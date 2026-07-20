The administrative state relies on a very specific psychological operation: it must convince you that the mechanisms of your own governance are too complex to understand, too entrenched to dismantle, and too distant to influence. It requires you to believe that the only acceptable response to institutional corruption is to complain about it on the internet while waiting for the next election cycle.

This week, the architecture of that corruption was laid bare in the public record. From the White House declassifying the intelligence community’s suppression of foreign election interference, to the Texas Secretary of State quietly admitting the voter rolls are compromised on her way out the door, to the realization that our own state legislature is accelerating corporate welfare while property taxes crush the working class, the receipts are in.

But the receipts are only the beginning. The purpose of De Jure Media is not merely to document the decline of the republic. It is to provide the civic intelligence necessary to reverse it. The statutes exist. The mechanisms of redress are available. The question is whether we have the resolve to use them.

Here is the civic intelligence for Week 41.

The Declassification Bombshell: The Intelligence Community’s “Shadow Government”

On July 17, 2026, the White House released a trove of newly declassified intelligence documents that fundamentally alter the historical record of the 2020 election cycle. The corporate media networks—CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, and MSNBC—either blacked out the President’s prime-time address or cut away from it entirely. They claimed they were protecting the public from “debunked conspiracies.”

In reality, they were protecting themselves from the primary source documents.

The declassified intelligence confirms three critical facts that the administrative state spent years suppressing:

First, the People’s Republic of China carried out the largest compromise of election data in history, illicitly acquiring 220 million U.S. voter files, including names, addresses, phone numbers, and political party preferences. The intelligence community knew about this breach in at least 18 states but kept it hidden from the President and Congress.

Second, the suppression was deliberate and coordinated. An internal FBI email, now declassified, reveals an official stating, “I’m basically running a shadow government across the FBI at this point,” specifically to prevent election-related intelligence regarding China from reaching the President’s Daily Brief. This confirms that the intelligence community did not miss the threat; they actively buried it to protect a preferred narrative.

These are not anonymous tips or partisan accusations. They are quotes from internal government communications, now declassified and published on the official White House website. The intelligence community did not miss the threat; they actively buried it to protect a preferred narrative.

Third, a Department of Homeland Security review identified approximately 278,000 non-citizens registered to vote in federal elections across just four states. Because many states refused to provide their voter files, the actual number is undoubtedly higher.

The media’s refusal to air these disclosures is not bias; it is liability management. Under 47 U.S.C. § 307, broadcast networks hold their licenses only if they serve the “public interest.” When networks cut the feed on a sitting President declassifying national security documents, they hand citizens and representatives the exact statutory grounds to file formal petitions to deny their license renewals. A reminder that the people do hold the power.

Texas Election Integrity: The Secretary of State’s Exit Admission

While the national focus was on the White House declassifications, a quieter but equally significant admission occurred in Austin. On July 16, 2026, during her final week in office, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson issued an “Election Security Update” press release.

Buried beneath the self-congratulatory language about modernizing the agency was a staggering admission: the Secretary of State’s office found 8,537 voter registrations tied to 1,069 commercial mailboxes across the state.

The Texas Election Code does not treat commercial mailbox registrations as a paperwork formality. It establishes a mandatory four-step evidentiary process with cancellation consequences and every step was triggered the moment Nelson’s office identified those 8,537 registrations.

Step 1 — The Trigger (§ 15.051): When a registrar has reason to believe that a voter’s registration address “is a commercial post office box or similar location that does not correspond to a residence,” the registrar shall deliver a written confirmation notice. The word is “shall.” This is not discretionary.

Step 2 — The Warning (§ 15.052): The confirmation notice is not a courtesy letter. By statute, it must explicitly warn the voter that their registration is subject to cancellation if they fail to confirm their current residence before November 30 following the second general election after the notice is mailed.

Step 3 — The Evidentiary Burden (§§ 15.053–15.054): The voter’s response must include a sworn affirmation of current residence and documentary evidence of their actual physical address. Acceptable documents are: a DPS-issued driver’s license or ID, a license to carry, a utility bill, or a tax document. Section 15.054(c) makes explicit what is not acceptable: “The address described by Subsection (a)(4) may not be a commercial post office box or similar location that does not correspond to a residence.” The commercial mailbox cannot be used to prove the commercial mailbox is a valid residence.

Step 4 — The Consequence (§ 15.081): A voter who fails to respond goes on the suspense list. A voter on the suspense list is subject to cancellation. The statute does not say “may be placed on the suspense list.” It says the registrar shall maintain a suspense list containing the name of each voter who fails to submit a response.

