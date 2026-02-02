In collaboration with Anonymous Media Group and The Dirty Dozen Dispatch we are honored to continue with our seventeenth installment in a series titled: State of the People, written by Joshua Biddle of De Jure Media.

This week, a political earthquake shook the foundations of the Texas GOP as a Democrat flipped a deep-red Senate seat in a stunning special election upset, sending a shockwave through the party establishment and raising serious questions about the upcoming 2026 election cycle. The loss, in a district President Trump won by 17 points, was a direct consequence of personal ambition trumping party loyalty, a theme that echoes in the increasingly contentious statewide primary races. As the March 3rd primaries loom, this week’s events have laid bare the deep fractures within the Republican party and provided a stark warning against voter apathy.

Meanwhile, the culture wars escalated at Texas A&M as the university announced the cancellation of six courses and the termination of its Women’s and Gender Studies program to comply with new system-wide policies restricting race and gender topics. This move, coupled with Governor Greg Abbott’s decisive action to freeze H-1B visa applications at state agencies and universities, signals a growing conservative pushback against both progressive ideologies in academia and the failures of the federal immigration system. On a brighter note, as a severe winter storm swept across the state, the Texas power grid held firm, a testament to the critical reforms enacted after the catastrophic failures of 2021. This report will delve into the stunning election upset, the escalating culture war at Texas A&M, the Governor’s executive action, the state of the 2026 election landscape, and the successful test of our state’s infrastructure.

Texas A&M Cancels Courses, Ends Gender Studies Program

Texas A&M University announced on January 30th that it is canceling six courses and terminating its Women’s and Gender Studies program to comply with new Texas A&M System policies restricting discussions of race and gender ideology. The move follows a review of over 5,400 course syllabi to ensure compliance with a policy approved by the Board of Regents in late 2025, which bans most discussions of these topics in introductory or core curriculum classes.

Provost Alan Sams stated that the canceled courses did not comply with the system policy, while 48 other courses were granted exceptions, primarily in graduate-level clinical programs where the topics were deemed academically relevant. The decision to wind down the Women’s and Gender Studies program, including its bachelor’s degrees and minor, is the most significant consequence of the new policy.

“It’s targeting women and queer people as a whole, which is again perfectly in line with the agenda that is being pushed, not only in the state and this country as a whole,” said Angelina Garcia, a sociology major at the university.”

The move has been met with criticism from some faculty and students, who argue that the policies border on censorship and curb meaningful academic discussion. Protests have been held on campus in support of academic freedom.

Why It Matters to Texans: This is a major victory for conservatives who have long been concerned about the spread of progressive ideologies in higher education. The decision by Texas A&M, one of the state’s flagship universities, to eliminate courses and programs deemed to be promoting race and gender ideology is a significant blow to the “woke” agenda in academia. It sends a clear message that Texas is serious about ensuring that its public universities are focused on education, not indoctrination. For parents and taxpayers, it is a welcome sign that their concerns are being heard and that the state is taking action to reclaim its institutions of higher learning.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The First Amendment protects academic freedom, but that freedom is not absolute. Public universities, as arms of the state, have the right to set their own curriculum and to ensure that it aligns with the educational mission of the institution. The decision by the Texas A&M System to restrict the teaching of certain ideologies in its core curriculum is a legitimate exercise of its authority. While opponents may cry censorship, the reality is that the university is simply making a choice about what it wants to teach. The fact that a handful of courses and one program were eliminated out of over 5,400 reviewed suggests that this was a targeted action, not a wholesale purge of dissenting views.

Governor Abbott Freezes H-1B Visas at State Universities and Agencies

Following recent investigative reports exposing widespread fraud in the H-1B visa program, Governor Greg Abbott took decisive action on January 27th, ordering a freeze on all new H-1B visa applications at Texas public universities and state agencies. The directive, which will remain in effect until the end of the next legislative session in May 2027, requires these institutions to obtain written permission from the Texas Workforce Commission before filing any new petitions.

