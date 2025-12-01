This week brought significant developments as Texas prepares for sweeping new laws to take effect in December and January, including controversial restrictions on transgender bathroom access, private citizen lawsuits against abortion drug providers, and mandatory sheriff cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed his second lawsuit in two weeks against a state agency, this time targeting the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for rules he claims discriminate against religious organizations. The state finalized rules for its $1 billion school voucher program, clarifying that pre-kindergarten students are eligible for full funding while rejecting calls for additional accountability measures. U.S. Representative Troy Nehls became the sixth Texas Republican to announce he will not seek reelection, with his twin brother immediately launching a campaign for the seat. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court continues to consider Texas’ congressional map as the December 8 candidate filing deadline approaches, creating chaos and uncertainty for potential candidates.

Sweeping New Texas Laws Take Effect in December and January

Dozens of new Texas laws will take effect over the next six weeks, bringing wide-ranging changes to education, healthcare, law enforcement, immigration enforcement, and civil rights. While over 800 laws from the 2025 regular legislative session already took effect on September 1, additional measures from that period as well as the second special session will soon activate. Some laws also required voter approval of constitutional amendments before implementation.

Laws Taking Effect December 4, 2025

House Bill 7 creates a private right of action allowing any citizen to sue manufacturers or distributors of abortion drugs who provide them to or from Texas. Individuals who take the drugs themselves cannot be sued. Plaintiffs who are related to the fetus could recover at least $100,000 in damages following a successful case, while unrelated plaintiffs could receive only 10% of damages and must donate the remainder to charity. Supporters characterize the measure as protecting unborn babies and closing loopholes in Texas’ abortion ban, while critics argue it turns private citizens into “bounty hunters” and attempts to extend Texas law beyond state borders by targeting out-of-state pharmaceutical companies and mail-order providers.

House Bill 8 replaces the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) with three shorter standardized tests administered throughout the school year. The STAAR test has long been criticized for placing excessive pressure on students and requiring too much classroom time for test preparation. The vast majority of the law’s provisions activate on December 4, and students will begin taking the new assessments in the 2026-27 school year. The change represents a significant shift in how Texas measures student achievement and school performance.

House Bill 18 creates harsher penalties for state lawmakers who break quorum to delay legislative action, including increased fines, new limits on campaign fundraising during absences, and loss of seniority and committee positions. The law was passed during the second special session after most Texas House Democrats fled the state in protest of the Republican congressional redistricting effort. The measure effectively criminalizes a tactic that legislative minorities have historically used to block or delay majority actions when they lack the votes to defeat legislation through normal procedures.

House Bill 25 allows Texans to purchase ivermectin—a drug primarily used to treat parasites in livestock—without a prescription. Ivermectin became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic as an alternative treatment, despite the U.S. Food and Drug Administration not approving it for such use and warning against taking veterinary formulations. Supporters characterize the measure as advancing medical freedom, while opponents express concern about drug safety and the potential for misuse of veterinary-grade medications.

House Bill 26 allows Harris County sheriffs and constables to enter into contracts with homeowners associations, school districts, and municipal utility districts to provide additional policing services without needing approval from the county commissioners court. Supporters say the measure protects the popular deputy contract program that provides supplemental law enforcement in neighborhoods and institutions willing to pay for it. However, some local officials including county commissioners argue it will disrupt the county’s budget process by allowing law enforcement agencies to commit resources without coordinating with the body responsible for overall county finances.

Senate Bill 8 from the second special session restricts which private spaces transgender people can use in public buildings based on their sex assigned at birth. The law applies to government offices, public schools, universities, prisons, and jails. It also prohibits individuals assigned male at birth from using women’s domestic violence shelters unless they are minors accompanying mothers receiving services. Institutions face a $25,000 fine for the first violation and $125,000 for each subsequent violation. Supporters claim the measure protects women’s privacy and safety, while critics argue it will endanger transgender people and cisgender individuals who are falsely accused of being in the wrong facility. The law represents the culmination of a decade-long effort by Texas Republicans to pass such restrictions.

