Free Speech & Parental Rights: The Social Media Debate

This week, economist and former White House official Dr. Vance Ginn published a sharp critique of the renewed push in Texas to regulate social media access for minors, on his Substack, Let People Prosper. The debate was reignited by State Rep. Jared Patterson, who, in a Dallas Morning News op-ed, advocated for Texas to adopt an Australian-style model of social media restrictions. Ginn’s analysis dismantles this proposal, arguing that it is neither conservative nor constitutional, and represents a dangerous expansion of state power at the expense of parental rights and individual liberty.

Ginn argues that while concerns about youth mental health and online safety are valid, they do not justify government overreach. He points out that the evidence linking social media to mental health issues shows correlation, not causation, and that such a narrow focus ignores a host of other contributing factors. More importantly, he warns that importing Australia’s model is a mistake, as Australia lacks robust free speech protections and has a recent history of authoritarian COVID-19 lockdowns. The article methodically deconstructs the arguments for state control, highlighting the constitutional barriers (both U.S. and Texas), the erosion of parental responsibility, and the unintended consequences of such policies, including privacy risks and reduced economic competition.

Why It Matters to Texans: The debate over social media regulation is a critical front in the battle for parental rights and against government overreach. Proponents of state control, however well-intentioned, are advocating for a system that substitutes government judgment for parental authority. As Ginn argues, if parents can be trusted to choose schools and curricula for their children, they can be trusted to manage screen time. This issue forces Texans to decide whether they will solve complex social problems through individual responsibility and strong families, or through an ever-expanding nanny state that treats its citizens as incapable of self-governance.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle:

First Amendment & Texas Constitution: Ginn correctly notes that any law restricting access to social media—a modern public square—faces immense constitutional hurdles. The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and the even stronger protections in Article I, Section 8 of the Texas Constitution safeguard the right to free speech. Federal courts are already striking down similar age-verification laws in other states as unconstitutional.

Parental Rights: The proposal represents a direct assault on the fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing of their children. This is a core tenet of a free society, and substituting state mandates for parental guidance is a hallmark of authoritarianism, not liberty and federalism.

Privacy & Surveillance: Laws like SB 2420, which mandate age verification for app stores, create a system of mass surveillance. They force adults and minors alike to surrender personal data to access lawful speech, normalizing a level of government and corporate monitoring that is incompatible with a free society.

Federal Overreach: Texas Resists Trump AI Order

Texas Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, Ronaldo Bolaños/The Texas Tribunen

A significant conflict is brewing between Texas and the federal government, and not the first, over the regulation of artificial intelligence. A recent executive order by President Donald Trump threatens to withhold federal broadband funding from states that pass AI regulations the administration deems “onerous.” This order directly targets Texas’s House Bill 149, a comprehensive state law set to take effect on January 1, 2026, which regulates the use of AI by state agencies and prohibits certain harmful applications of the technology.

In a rare display of bipartisanship, Texas legislators are pushing back. State Senator Angela Paxton, along with 15 other state senators (including seven Democrats), sent a letter to U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, urging them to defend Texas’s sovereign right to regulate activity within its borders. The lawmakers argue that their state law provides necessary safeguards against AI-generated child pornography, data privacy violations, and discrimination, without stifling legitimate innovation. They reject the notion that a presidential executive order can preempt a duly enacted state law, a power reserved for Congress.

Why It Matters to Texans: This conflict is a textbook case of federal overreach and an assault on the principles of federalism. Texas, acting through its elected representatives, has passed a law to protect its citizens from the potential harms of a new technology. The federal executive branch is now attempting to coerce the state into compliance by threatening to withhold billions of dollars in funding that is crucial for expanding internet access. This is not about promoting innovation; it is about centralizing power in Washington, D.C., and stripping states of their authority to govern themselves. Texans must decide whether they will allow their state’s policies to be dictated by federal carrots and sticks.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle:

Federalism & the Tenth Amendment: This is a core Tenth Amendment issue. The power to regulate commerce and technology within a state’s borders is a power reserved to the state, not the federal government. The Trump administration’s executive order is a clear attempt to commandeer state policy through fiscal coercion, a practice the Supreme Court has viewed with skepticism.

Separation of Powers: As State Senator Carol Alvarado noted, an executive order cannot preempt state law; only an act of Congress can. The President’s action represents an overreach of executive authority and a violation of the separation of powers. It is an attempt to legislate by decree, bypassing the constitutional process.

