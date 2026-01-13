In collaboration with Anonymous Media Group and The Dirty Dozen Dispatch we are delighted to continue our fourteenth installment in a series titled: State of the People written by Joshua Biddle of De Jure Media. This installment in our weekly series examines a pivotal week in the ongoing battle for Texas sovereignty, parental rights, and election integrity. Key developments include Attorney General Ken Paxton securing major victories against corporate surveillance and rogue municipal governments, launching a major consumer protection investigation into grocery chains, and facing new scrutiny over his Senate campaign finances. Meanwhile, Governor Greg Abbott puts Harris County on notice for its continued failures in election administration.

AG Paxton Defends Texans from Big Tech, Rogue Cities, and Corporate Deception

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office secured three major victories and launched a significant new investigation, affirming state law and protecting Texans from corporate and municipal overreach.

Samsung Smart TV Surveillance: The Attorney General obtained a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against Samsung for illegally spying on Texans through its “Automated Content Recognition” (ACR) technology, which captured screenshots of users’ televisions every 500 milliseconds without their knowledge or consent.

San Antonio Abortion Tourism Fund: The City of San Antonio was forced to terminate its unlawful $100,000 “Reproductive Justice Fund” after aggressive legal action from the Attorney General and the passage of Senate Bill 33, which bans taxpayer funding for abortion-related activities.

Organic Produce Deception: On January 12, Paxton launched a statewide investigation into major grocery chains for spraying organic produce with an EPA-registered antimicrobial pesticide (Produce Maxx, a form of chlorine) without disclosing it to consumers. This practice may violate federal law, which requires produce sprayed with chlorine to be rinsed before consumption.

Why It Matters to Texans: These actions demonstrate the critical role of the Texas Attorney General in defending citizens’ rights on multiple fronts. The Samsung case is a powerful blow against the pervasive surveillance practices of Big Tech. The San Antonio case reaffirms the sovereignty of the state legislature to set policy and control the use of public funds. The organic produce investigation protects consumers from deceptive marketing and ensures they can make informed choices about the food they purchase for their families.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle:

Fourth Amendment & Privacy: The Samsung TRO is a direct defense of the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable searches and seizures, applying its principles to the modern threat of digital surveillance in the home.

State Sovereignty & Rule of Law: The San Antonio victory upholds the Texas Constitution’s framework, which subordinates municipal authority to state law.

Consumer Protection & Transparency: The grocery store investigation is a proper exercise of the state’s police power to protect the health, safety, and welfare of its citizens from deceptive corporate practices. Governor Abbott Puts Harris County on Notice Over Election Integrity

Governor Greg Abbott issued a stern warning to Harris County, stating that the state’s largest county “should be stripped of operating elections” following a report that over 100 voter registrations were illegally linked to private P.O. boxes. The issue, first raised by State Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) in November, prompted a Secretary of State investigation. While the county claims to have addressed the issue, Governor Abbott’s public threat signals that the state is prepared to use newly granted powers to take over election administration from local officials who fail to maintain clean voter rolls and follow state law.

Why It Matters to Texans: Election integrity is the bedrock of a constitutional republic. When local officials fail to properly maintain voter rolls, whether through incompetence or partisan design, it erodes public confidence and invites fraud. Governor Abbott’s threat is a necessary assertion of the state’s ultimate authority and responsibility to ensure that elections are conducted lawfully and uniformly across all 254 counties.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle:

State Sovereignty in Elections: The U.S. Constitution (Article I, Section 4) grants state legislatures the primary authority to prescribe the “Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections.” Governor Abbott’s action is an assertion of this core state power.

Equal Protection: Failure to uniformly apply voter registration laws across a state can lead to violations of the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. Paxton Senate Campaign Faces Federal Scrutiny

Federal regulators have flagged 16 contributions to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s latest campaign finance filing for his U.S. Senate race against incumbent John Cornyn. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) sent a letter to the Paxton campaign questioning donations that appear to violate federal rules, including contributions that exceed legal limits and potential donations from unregistered political committees. This follows a similar FEC inquiry in August 2025 that identified over $650,000 in potentially illegal contributions to Paxton’s campaign.

Why It Matters to Texans: While AG Paxton has been a staunch defender of Texas sovereignty and consumer rights, his Senate campaign issues with federal campaign finance laws create a political vulnerability. Opponents will use these FEC inquiries to attack his credibility and distract from his policy victories. For supporters, it highlights the intense scrutiny faced by conservative challengers who take on the establishment.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle:

Federal Election Law: This issue falls under the jurisdiction of federal law (Federal Election Campaign Act), which regulates how federal campaigns can raise and spend money.

First Amendment: Campaign finance laws are often challenged on First Amendment grounds as a restriction on political speech, though the Supreme Court has upheld contribution limits as a means of preventing corruption or the appearance of corruption.