Senate Bill 11 shields human trafficking victims from prosecution for certain crimes committed under their trafficker’s force, fraud, or coercion. Governor Abbott vetoed similar legislation during the regular session, characterizing it as too broad. The enacted version excludes individuals who committed serious offenses including murder, trafficking of persons or children, sexual assault, or burglary from receiving protections under the law. The measure recognizes that trafficking victims are often compelled to commit crimes as part of their exploitation and should not face criminal penalties for actions they were forced to take.

Laws Taking Effect January 1, 2026

House Bill 9 exempts up to $125,000 of business inventory from property taxation by counties, cities, and school districts. Currently, inventory valued under $2,500 is exempt from such taxation. The law took effect following voter approval of a related constitutional amendment in November. Supporters characterize it as a win for Texas businesses that will reduce operating costs and encourage economic growth. However, the Legislative Budget Board estimates that local government revenues will be reduced by $442 million in fiscal year 2027 unless entities such as cities or counties adopt higher tax rates to compensate for the lost revenue.

Senate Bill 8 from the regular session requires sheriffs in counties that operate jails to formally cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and carry out certain immigration enforcement actions under the federal 287(g) program. The law also allows sheriffs to apply for state grants ranging from $80,000 to $140,000 depending on county population to help fund their participation. The measure covers the vast majority of Texas counties. Supporters argue it enhances public safety by ensuring that local law enforcement cooperates with federal immigration authorities, while critics contend it will lead to increased racial profiling affecting both immigrants and U.S. citizens, and that it forces local law enforcement to prioritize federal immigration enforcement over community policing.

Senate Bill 38 speeds up the eviction process for individuals illegally occupying properties (squatters). While the law targets those unlawfully living in homes they do not own or rent, housing advocates express concern that it reduces legal protections for legitimate tenants who may be wrongly accused. Significantly, the law effectively prohibits the governor and Texas Supreme Court from modifying eviction proceedings during emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic, when eviction moratoriums were implemented to prevent mass homelessness. One section of the law already took effect in September, while the remainder activates on January 1.

Redistricting and Dementia Research

The legislation behind Texas’ mid-decade congressional redistricting is scheduled to take effect on December 4. The measure required two special sessions to pass after most Texas House Democrats left the state in protest, freezing legislative business. However, a federal court ruled against the new map earlier this month, finding evidence of racial gerrymandering. The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily restored the map while the justices consider the case, but the ultimate fate of the redistricting remains uncertain as the December 8 candidate filing deadline approaches.

A lawsuit has also halted implementation of Senate Bill 5, which would create the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to study dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other brain-related conditions. The measure was a priority of Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick during the regular session, and voters approved a constitutional amendment in November providing $3 billion in surplus state revenue to fund the institute. However, the lawsuit claims that voting machines used in the election were faulty—a tactic that right-wing activists have employed in the past to block constitutional amendments from taking effect. Patrick has urged the court to resolve the matter quickly so the law can take effect as scheduled on December 1.

Why It Matters to Texans: The December and January laws will fundamentally reshape multiple aspects of Texas life. The transgender bathroom restrictions will affect how hundreds of thousands of Texans access public facilities and may expose both transgender individuals and cisgender people falsely accused of violations to harassment and legal jeopardy. The abortion drug lawsuit provision extends Texas’ enforcement reach beyond state borders, potentially subjecting out-of-state pharmaceutical companies to Texas courts. The mandatory sheriff cooperation with ICE will transform local law enforcement’s relationship with immigrant communities, likely chilling crime reporting and cooperation with police. The school voucher program will redirect $1 billion in state funds from public to private education with limited accountability. The business inventory tax exemption will reduce local government revenues by hundreds of millions of dollars, potentially forcing cities and counties to raise other taxes or cut services. Collectively, these laws represent a significant expansion of state power over individual autonomy, local government authority, and civil rights.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The new laws implicate multiple constitutional protections and raise significant federalism concerns. House Bill 7’s abortion drug lawsuit provision raises Commerce Clause questions about whether Texas can regulate out-of-state pharmaceutical companies and Due Process concerns about subjecting defendants to Texas jurisdiction for conduct occurring entirely outside the state. Senate Bill 8’s transgender bathroom restrictions implicate the Equal Protection Clause by treating individuals differently based on their gender identity, and raise privacy concerns about government regulation of intimate bodily functions. The law’s enforcement mechanism, requiring institutions to police bathroom use and face substantial fines, may also violate the Fourth Amendment by encouraging invasive questioning and surveillance. Senate Bill 8’s immigration enforcement mandate raises federalism questions about whether states can compel local law enforcement to enforce federal immigration law, and Fourth Amendment concerns about pretextual stops and detentions based on perceived immigration status. House Bill 18’s quorum-breaking penalties restrict the ability of legislative minorities to use procedural tactics, raising questions about freedom of association and the constitutional structure of legislative deliberation. Senate Bill 38’s prohibition on emergency eviction modifications limits the governor’s and court’s ability to respond to public health crises, raising separation of powers concerns.

