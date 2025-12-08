In collaboration with Anonymous Media Group and The Dirty Dozen Dispatch we are excited to continue our weekly series titled: State of the People written by Joshua Biddle of De Jure Media.

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed Texas’s sovereign right to determine its own electoral districts, staying a lower court’s activist ruling and ensuring the state’s legislatively-approved 2025 congressional map will be used for the 2026 elections. This decision secures a critical electoral advantage for Republicans, reflecting the will of the state’s elected representatives and therefor the people. Attorney General Ken Paxton continued to defend Texas sovereignty by launching a securities fraud investigation into a controversial Muslim-led housing development in Plano and supporting Governor Abbott’s call for the federal government to investigate CAIR’s tax-exempt status. Meanwhile, federal courts in Texas are being used to undermine immigration enforcement through a flood of habeas corpus petitions. Nationally, the Supreme Court’s decision to take up a birthright citizenship case signals a potential reassertion of national sovereignty, while a federal panel’s vote to end universal Hepatitis B vaccination for newborns marks a shift toward medical freedom and a Florida judge unseals Epstein grand jury transcripts.

SCOTUS Defends Texas’ Sovereign Right to Redistrict

The United States Supreme Court ruled on December 4 that Texas can use its new Republican-friendly congressional map while a legal challenge plays out, temporarily pausing a lower court ruling that had blocked the map from taking effect. With the December 8 candidate filing deadline rapidly approaching, the high court’s decision virtually ensures that Texas will use the 2025 map for the 2026 midterm elections, delivering President Donald Trump and Texas Republicans a major victory in their effort to secure five additional GOP House seats to shore up the party’s narrow congressional majority.

Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the conservative majority, acknowledged that it was “indisputable” that Texas’ motivation for mid-decade redistricting was “pure and simple” partisan advantage, which the Supreme Court has previously ruled is permissible under the Constitution. Alito rejected arguments that Texas had engaged in unconstitutional racial gerrymandering.

On November 18, a three-judge federal district court panel barred Texas from using the new map for the 2026 elections, with claims of evidence that state lawmakers had racially gerrymandered congressional districts in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. Judge Jeffrey Brown, authored the 160-page opinion ordering Texas to revert to its 2021 congressional map. Judge Jerry Smith of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, sitting by designation on the panel, issued a vociferous dissent defending the Legislature’s redistricting effort.

The new map, approved by the Texas Legislature in August during a contentious second special session and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott, is engineered to give Republicans control of 30 of the state’s 38 congressional districts, up from the 25 they currently hold under the 2021 map. The redistricting effort was undertaken at President Trump’s personal urging over the summer, when he suggested Texas should redraw its congressional lines mid-decade. Numerous Republican candidates stepped forward to run in the newly favorable districts following the map’s passage, while several Democratic incumbents found themselves pushed into nearby districts already occupied by another Democrat, forcing them to contemplate difficult primaries or retirement from Congress.

Judge Brown’s November 18 ruling upended those calculations and threw Texas politics into chaos, as candidates and party officials scrambled to determine which map would govern the 2026 elections. The Supreme Court’s restoration of the 2025 map eliminates that uncertainty and allows Republican candidates to proceed with their campaigns in the redrawn districts. The ruling said the lower court “improperly inserted itself into an active primary campaign, causing much confusion and upsetting the delicate federal-state balance in elections.”

Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running to unseat fellow “Republican” U.S. Senator John Cornyn in the 2026 primary, celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision.

“This is a win for Texas and every conservative who is tired of watching the left try to upend the political system with bogus lawsuits,” Paxton said in a statement.

His press release referred to the map as Texas’ “Big Beautiful Map” and characterized the legal challenge as coming from “the Left” seeking to undermine legitimate legislative authority.

Texas Democrats condemned the Supreme Court’s intervention, with House Democratic Caucus Chair Representative Gene Wu of Houston saying the high court had “failed” Texans by allowing a racially discriminatory map to proceed.

