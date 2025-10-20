In collaboration with

Legislative and Electoral Developments

Governor Sets May Special Election for Senate District 4

Summary: Governor Greg Abbott announced a special election for May 2, 2026, to fill the Texas Senate seat vacated by Brandon Creighton, who resigned on October 2 to become chancellor of the Texas Tech University System. Candidates must file by March 3, 2026, with early voting beginning April 20. The district, which covers most of Montgomery County, portions of Harris, Chambers, and Jefferson counties, will remain without representation for at least seven months, though the Legislature is not scheduled to convene during that period. Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon has already announced his candidacy with endorsements from Creighton, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and U.S. Representative Morgan Luttrell.

Why it matters to Texans: The extended vacancy means a significant portion of the Houston area will lack state Senate representation during a critical period. The district is solidly Republican, with Donald Trump winning two-thirds of the vote in 2024, making the GOP primary the de facto election. This special election will determine who holds the seat through January 2027, with voters separately deciding in November 2026 who will serve a full four-year term.

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: The timing of the special election raises questions about representation and the balance between administrative efficiency and the constitutional principle that citizens should have continuous representation in their government. While the Legislature is not in session, constituents will lack a voice in any interim committee work or special sessions that might be called.

Voter Registration System Failures Threaten Election Integrity

Summary: With early voting set to begin October 20, four associations representing Texas county election officials sent an urgent letter to Secretary of State Jane Nelson demanding a halt to the rollout of the state’s updated voter registration system, known as TEAM. Since its July overhaul, the system has experienced persistent failures, including voters’ previous addresses overriding new ones, incorrect precinct assignments, unsaved registration data, and inconsistent performance. These issues created a backlog of tens of thousands of voter registration applications and are now affecting preparations for the November 4 constitutional amendment election. Election officials report that the system is also incorrectly generating voter registration lists and jury pools, “compromising election security by complicating the update of poll books and the identification of voters who have received a mail ballot.”

Why it matters to Texans: These technical failures directly threaten the integrity of Texas elections and the fundamental right to vote. Voters who have properly registered may find themselves unable to cast ballots, while election officials struggle with unreliable data just days before early voting begins. The system’s failure to correctly generate jury lists also undermines the constitutional right to trial by jury. Six Democratic state representatives from the Austin area have sent a separate letter holding Nelson’s office responsible for ensuring “voters are not denied their constitutional right to participate in their democracy.”

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: This situation implicates the most fundamental right in our republic, the right to vote. Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution and the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments protect voting rights, and the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that the right to vote is “preservative of all rights.” System failures that prevent eligible voters from registering or casting ballots constitute a form of disenfranchisement, even if unintentional. The timing, just days before early voting, makes remedy nearly impossible for affected voters.

Early Voting Begins for 17 Constitutional Amendments

Summary: Early voting began October 20 and runs through October 31 for the November 4 election, during which Texans will vote on 17 proposed constitutional amendments. Key propositions include increasing the homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000 (Proposition 13), dedicating sales tax revenue to water infrastructure (Proposition 4), banning taxes on capital gains and inheritances, restricting bail for certain felonies, enshrining parental rights, requiring citizenship for voting (Proposition 16), and overhauling the State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Secretary of State Jane Nelson has encouraged all eligible Texans to participate in early voting.

Why it matters to Texans: These 17 amendments represent some of the most significant potential changes to the Texas Constitution in recent years, touching on property rights, taxation, criminal justice, education, and the structure of government itself. Unlike statutory changes, constitutional amendments are extremely difficult to reverse, making this election particularly consequential. The property tax relief measures alone could save homeowners hundreds of dollars annually, while the bail restrictions and parental rights amendments could fundamentally alter the balance between individual liberty and state authority.