Attorney General Paxton Sues Texas Housing Department Over Religious Discrimination Claims

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit on November 24 against the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA), his second lawsuit in two weeks targeting a state agency for practices he characterizes as discriminating against religious organizations. The lawsuit challenges TDHCA rules that prohibit organizations receiving state funds for homeless assistance and housing programs from engaging in religious activities within those programs.

Organizations that participate in TDHCA programs including the Emergency Solutions Grants Program, the Homeless Housing and Services Program, the Ending Homelessness Fund, the HOME American Rescue Plan, the Housing Stability Services Program, and the Bootstrap Loan Program are subject to rules stating that none of the money can “be used for sectarian or explicitly religious activities such as worship, religious instruction or proselytization.” Paxton argues this restriction is unconstitutional and forces religious organizations to alter or abandon core elements of their faith in order to serve their communities.

“State agencies have no authority to force Christians and other religious organizations to censor their beliefs just to serve their communities,” Paxton said in a news release. “Constitutionally protected religious liberty must be upheld in Texas and across the country. These TDHCA’s provisions within certain programs, which deter funding from going towards churches and religious organizations, must be struck down.”

Notably, the lawsuit does not provide any examples of religious organizations that were barred from receiving state funds because of these rules, nor does it name any individual or organization that was harmed by the restrictions. The absence of a concrete plaintiff or specific instance of alleged discrimination raises questions about whether the lawsuit presents an actual case or controversy as required by Article III of the U.S. Constitution, or whether it is instead a preemptive challenge to rules that have not yet been applied in a discriminatory manner.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. Most affordable housing projects in Texas are processed through TDHCA, and the agency distributes both state and federal funding to combat homelessness throughout the state.

The lawsuit follows Paxton’s November 18 filing against the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board seeking to end three university work-study programs that he claims unconstitutionally discriminate against religious students. Paxton, who is running to unseat fellow Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn, has vowed to strike down any Texas provisions that “undermine religious liberty” and affect funding opportunities based on religious views. The lawsuits appear to be part of a broader campaign to position himself as a defender of religious freedom in his Senate primary challenge.

Why It Matters to Texans: The lawsuit raises fundamental questions about the relationship between government funding and religious activity. Federal and state constitutional provisions generally prohibit government from funding religious worship, instruction, or proselytization, the very activities that TDHCA rules restrict. If Paxton succeeds in striking down these restrictions, taxpayer dollars could flow to organizations that use state funds to advance religious messages and convert vulnerable populations receiving homeless services or housing assistance. For homeless Texans and low-income families seeking housing assistance, the elimination of these protections could mean that access to critical services becomes contingent on participating in religious activities or being exposed to religious proselytization. The lawsuit also reflects the Attorney General’s increasingly aggressive use of litigation to advance ideological goals, including suing state agencies that implement longstanding constitutional restrictions on government funding of religion.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The lawsuit implicates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, which prohibits government from advancing or endorsing religion. The Supreme Court has long held that government cannot fund religious worship, instruction, or proselytization, as doing so would constitute government support for religion in violation of the Establishment Clause. TDHCA’s rules appear designed to comply with this constitutional requirement by ensuring that state funds are used for secular housing and homeless services rather than religious activities. Paxton’s argument that these restrictions violate the Free Exercise Clause faces the obstacle that religious organizations remain free to engage in worship, instruction, and proselytization—they simply cannot use state taxpayer funds to do so. The Supreme Court’s recent decisions in cases such as Trinity Lutheran and Carson v. Makin have held that government cannot categorically exclude religious organizations from generally available funding programs, but those cases involved discrimination against religious organizations based on their religious status, not restrictions on using government funds for inherently religious activities. The lawsuit also raises federalism concerns, as many TDHCA programs distribute federal funds subject to federal constitutional restrictions on religious use. If Texas were to allow state funds to be used for religious activities, it might jeopardize federal funding for homeless services and affordable housing programs.