“This is what the end of the Voting Rights Act looks like: courts that won’t protect minority communities even when the evidence is staring them in the face,” Wu said in a statement.

Democratic Party officials claim that the Supreme Court’s decision effectively disenfranchises millions of Texas voters of color who will be represented in districts drawn primarily based on their race rather than traditional redistricting principles such as compactness, respect for political subdivisions, and communities of interest.

The Supreme Court’s decision does not definitively resolve the legal challenge to Texas’ map. The justices merely granted a temporary stay of the lower court’s injunction while the full legal process continues. If the Supreme Court ultimately rules against Texas after the elections have been conducted under the new map, the state would presumably need to redraw its congressional districts yet again, creating the possibility of multiple redistricting cycles within a single decade.

Why It Matters to Texans: This ruling is a crucial affirmation of the principle that Texans, through their elected representatives, have the right to determine their own political boundaries. It pushes back against the narrative that federal courts should have the final say in state electoral matters, a trend that has increasingly diluted state sovereignty. The decision provides clarity and stability for the 2026 election cycle, allowing candidates and voters to proceed under a map that was lawfully enacted. It ensures that the political alignment of Texas’s congressional delegation more accurately reflects the state’s conservative majority, strengthening Texas’s influence in Washington D.C.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The case centers on the Tenth Amendment and the principle of Federalism, which reserve powers not delegated to the federal government to the states. Redistricting is a core state power. The Supreme Court’s stay correctly prioritizes the state’s sovereign authority over the activist interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause by the lower court. The accusation of “racial gerrymandering” is often a tool used in information warfare to delegitimize maps drawn for permissible partisan reasons. By allowing the map to stand, the Supreme Court signaled that it will not allow the Equal Protection Clause to be weaponized to achieve political outcomes that could not be won at the ballot box.

Texas AG Defends State Sovereignty Against Suspect Land Development

Attorney General Ken Paxton took decisive action to protect Texas sovereignty and enforce state law by filing a securities fraud lawsuit against the developers of the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC). The lawsuit alleges that the project, which has been promoted as a Sharia-compliant housing development, is a fraudulent scheme. This legal action follows months of scrutiny and public concern over the nature of the development and its financing. Paxton characterized the project as a “radical plot to destroy Texas land and our Texas way of life.”

In a related move, Governor Greg Abbott on December 2 formally requested that the U.S. Treasury Secretary investigate and revoke the tax-exempt status of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), citing the organization’s alleged ties to foreign terrorist groups. These actions by the state’s top officials represent a coordinated effort to defend Texas from organizations that may be operating as foreign influence agents under the guise of religious or non-profit activity.

Why It Matters to Texans: These actions demonstrate a commitment by state leadership to investigate and counter potential threats to Texas’s security and legal order. In an era of sophisticated information and influence operations, it is the duty of state officials to scrutinize organizations and projects that may not be what they appear. The lawsuit against the EPIC development and the investigation into CAIR are necessary steps to ensure that all entities operating in Texas are doing so transparently and in accordance with state and federal law, protecting Texas landowners and communities from fraudulent schemes and potential foreign subversion.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: This issue highlights the tension between the First Amendment’s protection of religious freedom and the state’s compelling interest in enforcing its laws and protecting its sovereignty. While the First Amendment guarantees the free exercise of religion, it does not provide a shield for fraudulent financial activities or subversive political operations. The Attorney General’s lawsuit is based on alleged violations of securities law, a legitimate exercise of the state’s police power. Governor Abbott’s request for a federal investigation into CAIR is a proper use of his authority to address potential national security concerns affecting his state. The narrative that these actions constitute “Islamophobia” is a propaganda tactic designed to shut down legitimate inquiry and accountability.

