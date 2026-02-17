In collaboration with Anonymous Media Group and The Dirty Dozen Dispatch we are delighted to continue with our nineteenth installment in a series titled: State of the People, written by Joshua Biddle of De Jure Media.

This week, Texans witnessed a coordinated, multi-front offensive by state leadership to reclaim sovereignty, secure the rule of law, and protect citizens from what they view as existential threats to their property, safety, and cultural integrity. From a revolutionary proposal to eliminate school property taxes to a landmark legal victory against ballot harvesting and a massive crackdown on lawless land development, the message from Austin is clear: Texas is no longer waiting for the federal government to act. It is taking matters into its own hands.

This aggressive posture comes as the state simultaneously confronts a rebellion from within, with multiple school districts under investigation for actively facilitating student walkouts to protest federal immigration enforcement. The convergence of these events paints a picture of a state at war—not just with a negligent federal government, but with progressive ideologies that have taken root in its own institutions. As early voting for the March 3rd primary begins tomorrow, the battle for Texas has never been more clearly defined.

Plans to Eliminate School Property Taxes

In what would be the most sweeping and revolutionary tax reform in Texas history, Governor Greg Abbott on February 11 unveiled a five-point plan to fundamentally overhaul the state’s property tax system, with the ultimate goal of eliminating school district property taxes for homeowners entirely. Speaking at a Taxpayer Empowerment event in Houston, Abbott declared, “The state should pay for public education, not your homestead,” outlining a proposal that would cut most property tax bills by more than half and shift the burden of education funding to the state.

The ambitious plan, which requires legislative action and a constitutional amendment, includes several key components allegedly designed to provide immediate and long-term relief to Texas property owners. The proposal would cap local government spending growth, require two-thirds voter approval for all local property tax increases, and empower voters to roll back taxes through petition-driven elections. Most significantly, it would lower the cap on annual homestead appraisal growth from 10% to just 3% and extend this protection to all properties, including rental and commercial.

The announcement has drawn comparisons to the property tax abolishment plan that has been promoted by Doc Pete Chambers, a Republican candidate for Governor. While Abbott has been silent these past 15 years on property taxes his newly proposed plan is quite similar to Chambers goal of eliminating property taxes, though their proposed mechanisms differ significantly. Chambers’ plan calls for a complete constitutional abolishment of all property taxes, to be replaced by a combination of a 4% state sales tax and a 1% local sales tax, along with a 10% tax on the Texas operations of foreign-owned corporations.

Abbott’s plan, in contrast, is more incremental, focusing initially on eliminating the school portion of property taxes for homeowners and implementing stricter caps on local government spending. Critics have accused Abbott of co-opting Chambers’ popular message to win votes in the upcoming primary, while supporters argue that Abbott’s plan is a more pragmatic and achievable approach to tax reform.

Why it matters to Texans: For decades, Texans have been crushed by skyrocketing property taxes, with many senior citizens and families on fixed incomes priced out of their homes. The fact that both the incumbent Governor and a primary challenger are now advocating for the elimination of property taxes shows that the issue has reached a boiling point. The debate is no longer about if property taxes should be eliminated, but how. This is a monumental shift in Texas politics that will have profound implications for the future of the state.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The competing plans represent two different approaches to restoring the principle of popular sovereignty. Chambers’ plan is a radical, bottom-up approach that would completely remove the power of local governments to levy property taxes. Abbott’s plan is a more top-down, incremental approach that seeks to rein in local governments through stricter state-level controls. Both plans, however, are rooted in the idea that the current system of property taxation is a threat to the fundamental right of Texans to own their homes. The difference is Abbott has had plenty of time to achieve such a goal with no visible progress.

For more insights on Property Taxes read here:

Van Zandt County Halts ‘Green’ Energy Projects Over China Concerns

In a move that is sending shockwaves across the state, Van Zandt County Commissioners on February 11 unanimously approved a temporary halt on all “green energy” projects, citing concerns over national security and the involvement of Chinese-sourced components. The first-of-its-kind moratorium came after hours of passionate public testimony from residents, elected officials, and activists who warned of the dangers of allowing foreign adversaries to gain a foothold in Texas’s critical energy infrastructure.

