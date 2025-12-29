De jure Media

De jure Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
11h

Strong roundup of the sovereignty vs federal overreach tension running through all these Texas battles. The parental rights app law being blocked while the Fifth Circuit upholds the foreign land ban shows how inconsistent federal court oversight can be when state authority actually flexes. The CDC vaccine schedule mention caught my eye too, shifting from 72 to 10-12 shots would be massive if it actually happens, though I'm skeptical any bureaucracy moves that fast. Paxton's multi-front enforcement strategy is intresting as a model for other states pushing back on both local and federal creep.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 De jure Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture