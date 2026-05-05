This week, Texas found itself at the center of every major fault line in American governance simultaneously. The Fifth Circuit’s SB 4 border enforcement ruling collided with a brand-new ACLU class-action lawsuit filed within hours of this edition going to press. The Supreme Court’s Callais decision rewrote the rules of the Voting Rights Act while simultaneously clearing Texas’s congressional map for use in 2026. Governor Abbott proposed eliminating school district property taxes entirely, a move that would be the most consequential fiscal restructuring in Texas history. And Ken Paxton fought on four separate fronts: EPIC City, ActBlue, Medicaid fraud, and a new MUD open-meetings lawsuit. The law is not a spectator sport this week.

The Border: SB 4 Survives the Fifth Circuit — Then Gets Sued Again Within Hours

The full en banc Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals handed Texas a decisive victory on April 24, vacating the preliminary injunction that had blocked enforcement of Senate Bill 4 (88-4) — Texas’s 2023 law authorizing state law enforcement to arrest, detain, and return individuals who crossed the Texas-Mexico border without federal authorization. The en banc court vacated the injunction on standing grounds, ruling that the original plaintiffs — El Paso County, Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, and American Gateways — lacked legal standing to bring the challenge. The court did not reach the constitutional merits of whether SB 4 is preempted by federal immigration law.

In a concurrence, Judge James Ho concluded that SB 4 falls within the scope of Texas’s “war power” under the Constitution, placing it beyond the reach of ordinary judicial review.

SB 4 is scheduled to take effect May 15, 2026.

The ink on the Fifth Circuit ruling was barely dry when the ACLU of Texas, the national ACLU, and the Texas Civil Rights Project filed a new class-action lawsuit on May 4, this time carefully constructed to address the standing defects the en banc court identified. The new case, LML v. Martin, names individual plaintiffs who are directly subject to SB 4’s provisions, including a lawful permanent resident and a U Visa holder, a crime victim who cooperated with law enforcement and is on the path to citizenship.

The plaintiffs are seeking a temporary restraining order to block four specific provisions before May 15:

The reentry crime provision, which would apply even to individuals who have since obtained lawful status The power granted to magistrates to issue deportation orders without immigration law expertise The crime of failing to comply with a magistrate’s removal order The requirement that magistrates continue prosecution even when a federal immigration case is pending

“Every court to have reached the merits of laws like SB 4 has found them to be unconstitutional,” said Cody Wofsy of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project.

What this means: The constitutional question, whether SB 4 violates the Supremacy Clause by usurping the federal government’s exclusive authority over immigration enforcement, has never been adjudicated on the merits. The new lawsuit is designed to force that reckoning. A TRO hearing is expected before May 15.

The Supreme Court Rewrites the Voting Rights Act — and Clears Texas’s Map

In the most consequential voting rights ruling in a decade, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a 6-3 decision on April 29 in Louisiana v. Callais, striking down Louisiana’s SB 8 congressional map as an unconstitutional racial gerrymander, and in doing so, fundamentally restructured the framework for all future Section 2 Voting Rights Act challenges.

Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito held that because the VRA did not require Louisiana to create an additional majority-Black district, the state had no compelling interest to justify the race-conscious design of SB 8. The majority updated the Thornburg v. Gingles (1986) framework, the foundational test for VRA Section 2 vote-dilution claims, to require plaintiffs to demonstrate specific, identified instances of past constitutional violations before race-based districting can be justified.

In her dissent, Justice Elena Kagan, joined by Justices Sotomayor and Jackson, called the ruling “the latest chapter in the majority’s now-completed demolition of the Voting Rights Act,” arguing that the decision renders Section 2 “all but a dead letter” in states still marked by residential segregation and racially polarized voting.

The Texas Connection: One day before Callais was decided, the Supreme Court formally upheld Texas’s newly redrawn congressional map on April 28, overturning a lower court ruling that had found portions of the map to be an unlawful racial gerrymander. The Callais ruling, issued the following day, further narrows the legal theories available to challenge Texas’s map in any future litigation.

What this means for Texas: The combination of these two rulings effectively insulates Texas’s 2026 congressional map from further legal challenge. The state’s 38 congressional districts will be used as drawn for the November 2026 elections.

The Ten Commandments Stand: Fifth Circuit Upholds SB 10

In a divided ruling issued April 21, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld Senate Bill 10, the Texas law passed by the 89th Legislature requiring all public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments. The court reversed a lower court ruling, concluding that SB 10 does not violate the Establishment Clause or the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment.

Rep. Candy Noble (R-Lucas), who carried the bill in the Texas House, said the ruling affirmed the historical relevance of the Ten Commandments in the country’s educational and judicial history.

The plaintiffs, a multifaith coalition of 15 families including a Houston rabbi, have announced plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

What this means: The Fifth Circuit’s ruling creates a circuit split with other federal circuits that have struck down similar Ten Commandments display requirements. That split is precisely the kind of conflict that compels the Supreme Court to grant certiorari. A SCOTUS ruling on SB 10 would be the most significant Establishment Clause decision since Kennedy v. Bremerton School District (2022).