The pause is directly tied to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s ongoing investigation into Chinese-sourced components, particularly batteries from CATL, a company with known ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Local officials in Van Zandt County, which is already facing plans for more than a dozen large-scale solar and battery storage projects, say they need time to assess the safety, national security, and legal risks before allowing these projects to move forward.

Why it matters to Texans: Van Zandt County’s bold move is a powerful example of local communities taking action to protect themselves when the state and federal governments have failed to do so. For years, rural Texans have watched as their land has been bought up for massive, unreliable energy projects that rely on technology from our nation’s primary adversary. This moratorium sends a clear message that Texans will not stand by and allow their communities to be compromised for the sake of a flawed “green” agenda.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The Van Zandt County moratorium is a test case for the limits of local control in Texas. While the state has broad authority over energy regulation, counties have a responsibility to protect the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens. By using existing state tools—such as health and safety codes, NFPA fire standards, and the Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act—Van Zandt County is asserting its right to protect its citizens from a clear and present danger. This move will likely serve as a roadmap for other rural counties that are fighting to protect their communities from foreign-owned, unreliable energy projects.

Paxton Secures $68 Million Settlement Against Colony Ridge Developers

In a major victory for the rule of law, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on February 10 that his office, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Justice, has secured a landmark $68 million settlement against the developers of Colony Ridge, a massive and controversial development north of Houston that has been accused of being a magnet for illegal immigration and cartel activity. The settlement marks one of the largest enforcement actions ever taken against a private developer for allegedly facilitating a lawless community.

Under the terms of the agreement, the developers will be required to pay $68 million, with at least $20 million specifically allocated to law enforcement efforts, including the construction of a new law enforcement center in the area. Crucially, the settlement imposes a 36-month freeze on all new platting of residential lots for direct-to-consumer sales, effectively halting the development’s rapid and unchecked expansion. The developers will also be forced to invest in significant infrastructure improvements to bring the community up to a “legitimate and livable” standard.

Why it matters to Texans: The Colony Ridge settlement is a powerful demonstration that Texas will not tolerate the creation of parallel societies that operate outside the bounds of American law. For years, residents have raised alarms about the development’s lack of basic infrastructure, its strain on local resources, and its alleged ties to criminal organizations. This settlement sends a clear message to developers that they cannot profit from lawlessness and that the state will hold them accountable for the communities they create.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: This case highlights the fundamental responsibility of government to provide for the common defense and ensure domestic tranquility. When private developers create conditions that undermine the rule of law and endanger public safety, the state has a constitutional obligation to intervene. Paxton’s action, taken in partnership with the DOJ, demonstrates a proper use of executive power to enforce the law and protect the rights and safety of Texas citizens.

Fifth Circuit Upholds Texas Ban on Paid Ballot Harvesting

In a critical victory for election integrity, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on February 13 upheld Texas’s 2021 ban on paid ballot harvesting, ensuring the law will remain in effect for the upcoming March 3rd primary elections. The ruling reverses a lower court decision that had blocked the state from enforcing the common-sense protection against a practice that the court acknowledged is a “rich field for fraud.”

Writing for the three-judge panel, Judge Edith Jones delivered a powerful defense of the state’s right to secure its elections, citing the Federalist Papers and the Framers’ deep concern about the “vicious arts by which elections are too often carried.” The court noted that between 2004 and 2021, a staggering 72% of all election prosecutions undertaken by the Texas Attorney General involved mail ballot fraud. The law, passed as part of the comprehensive election integrity measure Senate Bill 1, makes it a third-degree felony to offer or accept payment for vote harvesting services.

Why it matters to Texans: This ruling is a major victory for every Texan who believes in free and fair elections. Ballot harvesting, a practice where third parties collect and deliver ballots, is notoriously susceptible to coercion, intimidation, and fraud. By upholding the ban on paid ballot harvesting, the Fifth Circuit has protected the sanctity of the ballot box and ensured that the 2026 primary elections will be more secure. This decision is a crucial step in restoring public confidence in the electoral process.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The Fifth Circuit’s opinion is a strong affirmation of the principle of federalism, recognizing the state’s primary role in regulating its own elections. The court correctly identified that the state has a compelling interest in preventing fraud and corruption, and that the ban on paid ballot harvesting is a narrowly tailored measure to achieve that end. This ruling pushes back against the activist judicial overreach that has sought to undermine election integrity laws across the country.

