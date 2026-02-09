In collaboration with Anonymous Media Group and The Dirty Dozen Dispatch we are delighted to continue with our eighteenth installment in a series titled: State of the People, written by Joshua Biddle of De Jure Media.

This week, Texas took decisive action on multiple fronts, escalating its fight against perceived cultural and security threats while simultaneously advancing its economic dominance. From suing alleged terrorist-affiliated organizations to defying gubernatorial orders and forming a new congressional caucus, the theme of the week is clear: Texas is asserting its sovereignty and values in the face of perceived federal failures and cultural threats.

Texas Sues CAIR and Muslim Brotherhood to Halt Operations

On Thursday, February 5, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit to prevent the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Muslim Brotherhood from operating in the state. The lawsuit targets the national organizations as well as CAIR chapters in Austin, Houston, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

This legal action follows Governor Greg Abbott’s November 2025 designation of both groups as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations. That designation, made at the state level, forbids them and their affiliates from purchasing or acquiring land in Texas and allows for increased enforcement against them.

“Sharia law and the jihadists who follow sharia law have no business being in Texas,” Paxton said in a statement. “I am in full support of Governor Abbott’s lawful declaration that CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood are foreign terrorist organizations, and it’s imperative that they are stopped from operating in Texas.”

Paxton’s office cited the 2008 conviction of a founding member of CAIR Texas for funneling $12.4 million to Hamas through the Holy Land Foundation as evidence of the groups’ alleged ties to terrorism. However, neither CAIR nor the Muslim Brotherhood has been designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. federal government. However, 3 branches of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Lebanese, Jordanian and Egyptian chapters, have been labeled terrorist organizations by the Trump Administration.

CAIR dismissed the lawsuit as “another frivolous, politically motivated anti-Muslim publicity stunt” and vowed to continue its operations in Texas.

Why it matters to Texans: This lawsuit represents a significant escalation in the state’s efforts to combat what it views as radical Islamic influence. It raises profound constitutional questions about religious freedom, the limits of state power, and whether a state can designate an organization as a terrorist group without federal concurrence. For Texans concerned about the spread of Sharia law and the influence of groups with alleged ties to foreign adversaries, this is a welcome and necessary step.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The case will likely hinge on First Amendment protections for freedom of speech and association. Can the state of Texas legally bar an organization from operating based on its ideology, even if that ideology is seen as antithetical to American values? The lawsuit forces a direct confrontation between state sovereignty and constitutionally protected rights, and its outcome will have far-reaching implications for how states can regulate organizations deemed to be a threat.

Houston-Area School District Defies Governor’s Order on Islamic Games

In a direct challenge to the governor’s authority, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD (CFISD), a large Houston-area public school district, is refusing to comply with an order from Governor Abbott to halt the hosting of an Islamic Games event on its campus.

The controversy centers on the Houston Islamic Games, which were scheduled to be held at Bridgeland High School. The Islamic Games lists CAIR-New Jersey as one of its sponsors, prompting Governor Abbott to intervene. In a letter sent in late January, Abbott warned the district, “You cannot invite such dangers through the front doors of our schools.”

CFISD Superintendent Douglas Killian, whose salary is nearly $500,000, responded with a letter to Abbott stating that the Islamic Games “is not identified as a foreign terrorist organization” and requested a legal citation for the governor’s edict. The district argues that it allows numerous religious groups, including 15 different churches, to use its facilities and that it cannot discriminate based on religious viewpoint.

Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into the district, requesting all communications and contracts related to the Islamic Games and CAIR. The standoff comes as CFISD faces a $50 million budget deficit and is proposing a new $1.75 billion bond election, after a $1.76 billion bond passed in 2019.

Why it matters to Texans: This is a classic Texas showdown, pitting a local school district against the governor and attorney general. It highlights the ongoing battle over local control and the extent of the governor’s executive authority. For parents and taxpayers in CFISD, it raises questions about the district’s priorities and financial stewardship. For Texans statewide, it is a test of the governor’s ability to enforce his executive orders and a barometer of the ongoing culture war in public education.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The core issue is whether the governor can order a school district to cancel an event based on the alleged affiliations of one of its sponsors, especially when the event itself is not illegal. CFISD is invoking the principle of equal access and non-discrimination, arguing that it cannot bar a religious group from using its facilities if it allows others to do so. The governor is asserting his authority to protect the state from what he deems to be a security threat. The outcome will have significant implications for the separation of powers between state and local governments in Texas.

