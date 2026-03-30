CPAC CROWNS PAXTON: The Runoff Shifts Dramatically

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held this past weekend in Grapevine, Texas, became the de facto coronation of Attorney General Ken Paxton as the MAGA grassroots’ choice for the U.S. Senate, dramatically reshaping the landscape of his May 26 runoff against incumbent Senator John Cornyn. While Cornyn was conspicuously absent, Paxton was the celebrated guest of honor, delivering a keynote address at the Ronald Reagan dinner and receiving the conference’s official endorsement. The energy on the ground was unmistakable: audiences reportedly cheered Paxton, booed any mention of Cornyn, and overwhelmingly favored the Attorney General in the closely-watched straw poll by a margin of more than three to one.

Adding to Cornyn’s woes, a Polymarket prediction market, with over $13 million in volume, saw a dramatic reversal in the past week, shifting from a narrow Cornyn victory to a 70% probability of a Paxton blowout.

This sharp turn in sentiment was fueled by Paxton’s aggressive tactics and Cornyn’s perceived missteps. While Paxton leaned into his image as a persecuted conservative warrior, fresh off his impeachment acquittal, Cornyn’s campaign ran a billboard truck targeting Paxton supporters at CPAC, a move that reportedly backfired and angered attendees. As of Sunday, March 29, former President Donald Trump has yet to endorse either candidate, but the momentum has clearly swung in Paxton’s favor, leaving the Cornyn campaign scrambling to regain its footing in a race that has become a national proxy for the soul of the Republican Party.

Why it matters to Texans: This race is no longer just about who will represent Texas in the U.S. Senate; it is a battle for the heart of the Texas GOP. The outcome will determine whether the state’s conservative base rewards a firebrand populist who has weathered significant legal and political storms or a more traditional, establishment Republican. The winner will face Democratic State Representative James Talarico in what is expected to be a contentious general election.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The central policy debate in this intra-party fight has become the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship for voter registration. Paxton has used Cornyn’s past opposition to filibuster reform as a cudgel, forcing Cornyn to reverse his long-held position on the Senate rule. This highlights the ongoing tension between legislative process and the populist demand for immediate, decisive action on core issues like election integrity.

OTHER STORIES WE ARE TRACKING THIS WEEK

Corpus Christi Water Crisis

With reservoirs below 10% and the city negotiating to buy water from a private plastics factory, the crisis has become one of sovereignty. Governor Abbott has warned of a potential state takeover of the city’s water system, an unprecedented move that raises questions about local control and the ownership of essential public resources.

The potential state intervention into a city’s core infrastructure touches on principles of federalism and the 10th Amendment, pitting state authority against local home rule. The privatization of a public water supply raises due process and equal protection questions regarding access and cost.

Texas Annexes New Mexico?

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows has directed a committee to study the possibility of annexing Lea and Roosevelt counties from New Mexico, following secessionist sentiment in the oil-rich, conservative region. While largely seen as political theater, the move invokes Article IV, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution, which requires the consent of both state legislatures and Congress for such a change.

This directly engages Article IV, Section 3, highlighting the constitutional process for the admission of new states and the alteration of state boundaries. It serves as a real-world civics lesson on the balance of power between states and the federal government.

Hemp Ban Lawsuit

Boomtown Vapor LLC has filed a lawsuit in Travis County to block new DSHS rules, set to take effect March 31, that would ban most intoxicating hemp products by changing the THC measurement standard. The suit argues DSHS is overstepping its authority and imposing a prohibitive, industry-killing $5,000 registration fee.

The lawsuit challenges the executive branch’s rulemaking authority, arguing that DSHS is effectively legislating from the bureaucracy. This is a classic separation of powers issue, questioning whether an agency can enact a policy with the force of law that goes beyond the original intent of the legislature (HB 1325).

Social Media Addiction Verdict

A California jury found Meta and YouTube liable for $6 million in damages in a landmark case brought by Houston’s Lanier Law Firm, ruling the platforms were designed to be addictive. The verdict is already reigniting calls in Texas for social media regulation, an issue Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has included in his interim charges for the upcoming legislative session.

This verdict, and the subsequent legislative push in Texas, wades into the complex intersection of the First Amendment (free speech for platforms) and the state’s compelling interest in protecting the health and welfare of its citizens, particularly minors. It tests the limits of Section 230 and corporate liability.

Texas A&M’s Qatar Fundin g

Scrutiny is intensifying over nearly $1 billion in funding from Qatar to Texas A&M. Given Qatar’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and its hosting of Hamas and Taliban leadership, the funding raises serious questions about foreign influence in U.S. higher education and the potential for compromising academic and research integrity.

This situation highlights the national security and foreign policy implications of financial entanglements in higher education. It touches on academic freedom, but also on the government’s responsibility to protect against foreign influence operations that could undermine U.S. interests and democratic values.

Public Sentiment & Commentary

This week’s public sentiment reflects a deep and growing distrust of institutions, both public and private. The overwhelming support for Ken Paxton at CPAC is less an endorsement of the man himself and more a rejection of the perceived establishment represented by John Cornyn. The social media addiction verdict is being hailed as a long-overdue check on the power of Big Tech. The Corpus Christi water crisis is seen not just as a failure of infrastructure, but as a failure of governance, where the needs of citizens are secondary to the interests of large corporations. This weeks mood is captured perfectly, with skepticism about the official UAP narrative.

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