Abbott’s Property Tax Gambit: Eliminate School District Taxes Entirely

Governor Greg Abbott made the most ambitious fiscal proposal in modern Texas history this week, formally endorsing a plan to allow Texas voters to eliminate school district property taxes for homeowners entirely through a constitutional amendment referendum.

School district property taxes currently provide approximately $40 billion, roughly half of all public school funding in Texas. Abbott’s plan does not identify a replacement revenue source. The two most likely mechanisms, each with serious tradeoffs, are:

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has urged caution, proposing a more modest approach: extending the "double nickel" homestead exemption freeze to homeowners aged 55 and older, rather than full elimination. Patrick's plan would add $40,000 to the existing $140,000 homestead exemption for all homeowners.

What this means: Abbott’s proposal would require a constitutional amendment, which means a two-thirds vote in both chambers of the 89th Legislature and approval by Texas voters in a referendum. The 37% of Texas households who rent would receive no benefit from the homestead exemption elimination but would bear the full burden of any sales tax increase used to replace the lost revenue. The Texas Lyceum Poll released last week showed 60% of Texans are already strained by housing costs. This debate will define the 2026 election cycle.

Paxton vs. EPIC City: Three Lawsuits and Counting

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed his third lawsuit tied to the EPIC City / The Meadow development this week, accusing the Double R Municipal Utility District of violating the Texas Open Meetings Act and the Texas Water Code. Paxton alleges the MUD board held a barely-disclosed meeting in a remote field to quietly swap control and annex 400 acres for the Islamic-oriented development project.

Earlier in the week, Paxton successfully blocked a Travis County district court order that would have required the Texas Workforce Commission to review fair housing documents submitted by Community Capital Partners, the EPIC City developer. Paxton appealed to the Fifteenth Court of Appeals, which automatically stayed the Travis County order pending the appeal.

“EPIC City developers have sought out any possible way to evade the law and further their development scheme,” Paxton said. “I will be relentless in ensuring that any attempt by EPIC City to move its development forward in violation of the law is stopped.”

Both Collin and Hunt County commissioners have previously rejected The Meadow’s development applications as incomplete.

Farm Bill: House Strips Pesticide Liability Shields in MAHA Win

The U.S. House passed the 2026 Farm Bill on April 30 after adopting an amendment by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) that strips blanket liability protection from pesticide manufacturers and preserves state and local warning label requirements. The amendment passed 224-200.

“I do not support giving blanket immunity to corporations at the expense of American families,” Luna said. “Pesticides are linked to a 30% increase in childhood cancer, and over 170 studies corroborate the evidence.”

The amendment removes language that would have preempted state and local pesticide warning laws and shielded chemical manufacturers from civil liability. The Farm Bill now heads to the Senate, where Luna has indicated she has heard the Senate may attempt to reinstate the liability protection language.

Texas connection: Texas farmers and ranchers are among the largest users of agricultural pesticides in the nation. Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX-11) celebrated the Farm Bill’s passage, noting it provides long-overdue certainty for Texas agricultural producers.

Texas Education Freedom Accounts: Voucher Program Launches

The Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA) program, the state’s new $1 billion school voucher initiative, officially launched this week, with the Texas Comptroller’s office beginning to send acceptance notifications to families. Starting in the 2026–2027 school year, eligible families will receive state funds to pay for private school tuition, homeschooling curricula, therapies, and other educational expenses.

Critics have noted that three out of four applicants were already enrolled in private school or homeschooling before applying, raising questions about whether the program is delivering new educational opportunity or primarily subsidizing existing private school families. Families have until July 15 to make their school selection for the coming year.

PUCT Public Comment Reminder: Deadline May 18

Project No. 59523 — the PUCT rulemaking on 16 TAC §25.58 governing utility battery energy storage contracts — remains open for public comment through May 18, 2026.

As reported in Week 29, the proposed rule would allow transmission and distribution utilities and power generation companies to enter long-term contracts for battery storage systems — including systems manufactured by CATL, which the U.S. Department of Defense designated a “Chinese military company” in January 2025 and which AG Paxton opened a state investigation into in November 2025.

How to file your comment:

Online: interchange.puc.texas.gov/filer — reference Project Number 59523

By mail: Central Records, PUCT, 1701 N. Congress Ave., P.O. Box 13326, Austin, TX 78711-3326

Deadline: May 18, 2026

The commission is specifically seeking input on: (1) whether cost recovery should be limited to base-rate cases or also allowed in interim proceedings; and (2) how the capital/finance lease criteria in PURA §35.153(i) should be interpreted.

Closing: The Week in One Sentence

Texas is simultaneously winning in federal court, losing in federal court, restructuring its fiscal foundation, defending its borders, fighting a Chinese-linked battery company’s access to its power grid, and watching the Supreme Court rewrite the rules of democracy, all in the same week.

Share

Leave a comment

De Jure Media is an independent publication. The law belongs to everyone.