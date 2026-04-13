Corpus Christi Water Crisis: The Cost of Corporate Capture

The Corpus Christi water crisis has escalated from a regional concern to a national security vulnerability. As of April 12, the city’s reservoirs have plummeted to their lowest levels ever recorded—hovering near 8% capacity. The city is now operating under Stage 3 drought restrictions, which pause most outdoor water use for residents. However, the true driver of the crisis is industrial consumption. Heavy industry accounts for up to 60% of the city’s water use, and under the current municipal structure, major industrial customers can pay a permanent surcharge to bypass drought conservation mandates entirely. This has created a system with zero incentive for corporate conservation. The city is now scrambling to expedite the Evangeline Groundwater Project, which could bring relief by November 2026, but in the interim, officials are actively negotiating to purchase water back from a private Saudi-Exxon plastics plant.

Why It Matters to Texans: This is the third time in two years that a Texas municipality has found itself negotiating with a private industrial user for access to a public resource. The crisis in Corpus Christi is not merely an act of nature; it is a failure of governance. A decade ago, the city council balked at a $1.3 billion desalination plant, choosing instead to add massive new petrochemical and steel facilities to the grid without securing the necessary water supply. Now, residents are facing the prospect of their water rates doubling to fund infrastructure that disproportionately benefits the very industries draining the reservoirs. Furthermore, because Corpus Christi produces 5% of the U.S. gasoline supply, a total water collapse could trigger a national energy shock.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: Under the public trust doctrine, water is a shared resource held in trust by the state for the benefit of the people. The city’s tiered surcharge system, which allows multinational corporations to buy their way out of conservation while citizens face mandatory restrictions, violates the spirit of equal protection and the foundational premise of the public trust. When a government prioritizes industrial expansion over the basic survival infrastructure of its citizenry, it breaches the social contract.

The Technocracy State: Texas Ranks #1 in Digital Control

A new analysis released this week by the Free State Project and researcher Aaron Day ranks Texas as the number one state in the nation on the “Technocracy Scoreboard.” The ranking measured seven dimensions of government-corporate control: surveillance infrastructure, digital ID systems, data center concentration, public-private partnerships (PPPs), civil liberties erosion, central bank digital currency (CBDC) readiness, and the hidden cost to households (estimated at $2,800 to $15,000 annually).

Why It Matters to Texans: Texas has long marketed itself as the vanguard of American freedom and deregulation. Yet, beneath the rhetoric, the state has quietly built the most advanced technocratic infrastructure in the country. The proliferation of data centers, the aggressive push for digital identification, and the expansion of surveillance networks through public-private partnerships represent a profound shift in how Texans are governed. As former HHS official Brian Harrison noted this week, “Texas is run by big-government Democrats AND big-government ‘Republicans.’” The technocratic model relies on unelected bureaucrats and corporate partners to manage society, bypassing the messy, democratic process of legislative debate.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The Fourth Amendment protects citizens against unreasonable searches and seizures. The construction of a mass surveillance apparatus—even when outsourced to private corporations via PPPs—constitutes a warrantless monitoring system that the Founders would have recognized as inherently tyrannical. The centralization of data and identity under state control is the antithesis of individual liberty and limited government.

SBOE Social Studies Overhaul: The Battle for the Curriculum

On April 10, the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) voted 8-7 along party lines to approve a preliminary draft of the state’s new social studies curriculum (TEKS). The Republican majority successfully removed a standard requiring students to learn about Muslim contributions to algebra and astronomy, while retaining extensive instruction on the Judeo-Christian foundations of the American republic. The vote followed intense public testimony, including organized opposition from conservative groups like the True Texas Project. The process has also drawn scrutiny over a potential conflict of interest: a 2024 tax filing revealed that the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) paid $70,000 to the Texas Center at Schreiner University to develop state learning standards—the same center run by Donald Frazier, the historian advising the SBOE on the rewrite.