Federal Courts Undermine Immigration Enforcement Through Habeas Corpus Flood

Texas federal courts have been flooded with over 675 habeas corpus petitions challenging the Trump administration’s expansion of mandatory detention for illegal aliens. These petitions, filed by immigration attorneys and advocacy groups, seek to release detained individuals pending their deportation hearings. Federal judges in Texas have been ruling in favor of the detained aliens in the vast majority of cases, ordering their release and effectively undermining federal immigration enforcement efforts.

The surge in habeas corpus filings follows the Trump administration’s reinstatement of stricter detention policies for illegal aliens with criminal records or pending criminal charges. The administration argues that mandatory detention is necessary to ensure that individuals appear for their deportation hearings and to protect public safety by preventing the release of potentially dangerous criminals. However, immigration attorneys argue that many of those detained pose no flight risk or danger to the community and that prolonged detention without bond violates due process rights.

Federal judges in Houston, San Antonio, and other Texas cities have been granting relief in these cases at an unprecedented rate, ordering Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to release detainees or provide them with bond hearings. This judicial intervention has created a de facto catch-and-release system, despite the administration’s efforts to end such policies.

Why It Matters to Texans: This flood of habeas corpus petitions and the federal judiciary’s response represents a direct challenge to the enforcement of immigration law and the protection of Texas communities. When federal judges order the release of illegal aliens, many of whom have criminal records, they are prioritizing abstract legal arguments over the safety and security of Texas families. The use of habeas corpus in this manner is a form of lawfare designed to overwhelm the system and create a backdoor amnesty. It undermines the rule of law and the principle that those who enter the country illegally should face consequences, not be released into Texas communities to await hearings they may never attend.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The habeas corpus petitions raise complex questions about the intersection of due process rights under the Fifth Amendment and the federal government’s plenary power over immigration under Article I, Section 8. While the Constitution guarantees due process, it does not guarantee that illegal aliens have the same rights as citizens, particularly when it comes to detention pending removal proceedings. The Supreme Court has long held that the federal government has broad authority to detain illegal aliens, especially those with criminal records, to ensure their appearance at deportation hearings and to protect public safety.

The federal judiciary’s aggressive use of habeas corpus to second-guess executive branch detention decisions represents a form of judicial activism that encroaches on the executive’s constitutional authority to enforce immigration law. This is not about protecting civil liberties; it is about using the courts to achieve a policy outcome—open borders—that cannot be achieved through the democratic process. Texans should be concerned about the erosion of the separation of powers and the willingness of some federal judges to prioritize the interests of illegal aliens over the safety and sovereignty of American citizens.

National Stories with Texas Implications

Several national developments this week have significant implications for Texas, touching on core issues of sovereignty, medical freedom, and government accountability.

SCOTUS Takes Up Birthright Citizenship

The Supreme Court’s decision to hear a case challenging the modern interpretation of the 14th Amendment’s citizenship clause is a monumental step toward reasserting national sovereignty. A ruling that clarifies that birthright citizenship does not apply to the children of illegal aliens would affirm that the power to define the citizenry rests with the American people and their elected representatives, not with those who have entered the country unlawfully. For Texas, a state disproportionately affected by illegal immigration, this could fundamentally alter the demographic and political landscape.

CDC Panel Votes to End Universal Hepatitis B Vaccination for Newborns

This vote represents a significant victory for medical freedom and parental rights. It challenges the one-size-fits-all mandate model that has been pushed by federal health bureaucracies and pharmaceutical interests. This decision empowers parents to make informed medical decisions for their own children, a principle that aligns with Texas’s values of individual liberty and limited government.

Florida Judge Unseals Epstein Grand Jury Transcripts

The unsealing of these documents is a critical step toward transparency and accountability for elite criminal networks. For too long, powerful individuals have operated above the law. This ruling, made possible by a new transparency law, Epstein Files Transparency Act (2025), overrides the usual grand-jury secrecy rules under federal law (Rule 6(e)), serves the public interest by exposing potential corruption and criminal conspiracy, reinforcing the principle that no one is above the law.