Texas Finalizes $1 Billion School Voucher Program Rules; Rejects Additional Accountability Measures

Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock finalized rules on November 25 for the state’s private school voucher program, officially called Texas Education Freedom Accounts, clearing up confusion about funding for pre-kindergarten students and setting application dates for schools and families. However, the comptroller declined to adopt additional special education protections or reporting requirements that disability advocates and public education supporters had requested.

The program will officially launch at the start of the 2026-27 school year, with private schools and vendors who currently participate in an existing state program for students with disabilities able to apply beginning December 9. Applications for schools and vendors not currently participating will open shortly thereafter. Families can begin applying on February 4, with the application window remaining open until mid-March. The state aims to provide status updates for approved students in early May, and the tuition payment platform is expected to launch in early July.

Most families will receive approximately $10,300 per year in state funds for each student participating in the program, which they can use to pay for educational expenses or tuition at accredited private schools approved by the comptroller’s office. Home-schooling families are eligible for $2,000 per student, while students with disabilities could receive up to $30,000. The finalized rules clarified a significant discrepancy between draft regulations and state law: children attending private preschool programs will receive the full amount of approximately $10,300 if they meet the state’s free public pre-kindergarten eligibility requirements, rather than only $2,000 as the draft rules had proposed.

The rules establish a priority system for allocating funds if applications exceed the $1 billion initially appropriated for the program. First priority goes to students with disabilities from families with annual incomes at or below 500% of the federal poverty level (approximately $160,000 for a four-person household). Second priority is families at or below 200% of the poverty level (approximately $64,300 for a four-person household). Third priority is families between 200% and 500% of the poverty level. Finally, families at or above 500% of the poverty level are limited to 20% of the program’s budget. However, the priority system does not guarantee program access, as participating private schools are not required to change their admissions processes and can deny entry to any student who does not meet their standards.

Disability rights advocates raised significant concerns about how the program will serve students with special needs. The rules allow families to prove their child has a disability by submitting a Social Security determination letter or a physician’s note, rather than requiring the comprehensive educational evaluation that public schools must conduct. Advocates argued that these alternative forms of documentation do not align with federal or state special education guidelines, would not carry the same weight as educational evaluations, and could result in prioritizing children without a demonstrated need for special education services in an educational setting. The comptroller disagreed, ruling that for purposes of applying to the voucher program, students do not need the same evaluations required for public school special education services.

Critically, participating private schools are not required to follow the same laws that mandate public schools provide learning accommodations for students with disabilities. Schools can deny admission to students with disabilities and are not obligated to modify their programs to meet individual students’ needs. State law does require that students who are accepted into both the voucher program and a participating private school must receive a comprehensive educational evaluation before they can access the additional funding allocated for children with disabilities, but only after they have already been admitted to a private school.

Public education advocates also sought additional reporting and transparency requirements beyond those mandated by state law. They requested disclosure of individuals who donate to the program, the number of private school enrollment slots available by grade level, the amount of money the state recovers from ineligible expenses, and academic outcome data including graduation rates, academic growth, and postsecondary readiness. The comptroller’s office declined all of these requests, stating that the suggested additions were “outside the scope of the proposed rules,” were “not a logical outgrowth of the proposal,” and would “materially alter the issues raised in the proposed rules.” The office said such changes would “deprive affected parties of fair notice and the opportunity for meaningful and informed participation in the rulemaking process.”