Nelson’s solution to finding 8,537 registrations that triggered this mandatory four-step process? Send the list to the counties and leave office. The question for every county registrar in Texas is now: were the confirmation notices sent? How many voters responded with documentary evidence of a physical residence? How many are now on the suspense list? How many registrations are subject to cancellation before the next general election?

The remedy is at the county level. The County Commissioners Courts now have the statutory authority — and the Secretary of State’s own admission — to demand answers from their county registrars immediately. Under Texas Election Code § 122.061, the Secretary of State has the explicit authority to reexamine and decertify a voting system if it is shown to be defective. The declassified federal intelligence confirming a multi-state breach is the evidentiary trigger required to force that reexamination.

For Texans wondering whether the 278,000 non-citizens identified in the White House’s DHS review are cause for concern here at home: the answer requires precision. Those 278,000 registrations were identified across four states — California, New Jersey, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — all of which refused to cooperate with the federal SAVE database process. Texas did cooperate. In October 2025, Secretary Nelson ran all 18 million Texas voter registrations through the SAVE database and identified 2,724 potential non-citizens registered to vote in Texas. Of those, 33 were referred to the Office of the Attorney General in June 2025 for voting illegally in the November 2024 general election.

The contrast is instructive. The states that refused federal cooperation had 278,000 potential non-citizens found through commercial data of uncertain accuracy. Texas cooperated and found 2,724 through the more rigorous SAVE process and then Nelson left office. The mandatory four-step confirmation process under §§ 15.051–15.081 was triggered the moment those 2,724 files were identified. The question for every county registrar in Texas is the same question that applies to the 8,537 commercial mailbox registrations: were the confirmation notices sent? How many are on the suspense list? The statute does not expire because the Secretary of State changes.

The Texas Fiscal Reckoning: Corporate Welfare on Steroids

The administrative state’s corruption is not limited to election administration; it extends deeply into fiscal policy. Representative Brian Harrison recently issued a sweeping indictment of the Texas Republican establishment, and the primary source data backs up his core claims.

According to the Legislative Budget Board’s Fiscal Size-Up for the 2026–27 biennium, State Funds have increased by more than 40% compared to the 2022–23 biennium. This massive expansion outpaces the combined rate of population growth and inflation, pushing the boundaries of the constitutional spending limit established in Article VIII, Section 22 of the Texas Constitution.

While the state’s total outstanding debt and liabilities surge, the legislature has accelerated corporate welfare. In the 89th session, they injected $1.5 billion into the Texas Moving Image Industry Incentive Program to subsidize Hollywood productions, while simultaneously expanding the JETI (Jobs, Energy, Technology and Innovation) corporate welfare program.

We are documenting this exact mechanism right now in Bastrop County. Through Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code, local governments are handing out 10-year property tax abatements to massive industrial data centers, effectively shifting the tax burden onto local homeowners. When the government uses taxpayer funds to subsidize favored industries while property taxes crush the working class, liberty diminishes.

The Border Pipeline: Privatizing the Crisis

The border crisis is often framed as a failure of enforcement, but the congressional record reveals it is actually a highly lucrative, statutory pipeline. The border doesn’t look closed; it looks like is has been privatized.

Congress funds the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). The ORR then contracts with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to manage the influx of unaccompanied minors. These NGOs distribute the minors to sponsors, often with inadequate vetting.

The financial incentives driving this pipeline are staggering. The NGO Family Endeavors — operating as “Endeavors” — saw its organizational revenue grow from approximately $52 million in 2020 to over $1.1 billion by 2022, driven almost entirely by federal contracts to operate facilities for unaccompanied children.

The cartel’s role in this pipeline is not an allegation, it is documented federal research. A 2019 report commissioned by the DHS Science and Technology Directorate and conducted by the RAND Corporation’s Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center establishes the mechanism precisely. Drug-trafficking transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) collect what is known in the trade as the piso, a corridor tax levied on any smuggling organization that moves human cargo through cartel-controlled territory. The cartels do not need to conduct the smuggling themselves; they simply tax it. The RAND/DHS report documents smuggling fees ranging from approximately $3,800 per Honduran migrant to $4,700 per Guatemalan migrant, with total revenues to all smuggling actors estimated between $200 million and $2.3 billion annually from Northern Triangle migrants alone. The Government Accountability Office independently confirmed the corridor fee structure in a 2010 report: “These organizations collect fees from alien smuggling organizations for the use of specific smuggling routes.”