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: Several amendments raise significant constitutional questions. The parental rights amendment (Proposition 15) has been criticized for vague language that could be interpreted to shield child abuse or undermine Child Protective Services. The bail restriction amendment continues the trend of eroding the presumption of innocence by making pretrial detention easier. The citizenship requirement for voting (Proposition 16) is largely symbolic, as federal and state law already prohibit non-citizens from voting, but reflects broader debates about election integrity and immigrant rights.

Digital Privacy and Surveillance

Tech Industry Sues Texas Over App Store Age Verification Law

Summary: The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), representing Apple, Google, and other tech companies, filed a federal lawsuit challenging Texas Senate Bill 2420, the “App Store Accountability Act,” which takes effect January 1, 2026. The law requires app stores to verify users’ ages before any app download and mandates parental consent for all downloads, purchases, and in-app transactions by users under 18. The CCIA argues the law “imposes a broad censorship regime on the entire universe of mobile apps” and violates the First Amendment. A separate lawsuit was filed by a student advocacy group and two Texas minors, arguing the law unconstitutionally restricts teenagers’ access to information and imposes a system of prior restraint on protected speech.

Apple stated in its developer announcement that while it shares “the goal of strengthening kids’ online safety,” it is “concerned that SB2420 impacts the privacy of users by requiring the collection of sensitive, personally identifiable information to download any app, even if a user simply wants to check the weather or sports scores.” Google similarly warned that the law “requires app stores to share if a user is a kid or teenager with all app developers, effectively millions of individual companies, without parental consent or rules on how the information is used,” raising “real privacy and safety risks like the potential for bad actors to sell the data or use it for other nefarious purposes.”

The law requires app developers to “age-rate” their content and notify app stores in writing every time they modify their apps. It extends far beyond social media to mainstream applications including Wikipedia, search apps, internet browsers, messaging services like WhatsApp and Slack, content libraries like Audible, Kindle, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube, educational platforms like Coursera and Duolingo, news apps from major publications, and publishing tools like Substack and Medium. Similar laws are scheduled to take effect in Utah (May 2026) and Louisiana (July 2026), with federal lawmakers proposing nationwide application.

Why it matters to Texans: This law represents one of the most sweeping restrictions on digital access and privacy ever enacted in Texas. Every Texan, adult and minor alike, will be required to verify their age before downloading any app, creating a massive database of personal information shared with millions of app developers. Minors will need parental permission to access educational resources, news applications, and communication tools, while adults face mandatory identification requirements for basic online activities. The law’s broad scope means that accessing a weather app, reading a news article, or using a calculator will require age verification and data collection.

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: The lawsuits argue that SB 2420 violates multiple constitutional principles. First, it imposes a content-based restriction on speech subject to strict scrutiny under the First Amendment. The Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Entertainment Merchants Association (2011) held that states lack “a free-floating power to restrict the ideas to which children may be exposed.” Second, the law creates a system of prior restraint, government approval required before accessing protected speech, which is “presumptively unconstitutional.” Third, the law violates the principle that the government cannot restrict adults’ access to speech in the name of protecting children. Fourth, the mandatory collection and sharing of sensitive personal data raises Fourth Amendment privacy concerns and creates security vulnerabilities. Privacy advocates warn that these laws “not only expand surveillance but also hand tech companies an obligation that could backfire if the information is misused or exposed.”

The law also raises concerns about the “slippery slope” toward mandatory digital ID systems. Critics point to similar developments in Australia, where digital ID legislation passed in December 2024 was followed by mandatory age verification requirements for search engines in July 2025, with officials admitting the real agenda is forcing adults to adopt digital ID to use the internet. The trajectory suggests that age verification for apps could expand to browsers, search engines, and eventually all internet services, with VPNs and privacy tools potentially banned or restricted.

