This week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton unleashed an unprecedented legal blitzkrieg, filing five major lawsuits in four days against companies with deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). This coordinated offensive, targeting everything from popular shopping apps to home networking devices, represents a dramatic escalation in Texas’s war against foreign adversaries and a powerful assertion of state sovereignty. The lawsuits, combined with a second major legal action against an alleged Muslim-only city development and the official start of early voting, paint a picture of a state on a war footing, determined to protect its citizens and values from both internal and external threats.

Paxton’s Anti-CCP Lawsuit Blitz: A Coordinated Offensive

In a stunning display of legal firepower, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office filed a rapid-fire series of lawsuits against five major companies with alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party, accusing them of deceptive practices, illegal data harvesting, and posing a direct threat to the security of Texans and the nation. This week-long offensive, which also included three additional major lawsuits against companies involved in everything from transgender procedures to Big Pharma kickbacks, demonstrates a clear strategy to use the full force of Texas law to confront corporate malfeasance and foreign influence.

The Targets: A Web of Deceit

The lawsuits targeted a wide range of consumer products and services, revealing a web of CCP-aligned companies deeply embedded in American homes and lives:

In a statement, Paxton declared,

“This week, my office is launching a coordinated series of actions against CCP-aligned companies to send a clear message that in the Lone Star State we will always put Texas and America First. Let this serve as a clear warning to any Chinese entity seeking to compromise our nation’s security.”

Why It Matters to Texans: This legal assault is more than just a series of lawsuits; it’s a declaration of independence from a globalist system that has allowed a hostile foreign power to infiltrate American homes. For years, Texans have been unknowingly purchasing products that expose their most sensitive personal data to the CCP. Paxton’s actions signal that Texas will no longer tolerate this digital Trojan horse. By targeting the supply chain of CCP-aligned companies, Texas is creating a blueprint for other states to follow, disrupting the economic engine of a regime that seeks to undermine American sovereignty.

This coordinated legal offensive is not happening in a vacuum. As we explored in our December article,

Texas is engaged in a broader struggle to reassert sovereignty in an age of psychological and economic warfare. The CCP’s infiltration of American homes through consumer products represents exactly the kind of asymmetric threat that requires state-level action when the federal government fails to act.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: These lawsuits are a powerful exercise of a state’s authority to protect its citizens from deceptive trade practices and national security threats. While the federal government has been slow to act, Texas is using its own consumer protection laws to confront the CCP’s economic warfare. This raises important questions about the role of states in foreign policy and national security, and whether state-level actions can effectively counter the influence of a global superpower. The lawsuits are grounded in the principle that states have a sovereign duty to protect the safety and privacy of their citizens, even when the threat originates from a foreign nation.

Early Voting Begins Amid High-Stakes Primary Battles

As Texas leaders waged war on foreign adversaries, the battle for the soul of the state began at home. Early voting for the March 3rd primary elections kicked off on Tuesday, February 17th, with 18.7 million registered voters eligible to cast their ballots. The primaries will decide the nominees for every major statewide office, as well as congressional and legislative seats, setting the stage for a contentious November election.

The Marquee Matchup: Cornyn vs. Paxton

The most closely watched race is the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate, where incumbent John Cornyn faces a fierce challenge from Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt. The race, which we examined in depth in our recent article,

is a litmus test for the future of the Texas GOP, pitting a long-serving establishment figure against a pugnacious, Trump-aligned conservative. Paxton, fresh off his anti-CCP lawsuit blitz, is stepping up his campaign, framing the race as a battle for the soul of the Republican party.

Why It Matters to Texans: The primary elections will determine the direction of Texas for years to come. The outcome of the Cornyn-Paxton race will have national implications, signaling whether the GOP base is demanding a more confrontational, America First approach. With Democrats launching a well-funded effort to flip the state, the strength and unity of the Republican ticket emerging from the primaries will be critical.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The act of voting is the most fundamental civil liberty, the cornerstone of our constitutional republic. The integrity of the election process is paramount. In a related move, AG Paxton launched an illegal voting tip-line on February 16th, urging the public to report suspected violations of Texas election law. This proactive measure, combined with the state’s recently upheld ban on ballot harvesting, demonstrates a commitment to ensuring that the will of the people is not subverted by fraud.

