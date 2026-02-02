De jure Media

3d

2-1-26 “In collaboration with Anonymous Media Group and The Dirty Dozen Dispatch we are honored to continue with our seventeenth installment in a series titled: State of the People, written by Joshua Biddle of De Jure Media.

This week, a political earthquake shook the foundations of the Texas GOP as a Democrat flipped a deep-red Senate seat in a stunning special election upset, sending a shockwave through the party establishment and raising serious questions about the upcoming 2026 election cycle.” Wakey Wakey, Sleepyheads 🙏

