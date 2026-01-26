In collaboration with Anonymous Media Group and The Dirty Dozen Dispatch we are delighted to continue our installment in a series titled: State of the People, written by Joshua Biddle of De Jure Media.

This week in Texas was marked by significant legal battles over state sovereignty, a landmark victory for parental rights, and a dramatic surge in federal immigration enforcement actions. While a severe winter storm loomed, threatening to blanket the state in ice, the political and legal landscape was already white-hot with activity that strikes at the core of Texas’s identity and its relationship with the federal government. An investigative report also exposed rampant fraud within the legal immigration system, while serious allegations of voting machine manipulation emerged from Tarrant County, raising new questions about election integrity.

Landmark Victory for Parental Rights and Free Speech

In a resounding affirmation of parental rights and the First Amendment, a federal jury delivered a landmark verdict against the Marlin Independent School District (ISD), located just outside of Waco. The jury found that school officials had unlawfully retaliated against parents who publicly criticized the district and its leadership, awarding the five plaintiffs more than $7.5 million in damages, including $4 million in punitive damages against the former superintendent and the district’s chief of police.

The case, brought by the Pacific Justice Institute, stemmed from a series of retaliatory actions taken by the district after parents protested the superintendent’s decision to delay a high school graduation in May 2023. The retaliation included removing a parent from a public meeting, issuing a criminal trespass warning, lowering students’ grades after the school year had concluded, and preventing the class valedictorian from delivering her speech. The jury’s unanimous decision sends a powerful message that public officials cannot use their authority to silence dissent or punish students for the speech of their parents.

Why It Matters to Texans: This verdict is a crucial victory for every parent in Texas who has ever felt intimidated or silenced by a school board or administrator. It affirms that parents have a fundamental right to hold their publicly-funded schools accountable without fear of retribution against them or their children. The substantial punitive damages underscore the severity of the officials’ misconduct and serve as a stark warning to other districts that attempts to suppress free speech will not be tolerated and will come at a high cost.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The case is a textbook example of the First Amendment in action, protecting the rights of citizens to petition their government for a redress of grievances and to speak freely on matters of public concern. The jury also found violations of the Fourteenth Amendment, which guarantees due process and equal protection under the law. By retaliating against the parents and their children, the school district engaged in viewpoint discrimination and denied them their fundamental constitutional rights. This case reinforces the principle that government bodies, including school districts, are not above the law and must respect the constitutional liberties of the people they serve.

Texas Defends Sovereignty in Federal Appeals Court

The fight for Texas’s sovereignty was waged on two critical fronts this week at the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The full en banc court heard arguments in separate cases challenging two key Texas laws: Senate Bill 4, which makes illegal immigration a state crime, and Senate Bill 10, which requires the display of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms.

In the SB 4 case, arguments focused not on the merits of the law itself, but on whether the remaining plaintiffs—El Paso County and two nonprofit organizations—have legal standing to sue the state after the Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Trump administration dropped its own lawsuit in 2025. The court’s conservative majority appeared skeptical of the plaintiffs’ claims to standing, signaling a potential dismissal of the case that would be a major procedural victory for Texas. The law, however, remains blocked by a lower court injunction pending the Fifth Circuit’s ruling.

Just days earlier, the same en banc court heard arguments on the constitutionality of requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every classroom. The central question is whether the Supreme Court’s 1980 ruling in Stone v. Graham, which struck down a similar Kentucky law, is still valid following the 2022 decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District. The Kennedy case abandoned the old “Lemon test” in favor of a new standard based on historical practices and understandings, opening the door for states like Texas and Louisiana to reassert the role of historical religious texts in the public square.

Why It Matters to Texans: These two cases represent a fundamental struggle over the soul of Texas and its ability to govern itself. SB 4 is a direct response to the federal government’s catastrophic failure to secure the border, an issue that imposes immense financial and social costs on Texans. The Ten Commandments law is a pushback against decades of activist court rulings that have sought to scrub any mention of the nation’s religious heritage from public life. The outcomes of these cases will have profound implications for border security, education, and the very nature of federalism.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: Both cases are centered on the Tenth Amendment and the principle of state sovereignty. Texas argues that it has the inherent right to defend its own borders from invasion and to regulate education within its boundaries. The SB 4 case hinges on the Supremacy Clause and the doctrine of preemption, with opponents arguing that immigration is the exclusive domain of the federal government. The Ten Commandments case revolves around the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, with the state arguing that displaying a historically significant text does not constitute the establishment of a state religion. The Fifth Circuit’s decisions, which are expected to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, will set critical precedents for the balance of power between the states and the federal government.

Federal “Operation Take Back America” Surges in Texas

Underscoring the gravity of the border crisis, the DOJ announced a massive surge in federal immigration enforcement actions across Texas this week as part of “Operation Take Back America.” In a single week, from January 16-22, federal prosecutors in the Southern and Western Districts of Texas filed a combined total of over 540 new criminal cases related to immigration and border security.

