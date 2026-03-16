March 15, 2026 | Austin, Texas – The aftershocks of the March 3rd primary continue to ripple through the Lone Star State, setting the stage for a contentious runoff season and a high-stakes November election. This week, the tragic fallout from the Austin terror attack deepened, a high-stakes endorsement battle captivated the Republican party, and state leaders took further action to insulate Texas from foreign threats. Meanwhile, a significant regulatory change threatens to upend a multi-billion dollar Texas industry, demonstrating the ongoing tension between legislative intent and executive action. These developments underscore the critical juncture at which Texas finds itself, navigating a complex web of local, state, and federal pressures that will define its future for years to come.

Austin Terror Attack: A Third Victim and a Lawsuit Against Tesla

The human cost of the March 1st terror attack on Austin’s West Sixth Street continues to grow. This past week, it was confirmed that Jorge Pederson, another victim of the shooting at Buford’s Bar, succumbed to his injuries, bringing the total number of fatalities to three, with fourteen others wounded. The attack, carried out by Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Senegal who was killed by Austin police at the scene, is still being investigated by the FBI as a potential act of terrorism.

In a significant development, a lawsuit was filed against Tesla on behalf of Lillian Brady, a 65-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted by Diagne at Tesla’s Gigafactory in December 2025. The suit claims that Diagne, then a Tesla employee, attacked Brady as she was arriving for work, leaving her with permanent back and neck injuries. Crucially, the lawsuit alleges that when Brady attempted to report the assault to law enforcement, Tesla refused to provide Diagne’s name, obstructing the police report. The legal action posits that Tesla’s failure to act on this prior violent incident constituted negligence that enabled the subsequent mass shooting. This legal battle raises profound questions about corporate responsibility and the potential for private entities to prevent violence by cooperating with law enforcement.

Why it matters to Texans: The attack and its aftermath have cast a long shadow over Austin, particularly as the city hosts the international SXSW festival. The incident highlights the vulnerability of public spaces and the critical importance of timely and transparent information from both public and private entities. For Texans, this is a stark reminder that threats can emerge from unexpected quarters and that corporate accountability can be as vital as law enforcement response in ensuring public safety.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The lawsuit against Tesla touches upon fundamental principles of duty of care and the balance between corporate privacy and public safety. While a corporation is not a state actor, its refusal to cooperate with law enforcement in a criminal matter raises questions about its role as a corporate citizen. The failure of Austin officials to issue an active shooter alert during the attack also continues to be a point of contention, sparking a debate about the effectiveness and reliability of public warning systems and the people’s right to be informed of imminent threats to their safety.

The Trump Endorsement: High-Stakes Chess in the Cornyn-Paxton Runoff

The Republican runoff for the U.S. Senate has become a focal point of national attention, with both incumbent John Cornyn and challenger Ken Paxton vying for the coveted endorsement of President Donald J. Trump. As of this weekend, Trump remains publicly undecided, stating he is “still mulling” his decision and will endorse one candidate while asking the other to step aside. This high-stakes deliberation has seen both campaigns engage in aggressive maneuvering to win Trump’s favor.

Team Paxton has taken its campaign directly to Trump’s doorstep, with a super PAC running television advertisements in Palm Beach, Florida, accusing Cornyn of betraying the former President. In a significant strategic shift, Senator Cornyn has reversed his long-standing support for the Senate filibuster, a move widely interpreted as a direct appeal to Trump, who has demanded its elimination to pass his legislative priorities, such as the SAVE America Act. According to political analysts, a Trump endorsement could be decisive, potentially shifting the race by as much as 10 to 15 points in a state where Trump holds an 87% approval rating among Republican voters.

Why it matters to Texans: The outcome of this endorsement battle will not only shape the Senate race but also signal the future direction of the Republican Party in Texas. It represents a clear clash between the established party leadership, embodied by Cornyn, and the anti-establishment, grassroots movement that propelled Paxton into the runoff. For Texas voters, the choice is between a seasoned incumbent with a long track record and a challenger who promises a more aggressive, confrontational approach to federal politics.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: This contest is a microcosm of the broader debate within the conservative movement about the nature of representation and the role of elected officials. Paxton’s supporters argue that Cornyn has become too accommodating to the Washington D.C. establishment, while Cornyn’s camp portrays him as a steady hand who can effectively navigate the complexities of the Senate. The debate over the filibuster, a procedural tool designed to protect the rights of the minority party, is central to this conflict, raising fundamental questions about the balance of power and the proper functioning of our constitutional republic.

