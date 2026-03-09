“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”— Thomas Jefferson

AUSTIN, Texas — This was the week the war came home. Not the political war — though that reached a fever pitch on March 3rd — but the real war. The one fought with bullets and bodies on the streets of Austin’s entertainment district while Texans were still counting their ballots. What happened this week was not a coincidence of timing. It was a collision of forces that have been building for years: a grassroots electorate finally breaking the establishment’s grip on power, a terror attack that exposed the lethal consequences of open borders and ideological infiltration, and a political drama involving the most powerful man in the world that will determine the direction of Texas — and perhaps the nation — for a generation.

The Primary Earthquake: Texas Voters Reject the Establishment

On March 3rd, over four million Texans cast their ballots in a primary election that shook the Republican establishment to its foundation. The results were not merely a rebuke of specific candidates. They were a declaration of war against the entrenched political class that has managed, rather than led, the state for two decades.

The most stunning result of the night was in the Comptroller’s race. Don Huffines, who challenged Governor Abbott from the right in 2022 and was dismissed as a fringe candidate, won the Republican primary outright with a staggering 65% of the vote, crushing Abbott’s hand-picked successor, former State Senator Kelly Hancock, who limped in at 18%. The voters did not merely prefer Huffines; they humiliated the establishment’s choice. This is the same grassroots energy that propelled Huffines to nearly 17% against a sitting governor four years ago. It has not dissipated. It has organized.

In the Agriculture Commissioner’s race, three-term incumbent Sid Miller — a colorful, controversial figure who had become synonymous with the Texas Republican establishment — was ousted by Nate Sheets, a political newcomer backed by the grassroots. Miller had survived scandals, controversies, and primary challenges for twelve years. He did not survive this one.

The most symbolically significant result of the night, however, came in Congressional District 2. Four-term Congressman Dan Crenshaw, the decorated Navy SEAL and media personality who had become one of the most recognizable faces of the Republican establishment, was defeated by State Representative Steve Toth with 55.8% of the vote to Crenshaw’s 40.6%. Crenshaw, who had been criticized by the grassroots for his votes on spending, his dismissal of election integrity concerns, and his perceived alignment with the neoconservative wing of the party, blamed his loss on “clickbait misinformation.” The voters had a different explanation: they simply did not believe he represented them anymore.

Why It Matters to Texans: The primary results are a direct repudiation of the theory that Texans are satisfied with incremental conservatism. Voters did not just want someone with an “R” next to their name. They wanted fighters. They wanted accountability. They wanted leaders who would actually use the power of their offices to advance the principles they were elected on. The message to every Republican officeholder in Texas is unmistakable: the grassroots is watching, and it is no longer willing to be taken for granted.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The defeat of entrenched incumbents through the democratic process is the constitutional system working exactly as the Founders intended. The primary is the people’s first and most powerful check on political power. When the grassroots can mobilize, organize, and vote out career politicians who have drifted from their principles, the republic is functioning. This week, it functioned.

The Runoff That Will Define Texas: Cornyn vs. Paxton

The marquee race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by John Cornyn is headed to a May 26th runoff. Cornyn, despite outspending Paxton by more than $10 million and receiving the endorsement of virtually every major establishment figure in the state, failed to clear 50%, finishing with 41.9% of the vote. Paxton, running on a shoestring budget and facing the full institutional weight of the Republican establishment, came in a close second with 40.7%. The margin between them is approximately 26,000 votes out of more than two million cast — a statistical near-tie that sets up one of the most consequential runoff elections in Texas history.

The runoff is scheduled for May 26, 2026. The key variable is the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump, who has not yet weighed in. Trump’s endorsement in Texas primary races has proven decisive in recent cycles, and both campaigns are maneuvering aggressively to secure it.

The post-primary drama has been as intense as the race itself. On March 4th, Trump announced he would “soon” endorse in the runoff. The following day, reports surfaced that he was leaning toward Cornyn, prompting Paxton to make a remarkable public offer: he would consider dropping out of the race if Congress passed the SAVE America Act, a voter ID bill he has championed . The offer was widely interpreted as a sign of weakness, and Paxton quickly reversed course, vowing to stay in the race “no matter what.” As of this writing, Trump has not made his endorsement, and the entire Texas political world holds its breath.

Why It Matters to Texans: This is not merely a Senate race. It is a referendum on the soul of the Texas Republican Party. Cornyn represents the old order: the dealmaker, the institutionalist, the man who has spent two decades accumulating power in Washington. Paxton represents the insurgent: the fighter, the litigator, the man who has sued the federal government more than any other state attorney general in history. The grassroots chose Paxton. The establishment chose Cornyn.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The Founders designed the Senate to be a check on federal power, not a vehicle for it. A senator who has spent twenty years in Washington accumulating institutional relationships and obligations is, by definition, compromised in his ability to serve as that check. The primary results suggest that Texas voters understand this. The question now is whether Trump does too.

The Attorney General Runoff: Middleton vs. Roy

In the race to succeed Ken Paxton as Attorney General, the primary produced a runoff between State Senator Mayes Middleton and U.S. Congressman Chip Roy. Middleton finished first with 39.1% of the vote, followed by Roy at 31.6%. De Jure Media’s endorsed candidate, Aaron Reitz, finished fourth with a respectable 14.2%. With Reitz out, the question for constitutionalist voters is which of the two remaining candidates is the more reliable choice to carry on Paxton’s legacy.

Both candidates have strong conservative records, but they represent different wings of the movement. Middleton is a product of the Texas legislature, a wealthy self-funder who has used his resources to push a hardline conservative agenda in Austin. Roy is a product of Washington, a firebrand congressman with a national profile and deep ties to the Freedom Caucus.