Under state law, the comptroller must collect and publish annual data including the number of applications received and accepted, participant satisfaction surveys, and analysis of how the program affects private school capacity and the Texas public education system. The report must include the amount of gifts, grants, and donations the program receives, and must provide state lawmakers with demographic information about participants including age, race, and sex. However, the law does not require reporting on academic outcomes, graduation rates, or whether students using vouchers are actually learning and succeeding.

Why It Matters to Texans: The school voucher program represents a fundamental shift in how Texas funds education, redirecting $1 billion in state resources from public schools to private institutions with minimal accountability or oversight. For families, the program offers financial assistance to attend private schools, but the lack of admissions requirements means that private schools can reject students based on academic performance, disability status, behavior, or any other criteria. Students with disabilities face particular challenges: they may receive priority for voucher funding, but private schools have no obligation to admit them or provide the specialized services and accommodations they need. The limited reporting requirements mean that Texans will have little information about whether the program is actually improving educational outcomes or simply subsidizing families who would have sent their children to private schools anyway. The program’s impact on public schools, which will lose $10,300 in state funding for each student who leaves but may not be able to reduce costs proportionally, could force budget cuts, teacher layoffs, and reduced programs for the students who remain. The rejection of additional accountability measures suggests that the program is designed to provide maximum flexibility to private schools with minimum transparency to taxpayers.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The school voucher program raises several constitutional questions. The Establishment Clause concerns arise because the vast majority of private schools in Texas are religiously affiliated, meaning that state funds will flow primarily to religious institutions. While the Supreme Court has held that neutral voucher programs that include religious schools do not violate the Establishment Clause if parents make independent choices about where to send their children, the Texas program’s limited accountability and reporting requirements make it difficult to ensure that state funds are not being used for religious worship or instruction. The program also implicates equal protection principles, as private schools can discriminate in admissions based on disability, academic performance, or other factors that would be prohibited in public schools. Students with disabilities who receive vouchers but are denied admission to private schools, or who are admitted but do not receive appropriate services, may face due process violations if they lose access to the free appropriate public education guaranteed under federal law. The program’s priority system, which favors families below certain income thresholds but allows wealthy families to access 20% of program funds, raises questions about whether the program will primarily benefit middle- and upper-income families who can afford to supplement vouchers with additional private school tuition. Finally, the lack of academic accountability and outcome reporting makes it impossible to determine whether the program serves the legitimate state interest in providing quality education, raising questions about whether it constitutes an appropriate use of taxpayer funds.

U.S. Representative Troy Nehls Announces Retirement; Twin Brother Launches Campaign for Seat

U.S. Representative Troy Nehls, a Richmond Republican and staunch ally of President Donald Trump, announced on November 29 that he will not seek reelection in 2026, becoming the sixth Texas Republican to announce an exit from Congress. Nehls made the announcement just days before the deadline for candidates to file for the 2026 elections, citing a desire to focus on his family after more than 30 years in law enforcement and three terms in Congress.

“After more than 30 years in law enforcement serving and protecting my community, and now having the honor of representing Texas’s 22nd Congressional District, I have decided not to seek re-election in 2026,” Nehls said in a statement. “This decision allows me to focus on what matters most—my family.”

Shortly after Nehls announced his retirement, his identical twin brother Trever Nehls declared his candidacy for the seat, suggesting that the family’s political influence in the district will continue. Troy Nehls, who served as Fort Bend County Sheriff before being elected to Congress in 2020, has been one of President Trump’s most vocal supporters in the House, consistently defending the president and advancing his legislative priorities.

Nehls’ retirement is part of a broader exodus from Congress, with dozens of lawmakers from both parties announcing plans to leave at the end of their current terms. In Texas alone, six Republicans have now declared they will not seek reelection, creating significant turnover in the state’s congressional delegation. The wave of retirements comes amid ongoing battles over redistricting, with the Supreme Court still considering whether Texas’ new congressional map, which gave Republicans five additional seats, constitutes illegal racial gerrymandering.

