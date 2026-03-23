Corpus Christi Water Crisis: Timeline Collapses to Weeks, Abbott Issues Emergency Orders

The long-simmering water crisis in Corpus Christi has reached a critical inflection point, with the timeline for mandatory water curtailment collapsing from months to mere weeks. City leaders had previously projected that water restrictions would not be necessary until November 2026, but new data reveals a far more dire situation. The city’s primary reservoirs, Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi, are nearing depletion, forcing a near-total reliance on Lake Texana.

Under the terms of its contract, Corpus Christi must reduce its water draw from Lake Texana by 10% once the reservoir falls below 50% capacity, a milestone expected to be reached in April 2026. However, the pumping infrastructure at the lake cannot implement a cut of that size. Instead, the Lavaca-Navidad River Authority (LNRA) will wait until the lake hits 40% capacity—projected for May 2026—and then impose a drastic 20% curtailment, slashing the city’s water supply by 14 million gallons per day.

In response to the escalating crisis, Governor Greg Abbott issued a Drought Disaster Proclamation on March 18 for over 100 Texas counties, including Nueces County, where Corpus Christi is located. The proclamation authorizes the suspension of regulatory statutes that could hinder emergency response and directs state agencies to expedite emergency water permits, including for the city’s Western Well Field project, in an effort to buy more time. City Manager Peter Zanoni has stated that these new groundwater permits could delay the crisis by at least two more months.

Why it matters to Texans: The situation in Corpus Christi is a case study in the fragility of Texas’s water infrastructure and the consequences of prioritizing industrial development over long-term resource management. The crisis threatens the water supply for half a million people and the operations of a sprawling complex of fuel refineries and petrochemical plants that are vital to the state and national economy. Billions of dollars in new investment are now at risk as major companies reconsider building in a region with an unstable water supply.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The invocation of disaster powers by the Governor, while necessary in a crisis, raises important questions about the suspension of laws and regulations. It is essential that such powers are wielded with transparency and are strictly limited to addressing the immediate emergency, without creating a precedent for executive overreach. The crisis also highlights the tension between private property rights and the state’s need to manage a shared, finite resource like water.

Texas Election Integrity Under Fire: State Accused of Violating Its Own Election Code

Allegations of systemic election illegalities have emerged from the 2026 Texas Primary, with critics accusing the Secretary of State’s office of violating state law and engineering a system that makes auditing impossible. At the heart of the controversy is Texas Election Code §87.121, which mandates that early voting clerks post daily public rosters containing specific voter data—including name, address, VUID, precinct, and date voted—online by 11:00 a.m.

According to an analysis by physician and activist Dr. Pete Chambers, the state pushed out four different data formats during the primary. Only one of these formats complied with the law. The other three deliberately omitted or stripped out county and precinct data, the very information required to detect and audit for cross-precinct and cross-county voting. Dr. Chambers has labeled this not as a clerical error, but as “engineered confusion” designed to sabotage any attempt at lawful verification. He is now undertaking a costly county-by-county audit to uncover the extent of the discrepancies.

These allegations have gained significant traction online, with one post by Dr. Chambers garnering over 62,000 views and 2,600 reposts. Separately, other claims are circulating that 66,146 GOP ballots were deleted during early voting and that 87,336 voters appeared, disappeared, and reappeared in state records—all in a Senate primary runoff where the margin between the top two candidates was only 26,000 votes. A Change.org petition demanding a full recount and independent audit of the Senatorial primary has been launched in response.

Why it matters to Texans: The integrity of elections is the bedrock of a constitutional republic. When the state itself fails to follow its own laws and produces data that is inconsistent and incomplete, it erodes public trust to a catastrophic degree. Without a transparent and verifiable process, elections become mere theater, and the consent of the governed becomes a meaningless fiction.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The right to a free and fair election is the most fundamental right in a self-governing society. The state’s failure to adhere to Texas Election Code §87.121 is not a minor procedural issue; it is a direct assault on the people’s ability to hold their government accountable. This situation underscores the necessity of citizen oversight and the importance of legal frameworks that ensure every lawful vote is counted and that the process is transparent from start to finish.

The Talarico-Burrows Affair: State Representative Demands Speaker Strip Democratic Senate Nominee of House Leadership Posts

A firestorm has erupted in the Texas House after Representative Brian Harrison (R-TX) sent a formal letter on March 17 demanding that Speaker David Burrows strip Representative James Talarico of his multiple House leadership positions. Talarico, who is now the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, currently serves as the Vice Chair of the Committee on Trade, Workforce, and Economic Development, and as Vice Chair of the Public Education Subcommittee on Academic and Career Oriented Education—appointments he received from Burrows after helping him secure the Speakership.