Abbott Targets CCP Cybersecurity Threats in State Health Agencies

Governor Greg Abbott has continued his campaign to counter threats from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), this week directing state health agencies and public university systems to conduct a thorough review of their cybersecurity and procurement policies. The directive specifically targets Chinese-manufactured patient monitoring devices and other medical equipment, which federal agencies have warned could contain vulnerabilities allowing for unauthorized remote access to protected health information. “I will not let Communist China spy on Texans,” Abbott declared, framing the issue as a matter of both state security and personal privacy.

This action is the latest in a series of moves by the Abbott administration to combat what it views as a pervasive threat from hostile foreign adversaries. These initiatives include expanding the list of prohibited technologies, signing into law a ban on land purchases by hostile foreign nations, and establishing the Texas Cyber Command. The focus on medical devices highlights a new and particularly insidious front in this ongoing conflict, where the personal health information of Texans could be compromised for espionage or other nefarious purposes.

Why it matters to Texans: The security of personal health information is a paramount concern for all Texans. This directive underscores the hidden risks that can be embedded in the technology we use every day, and the need for constant vigilance to protect our most sensitive data. It also demonstrates a proactive approach by state leadership to address national security threats at the state level, rather than waiting for federal action.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The directive touches upon the fundamental right to privacy, which is increasingly threatened by the proliferation of interconnected devices and the sophisticated capabilities of state-sponsored actors. It also highlights the principles of federalism and state sovereignty, as Texas takes the lead in protecting its citizens from foreign threats that the federal government may be unwilling or unable to address. The balance between securing the state from foreign espionage and ensuring that these security measures do not infringe upon the civil liberties of Texans will be a critical challenge in the years to come.

Texas Hemp Industry Faces Existential Threat from New State Rules

A regulatory storm is brewing in Texas that could decimate the state’s multi-billion dollar hemp industry. On March 6, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) finalized new rules, set to take effect on March 31, that will effectively ban the sale of all smokable intoxicating hemp products, including popular items like THCA flower and delta-8 vapes.

The new regulations change the method for calculating THC concentration, now accounting for the conversion of THCA into THC when heated, a move that will push most currently legal products over the legal limit.

The economic fallout could be catastrophic. Industry leaders warn that the rule change could shutter thousands of businesses and eliminate over 50,000 jobs, wiping out an industry that generates an estimated $10-12 billion annually. Many small business owners report that these products constitute 60-70% of their sales and that the new rules will force them to close their doors overnight. The regulations also include massive fee increases for retailer and manufacturer licenses, adding further financial strain on an industry already facing an uncertain future.

Why it matters to Texans: This is a classic example of the regulatory state overstepping its bounds and picking winners and losers in the marketplace. The DSHS, an executive agency, is effectively legislating from the shadows, implementing a ban that the Texas Legislature itself could not pass. This not only threatens the livelihoods of thousands of Texans but also limits the choices available to consumers who use these products for both recreational and therapeutic purposes.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: This issue raises profound questions about the separation of powers and the proper role of executive agencies. When an unelected bureaucracy can enact a policy with such far-reaching economic and social consequences, it undermines the authority of the elected legislature and the will of the people. The hemp industry’s fight for survival is a fight for the principle that laws should be made by lawmakers, not by bureaucrats. It is a bipartisan issue that unites Texans from across the political spectrum in defense of free markets and limited government.

School Security Under Fire After Armed Intruder at Klein ISD

A chilling security breach at a Houston-area elementary school has put school safety protocols under intense scrutiny. On Tuesday, March 10, an armed man wearing tactical gear, identified as Iraqi-born naturalized citizen Muhi Mohamad Najm, entered Zwink Elementary School in Klein ISD after a front door failed to latch properly. Thankfully, he was stopped by a secure lobby vestibule before he could gain access to students and was subsequently arrested and charged with a felony. The incident was one of three separate gun-related events in the district that same week, prompting the district to announce new security measures, including random metal detector screenings and K-9 unit searches.

Why it matters to Texans: The safety of children in schools is a non-negotiable priority. This incident is a terrifying reminder that physical security measures are only as strong as their weakest link. The 24-hour delay in notifying parents about the armed intruder has also drawn sharp criticism, raising questions about transparency and the urgency of communication during a crisis. For parents across Texas, this event serves as a wake-up call to demand accountability and robust security from their local school districts.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The case highlights the delicate balance between maintaining a secure and welcoming school environment. While the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to bear arms, schools are sensitive places where the state has a compelling interest in ensuring the safety of children. The incident also underscores the importance of due process and the rights of the accused, even in cases that evoke strong public emotion. The legal proceedings against Najm will be closely watched as a test of the state’s ability to prosecute such threats to the fullest extent of the law while respecting constitutional safeguards.