The timing of Nehls’ announcement, coming just days before the candidate filing deadline and amid uncertainty about which congressional map will be used for the 2026 elections, adds to the chaos surrounding Texas politics. Potential candidates must decide whether to file for office without knowing the final boundaries of their districts or whether their intended districts will even exist in their current form.

Why It Matters to Texans: Representative Nehls’ retirement opens up a competitive seat in the Houston suburbs and contributes to significant turnover in Texas’ congressional delegation. With six Texas Republicans leaving Congress, the 2026 elections will bring substantial changes to the state’s representation in Washington. The immediate candidacy of Nehls’ twin brother suggests an attempt to maintain family control of the seat and preserve the political network and donor base that Troy Nehls built. For voters in Texas’ 22nd Congressional District, the transition creates an opportunity to reassess their representation and potentially elect someone with different priorities and approaches. The broader pattern of congressional retirements, occurring across the country but particularly pronounced in Texas, may reflect lawmakers’ frustration with partisan gridlock, concerns about the political environment, or strategic decisions to leave before potentially difficult reelection campaigns. The uncertainty created by the ongoing redistricting litigation compounds the challenges facing both retiring members and potential candidates.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: While individual congressional retirements do not directly implicate constitutional issues, the broader context raises significant concerns. The wave of retirements occurring simultaneously with the redistricting battle suggests that the redrawing of district lines, currently being challenged as unconstitutional racial gerrymandering, is reshaping Texas’ political landscape in ways that affect both representation and democratic accountability. The Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause and the Fifteenth Amendment’s prohibition on racial discrimination in voting are at the center of the redistricting litigation. If the Supreme Court ultimately strikes down Texas’ new map, some of the retirements may have been based on district configurations that were unconstitutionally drawn. The immediate candidacy of the retiring congressman’s twin brother also raises questions about political dynasties and whether family succession in congressional seats serves the democratic principle of competitive elections and genuine voter choice. While voters remain free to elect whomever they choose, the advantages of name recognition, inherited donor networks, and family political infrastructure may limit meaningful competition.

Immigration Enforcement Expansion Ahead of January 1 Effective Date

As the January 1, 2026 effective date for mandatory sheriff cooperation with federal immigration authorities approaches, law enforcement agencies across Texas are entering into 287(g) agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. At least 169 agencies statewide have now signed agreements, including five in North Texas. Senate Bill 8 from the regular legislative session requires sheriffs in counties that operate jails to formally cooperate with ICE and carry out certain immigration enforcement actions, with state grants of $80,000 to $140,000 available to help fund participation.

Big-city police departments face a difficult choice between partnering with ICE and risking blowback from their own communities, or declining to participate and potentially facing administrative retaliation. Cities in the traditionally red state must navigate the tension between state mandates requiring cooperation and local community concerns about racial profiling, trust between immigrant communities and police, and the diversion of local law enforcement resources to federal immigration enforcement.

The expansion of immigration enforcement is already producing results. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas announced on November 28 that it had filed 235 new cases related to immigration enforcement, including a case involving 51 people locked in a trailer. The cases include 17 individuals allegedly involved in human smuggling, 70 charged with illegally entering the country, and 146 facing charges for illegal reentry after deportation. The aggressive enforcement demonstrates the Trump administration’s commitment to immigration crackdowns and the role that Texas law enforcement will play in federal operations.

Mixed-status families, households that include both U.S. citizens and undocumented immigrants, face particular challenges as counties across Texas adopt resolutions supporting enhanced border enforcement and cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Immigration attorneys report that families are making contingency plans for what will happen to U.S. citizen children if undocumented parents are detained or deported, and some families are considering relocating to states with less aggressive immigration enforcement.

