governor Abbott must appoint a replacement “without delay” under Texas law. Whom he selects will have direct authority over the administration of the most consequential Texas election in a generation.

The 765-kV Transmission Lines: 2,000 Landowners Denied Due Process

A story that has been building for months reached a critical inflection point this week. Administrative law judges denied a motion by approximately 2,000 Texas landowners seeking an extension of the procedural schedule for the proposed Bell County East to Big Hill 765-kilovolt transmission line, a 199-mile, extra-high-voltage project spanning from just north of Austin to south of San Angelo.

The landowners’ core allegation is straightforward and damning: Oncor and the Lower Colorado River Authority added approximately 400 miles of new route options after a June 2025 public meeting, affecting 1,300 to 1,400 properties whose owners were never notified. The developers used outdated county tax rolls for mailing notices, leaving current owners, including one couple who purchased their land in November 2025, entirely outside the process until after the companies filed their Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) application in March 2026.

The judges denied the extension on June 1, citing the 180-day statutory deadline under PURA Section 37.057, a deadline that was itself shortened from one year to 180 days by state lawmakers in 2023. The administrative hearing is scheduled for the week of June 8 before the State Office of Administrative Hearings (SOAH), and citizens may watch via the SOAH YouTube channel. The landowners are appealing the denial directly to the five PUCT commissioners, all of whom are Abbott appointees.

This is the intersection of eminent domain, due process, and administrative state overreach that De Jure Media has tracked since the PUCT Project 59523 battery storage rule. The same commission that is being asked to approve Chinese-manufactured battery systems is now being asked to approve a 199-mile transmission corridor over the objections of thousands of property owners who were never given a seat at the table.

The Crazy Mountains: How the Administrative State Sells the Commons

In Montana, the U.S. Forest Service has authorized a land swap in the Crazy Mountains that is a textbook case of public land being transferred to private wealth under the guise of administrative efficiency. The swap trades 3,435 acres of lower-elevation public land, historically accessed by hunters, hikers, and the general public, for 4,135 acres of higher-elevation, far less accessible terrain.

The practical effect is the elimination of prescriptive easements: historic public trails that crossed private land to reach public land. By swapping the public land away, the Forest Service has erased the legal basis for those access rights entirely. The primary beneficiaries are wealthy private landowners in the area, including interests connected to the exclusive Yellowstone Club.

This is not an isolated incident. It is a pattern. The administrative state does not need to pass a law to privatize public land. It needs only to authorize a swap, reclassify a parcel, or deny an easement. The result is the same: land that belonged to every American citizen is quietly transferred to those with the resources to lobby the agency. For Texans watching the 765-kV transmission line hearings, the Crazy Mountains swap is a reminder that the administrative process itself can be the weapon.

SB 4 Enforcement Cleared by Fifth Circuit

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the injunction blocking Texas Senate Bill 4 on May 30, clearing the law for full enforcement. SB 4 criminalizes illegal entry into Texas at the state level, authorizing Texas law enforcement to arrest individuals who cross the border illegally and empowering state judges to order deportation.

Attorney General Paxton filed an appeal on May 22 specifically to ensure the law’s illegal reentry provisions, which the lower court had partially preserved, were also fully enforced. The ACLU of Texas has signaled its intent to seek en banc review, but the law is currently in force.

Texas Supreme Court Halts Austin’s Project Connect Rush

The Texas Supreme Court issued a writ of mandamus on May 22 halting the trial in the Project Connect litigation, ordering Travis County Judge Shepperd to first rule on jurisdictional challenges. The core question is whether the Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) has the statutory authority to issue billions in revenue bonds without explicit voter approval for the specific financing mechanism used.

The ruling has statewide implications. The same structural question, whether a local administrative entity can bypass taxpayer consent through creative corporate structuring, is pending in the McKinney airport bond dispute. Judge Shepperd’s ruling, when it comes, will be appealed immediately regardless of outcome.

