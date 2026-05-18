The administrative state is a machine designed to protect itself. It does not matter whether the subject is the origin of a global pandemic, the deployment of directed-energy weapons, or the collection of data from children. When the apparatus is threatened, it closes ranks, classifies the evidence, and overrides the constitutional chain of command.

This week, that reality was exposed on multiple fronts simultaneously. From a Senate hearing room where a CIA whistleblower detailed a midnight override of intelligence analysts, to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence where the CIA reportedly seized files from its own boss, to a landmark $10 million healthcare fraud settlement in Texas—the theme of Week 32 is the exposure of institutional concealment.

Here is your briefing for the week of May 10–17, 2026.

The CIA, MK-Ultra, and the Midnight Raid on ODNI

The most revealing part of the ongoing disclosure debate isn’t just that the CIA took files; it’s which files they took.

For decades, the official narrative has been that the MK-Ultra files were largely destroyed in 1973 by order of then-CIA Director Richard Helms, and that the JFK assassination is a closed case. Yet, when Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard attempted to process the remaining documents for declassification under a presidential order, the CIA reportedly physically removed dozens of boxes of files from her jurisdiction “in the middle of the night.”

You do not execute a midnight removal of documents from your own boss (the DNI) if those documents only contain bureaucratic trivia. This action proves what constitutionalists have argued for years: the classification system is not primarily about protecting national security; it is about protecting the administrative state from the American people. The government is hiding the truth, and elements within it are willing to break the chain of command to keep it hidden.

This incident occurred in the same week that the Pentagon’s PURSUE portal released a 1967 FBI memo from Harlingen, Texas, describing a directed-energy mind control weapon, a document filed under a UFO classification.

The overlap between MK-Ultra, advanced technology, and the intelligence apparatus’s refusal to submit to civilian oversight is no longer a fringe theory; it is a documented jurisdictional crisis.

The Wuhan Cover-Up: CIA Whistleblower Testifies

The terrifying reality of an intelligence apparatus operating outside constitutional boundaries was further exposed this week before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

CIA whistleblower James Erdman III testified that CIA scientific analysts repeatedly concluded (by a 6-to-1 margin) that a laboratory leak was the most likely origin of COVID-19. According to Erdman, senior leadership overrode that conclusion in the middle of the night while simultaneously spying on the review group. Furthermore, Erdman testified that Dr. Anthony Fauci inserted himself into the 2021 intelligence review to steer investigators away from the lab-leak conclusion.

This is not an agency serving the republic. That is an agency protecting itself and the U.S. funding chain that led to Wuhan. As Chairman Rand Paul noted,

“We will expose a system in which the same small circle of officials, scientists, grantees, and intelligence advisers moved from agency to agency... reviewing one another’s work, shaping one another’s conclusions, and presenting those conclusions to Congress and the public as independent judgment.”

The deeper question remains: what will this hearing actually change? We are watching the administrative state investigate itself. Until there are structural consequences, until the black budgets are audited and the classification system is reclaimed, these hearings are just theater.

Paxton Secures Landmark $10M Detransition Clinic Settlement

In a major victory for the protection of minors, Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a landmark healthcare fraud settlement with Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH).

The settlement resolves allegations that TCH submitted false billings to Medicaid to secure insurance coverage for pediatric sex-rejecting procedures (puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones), violating the False Claims Act and federal fraud laws.

Under the agreement, TCH will pay $10 million to the state and, critically, establish the nation’s first-ever “detransition clinic” to provide restorative medical care to children harmed by these procedures. This represents a significant shift from ideological capture back to medical accountability, forcing an institution that profited from these procedures to fund the remediation of the damage they caused.

Texas Sues Netflix Over Secret Data Collection

Attorney General Paxton also launched a major data privacy lawsuit this week, suing Netflix under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA).

The lawsuit alleges that Netflix operates as a “logging company” that secretly records and monetizes billions of behavioral events, tracking viewing habits, devices, household networks, and application usage, without user consent. Crucially, this surveillance apparatus allegedly extends to children’s profiles. Paxton accuses Netflix of selling this detailed consumer data to commercial data brokers and Big Ad Tech, earning billions while falsely marketing itself as an ad-free, kid-friendly platform.

The suit seeks to halt the unlawful collection of data, require Netflix to disable autoplay by default on kids’ profiles, and secure civil penalties.

The Driscoll’s Pesticide Report: A Loophole in Liability

A new independent laboratory report highlighted a significant vulnerability in the American food supply and corporate liability structures.

An EPA-certified lab tested Driscoll’s conventional strawberries and found residues of 12 different pesticides, including 8 fluorinated “forever pesticides” (PFAS). While these levels are technically legal under US EPA tolerances, several exceeded limits set by the European Union and other nations.

The structural issue is how Driscoll’s operates. As a genetics and marketing company with over $3 billion in annual revenue, Driscoll’s licenses plant patents to independent growers. This structure effectively shields the corporate entity from direct liability for the environmental and health impacts of the pesticide application required to grow their patented varieties, leaving local communities—like Watsonville, California, which has seen high rates of childhood leukemia linked to pesticide use—to bear the cost.

Houston’s No-Bid Voter Registration Contract

In Harris County, the Democrat-controlled Tax Office is seeking a $90,000 no-bid contract ($10,000 a month) with a consulting firm owned by Dana Williamson, a former senior advisor and chief of staff to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The contract is ostensibly for “voter registration services,” with the county claiming no other options exist. Bringing in California political operatives on no-bid contracts to manage voter registration in Texas’s largest county raises immediate red flags regarding election integrity and the partisan use of public funds.

Austin’s Homicide Rate and the Failure of the Administrative State

Data released this week perfectly illustrates the core problem with the modern administrative state: it demands total authority while failing at its most basic functions.

While the national homicide rate has dropped 31% below 2019 levels, Austin’s homicide rate remains 67% higher than its pre-pandemic baseline. The cause is structural: in 2020, the Austin city council actively dismantled the capacity of its own police force. They have spent the last five years trying to hire their way out of a 340-officer deficit that they created. Furthermore, under DA José Garza, evading arrest charges are frequently dismissed or reduced, removing the penalty for fleeing law enforcement.

We are constantly told that we need more government intervention to keep us safe. Yet here is empirical proof that when a local government is tested on its primary constitutional duty, protecting the lives and property of its citizens, it fails, and the citizens pay the price.

Texas Public Sentiment Analysis

The events of Week 32, from the CIA’s midnight document removal to the exposure of the Wuhan cover-up, are hardening a specific sentiment among engaged Texans: a profound distrust of the federal administrative state and the intelligence apparatus. The realization that agencies like the CIA and FBI operate outside constitutional boundaries and actively suppress information (whether regarding MK-Ultra, COVID origins, or UAP data) is shifting the public mood from mere skepticism to a demand for structural accountability. Texans are increasingly viewing state-level actions, such as Paxton’s lawsuits against corporate data harvesting and healthcare fraud, as necessary bulwarks against a federal system that has abandoned its duty to the truth and the people.

Share

Leave a comment