“State government must lead by example and ensure that employment opportunities — particularly those funded with taxpayer dollars — are filled by Texans first,” Abbott said in a statement.”

The move comes just a week after a Dallas Express investigation revealed that Texas A&M University had spent over $3.25 million on H-1B visa fees and processing since 2020, for over 1,400 foreign workers. This, combined with Sara Gonzales's investigation into fraudulent H-1B shell companies in North Texas, painted a picture of a system ripe for abuse, at the expense of Texas taxpayers and workers.

Abbott’s order also requires agencies and universities to submit detailed reports on their current H-1B workforce, including job titles, countries of origin, and documentation of efforts to hire qualified Texans. The move was praised by conservatives as a necessary step to protect the Texas workforce, while some in higher education warned it could hinder their ability to attract top international talent.

Why It Matters to Texans: This executive order is a direct response to concerns that taxpayer-funded institutions are prioritizing foreign workers over qualified Texans. At a time when many recent graduates are struggling to find employment, the use of public funds to sponsor foreign workers for jobs that could be filled by Texans is a slap in the face to the citizens of this state. Governor Abbott’s action, though delayed, sends a clear message that Texans will not tolerate the abuse of visa programs and will force public servants to prioritize our own workforce. It is a crucial step towards ensuring that our public institutions are serving the people of Texas first and foremost.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: While immigration is primarily a federal issue, the governor’s directive is a powerful example of a state using its authority over its own agencies and public institutions to address the failures of the federal government. By leveraging his power as the state’s chief executive, Governor Abbott is asserting Texas’s sovereign interest in protecting its own economy and workforce. The order also promotes transparency by requiring detailed reporting on the use of H-1B visas, allowing Texans to see for themselves how their tax dollars are being spent.

Texas Power Grid Withstands Winter Storm

Five years after the catastrophic failure of the Texas power grid during Winter Storm Uri, the state faced its first major test of the reformed system this week as Winter Storm Fern brought ice, “snow,” and freezing temperatures to much of the state. The result was a resounding success: the grid held firm, and there were no systemwide power outages.

Governor Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 219 of the state’s 254 counties, and President Trump approved a federal emergency declaration, allowing for a swift and coordinated response. While there were scattered, localized outages, the widespread generation failures that plagued the state in 2021 were avoided. The successful performance of the grid is a direct result of the reforms implemented by the Texas Legislature and ERCOT, including weatherization requirements for power plants and improved emergency protocols.

Why It Matters to Texans: For Texans who endured the deadly blackouts of 2021, the successful performance of the grid this week is a welcome relief and a sign that the state has learned from its past mistakes. It is a testament to the hard work of the men and women who operate and maintain our power infrastructure and a validation of the legislative reforms that were enacted to protect the grid from extreme weather. While challenges remain, this week’s success is a major milestone in ensuring the reliability and resilience of the Texas power grid.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The primary responsibility of government is to protect the lives and property of its citizens. The failure of the grid in 2021 was a catastrophic failure of that responsibility. The successful performance of the grid this week demonstrates that the state has taken its duty seriously and has made the necessary investments to protect its citizens from a similar disaster. It is a powerful example of a government learning from its mistakes and taking concrete action to better serve its people.

Stunning Upset: Democrat Flips Deep-Red Senate Seat

In a major political upset, Democrat and union leader Taylor Rehmet defeated Republican Leigh Wambsganss in the January 31st special election runoff for Texas Senate District 9, a seat that has been held by Republicans for three decades. Rehmet secured a victory with 57.2% of the vote to Wambsganss’s 42.8%, a staggering 14.4-point margin in a district that former President Donald Trump carried by 17 points in 2024.

The special election was necessitated by the resignation of former State Senator Kelly Hancock, a Republican who abandoned his seat mid-term to accept an appointment from Governor Abbott as the state’s acting Comptroller. Hancock is now running for the permanent Comptroller position in the March Republican primary. His decision to prioritize personal ambition over his constituents created the opening that Democrats, fueled by a low-turnout special election, successfully exploited.

