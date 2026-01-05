For the Week of December 28, 2025 - January 4, 2026

In collaboration with Anonymous Media Group and The Dirty Dozen Dispatch we are upheld to continue our thirteenth installment in a series titled: State of the People written by Joshua Biddle of De Jure Media. The weekly series analyzing Texas civic life examines a pivotal week as 2026 begins, bringing with it a slate of new laws that bolster Texas sovereignty while legal battles continue to pit state authority against federal and judicial overreach.

Texas Enters 2026 with 33 New Sovereignty-Affirming Laws

On January 1, 2026, Texas implemented 33 new laws passed during the 89th Legislature, marking a significant step in reasserting state control over key policy areas including immigration, property rights, and technology. These laws represent the will of the people, expressed through their elected representatives, and stand as a bulwark against federal encroachment and activist local governments.

Why It Matters to Texans: These laws are a direct fulfillment of the conservative mandate to secure the border, protect property, and ensure Texas leads in the 21st-century economy. They empower local law enforcement, defend property owners, and create a predictable regulatory environment for technology, all while pushing back against the narrative that such powers belong exclusively to the federal government.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: These laws are firmly grounded in the Tenth Amendment, which reserves powers not delegated to the federal government to the states. SB 8 is a direct exercise of the state’s police power to ensure public safety. HB 149 asserts the state’s authority to regulate commerce and technology within its borders, a power increasingly challenged by federal overreach (a full investigative report, available exclusively to paid subscribers on January 7, will expand significantly on this topic). SB 38 and HB 9 reinforce the Fifth Amendment’s protection against the taking of private property without just compensation, which includes the erosion of value through excessive taxation or unlawful occupation.

Judicial Setbacks and the Ongoing Battle for Texas Law

Even as new laws took effect, the judiciary continued to act as a brake on the will of the Texas Legislature, highlighting the ongoing conflict between state sovereignty and activist courts.

AG Paxton’s Authority Challenged: In a ruling on December 30, a state appeals court upheld a temporary injunction against Attorney General Ken Paxton’s rules requiring “rogue” prosecutors in large, mostly Democratic counties to report their case data. The court claimed Paxton lacked the authority to enforce these rules, a decision that effectively shields progressive district attorneys from accountability and undermines a law passed by the legislature to ensure transparency.

Parental Rights Law Blocked: As previously reported, a federal judge on December 23 blocked SB 2420, the App Store Accountability Act, which was designed to protect children by requiring parental consent for app downloads. This injunction, celebrated by Big Tech, is a prime example of a single, unelected judge substituting his judgment for that of the people’s elected representatives on a matter of child safety and parental rights.

Why It Matters to Texans: These rulings demonstrate how activist judges at both the state and federal level can thwart the implementation of laws passed by the Texas Legislature. They create a system where progressive local officials can ignore state law with impunity and where the state’s efforts to protect children from online harms are stymied by judicial fiat, often at the behest of powerful corporate interests.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The injunction against the AG’s reporting rules raises serious separation of powers questions, as the judiciary is interfering with the executive branch’s duty to enforce the law as written by the legislature. The blocking of the parental rights law is a direct assault on the fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing of their children, a principle repeatedly affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court. These cases are not just legal disputes; they are battles over whether Texas will be governed by its own elected officials or by an unaccountable judiciary.

Governor Abbott Asserts Sovereignty at the Border

In a stark reminder of the consequences of an open border, Governor Greg Abbott on January 2 formally demanded the immediate extradition of an alleged murderer who fled to Mexico after killing a Texas Facilities Commissioner. The suspect, Reynaldo Mata-Rios, is accused of murdering Commissioner Eddy Betancourt on December 28.

Invoking historical precedent from the 19th century, Governor Abbott’s letter to the Mexican President declared that Mexico must not be a “sanctuary and place of refuge” for those who murder Texans. He powerfully stated that a “friendly power” must cooperate in bringing criminals to justice, rather than allowing them to “taunt and defy the citizens of Texas” from across the border.

Why It Matters to Texans: This tragic event underscores the direct threat that a porous border poses to the safety of all Texans, including public officials. Governor Abbott’s decisive action sends a clear message that Texas will use every tool at its disposal to pursue justice and hold criminals accountable, regardless of where they flee. It is a powerful assertion of Texas sovereignty in the face of federal inaction on border security.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The Governor’s action is a fundamental exercise of a state’s sovereign duty to protect its citizens. While international extradition is a federal matter, the Governor’s public and formal demand puts immense political pressure on both the U.S. and Mexican governments to act. It highlights the breakdown of the federal government’s constitutional obligation to “protect each of [the States] against Invasion” (Article IV, Section 4), forcing the state to take a primary role in addressing the consequences of that failure.