The charges include hundreds of cases of illegal entry and felony illegal re-entry, with many of those charged having prior convictions for violent crimes, sexual assault, and drug offenses. The enforcement surge also targeted human smugglers, including U.S. citizens paid to transport illegal aliens to stash houses, and high-ranking members of the Los Zetas and Gulf cartels. The press releases from both districts highlight the ongoing threat posed by transnational criminal organizations and the revolving door of a broken federal immigration system.

Why It Matters to Texans: The sheer volume of federal prosecutions in a single week provides a stunning snapshot of the chaos at the Texas border. These are not just numbers; they represent dangerous criminals, cartel operatives, and human smugglers who are exploiting the federal government’s weak enforcement posture. This surge in federal action, while welcome, also highlights the overwhelming scale of the problem and the necessity of state-level initiatives like Operation Lone Star and SB 4 to fill the enforcement void.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The federal government has a clear constitutional duty to “protect each [State] against Invasion” and to enforce the immigration laws passed by Congress. This wave of prosecutions demonstrates an attempt to fulfill that duty. The cases involving U.S. citizens engaged in human smuggling and the sentencing of business owners for harboring illegal aliens also underscore the importance of enforcing the rule of law and holding all individuals accountable for their role in perpetuating the border crisis.

Investigative Report Exposes Rampant H-1B Visa Fraud

While federal agents focused on the southern border, an explosive investigative report from BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales exposed a different kind of immigration crisis: rampant, systemic fraud within the legal H-1B visa program, right in the heart of North Texas. The investigation uncovered a network of shell companies, primarily in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs of Frisco, Irving, and Plano, that have sponsored dozens of H-1B visas for foreign “software developers” while showing no signs of legitimate business operations.

Gonzales’s on-the-ground reporting revealed that the listed business addresses for companies like Qubitz Tech Systems and 3Bees Technologies were not high-tech offices, but residential homes, empty buildings under construction, and virtual WeWork office spaces. When confronted at his Frisco home, the owner of Qubitz, Hari Madiraju—whose company had 12 H-1B visa holders approved in 2024—became defensive and called the police, claiming he was being threatened. He insisted his employees were at “the office,” which Gonzales later found to be a tiny, unfurnished room. The investigation into 3Bees Technologies, which had 27 H-1B visas approved in 2022, led to a similar pattern of residential homes and virtual offices.

Why It Matters to Texans: This investigation demonstrates that the immigration crisis is not confined to the Rio Grande. It reveals a deep-seated corruption of the legal immigration system that directly harms American workers by flooding the tech industry with foreign labor under fraudulent pretenses. It is a story of federal failure, where U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) appears to be rubber-stamping visas without basic due diligence. As Gonzales aptly questioned, “If we were able to find this with just a little bit of Google-searching and follow-up, why hasn’t USCIS done anything to combat this?”

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: This is a profound failure of the rule of law. The H-1B visa program, whatever its merits, is being systematically exploited, making a mockery of federal law and the principle of a regulated immigration system. This fraud undermines the economic liberty of American citizens who are forced to compete in a rigged market. The story raises serious questions about the accountability and competence of the federal agencies tasked with safeguarding the integrity of our nation’s visa programs.

Investigation Reveals Texas A&M Spent Millions on H-1B Visas Amid Tech Layoffs

Adding to the scrutiny of the H-1B program, a new investigative report from The Dallas Express published on January 25 revealed that Texas A&M University has spent over $3.25 million on H-1B visa fees and processing costs since 2020. The report, based on records obtained through a public information request, found that the university system has had over 1,400 H-1B workers approved during that period.

The spending comes at a time when American graduates are facing a difficult job market. A 2025 report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that recent computer science graduates faced a 6.1% unemployment rate and a 16.5% underemployment rate.

Despite this, Texas A&M has used the H-1B program to fill not only high-level academic positions but also roles such as “Graphic Designer II,” “Communications Manager,” and “Software Application Developers.”

The Dallas Express investigation highlights a significant disparity in spending, noting that Texas A&M’s expenditures on H-1B visas were nearly three times higher than those of the University of Texas at Dallas for a comparable period, for only about twice as many workers. The report raises critical questions about whether a public, taxpayer-funded university should be prioritizing foreign labor over training and hiring Texans, especially for roles that do not appear to be exceptionally rare or specialized.

Why It Matters to Texans: This report adds another layer to the debate over legal immigration and its impact on the Texas economy. It raises questions of transparency and accountability for one of the state’s flagship public universities. Taxpayers and tuition-paying parents have a right to know why millions of dollars are being spent to sponsor foreign workers when qualified American graduates are struggling to find employment in their fields. It challenges the narrative that the H-1B program is used solely to fill critical shortages of highly specialized labor.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The issue touches on principles of economic liberty and the government’s role in the marketplace. By using public funds to facilitate the hiring of foreign workers, a state university can be seen as distorting the labor market and placing American citizens at a disadvantage. This raises questions about whether such practices align with the state’s interest in promoting the economic well-being of its own citizens. The difficulty The Dallas Express had in obtaining these public records, requiring a complaint to the Attorney General, also underscores the ongoing battle for government transparency and the public’s right to know how its money is being spent.