Texas Congressmen Form “Sharia-Free America Caucus”

U.S. Representatives Keith Self (R-McKinney) and Chip Roy (R-Austin) have formed the “Sharia-Free America Caucus” in the U.S. House of Representatives, declaring Texas “ground zero” in the fight against what they term “Islamification.”

The caucus, which has grown to 33 members from 18 states, held a press conference on Tuesday, February 4, to lay out its case against Sharia law. “Sharia divides, then conquers,” said Self, a West Point graduate and U.S. Army veteran. “Under it, there is no true freedom of religion or speech, no equal rights, and women are second-class citizens.”

Roy was equally forceful, stating, “Sharia is inconsistent with Western civilization. Sharia is inconsistent with the Constitution of the United States, the Declaration, and the rule of law in our country.”

The caucus has introduced seven pieces of legislation aimed at banning Sharia, safeguarding the U.S. immigration and legal systems from its influence, deporting foreign nationals who adhere to it, and listing the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations. Roy, who chairs the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, has scheduled a hearing on Sharia law for next week.

Why it matters to Texans: The formation of this caucus, led by two prominent Texas congressmen, signals that the fight against Sharia law is moving from the state level to the national stage. It reflects a growing concern among a significant portion of the Texas electorate that Islamic law poses a direct threat to American values and legal traditions. The caucus’s legislative agenda, if enacted, would represent the most significant federal action ever taken to counter the spread of Sharia in the United States.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The caucus’s proposals are certain to face fierce legal challenges on First Amendment grounds. Can Congress legally bar individuals from entering the country based on their adherence to a particular religious legal code? Can it deport legal residents for the same reason? The debate will force a national conversation about the meaning of religious freedom and the extent to which the government can or should regulate religious expression and belief.

Early Voting for March 3 Primary Begins February 17

Amidst these escalating cultural and political battles, the 2026 election cycle is officially underway. Early voting for the March 3 primary elections begins on Tuesday, February 17, and runs through Friday, February 27.

These primaries will determine the candidates for the November general election, including the high-stakes Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by John Cornyn. The key dates for Texas voters are as follows:

March 3 Primary - Early Voting: Feb. 17-27 Election Day: March 3

Primary Runoff - Early Voting: May 18-22 Election Day: May 26

General Election - Early Voting: Oct. 19-30 Election Day: Nov. 3

Why it matters to Texans: These primaries are where the real battles for the direction of the state are often fought. With low turnout typical in primary elections, a small number of dedicated voters can have an outsized impact. The results of the March 3 primaries will set the stage for the November general election and provide a clear indication of the mood of the Texas electorate.

U.S. Approves New Deepwater Oil Export Port for Texas

In a major boost for the Texas energy sector, the U.S. Maritime Administration has approved a license for Texas GulfLink to build and operate a new deepwater port in the Gulf of America. The port, which will be located approximately 27 nautical miles off the coast of Brazoria County, will be capable of exporting up to 1 million barrels of crude oil per day.

This is the first such approval under the Trump administration, which has sought to streamline the licensing process for energy infrastructure projects. The approval comes after a six-year review process and marks a significant victory for the Texas oil and gas industry.

“This critical deepwater port will allow the U.S. to export our abundant resources faster than ever before,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

The port is designed to accommodate Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), which will reduce vessel congestion in nearshore waters and make the export process faster and more efficient.

Why it matters to Texans: This project will create jobs, generate revenue, and solidify Texas’s position as the nation’s leading energy exporter. It is a tangible result of the Trump administration’s “America First” energy policy and a clear signal that the federal government is committed to supporting the fossil fuel industry.

Public Sentiment

The events of this week have further energized the conservative base in Texas, which sees the actions against CAIR, the defiance of the governor’s order, and the formation of the Sharia-Free America Caucus as part of a larger battle for the soul of the state and the nation. There is a growing sense among many Texans that the state must take matters into its own hands to protect its values and security in the face of a federal government that is either unwilling or unable to do so.

At the same time, the low turnout in recent special elections suggests a degree of voter fatigue and disengagement. The upcoming March 3 primaries will be a crucial test of whether the escalating culture wars can translate into increased voter participation. The results will provide a clearer picture of whether the majority of Texans support the aggressive, sovereignty-focused agenda being pursued by the state’s leadership.