That this is not an abstraction for Texas was made plain on July 1, 2026, when a federal court in the Western District of Texas sentenced Manuel Valenzuela, 35, to five years in prison for smuggling children between the ages of five and thirteen from Juarez, Mexico into El Paso.

The method: THC-laced candy given to sedate the children during the crossing. The organization: a TCO-linked alien smuggling network operating the same corridors the RAND report documents. This is the cartel end of the pipeline. The NGO end — where Family Endeavors grew from $52 million to $1.1 billion in two years on federal UAC contracts — is the downstream consequence the federal government pays to manage. The cartels profit from moving the children across the border. The NGOs profit from housing them after they arrive. The American taxpayer funds both ends of the same pipeline. This is not a conspiracy theory; it is a federal procurement record and a federal sentencing record.

Bastrop in Focus: The Data Center Town Hall

The fight against the administrative state begins in your own precinct. For Bastrop County residents, the immediate battleground is the unchecked expansion of industrial data centers, the corporate welfare that subsidizes them, and the resulting pressure on the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer.

This Wednesday, July 22, 2026, LIV Texas is hosting a “Data Centers Bastrop County Town Hall for All” at the Hampton Inn and Suites Bastrop, 240 S Hasler Blvd, Bastrop, TX 78602, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is scheduled to speak. This is a critical opportunity for residents to demand transparency regarding two massive projects: the Pacifico Cedar Creek JETI application (Application J0049, filed July 9, 2026) and the EdgeConneX campus expansion.

The water concern is not speculative; it is scientific. A May 2026 white paper from the University of Texas Bureau of Economic Geology projects that Texas data centers could account for 3% to 9% of the state’s total water use by 2040, up from less than 1% today. The researchers note that much of this indirect water demand comes from the natural gas and nuclear power plants required to run the facilities.

When developers attempt to control the narrative around this water usage, they must be held accountable to the public record. During its June 2026 open-house sessions, EdgeConneX publicly described Aqua Water Supply Corporation (Aqua WSC) as a “Regional Partner” in its water stewardship plan. On June 25, Aqua WSC issued a formal public statement directly contradicting that claim.

The administrative state relies on your apathy. It assumes you will not read the primary source documents, cite the statutes, or show up to the meetings. But the law provides residents with three specific statutory levers to force accountability:

The Public Hearing Requirement: Under Texas Tax Code § 312.401, the Bastrop County Commissioners Court must hold a public hearing before it can designate a reinvestment zone for any tax abatement (such as the Pacifico JETI application). That hearing is your statutory right to speak on the record.

Binding Performance Conditions: Under Texas Local Government Code § 381.004(g), the Commissioners Court has the authority to develop economic development programs governed by Tax Code § 312.205. Section 312.205 explicitly authorizes the county to attach binding performance conditions to any tax abatement agreement, including the recapture of lost tax revenue if the developer fails to meet those conditions.

The Aquifer Constraint: The Lost Pines Groundwater Conservation District (LPGCD) permit process is the binding legal constraint on withdrawals from the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer. A key question for the town hall: Has EdgeConneX or Pacifico submitted formal water use projections to the LPGCD, and are they publicly available?

The Surveillance Infrastructure Already Here

The same county that is being asked to approve $2.2 billion in data center corporate welfare through a process that required no public hearing is already running a surveillance network that was signed without a public hearing.

The City of Bastrop Police Department has an active contract with Flock Safety, the automated license plate reader (ALPR) company that currently has over 116,000 cameras mapped nationally. The Bastrop contract was signed by the City Manager on March 16, 2023. A recent public records request by a resident yielded the contract documents, but no records of any public hearing or official vote prior to the signing.

This is not just a local camera system. On January 7, 2026, the Bastrop Police Department entered into a formal data sharing agreement with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). Under that agreement, data shared with DPS is retained for five years. The Elgin Police Department entered a similar agreement on December 4, 2025.

The constitutional anchor for challenging this dragnet surveillance was established just three weeks ago. On June 29, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Chatrie v. United States that accessing stored location data constitutes a Fourth Amendment search, holding that individuals have “a reasonable expectation of privacy” in their physical movements.

The federal government’s surveillance architecture is being quietly franchised to local governments through cooperative purchasing contracts like Texas DIR-CPO-5844, which allows cities to buy Flock cameras without a separate competitive bid. Austin and San Marcos have already cancelled their Flock contracts after public pushback. Bastrop County residents have the same power.

Check if your plate has been searched at haveibeenflocked.com. Map the cameras near you at deflock.org.

Bring the Aqua WSC statement. Bring the UT white paper. Bring the Chatrie decision. Bring the statutes. Prove them wrong.

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