Why It Matters to Texans: The curriculum wars are a proxy battle for the cultural and historical identity of the next generation. The SBOE’s decision reflects a concerted effort to ensure that Texas public schools emphasize the Western, Judeo-Christian principles that shaped the United States, rather than adopting the multicultural, relativist frameworks pushed by progressive activists. However, the revelation of TPPF’s financial involvement in drafting the standards highlights the growing influence of well-funded think tanks over public education policy, raising legitimate questions about transparency.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The First Amendment’s Establishment Clause prohibits the state from establishing a religion, but it does not require the state to scrub the historical record of the religious principles that informed the nation’s founding. From a constitutionalist perspective, the state has a legitimate interest in teaching the philosophical roots of the American republic. However, the outsourcing of curriculum development to private, ideologically driven organizations—without full public disclosure—undermines the accountability required in a representative system.

Accountability or Retaliation? House Fines Democrats $422K

The Texas House Administration Committee voted this week to levy fines totaling approximately $422,000 against the Democratic members who broke quorum in the summer of 2025. Over 50 Democrats fled to Illinois and other states for two weeks in an attempt to block the passage of a GOP-favored congressional redistricting map. The committee, voting along party lines, assessed fines of $8,354.25 per absent member. Democrats have decried the fines as unconstitutional retaliation, while Republicans maintain that members have a duty to show up and perform the jobs they were elected to do.

Why It Matters to Texans: The quorum break is a high-stakes political maneuver that effectively paralyzes the legislative branch. While the Democrats ultimately failed to stop the redistricting map, their walkout highlighted the deep partisan fractures in Austin. The imposition of these fines sets a significant precedent: it attaches a severe financial penalty to the tactic of minority obstruction.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: Article III, Section 10 of the Texas Constitution explicitly grants each chamber the authority to compel the attendance of absent members and to punish them for disorderly conduct. The quorum break, while a recognized parliamentary tactic, is fundamentally an attempt to circumvent the democratic process by denying the majority the ability to govern. The fines represent a legitimate exercise of the legislature’s constitutional authority to enforce its own rules and maintain order.

Election Integrity: Admitted Fraudster Returns to the Ballot

Zul Mohamed, a man who faced 84 felony counts of mail ballot fraud during the 2022 Carrollton city council election, is back on the ballot. Mohamed, who admitted to the fraud before the charges were ultimately reduced or resolved, is now running for Mayor of Carrollton in 2026. To compound the issue, Mohamed was hit with six new voter impersonation charges just this week.

Why It Matters to Texans: The fact that an admitted vote fraudster can not only avoid serious prison time but also return to the ballot to run for mayor is a staggering indictment of the state’s election integrity enforcement. It sends a clear message that the penalties for subverting the democratic process are negligible. This case in Carrollton is a microcosm of a broader systemic failure to secure the ballot box and prosecute those who manipulate it.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The right to vote is the foundational mechanism of a republican form of government. When the state fails to aggressively prosecute and permanently disqualify individuals who commit organized ballot fraud, it disenfranchises every lawful voter. Election integrity is not a partisan issue; it is a constitutional imperative. A system that allows admitted fraudsters to seek executive office is a system that has abandoned the rule of law.

In Brief

Dan Patrick Warns of House Vulnerability: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick warned attendees at the TPPF annual dinner that Republicans will “have a tough time” holding their majority in the Texas House this November. Citing the ongoing civil war between the Cornyn and Paxton factions, Patrick urged unity, noting that Democrats need to flip just 14 seats to take control of the lower chamber for the first time since 2003.

The Hemp Ban Hypocrisy: As the state’s ban on consumable hemp products takes effect, critics are pointing out a glaring contradiction. The same legislature that criminalized a low-THC, commercially established product used by thousands of Texans has simultaneously approved $50 million in taxpayer funding for clinical trials of ibogaine—a potent, Schedule I psychedelic.

Cornyn-Paxton Runoff (Week 6): The standoff continues. Six weeks after the primary, Donald Trump has still not issued an endorsement in the Texas Senate runoff between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton.

Public Sentiment

The mood across Texas this week is characterized by a deepening skepticism of both corporate power and state authority. The Corpus Christi water crisis has crystallized anger over the prioritization of multinational industry over basic citizen needs. Meanwhile, the revelation that Texas ranks #1 in technocratic surveillance has validated the concerns of grassroots conservatives who have long argued that the state’s “freedom” brand is a facade for creeping digital authoritarianism. As one reader noted regarding the Abbott administration’s record, the combination of ERCOT failures, property tax burdens, and election integrity lapses has left many Texans feeling that the political establishment—regardless of party—is managing the decline rather than defending the republic.

Share

Leave a comment