New World Screwworm: Abbott Expands Disaster Declaration

Governor Abbott has expanded the state disaster declaration following the confirmation of a second New World screwworm case in South Texas. Jim Hogg County has issued its own local disaster declaration. The screwworm, a parasite that feeds on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals and was eradicated from the United States decades ago, poses a severe threat to Texas livestock, wildlife, and the broader agricultural economy. The USDA is actively testing additional suspected cases.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill” Passes the Senate — What It Means for Texas

In the early hours of Friday, June 6, the United States Senate passed the second reconciliation bill of the 119th Congress, the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill,” by a vote of 52–47, following a marathon vote-a-rama that lasted through the night. The bill now moves to the House for a final vote before going to President Trump for signature.

For Texas, the stakes are substantial and cut in multiple directions.

What the bill does for Texans: The bill makes the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent, eliminating the scheduled 2025 sunset that would have raised taxes on most working families. It includes the No Tax on Tips provision, directly relevant to Texas’s enormous hospitality and service economy. It creates a new federal school choice scholarship program that would layer on top of Texas’s own $1 billion TEFA voucher program, which launched in April 2026 with 96,000 applicants.

What the bill does to Texans: The Congressional Budget Office projects the bill will reduce federal Medicaid spending by $911 billion over ten years. Texas has the highest rate of uninsured residents of any state in the country, approximately 5 million Texans are uninsured, and roughly 4.8 million are enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP. The bill imposes new work requirements, more frequent eligibility re-determinations, and reduces the federal matching rate for states that expanded Medicaid. Texas did not expand Medicaid, but the cuts to the base program will still reduce coverage for the state’s most vulnerable residents. SNAP benefits face an estimated $186–$295 billion in cuts nationally over ten years.

The SAVE Act amendment failed. An amendment that would have required proof of citizenship to register to vote — the SAVE Act — was stripped from the bill by a 48–51 vote, with four Republicans joining all Democrats in opposition: Thom Tillis (NC), Lisa Murkowski (AK), Susan Collins (ME), and one other. The amendment’s failure is a significant setback for election integrity advocates who had hoped to use the reconciliation vehicle to pass federal voter ID requirements.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) voted yes and issued a statement calling it “the largest tax cut in American history.” The bill now returns to the House, where the original version passed 215–214. The final reconciled version will require another House vote.

Catherine Herridge and the PRESS Act: A First Amendment Crisis in Plain Sight

Journalist Catherine Herridge, a veteran national security reporter formerly of CBS News and Fox News, is at the center of a federal legal battle that directly implicates the First Amendment rights of every independent journalist in America, including those at outlets like De Jure Media. Herridge was fired by CBS News in February 2024 along with her files, computers, and notes, an unusual and legally significant act that CBS has not publicly explained. A federal court subsequently ordered her to reveal the identity of a confidential source she used in reporting on a Chinese-American scientist investigated by the FBI. Herridge has refused, citing reporter’s privilege. The court has found her in contempt.

The Freedom of the Press Foundation noted in a May 26, 2026 analysis that the latest ruling in the Herridge case “weakens reporter-source protections and transparency” and underscores the urgent need for a federal shield law . The PRESS Act — which would protect journalists from being compelled to reveal confidential sources in federal court — has passed the House unanimously but has stalled in the Senate.

For De Jure Media readers: the Herridge case is not an abstract press freedom dispute. It is a live demonstration of what happens when the government decides it can compel a journalist to burn a source. If that precedent holds, every whistleblower, every government employee who speaks to a reporter, and every independent journalist who covers power will operate under a chilling effect that serves only those in power. The PRESS Act is the legislative remedy. Its Senate sponsors need to hear from constituents.

To our paid subscribers: your support is the foundation of this work. FOIA fees, certified mail, court filing costs, and the hours of legal research behind every report are real expenses and your subscription covers them. If you read De Jure Media as a free subscriber and find value here, consider upgrading. You will be directly funding the fight, not just following it. A substantial portion of this publication will always remain free — because the truth belongs to everyone.

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