Eminent Domain for Green Energy? Texas Landowners Fight Back

In a move that has outraged property rights advocates, the state of Texas is fast-tracking a plan to build massive, 200-foot-high voltage power lines to support renewable energy projects, threatening to seize private land through eminent domain. The estimated $30 billion project, which will be paid for by Texas ratepayers over decades, will cross tens of thousands of acres of private property, including legacy ranches that have been in families for generations. Landowners report being stonewalled by the utility company, Oncor, and given little time to respond to the state’s plans. One rancher estimates the project would cut her property value in half.

Why it matters to Texans: This is a direct assault on the property rights of Texans, forcing them to subsidize the expansion of unreliable wind and solar energy. In a state that prides itself on its energy independence and oil and gas production, it is absurd to be building massive new infrastructure to pipe in electricity from less reliable sources. As State Senator Kevin Sparks (R) rightly asked, “Why in the world would we need to pipe in electricity to the most energy-rich region in the United States?”

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The use of eminent domain for a project that is not a true public necessity, but rather a subsidy for a politically favored industry, is a gross abuse of government power. The Texas Constitution, like the U.S. Constitution, only permits the taking of private property for “public use.” This project stretches that definition to its breaking point, pitting the government against its own citizens in favor of corporate interests. This is a fundamental battle for property rights and the principle of limited government.

Looming Beef Strike Threatens Higher Prices, Squeezes Texas Ranchers

As beef prices continue to hit record highs, a looming strike at one of the nation’s largest meatpacking plants threatens to exacerbate the crisis and further squeeze Texas ranchers. Nearly 4,000 workers at the JBS beef processing plant in Greeley, Colorado, are set to strike on Monday, March 16, over unfair labor practices. JBS, a Brazilian-owned company, is one of the “Big Four” meatpackers that control over 80% of the U.S. beef market. A strike could take over 6,000 head of cattle per day out of an already strained supply chain, leading to even higher prices for consumers at the grocery store.

Why it matters to Texans: While consumers will feel the pain of higher prices, Texas ranchers will not see the benefit. The stranglehold of the Big Four meatpackers allows them to suppress the prices they pay to ranchers, even as they charge consumers record amounts. This is a classic case of a foreign-owned monopoly exploiting American workers and producers. The strike highlights the urgent need to break up these massive conglomerates and restore a fair and competitive market for American beef.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The concentration of power in the hands of a few multinational corporations is a threat to our economic liberty and national security. The government’s failure to enforce antitrust laws has allowed these companies to create a system that is rigged against the American rancher and the American consumer, say nothing of the lack of gardens in America’s back yards. This is not a free market; it is a captured market. The solution is to empower local producers and allow them to process and sell their meat directly to consumers, free from the control of the Big Four.

Corpus Christi Hurtles Toward Man-Made Water Catastrophe

While the rest of the state grapples with political and economic battles, the city of Corpus Christi is facing an existential threat of its own making: a looming water crisis of catastrophic proportions. Lake Corpus Christi, a key water source for the region, has fallen to a record low of 10% capacity, with state officials warning of a “water emergency” by November and the potential for the reservoirs to run completely dry by 2027. A major culprit in this impending disaster is the massive Exxon-Saudi plastics plant, which consumes as much water as over 300,000 residents and was promised 25 million gallons of water per day by the city when it was approved.

Why it matters to Texans: The impending collapse of the Corpus Christi water supply is a case study in corporate welfare and government mismanagement. The decision to prioritize the water needs of a massive industrial plant over the needs of the citizens and other businesses in the region is a shocking betrayal of the public trust. The economic consequences of a water shutoff would be devastating, potentially cutting off jet fuel to Texas airports and triggering a statewide economic crisis.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: Access to water is a fundamental human right and a necessity for life and commerce. When the government colludes with powerful corporate interests to jeopardize that access for its own citizens, it is a profound violation of its most basic responsibilities. The people of Corpus Christi have a right to demand a full accounting of the decisions that led to this crisis and to hold their elected officials and corporate partners responsible for the consequences.

Public Sentiment

The mood in Texas is one of heightened anxiety and cautious anticipation. The tragic events in Austin have left a deep scar on the capital city, while the looming runoff election has created a palpable sense of political tension. There is a growing sense among many Texans that the state is at a crossroads, facing a confluence of challenges that will require strong leadership and a clear vision for the future. The record turnout in the Democratic primary suggests a highly energized electorate, while the fierce battle for the Trump endorsement on the Republican side indicates a party grappling with its own identity. As these events unfold, the people of Texas are watching closely, weighing their options, and preparing to make their voices heard.

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