Judicial Developments

Federal Court Blocks Texas Campus Protest Law as Unconstitutional

Summary: U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued a preliminary injunction blocking major provisions of Senate Bill 2972, a law that banned all “expressive activities” on public university campuses between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. and imposed sweeping restrictions during “end-of-term” periods lasting up to 98 days per year. In his 52-page order, Judge Pitman ruled that the law was content-based both on its face and in purpose, noting its origins in response to specific political protests and statements by state leaders who labeled demonstrations as “antisemitic.” The court found that the state failed to demonstrate any evidence that banning all expression overnight was necessary to maintain campus order, especially when commercial activity could continue during those same hours. The injunction applies system-wide to all University of Texas institutions.

Why it matters to Texans: This ruling represents a significant victory for free speech rights on Texas college campuses and a rebuke to state leaders who have increasingly sought to control expression at public universities. The law would have criminalized peaceful nighttime vigils, study groups discussing controversial topics, and even conversations between students after 10 p.m. if they occurred in outdoor campus spaces. The court’s finding that the law was motivated by disagreement with protesters’ messages underscores the danger of content-based speech restrictions.

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: Judge Pitman’s ruling rests squarely on First Amendment principles. Content-based speech restrictions are subject to strict scrutiny, the most demanding standard of judicial review, and the state failed to meet that burden. The court’s observation that “the First Amendment does not have a bedtime” captures the fundamental principle that constitutional rights do not disappear based on the time of day. This case also illustrates the tension between state legislative authority and federal constitutional protections, with the federal judiciary serving its essential role as a check on majoritarian overreach.

Executive Actions and Law Enforcement

Governor Deploys National Guard for “No Kings” Protest

Summary: Governor Greg Abbott ordered the deployment of Texas Department of Public Safety personnel and Texas National Guard soldiers to Austin ahead of the October 18 “No Kings” protest, which he characterized as “Antifa-linked” despite its sponsorship by mainstream organizations including the ACLU, League of Women Voters, and Sierra Club. The protest was part of a nationwide day of demonstrations against what organizers described as growing authoritarianism and threats to democracy. Thousands of protesters gathered at the Texas Capitol, marched to Auditorium Shores, and participated in speeches and performances. Speakers included U.S. Representatives Lloyd Doggett and Greg Casar, State Representative Gina Hinojosa (who recently announced her gubernatorial candidacy), and former U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke. The Austin Police Department reported no arrests, and the event concluded at approximately 5 p.m.

Why it matters to Texans: The Governor’s characterization of a peaceful, constitutionally protected protest as “Antifa-linked” and his deployment of military assets represents a chapter in a narrative war that characterizes the state’s response to political dissent. State troopers at Capitol entrances allegedly required protesters to dump water bottles and break flagpoles, raising questions, mostly from left leaning pundits, about the reasonableness of security measures. The contrast between the Governor’s rhetoric and the protest’s mostly peaceful claims, highlights growing tensions between state authorities and citizens exercising their First Amendment rights.

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: The First Amendment protects the right “peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” The deployment of National Guard troops in response to a lawful protest organized by civil liberties organizations raises concerns between the chilling effect on free speech and assembly and the need to protect the general public from color revolution. While the state has a legitimate interest in maintaining public safety, the use of military force against civilians engaged in protected speech must be narrowly tailored and based on credible threats, not political disagreement with protesters’ messages. The Governor’s labeling of mainstream civil rights organizations as “Antifa-linked” is a thin line that must be held to the highest scrutiny and public awareness.

Higher Education and Academic Freedom

Attorney General Investigates UNT Over Student Speech

Summary: Attorney General Ken Paxton announced his office will investigate the University of North Texas for refusing to discipline students who a classmate accused of celebrating the September 10 shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. In a letter to UNT, Paxton demanded the university expel the students and investigate what he called ongoing “radical leftist activity” on campus, including a student who allegedly shredded materials at a Turning Point USA table and posters from student groups promoting “militant” movements. The AG’s action follows an earlier September 19 letter urging the university to investigate, which UNT did not act upon. Free speech experts have noted that speech mocking, trivializing, or even promoting violence is generally protected by the First Amendment unless it incites or solicits imminent lawless action.