Why It Matters to Texans: The choice between Middleton and Roy is a choice between two different theories of conservative governance. Middleton represents the Texas-first approach: using the power of the state legislature to push back against federal overreach and advance a conservative agenda from the bottom up. Roy represents the Washington-centric approach: fighting the battles in Congress, using the platform of a federal office to shape the national debate. Both are valid approaches. The question for voters is which is more effective in the current political environment.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The Attorney General is the chief legal officer of the state, charged with defending the Texas Constitution and the rights of its citizens. Both Middleton and Roy have yet to demonstrate such a commitment to this role. Middleton has done little from within the Texas system, using the legislative process to create new legal tools to fight federal overreach. Roy has done little from within the federal system, using his position in Congress to challenge the constitutionality of federal laws and regulations. The runoff will determine which of these two approaches, or lack there of, Texas voters believe is the more effective way to defend their liberties.

The Austin Terror Attack: The War Comes Home

As the political world was focused on the primary, a real-world tragedy unfolded on the streets of Austin. On the evening of March 1st — the night before the primary — Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old naturalized citizen from Senegal, opened fire on a crowded bar on West Sixth Street, killing two people and wounding 14 before being neutralized by Austin police within one minute of the first 911 call.

The details that emerged in the days following the attack are deeply troubling. Diagne was wearing a “Property of Allah” hoodie and an Iranian flag T-shirt. A Quran was found in his car, and photographs of Iranian leaders were found at his home. The attack came just one day after the United States and Israel launched “Operation Epic Fury,” a massive military strike that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The FBI is investigating the shooting as a potential act of terrorism, with acting Special Agent in Charge Alex Doran confirming “indicators” of a potential terrorist motive.

On March 5th, Austin police released harrowing body camera footage and 911 calls from the attack, giving the public a visceral glimpse into the chaos and heroism of that night. The footage showed officers arriving on scene within seconds, engaging the shooter, and rendering aid to the wounded — a testament to the professionalism of the Austin Police Department.

As of this writing, the FBI has not formally designated the attack as an act of terrorism. The investigation is ongoing. But the circumstantial evidence is overwhelming, and the timing — one day after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader — is not a coincidence that any serious analyst can dismiss.

Why It Matters to Texans: Ndiaga Diagne was not an illegal immigrant. He was a naturalized citizen. He had been in this country for years. He had, by all appearances, been radicalized — not at the border, but within our borders. This is the threat that no wall can stop, no deportation order can address. It is the threat of ideological infiltration: the slow, patient work of planting seeds of extremism in communities across the country and waiting for them to bear fruit. Texas is not immune to this threat. Austin is not immune. The war is here.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The Second Amendment exists precisely for moments like this. The Austin police neutralized Diagne within one minute. But in that one minute, two people were killed and fourteen were wounded. The constitutional right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms is not an abstraction. It is a life-or-death reality, and the events of March 1st are a reminder of why the Founders considered it the second most important right in the Bill of Rights.

Bastrop County in Focus: Local Results

For readers in Bastrop County, the primary delivered a split verdict. In the race for Congressional District 10 — the open seat left by the retirement of Michael McCaul after eleven terms — Chris Gober, endorsed by De Jure Media, won the Republican primary outright with 51.3% of the vote in a ten-candidate field.

Gober, a constitutional attorney and former director of Elon Musk’s America PAC, will be the Republican nominee in November. The grassroots pick won cleanly, without a runoff.

In the race for Texas House District 17, however, the result was a disappointment. Incumbent Stan Gerdes defeated challenger Tom Glass 61% to 39%. Glass, a retired ExxonMobil executive and founder of Texas Constitutional Enforcement, ran on a platform of holding Gerdes accountable for his vote to elect a Democrat-aligned speaker. The grassroots mobilized, the precinct chairs endorsed Glass, and the Bastrop County GOP Club backed him — and Gerdes still won by 22 points. The lesson is not that the grassroots failed. It is that the work of building a genuine challenger to an entrenched incumbent requires more than one cycle.

Kristi Noem Removed as DHS Secretary

On March 5th, President Trump removed Kristi Noem as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. The removal was abrupt and the stated reasons were not immediately clear. For Texas, which has been the primary theater of the border security operation, the change in DHS leadership introduces a degree of uncertainty at a critical moment. The 287(g) agreements with Texas law enforcement, the Operation Take Back America prosecutions, and the ongoing deportation operations are all administered through DHS. Texans will be watching closely to see whether the new secretary maintains the operational tempo that has characterized the Trump administration’s border enforcement.

State of the People: Public Sentiment

The mood in Texas this week is electric — and complicated. The primary results have energized the grassroots in a way that has not been seen since the Tea Party wave of 2010. The defeats of Crenshaw, Miller, and the near-defeat of Cornyn have demonstrated that the anti-establishment movement is not a fringe phenomenon. It is the majority of the Republican primary electorate.

At the same time, the Austin terror attack has injected a note of grief and anger into the political conversation. For many Texans, the attack is not a political event. It is a personal one. The victims were ordinary people enjoying a night out in their city. The fact that the attack may have been motivated by a foreign ideology, carried out by a naturalized citizen, in the state capital, the night before a major election — that is a combination of facts that cuts deep.

The runoff between Cornyn and Paxton will be the defining political event of the spring. Trump’s endorsement, when it comes, will dominate the conversation. But beneath the political drama, there is a deeper question that Texans are wrestling with: what kind of state do they want to be? The primary results suggest they want a state that fights. The Austin attack reminds them of what they are fighting for.