Allegations of Voting Machine Manipulation in Tarrant County

Serious allegations of voting machine manipulation have emerged from Tarrant County, a key political battleground in Texas. A report published on January 20 by Erin Clements, an election systems auditor, on Professor David Clements Substack, claims that a Hart InterCivic voting machine not only miscounted a vote but also manipulated the corresponding ballot image to conceal the error during a logic and accuracy test conducted in December 2025.

The article alleges that during the test for the upcoming January 31 special runoff election for State Senate District 9, a batch of 72 pre-filled ballots for candidate Taylor Rehmet was run through a tabulator. The machine reportedly returned a result of 71 votes for Rehmet and one undervote. Upon inspection, the physical ballot for the supposed undervote was correctly marked for Rehmet, but the digital image of the ballot created by the Hart system allegedly showed a blank ballot. The article claims the test was run a second time with the same manipulated result.

While these specific allegations have not been reported by mainstream Texas media outlets and could not be independently verified, the context surrounding them is notable. The former Tarrant County Election Administrator, Heider Garcia, who presided over the county’s controversial 2020 election, resigned in 2023 and, by September 2025, had become the Vice President of Customer Success at Hart InterCivic. Garcia was previously a software engineer for Smartmatic, a voting machine company that was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in October 2025 for a bribery and money laundering scheme related to the 2016 Philippine national elections.

Why It Matters to Texans: These allegations, if true, would represent a grave threat to election integrity in one of Texas’s most populous counties. The claim that a voting system can be programmed to not only flip votes but also alter the digital records to cover its tracks strikes at the heart of public trust in elections. The fact that these claims have been raised by an election systems expert and involve a company whose new VP has a controversial history demands a thorough and transparent investigation. The lack of official response from Tarrant County or the Texas Secretary of State’s office is concerning and will only fuel further public distrust.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The right to a free and fair election is the bedrock of our constitutional republic. Any credible allegation of systemic election manipulation must be treated with the utmost seriousness. The principles of due process and equal protection require that every legal vote be counted accurately. The lack of transparency surrounding the certification of voting systems and the alleged suppression of expert reports, as claimed by activists, raises serious questions about whether the state is fulfilling its duty to ensure the integrity of the electoral process. This situation underscores the need for greater citizen oversight and a return to simpler, more transparent election systems that the public can easily verify.

Governor Abbott Tackles Bureaucracy in Early Childhood Education

In a move aimed at streamlining government and improving services for Texas families, Governor Greg Abbott launched the new Task Force on Early Childhood Education and Care on January 20. The task force, created by House Bill 117, is charged with evaluating child care and early learning programs across all state agencies to address what the Governor described as “endless bureaucracy, the unclear standards of care, and the inflated costs.”

Why It Matters to Texans: For Texas parents, navigating the complex and fragmented system of child care and early education can be a frustrating and expensive ordeal. This task force represents a significant effort to untangle the web of state agencies and regulations, with the goal of making quality child care more accessible and affordable. By bringing together experts from the private sector, education, and government, the initiative aims to produce common-sense reforms that will directly benefit Texas families and their children.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: This initiative aligns with the conservative principles of limited government, efficiency, and reducing bureaucratic red tape. By consolidating oversight and seeking to eliminate duplicative and burdensome regulations, the task force is working to make government more responsive to the needs of the people. The effort also touches on the fundamental right of parents to direct the care and upbringing of their children, seeking to empower them with more and better choices for early education. Question is: Is it too late for Abbott to redeem himself?

State of the People: Public Sentiment

The events of this week reveal a Texas populace that is energized and engaged, but also deeply concerned about the direction of the country and the security of their state. The landmark parental rights victory in Marlin will undoubtedly embolden parents across the state to continue holding their local school districts accountable. The high-stakes legal battles at the Fifth Circuit are being watched closely, with Texans on both sides of the issues recognizing the profound implications for state sovereignty and individual liberty.

The overwhelming number of federal immigration prosecutions, combined with the shocking revelations of H-1B visa fraud and questionable spending at public universities, reinforces the widespread sentiment that our nation’s immigration system is broken at every level. The serious allegations of election machine manipulation in Tarrant County, a major urban county, will only deepen the already profound distrust in the electoral process for a large segment of the population. As the 2026 primary elections heat up, polling indicates a continued divide within the Republican party between the establishment and a more populist, conservative grassroots movement that is demanding a more aggressive defense of Texas values and interests. The prevailing sentiment is one of vigilance and a growing recognition that the fight for the future of Texas is being waged right now, in courtrooms, at the ballot box, and at the border.