State Sovereignty: Texas has the sovereign right and the responsibility to protect its citizens. HB 149 is an exercise of that authority. The federal government’s attempt to nullify this law is a direct challenge to the sovereignty of the state of Texas.

Law & Order: AG Paxton Targets “Woke” Policies, CCP-Tied Companies

Attorney General Ken Paxton took decisive action on two fronts this week to enforce Texas law and protect citizens from what he described as “woke” policies and corporate espionage. On December 17, Paxton launched a public tip line for citizens to report any state agency or political subdivision that is failing to enforce Senate Bill 8, the “bathroom bill,” which requires individuals to use facilities corresponding to their biological sex. The initiative is framed as a measure to protect women’s privacy and safety.

Two days earlier, the Attorney General’s office filed a major lawsuit against five television manufacturers, including some with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), for allegedly spying on Texans. The lawsuit claims these companies secretly record consumers’ viewing habits and other data without their knowledge or consent. Paxton’s office has already secured a temporary restraining order against one of the companies, Hisense, to halt its data collection practices, and has issued a consumer alert warning Texans about the dangers of CCP-aligned smart TVs.

Why It Matters to Texans: These actions demonstrate a commitment to enforcing the laws passed by the Texas Legislature and protecting the privacy and security of Texans. The “bathroom bill” tip line empowers citizens to hold their local governments accountable for upholding state law, pushing back against activist entities that seek to ignore the will of the people. The lawsuit against the TV companies is a crucial step in combating the pervasive surveillance of citizens by corporations, particularly those with ties to hostile foreign governments. It sends a clear message that Texas will not tolerate the exploitation of its citizens’ private data.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle:

Rule of Law: The launch of the tip line is an exercise in ensuring the rule of law is upheld. When local entities refuse to enforce state law, it creates a patchwork of governance that undermines legal consistency and the authority of the legislature. The AG’s action is a mechanism for uniform enforcement.

Fourth Amendment & Privacy: The lawsuit against the TV manufacturers is a defense of Fourth Amendment principles against modern technological threats. The right to be secure in one’s home extends to being free from corporate surveillance through everyday devices. This action asserts that Texans’ privacy rights do not disappear when they turn on their televisions, etc.

State Sovereignty & National Security: By targeting companies with CCP ties, the Attorney General is acting to protect the security of the state and its citizens from foreign adversaries. This is a legitimate exercise of the state’s sovereign power to defend its people from espionage and data harvesting operations.

2026 Elections: Democrats Mount Symbolic Challenge

From left to right: state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin; state Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin; former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rouke, D-El Paso; U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas; U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Austin; and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, are met with applause during a redistricting rally at Delco Activity Center on July 25, 2025, in Austin. Ronaldo Bolaños/The Texas Tribune

For the first time in recent memory, the Texas Democratic Party, in conjunction with allied groups like the Texas Majority PAC, has successfully recruited candidates to run in every single congressional, state House, and state Senate race for the 2026 midterms. The effort, which involved extensive outreach and candidate screening, is being touted by Democrats as a sign of renewed energy and a commitment to competing everywhere in the state. The recruited candidates are largely first-time office-seekers, including a significant number of educators and military veterans.

However, Republican strategists are dismissing the effort as a political stunt. Governor Abbott’s top strategist, Dave Carney, labeled it a “gimmick” and questioned whether the Democratic party would provide the financial and logistical support necessary to make these candidates viable. The GOP perspective is that simply filling the ballot does not equate to a genuine competitive threat, especially in deeply conservative districts where Republican incumbents are secure.

Why It Matters to Texans: While the media may portray this as a sign of a Democratic resurgence, it is more accurately viewed as a strategic messaging campaign. By running candidates everywhere, Democrats can generate headlines and create the illusion of momentum, even if the vast majority of these candidates have no realistic path to victory. For Texans, this serves as a reminder that political warfare is often about perception. The true test will not be whether a Democrat is on the ballot, but whether they can offer a compelling alternative to the conservative principles that have made Texas a beacon of prosperity and freedom.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle:

Electoral Process: This development highlights the mechanics of the electoral process and the importance of candidate recruitment. While it is a positive sign for civic engagement to have choices on the ballot, it is also a reminder that not all campaigns are created equal. The ability to mount a credible challenge requires more than just a name on a list; it requires resources, organization, and a message that resonates with voters.

First Amendment & Political Speech: The Democratic effort is an exercise in political speech and association. However, the Republican response is also a valid exercise of political speech, questioning the substance and seriousness of the campaign. This back-and-forth is a normal and healthy part of the political process in a free society.