Source: Tarrant County Elections Administration, Unofficial Final Results

While the turnout was low, with only 15.37% of registered voters casting a ballot, the result is a significant blow to the Texas GOP and a major morale boost for Democrats. Conservative commentators have pointed to the low turnout as the primary reason for the loss, arguing that Republicans historically underperform in special elections and that the seat will be reclaimed in the November general election. However, the fact remains that a Democrat was able to win decisively in a Republican stronghold, a warning sign that cannot be ignored.

Why It Matters to Texans: This election is a textbook example of how personal political ambition can have disastrous consequences for a political party and its constituents. Kelly Hancock’s decision to abandon his Senate seat for a shot at a statewide office directly led to nearly half a million Texans in a conservative district now being represented by a Democrat. It serves as a stark reminder that every election matters and that voter apathy, especially in low-turnout special elections, can have profound consequences. For Republicans, it is a wake-up call to the dangers of infighting and a fractured party. For Democrats, it is a blueprint for how to win in red districts: capitalize on GOP infighting and mobilize their base in low-turnout elections.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The peaceful transfer of power, even in a stunning upset, is a hallmark of our constitutional republic. The election in Senate District 9, while a political earthquake, was conducted and certified according to the law. The result, however, raises important questions about the nature of representation. The voters of SD-9, who overwhelmingly supported Republican candidates in recent elections, are now represented by a Democrat who won with the support of a small fraction of the electorate. This highlights the importance of special election laws and the need for robust voter participation to ensure that the will of the people is accurately reflected in their government.

Special Election Spotlight: A Look at the 2026 Landscape

The stunning upset in Senate District 9 has cast a new light on the upcoming 2026 election cycle in Texas. With the March 3rd primaries and their potential consequences, which you can read here:

just around the corner, here is a look at the key races and the current state of play:

U.S. Senate

Texas will have one of its U.S. Senate seats on the ballot in 2026.

The Republican primary for John Cornyn’s seat is shaping up to be a brutal and expensive fight between the incumbent and Attorney General Ken Paxton, representing a major battle between the establishment and MAGA wings of the party.

Statewide Races

Several key statewide offices are up for election, including the Comptroller position that Kelly Hancock abandoned his senate seat for.

Comptroller: The Republican primary is a four-way race between acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock, former State Senator Don Huffines, Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick, and Michael Berlanga. The winner will face one of three Democrats in November.

Governor: Governor Greg Abbott is expected to run for re-election and is facing many primary candidates, including challenger, “Doc” Pete Chambers.

Congressional Races

In addition to the Senate races, many of Texas’s U.S. House seats are up for election. One of the most interesting races to watch will be in the newly redrawn Congressional District 18 in Houston. After a special election on January 31st to fill the seat of the late Rep. Sylvester Turner, the winner, Christian Menefee, will now face a three-way primary in March against the runner-up, Amanda Edwards, and incumbent Congressman Al Green, who was drawn into the new district.

State of the People: Public Sentiment

The political earthquake in Senate District 9 has left the Texas electorate in a state of shock and uncertainty. For Republicans, the loss is a brutal wake-up call, exposing the deep divisions within the party and the very real consequences of voter apathy. The finger-pointing has already begun, with many blaming Kelly Hancock’s personal ambition for the loss. The upcoming primary battle between Cornyn and Paxton will only deepen these divisions, and many are concerned that a bloody primary will leave the eventual nominee weakened for the general election.

For Democrats, the victory in SD-9 is a shot of adrenaline, providing a much-needed morale boost and a potential roadmap for future success. They see the GOP infighting as a golden opportunity and are hopeful that they can replicate their success in other suburban districts.

The prevailing sentiment among the people of Texas is one of frustration and a growing sense of unease. The political class seems more interested in personal power and partisan gamesmanship than in addressing the real issues facing the state. The low turnout in the recent special elections is a clear sign of voter fatigue and disengagement, as well as the need for greater organization. As the 2026 election cycle heats up, the question on everyone’s mind is whether the political establishment will finally start listening to the people, or if we are in for another two years of the same old political theater.