Harrison’s letter cites a series of radical statements made by Talarico that have gained national attention, including his declaration that there are “six genders,” his assertion that God is “non-binary,” and his use of the biblical narrative of Joseph and Mary to justify elective abortions. Harrison argues that by rewarding Talarico with these powerful positions, Speaker Burrows has given a platform to an extremist and aided his rise to the Democratic Senate nomination, a direct betrayal of the Republican voters who gave the GOP its majority.

“Voters elected Republicans to lead the Texas House... not radical Democrats!” Harrison wrote in a post on X that has been viewed over 208,000 times. “We’re in a battle for the future of Texas and America. It’s past time that the Texas House acts like it.”

Why it matters to Texans: This controversy cuts to the heart of political accountability and the integrity of the Texas House. It raises the question of whether the Republican leadership is serving the interests of the voters who elected them or engaging in backroom deals that empower their political opponents. The fact that a Republican Speaker has elevated the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate to multiple leadership positions is a significant story that will have ramifications for the upcoming Senate race and the future of the Republican party in Texas.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: This situation highlights the importance of the Speaker’s role in a legislative body and the immense power they wield through committee appointments. It also underscores the principle of representative government. When the actions of the leadership appear to be in direct opposition to the will of the voters, it creates a crisis of legitimacy that can only be resolved through transparency and accountability.

US Intel Hid Chinese 2020 Election Meddling from Trump, Bombshell Memo Reveals

A newly surfaced memo from a senior intelligence official reveals that analysts within the U.S. Intelligence Community deliberately concealed evidence of Chinese election meddling from President Donald Trump during the 2020 election because they personally disagreed with his policies. The January 2021 report, written by analytic ombudsman Dr. Barry A. Zulauf, had never been publicly reported until now.

Dr. Zulauf, a member of the Senior National Intelligence Service, found that analysts violated the core principles of their profession by allowing their political biases to influence their intelligence assessments. According to the memo, some analysts stated they did not want their intelligence going to “that vulgarian in the Oval Office” to be used to support policies toward China with which they personally disagreed. This politicization of intelligence represents a grave breach of trust and a significant threat to national security.

In the wake of this revelation, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), who chairs the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, has called on President Trump to declassify the full intelligence record on China’s election interference.

Why it matters to Texans: This story is of profound importance to Texans, as it directly relates to Governor Abbott’s ongoing efforts to audit and remove Chinese-manufactured technology from state agencies due to cybersecurity concerns. It demonstrates that the threat of CCP interference is not abstract but a clear and present danger, and that elements within our own government have been willing to turn a blind eye for political reasons. It validates the concerns of those who have been warning about the threat of foreign interference in our elections and the need for greater security and transparency.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The deliberate manipulation of intelligence by unelected bureaucrats to undermine the policies of a duly elected President is a direct assault on the constitutional order. It is a profound violation of the separation of powers and the principle of civilian control of the military and intelligence apparatus. This is not a partisan issue; it is a question of whether the United States will be governed by its elected representatives or by a permanent administrative state that is accountable to no one.

In Brief: Other Key Developments

Cornyn-Paxton Runoff Locked In: The March 17 deadline for candidates to withdraw from the May 26 runoff passed with both Senator John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton remaining on the ballot. President Trump has yet to issue his long-awaited endorsement in the race.

Texas School Voucher Program Overwhelmed: The state’s new Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA) program has been inundated with over 229,000 applications, more than double its initial capacity. A federal judge has extended the application deadline to March 31 after a lawsuit was filed by Muslim families and Islamic schools who alleged they were being illegally excluded from the program.

Superintendent Salaries Soar: A new analysis reveals that at least 15 Texas school superintendents are earning more than the President of the United States, with some salaries exceeding $600,000 per year. The report has sparked outrage from taxpayers and calls for legislative action to cap bureaucrat salaries.

Hemp Ban Looms: The Texas hemp industry is bracing for a March 31 deadline when new DSHS rules will effectively ban all smokable intoxicating hemp products. The industry warns of over 50,000 job losses and is fighting back with a lawsuit challenging the new regulations.

Public Sentiment

The political and social climate in Texas this week is one of heightened tension and growing distrust in institutions. The revelations about the state’s handling of election data and the bombshell report on the politicization of U.S. intelligence have only deepened the public’s cynicism. There is a palpable sense that the systems designed to protect the people are either failing or have been captured by interests hostile to their liberty.

The controversy in the Texas House, with a Republican Speaker empowering a radical Democrat, has left many voters feeling betrayed and politically homeless. Meanwhile, the looming water crisis in Corpus Christi and the exorbitant salaries of school superintendents have fueled a growing anger over the mismanagement of public resources and the disconnect between the ruling class and the everyday struggles of Texans.

On the national front, the White House’s quiet registration of the domain names “alien.gov” and “aliens.gov” has not gone unnoticed, sparking a wave of speculation online about the potential for long-awaited disclosures on unidentified aerial phenomena. While a national story, it is being closely watched by many in Texas, adding a surreal, almost eschatological, dimension to an already fraught political moment.

Share

Leave a comment