Why it matters to Texans: This investigation represents the latest example of state officials using their authority to punish speech they find objectionable, particularly on college campuses. The incident follows Governor Abbott’s public call for Texas State University to expel a student who mocked Kirk’s death, which resulted in the student withdrawing under pressure. These actions create a chilling effect on campus speech and undermine the university’s role as a marketplace of ideas where even offensive or unpopular views are protected. Free speech experts have criticized state leaders for “lauding Kirk, who often made comments many considered hateful or inappropriate, as a free speech champion while calling for the punishment of those who have celebrated his death.”

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: The First Amendment’s protection of offensive speech is one of its most important and misunderstood features. As the Supreme Court held in Texas v. Johnson (1989),

“If there is a bedrock principle underlying the First Amendment, it is that the government may not prohibit the expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea itself offensive or disagreeable.”

The Attorney General’s demand that a public university expel students for their speech, absent evidence of true threats or incitement to imminent lawless action, constitutes viewpoint discrimination and violates both the First Amendment and principles of academic freedom. The potential for selective enforcement further demonstrates unconstitutional content and viewpoint discrimination.

Additional Attorney General Actions

AG Secures Restraining Order in Land Development Dispute

Summary: Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a temporary restraining order against Malcolm Tanner, halting what the AG’s office described as an “unlawful scheme” related to property development. Additional details were not immediately available in the press release.

Why it matters to Texans: While details remain limited, this action appears to involve property rights and land use disputes, areas of significant concern to Texas property owners.

AG Investigates East Plano Islamic Center Development

Summary: Attorney General Paxton announced the identification of evidence that entities connected to the East Plano Islamic Center land development engaged in illegal activities. The AG’s office has requested a referral to state prosecutors.

Why it matters to Texans: This investigation touches on issues of religious liberty, property rights, and equal treatment under the law. The focus on an Islamic center raises questions about whether religious institutions are being subjected to heightened scrutiny based on their faith tradition.

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: The First Amendment’s Free Exercise Clause and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment require that government treat religious institutions evenhandedly. Any investigation or enforcement action targeting a religious organization must be based on legitimate, neutral principles of law, not religious animus or selective enforcement.

AG Wins Appeal Against Immigration Advocacy Group

Summary: Attorney General Paxton won a victory in the Fifteenth Court of Appeals against Familias Immigrantes y Estudiantes en la Lucha (FIEL), which the AG’s office characterized as a “radical, anti-American, open borders group.” Details of the legal dispute were not provided in the brief press release.

Why it matters to Texans: This case appears to involve the ongoing conflict between state immigration enforcement efforts and immigrant rights advocacy organizations, a central battleground in Texas politics and policy.

Public Sentiment: How Texans Are Viewing the Current Climate

Available polling data and civic engagement indicators from October 2025 reveal a Texas electorate experiencing significant shifts in sentiment, marked by declining confidence in state direction, , and heightened civic activism.

Direction of the State: Majority Say “Wrong Track”

The University of Texas Texas Politics Project poll, conducted August 22 through September 1, 2025, found that 53% of Texas voters believe the state is heading in the wrong direction. This pessimistic outlook represents a notable shift in a state often characterized by pride in its independence and economic vitality. Joshua Blank, research director of the Texas Politics Project, attributed this sentiment to cumulative effects of recent crises including the pandemic, natural disasters such as the Texas floods, and increasing partisan polarization.

“I’m not sure that there’s anything that necessarily is likely to push that trend back in the other direction right now,”

Blank told The Daily Texan in September 2025.

Competitive Primary Races Reflect Voter Uncertainty

The tight Republican Senate primary race between incumbent John Cornyn (33%) and Attorney General Ken Paxton (34%) suggests significant dissatisfaction with establishment figures even within the dominant party. The fact that 18% of Republican primary voters remain undecided five months before the election indicates uncertainty about the party’s direction.