Why It Matters to Texans: The mandatory sheriff cooperation with ICE will fundamentally transform the relationship between law enforcement and immigrant communities across Texas. When local police and sheriffs are perceived as immigration enforcement agents, immigrant crime victims and witnesses become less likely to report crimes or cooperate with investigations. The requirement that sheriffs honor ICE detainer requests, which ask local jails to hold individuals so ICE can take them into custody. The state grants available to fund 287(g) participation create financial incentives for immigration enforcement even in communities where local officials and residents may prefer different priorities. For the estimated 1.6 million undocumented immigrants living in Texas, the expansion of local immigration enforcement increases the risk of detention and deportation for routine interactions with law enforcement such as traffic stops. For mixed-status families, the threat of family separation creates constant anxiety and may lead to reduced participation in civic life, including avoiding schools, hospitals, and other public institutions.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: Mandatory local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement raises significant constitutional concerns. The Tenth Amendment prohibits the federal government from commandeering state and local officials to enforce federal law, and while Senate Bill 8 is a state law rather than a federal mandate, it effectively requires local officials to perform federal immigration enforcement functions. The Fourth Amendment prohibits detention without probable cause, but ICE detainer requests ask local jails to hold individuals beyond their scheduled release date based solely on suspected immigration violations, which are civil rather than criminal matters. Courts have found that honoring ICE detainers without a judicial warrant or probable cause of criminal activity violates the Fourth Amendment. The expansion of immigration enforcement also raises equal protection concerns, as studies consistently show that immigration enforcement disproportionately targets Latino individuals regardless of their actual immigration status, constituting racial profiling. The federalism implications are also significant: immigration enforcement has traditionally been a federal responsibility, and the increasing involvement of state and local law enforcement blurs the lines between federal and state authority in ways that may undermine both effective immigration policy and local community policing.

ATTORNEY GENERAL ACTIONS

Attorney General Paxton Defends Congressional Map at Supreme Court; Candidate Filing Deadline Approaches

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a reply brief in the U.S. Supreme Court on November 25 defending Texas’ congressional redistricting map against challenges that it constitutes unconstitutional racial gerrymandering. The filing characterizes the legal challenge as coming from “the Left” and argues that the map represents a legitimate exercise of the Legislature’s redistricting authority. The Supreme Court’s decision will determine which map Texas uses for the 2026 elections, with the December 8 candidate filing deadline rapidly approaching.

On November 21, Justice Samuel Alito granted Texas’ request for an administrative stay, temporarily allowing the state to use the 2025 map while the Supreme Court considers the case. The stay came just three days after a three-judge federal district court in El Paso blocked the map, claiming evidence of racial gerrymandering in how the Legislature drew district lines. The federal court had ordered Texas to revert to using the 2021 congressional map for the 2026 elections.

The New York Times reported on November 29 that “chaos reigns” as Texas awaits the Supreme Court’s ruling. Representative Lloyd Doggett, a longtime Democratic congressman, had been prepared to retire from politics after three decades in the House when his district was redrawn. The uncertainty about which map will be used has left Doggett and numerous other potential candidates in limbo, unable to make final decisions about whether to run and in which districts.

The redistricting battle began over the summer when President Trump suggested Texas to redraw its congressional map with the goal of securing five additional Republican seats to shore up the GOP’s narrow majority in the U.S. House through the 2026 midterm elections. Texas lawmakers convened a special legislative session to advance the plan, which shifted several Democratic-held or competitive districts to favor Republicans. The effort required two special sessions to complete after most Texas House Democrats left the state in protest, freezing legislative business and preventing a quorum.

Civil rights groups and Texas voters filed federal lawsuits challenging the new map, arguing that it was drawn primarily based on race rather than legitimate redistricting criteria. The three-judge panel that heard the case found sufficient evidence of racial gerrymandering to block the map’s implementation, but the Supreme Court’s temporary stay has restored it pending a final decision. The high court has not indicated when it will rule, creating significant uncertainty for candidates who must decide whether to file by December 8 without knowing which districts will exist or what their boundaries will be.

