In collaboration with Anonymous Media Group and The Dirty Dozen Dispatch we are honored to continue our weekly series titled: State of the People written by Joshua Biddle of De Jure Media.

Judicial Activism vs. State Sovereignty: Federal Judge Blocks Parental Rights Law

In a move widely criticized by constitutional conservatives, a federal judge in Austin issued a preliminary injunction to block Senate Bill 2420, the Texas App Store Accountability Act, which was set to take effect on January 1, 2026. The law, authored by Senator Angela Paxton (R-McKinney), was designed to empower parents by requiring age verification and parental consent for minors to download or purchase apps.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, an Obama appointee, claimed the law was “unconstitutionally vague” and “exceedingly overbroad,” comparing it to requiring a bookstore to check the ID of every customer. This ruling represents a clear example of judicial activism, where an unelected federal judge substitutes his own policy preferences for those of the elected Texas Legislature, which passed the bill to protect children from harmful online content and predatory practices.

Why It Matters to Texans: This case is a critical battleground for parental rights and state sovereignty. The ruling temporarily strips Texas parents of the tools the legislature provided them to safeguard their children online. It also represents a direct challenge to the state’s sovereign authority to regulate commerce and protect the welfare of its youngest citizens within its own borders.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The ruling is a textbook example of federal judicial overreach that infringes on the Tenth Amendment. While the judge cited the First Amendment, his reasoning ignores the state’s compelling interest in protecting minors. This contrasts sharply with the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to uphold Texas’s similar age-verification law for pornography websites (HB 1181), suggesting Judge Pitman’s ruling is an outlier that may be overturned on appeal.

AG Paxton Defends Texas Law on Multiple Fronts

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office was highly active this week, taking several actions to enforce Texas law and defend the state from what it characterizes as lawfare and local government overreach.

Property Tax Enforcement: The AG’s office has requested financial documents from nearly 1,000 Texas cities, including Laredo, as part of a statewide investigation into potential unlawful tax increases.

CAIR Lawsuit Clarification: In response to a lawsuit from local chapters of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the AG’s office clarified that Governor Abbott’s “foreign terrorist organization” designation does not apply to these specific domestic chapters . This legal maneuver narrows the scope of the lawsuit, strategically defending the Governor’s authority to make such designations for national security purposes while sidestepping a broader legal fight with the domestic entities.

Fifth Circuit Upholds Foreign Land Ban: In a major victory for Texas sovereignty, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the state’s ban on foreign ownership of certain lands by entities from hostile nations. This ruling affirms the state’s constitutional right to protect its critical infrastructure and agricultural resources from foreign adversaries.

Why It Matters to Texans: These actions demonstrate a commitment to enforcing the laws passed by the legislature and defending the state’s sovereign interests. The property tax investigation protects citizens from local government overreach, while the CAIR and foreign land ban cases assert the state’s authority to address matters of security and foreign influence within its borders.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The AG’s actions are grounded in the principle of federalism and the state’s inherent police power to protect its citizens and resources. The Fifth Circuit’s ruling is a crucial affirmation of the Tenth Amendment, pushing back against arguments that such matters are the exclusive domain of the federal government. The property tax probe is a direct enforcement of state statute against subordinate political subdivisions.

Intra-Party Policy Debate: The Texas THC Battle

A detailed report from Texas Scorecard this week highlighted the ongoing policy battle between Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick over how to regulate intoxicating hemp-derived products like Delta-8. The conflict stems from the legislature’s 2019 legalization of hemp, which the cannabis industry exploited to create a massive, unregulated market for intoxicating products.

Lt. Gov. Patrick has championed a full ban to close the loophole, framing it as a fight to protect children. Gov. Abbott, however, vetoed the ban and has instead pursued a regulatory framework modeled on alcohol sales, citing concerns that a full ban would be overturned in court. This has led to a rare public rift between the state’s top two Republicans, with Patrick accusing Abbott of effectively enabling a recreational drug market.

Why It Matters to Texans: This is a significant intra-party debate about the proper role of government. It pits a prohibitionist stance, aimed at public safety and closing legislative loopholes, against a regulatory, free-market approach. The outcome will determine the future of a multi-billion dollar industry in Texas and the state’s approach to substances that exist in a legal gray area.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The debate touches on principles of legislative intent versus textual interpretation of the law. It also involves the state’s police power to regulate public health and safety. The conflict between the Governor and Lt. Governor showcases the checks and balances within the state’s executive branch and the different constitutional philosophies at play.

National Developments & Information Warfare