Democrats Launch $30 Million “Texas Together” Campaign

Sensing a potential opening, Texas Democrats on February 17th unveiled a massive $30 million coordinated campaign aimed at flipping the state in 2026. The effort, dubbed “Texas Together,” brings together the state’s largest Democratic groups, including the Texas Democratic Party, Texas Majority PAC, and Beto O’Rourke’s Powered by People. The strategy involves pooling resources, building a centralized data hub, and creating a permanent organizing machine to compete in every race, from the courthouse to Congress.

A New Strategy?

“We’re running an organization that is comparable to that of swing states around the country,” said Texas Democratic Party Chair Kendall Scudder. “When people are asking constantly, ‘What’s different this year?’ Well, this is what’s different.”

The Democrats are pointing to recent successes, like Taylor Rehmet’s upset win in the SD-9 special election, as evidence that their model can work. However, Texas has a long history of failed Democratic “turn Texas blue” efforts, most notably the disastrous Battleground Texas initiative in 2013-2014.

Why It Matters to Texans: The Democrats’ massive investment guarantees that Texas will be a major political battleground for the foreseeable future. While Republicans currently hold all statewide offices and a strong majority in the legislature, the influx of cash and organizing power will force them to fight for every vote. This will sharpen the ideological divide in the state and force a clear debate on the competing visions for Texas’s future.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The First Amendment protects the right of political parties and outside groups to raise and spend money to influence elections. The Democrats’ coordinated campaign is a classic example of political speech and association in action. The success or failure of this effort will be a test of whether money and organization can overcome a state’s underlying political culture and values.

Paxton Files Second Lawsuit Against “EPIC City” Development

Continuing his crackdown on what his office views as illegal and discriminatory developments, AG Paxton filed a second lawsuit on February 16th related to the alleged Muslim-only city in rural East Texas. The new lawsuit targets the Double R Municipal Utility District (MUD) No. 2A, accusing its officers of illegally taking over the district to facilitate the 402-acre development, now known as “The Meadow.”

A “Highly Unusual” Takeover

The lawsuit alleges that on September 12, 2025, the MUD’s board held a “highly unusual special meeting at noon… at a desolate intersection identified by GPS coordinates.” At this roadside meeting, the former board resigned and a new slate of directors, allegedly unqualified under Texas law, took control. This new board then voted to annex the 402 acres for the development, a move the AG’s office claims was done to evade state oversight.

“I will not allow individuals to cheat the system to advance an illegal development and destroy beautiful Texas land,” Paxton said.

This action follows a December 2025 lawsuit against the developers for securities violations and a February 13th announcement of a federal HUD investigation into the project for religious discrimination.

Why It Matters to Texans: This case strikes at the heart of local governance and the rule of law. The allegations of a clandestine takeover of a governmental entity to push through a controversial development are deeply alarming. Paxton’s aggressive legal action sends a message that Texas will not tolerate the creation of parallel societies or the subversion of its laws for ideological purposes. It reinforces the principle that all developments, regardless of their religious or cultural affiliation, must adhere to the same rules.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The case highlights the tension between religious freedom and the equal application of the law. While the First Amendment protects the right to free exercise of religion, it does not permit the creation of exclusionary enclaves that violate fair housing laws or other statutes. The lawsuit focuses on the alleged illegal process of the MUD takeover, a clear violation of Texas law, rather than the religious nature of the development itself. This is a crucial distinction, demonstrating a commitment to the rule of law over and above any other consideration.

Public Sentiment: A State on Edge

The mood in Texas is one of high tension and anticipation. The start of early voting has brought the state’s deep political divisions into sharp focus. The Republican base, energized by Paxton’s aggressive legal battles against the CCP and woke corporations, is spoiling for a fight. There is a palpable sense that Texas is leading the nation in a new conservative counter-revolution. However, this energy is tempered by a deep-seated frustration with the political establishment, fueling the contentious primary battles.

Democrats, buoyed by their massive financial investment and recent special election victory, present a more optimistic face than they have shown in years. They see a path to victory through the state’s changing demographics and a potential backlash against the GOP’s hardline conservative policies. Yet, they face their own internal divisions and the challenge of convincing a skeptical electorate that they offer a better vision for Texas.

Overall, the people of Texas are on edge, watching the unfolding political drama with a mixture of hope, fear, and determination. The next few weeks will be critical in determining the future of the Lone Star State.