Why It Matters to Texans: The redistricting battle will determine the political representation of millions of Texans and could significantly affect control of the U.S. House of Representatives. If the 2025 map is ultimately upheld, Republicans could gain five additional congressional seats, substantially strengthening their majority in Texas. If the map is struck down as racially gerrymandered, Texas will likely be required to use the 2021 map or draw new lines that do not dilute minority voting power, potentially preserving or even increasing Democratic seats. The chaos created by the uncertainty, with potential candidates unable to know which districts will exist or what their boundaries will be, undermines the orderly functioning of democratic elections. Voters may face confusion about which candidates are running in their districts, and qualified candidates may decline to run because of the uncertainty. The case also raises fundamental questions about presidential involvement in state redistricting processes and whether it is appropriate for the President to personally lobby state legislatures to redraw congressional maps to benefit his party.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The redistricting litigation implicates core constitutional protections for voting rights and equal representation. The Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause prohibits states from drawing district lines predominantly based on race, even when the intent is to benefit minority voters, because such racial gerrymandering treats citizens as members of racial blocs rather than as individuals. The Fifteenth Amendment prohibits racial discrimination in voting, and the Voting Rights Act prohibits redistricting plans that dilute minority voting strength. The federal court’s finding that Texas engaged in racial gerrymandering suggests that the Legislature subordinated traditional redistricting principles such as compactness, respect for political subdivisions, and communities of interest in favor of racial considerations. The Supreme Court’s decision will have implications far beyond Texas, potentially setting precedent for how aggressively states can gerrymander and how much deference federal courts should give to challenged maps during election cycles. President Trump’s involvement in Texas to redraw its map also raises questions by critics about the proper relationship between federal and state governments under principles of federalism, and whether presidential interference in state legislative processes violates the constitutional structure of separated powers and state sovereignty.

Attorney General Paxton Opposes College Sports Commission Agreement

Attorney General Ken Paxton sent letters on November 26 to Texas universities in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12, and Southeastern Conference urging them not to sign an agreement proposed by the College Sports Commission. Paxton characterizes the agreement as “unlawful” and claims it would harm student-athletes.

The intervention represents the latest example of Paxton’s involvement in higher education matters, following his lawsuits against the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and individual universities over issues ranging from work-study programs to diversity initiatives to the display of the Ten Commandments. The Attorney General’s expanding role in university governance raises questions about institutional autonomy and academic freedom, as state officials increasingly seek to influence or control decisions traditionally left to university administrators and governing boards.

The College Sports Commission agreement appears to involve governance structures, revenue sharing, or regulatory frameworks for collegiate athletics, but the Attorney General’s office has not provided detailed information about what provisions it finds objectionable or what legal authority it relies on to intervene in universities’ decisions about athletic conference agreements, likely leaving that to discovery.

Why It Matters to Texans: The Attorney General’s intervention in university athletic conference agreements represents an expansion of state political control over higher education institutions. Universities’ decisions about athletic conference membership and governance have traditionally been made by institutional leaders, athletic directors, and governing boards based on competitive, financial, and strategic considerations. The Attorney General’s attempt to influence or block these decisions suggests that political officials may increasingly seek to override university autonomy on matters ranging from athletics to academics to student life. For Texas universities competing in major athletic conferences, the Attorney General’s opposition to conference agreements could affect their ability to participate in revenue-sharing arrangements, governance structures, or regulatory frameworks that other conference members adopt. The intervention also reflects Paxton’s broader pattern of using the Attorney General’s office to advance ideological goals and raise his political profile as he campaigns for the U.S. Senate.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The Attorney General’s intervention raises questions about institutional autonomy and academic freedom. While public universities are state entities subject to state law and oversight, the Supreme Court has recognized that universities require substantial independence to fulfill their educational missions. Excessive political interference in university decision-making—particularly on matters such as athletic conference agreements that do not directly implicate state law or constitutional rights—may violate principles of institutional autonomy. The intervention also raises separation of powers concerns about the appropriate role of the Attorney General. While the AG has authority to provide legal advice to state agencies and to enforce state law, it is unclear what legal basis exists for intervening in universities’ decisions about athletic conference governance. If the Attorney General is acting based on policy preferences rather than legal violations, the intervention may exceed the proper scope of the office’s authority.

Share

Leave a comment