State Investigates Schools for Facilitating Anti-ICE Protests

In an unprecedented move, the State of Texas has launched investigations into multiple public school districts for allegedly facilitating and encouraging student walkouts to protest federal immigration enforcement. The walkouts, which began on January 30 as part of a coordinated national movement, have continued for more than two weeks, with thousands of students leaving classrooms to participate in politically charged demonstrations. Governor Abbott has threatened to strip state funding from any school found to have aided the protests, setting up a major confrontation between the state and defiant local school officials.

Districts in Austin, Houston, Fort Worth, Dallas, and San Antonio are all under scrutiny, with numerous reports of teachers and administrators actively helping students leave school, providing transportation, and even participating in the protests. In many of these districts, such as Houston ISD and Fort Worth ISD, the state has already been forced to take over due to years of academic failure. The situation has escalated to include arrests of juveniles for assault and other crimes, and at least one student getting lost for hours after leaving campus.

Why it matters to Texans: This story reveals a shocking breakdown of order and discipline in Texas public schools. Parents send their children to school to be educated, not to be used as political props in radical protests. The fact that taxpayer-funded institutions are actively encouraging students to skip class and participate in demonstrations against federal law enforcement is a betrayal of public trust. Abbott’s threat to defund these schools is a necessary and appropriate response to this dereliction of duty.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: While students have First Amendment rights, schools have a primary responsibility to provide a safe and effective learning environment. The state has a compelling interest in ensuring that public funds are used for their intended purpose—education—and not to facilitate political activism. The Texas Education Agency has issued clear guidance that schools risk losing funding for allowing walkouts. The state’s investigation is a legitimate exercise of its authority to ensure that its laws are being followed and that public funds are being spent responsibly.

Texas Law Enforcement Deepens Cooperation with ICE

Over the past year, Texas law enforcement agencies have dramatically increased their cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with 196 agencies signing 254 agreements under the 287(g) program. This represents a more than six-fold increase from the 40 agreements in place in May 2025, signaling a growing commitment from local sheriffs and police departments to partner with federal authorities in enforcing immigration law.

The 287(g) program authorizes ICE to delegate specific immigration enforcement functions to state and local officers, creating a “force multiplier” to identify and remove criminal aliens. Despite the significant increase, Texas still lags behind states like Florida, where 100% of sheriffs participate in the program. Notably, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the state’s massive prison system, is not currently participating, a stark contrast to the Democratic-led corrections departments in Arizona and Massachusetts which are.

Why it matters to Texans: With the federal government failing to secure the border, the 287(g) program is a critical tool for local law enforcement to protect their communities from the crime that inevitably accompanies illegal immigration. By partnering with ICE, Texas sheriffs and police can identify and remove dangerous criminals who are in the country illegally. The dramatic increase in participation shows that local leaders are stepping up to fill the void left by Washington D.C.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The 287(g) program is a model of cooperative federalism, allowing state and local governments to voluntarily partner with the federal government to enforce federal law. The program is authorized by federal statute and operates under the supervision of ICE, ensuring that all actions are taken in accordance with the law. The increased participation in Texas is a testament to the program’s effectiveness and its importance in maintaining the rule of law.

Public Sentiment: A State on Edge

The events of the past week have left the Texas body politic energized, angry, and on edge. Governor Abbott’s audacious property tax plan has tapped into a deep well of populist resentment against a system that many feel is rigged against them. The Colony Ridge settlement and the Fifth Circuit’s ballot harvesting ruling have provided a much-needed sense of victory and vindication for conservatives who have long felt that the rule of law was being ignored. At the same time, the spectacle of public schools openly defying the state and facilitating anti-American protests has fueled a sense of outrage and a determination to reclaim public institutions.

As Texans head to the polls for early voting, the stakes have never been higher. The battle lines are clearly drawn, not just between parties, but between two fundamentally different visions of Texas. One is a vision of a sovereign state that unapologetically defends its values, its borders, and its citizens. The other is a vision of a state that is slowly succumbing to the forces of lawlessness, progressive ideology, and federal overreach. The March 3rd primary will be the first major test of which vision will prevail.

